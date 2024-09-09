VP Kamala Harris took a break from debate prep to buy spices in Pittsburgh

In recent days, Kamala Harris and her team have been camped out in Pittsburgh, preparing for this week’s presidential debate. Harris takes debate prep seriously, and her team has a full Trump-stand-in and they’re doing practice sessions for what VP Harris will do if and when Trump goes off-script, and when he attacks her personally (which will totally happen). On Saturday, VP Harris needed a break from the prep, so she stopped in a local spice shop which is known locally for being anti-Trump and anti-MAGA. Harris had an amazing time in the shop, buying several spice mixes and chatting with voters:
During a brief break from debate preparations, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Penzeys Spices in the Strip District and met with supporters Saturday afternoon. Ms. Harris, who has been staying in Pittsburgh since Thursday to prepare for her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia, was met with cheers from supporters inside and outside the store. People lined the sidewalks of the Strip District, which is typically crowded on the weekends.
As Ms. Harris entered the store, she greeted a woman who appeared to be crying when they hugged, according to reports from the White House press pool.
“We’re all in this together,” Ms. Harris said to the woman. “We’re going to be fine.”
During her visit Ms. Harris spoke with a number of other people, including a man who said he was a seventh-grade teacher, pool reports said.
“People are exhausted about the division and the attempts to kind of divide as Americans, and them stepping up to make this public statement, I think is courageous, but also for people like the folks I was just talking with, it really reinforces that we love our country and have more in common than what separates us,” she said.
Ms. Harris bought five different spices at the store, according to her campaign: Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning.
Personally, I love how food-focused the Harris-Walz campaign has been so far. I get the feeling that Tim Walz loves traveling around the country and sampling all of the local, batter-fried delicacies. Kamala is like that too – she wants to visit all of the local bakeries and spice shops. Hilariously, Republicans have been crying salty MAGA tears ever since this visit – Penzeys is owned and operated by Democrats who have publicly said that they do not tolerate Trump or his hateful cult members. So now the MAGAts are crying and calling Kamala a hate-monger. Speaking of, here’s VP Harris’s latest campaign ad:
Take it from the people who worked for him: Donald Trump is a danger to our troops, our security, and our democracy.
He should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States.
Watch our new ad: pic.twitter.com/LWiyK1sfnm
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2024
.@KamalaHarris took a break from debate prep and visited Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh on Saturday. When she entered the store, the vice president greeted a woman who appeared near tears as they hugged.

Harris assured her that things would work out. "We're all in this together,"…
Harris assured her that things would work out. “We’re all in this together,”… pic.twitter.com/3oGS15hRDo
— Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) September 7, 2024
I want to say “That’s my Penzey’s! But I haven’t lived there in 17 years.” That said I love Penzey’s spices and I wish they were here on the west coast. They have good quality spices. For those who frequent the Chili 3000 is bomb and fajita seasoning is very good too.
Also #HarrisWalz2024. Let’s gitter done.
You can order online!
Really? There are a couple in Oregon. Yes to the chili 3000!
There are 4 store locations in California, two in southern and two in northern. And 2 locations in Portland, Oregon. Been to the location in Portland near Powell’s books and it is great!
There’s a Penzey’s near Powell’s now??? Now that’s what I call a good afternoon’s shopping!
Best spices and best politics! And they’re in California in four locations: Menlo Park, San Diego, Santa Rosa, and Torrance! I live for their ground roasted garlic and Greek seasoning!
That’s my Penzeys’s too! I was just there last week. I am so excited she is here!
Yaaaay! We have a Penzy’s in Houston and I love going in there. Definitely a safe space in this unsafe state. Agreed on the bomb-hood of Chili 3000 and believe it or not, their ground pepper is shockingly good—switching to their pepper has improved every single thing I cook.
I frequent the Houston Penzey’s as well!! More often when we lived in town (now I mostly order online or ask my mom to pick up stuff for me when she goes as they still live in the Heights) and both of my kids say how much they love the way that store smells.
I have a cabinet full of Penzey’s spices. They’re the best!! My personal faves are the Chicken Taco seasoning, the Dutch process cocoa, Penzey’s cinnamon blend, and the Tellicherry black peppercorns. Also love the Cajun seasoning and the Chesapeake Bay (their version of Old Bay) and too many more to name. The minced garlic is so good and such a time-saver. Visit in person if you live near one (they’re nationwide!) or order online if you don’t.
@Nicole – there are Penzey’s locations on the west coast. I’ve shipped at several.
They also have stores in California!
Penzeys is totally on the west coast!!!!
They also ship.
I order all of my spices from Penzeys online (except for my diamond crystal kosher salt). They have a ton of different kinds of chili peppers (whole or crushed) and anything I need to make amazing Indian dishes, southwestern dishes, Asian dishes. They really have a global chef in mind. We get their granulated garlic in 3 cup bags!
They also sent me a pin because I marched in the women’s march back when Trump was first elected. They’ve been a great company for a really long time.
That’s so funny – we just missed each other. I’ve been in The Burgh for 17 years lol
I didn’t know Penzeys was a real brick and mortar store! The products are the best 💯
I had no idea! This will probably be deleted since they delete all my posts, lol, but I’ve bookmarked the site to order soon just because of Harris!
LOVE fox point! I put mine on eggs. YUM! Seriously great choice Madam Vice President.
Fox Point is so so good on eggs!
They also have really good salt-free blends, if you need to keep an eye on salt intake. I like them better than any other salt-free seasonings out there!
I buy my spices from Penzeys and have for years. They’re a great company with high quality products. The cherry on top is that they also hate Trump.
That’s so awesome
They’re SALTY 🧂 she’s cool as a cucumber
Buying spices to fill up the cupboards in that White House kitchen
She gonna be cooking up a storm in there!
I’m so excited to vote for our Vice President as President I cannot even
I was just wondering what poor staffer has to hurl insults and slurs at her for debate prep. I wonder if they add comic relief to the stand-in’s outfit, like a clown wig or something so she can use the mental image to keep calm when the real clown goes nasty. I’ve done that before with very mean people – just imagining them as a talking puppet to make them seem ridiculous not scary.
I had never heard of them before, but after seeing a letter they penned in response to the hate they’re receiving from the MAGATs threatening to ‘cancel’ them, I will be sure to buy some things from them. They seem to have a really nice selection to choose from.
I do not exaggerate when I say their spices are the BEST. The gateway spice is their Black Pepper, because Black Pepper is Black Pepper, right? Wrong – theirs is top tier. And they sell many of their spices in trial bags, so you don’t have to make a huge commitment.
Penzey’s are awesome spices. I highly recommend all their stuff! I buy online here in Virginia and we love the Chicago Seasoning and the Fox Point blend.
That ad is jawdropping. Every American needs to see this. His former VP, his former defense secretary, FOUR former top officials all say Trump is DANGEROUS. How could anyone vote for him?
If you haven’t ordered from Penzey’s before they are awesome!!! Their spices are great, their owner is a die hard Dem who isn’t afraid to call out Republicans for being the assholes they are. Also, if you sign up for their email list they offer pretty amazing deals every weekend, and regularly feature specials, discounts and lowe shipping (or free shipping with buying a certain amount). My favorite right now is a blend of theirs called “outrage of love” and I use it so many things. Fox point is also tasty, as is Brady Street Cheese. I love that she went there! 😂
Thanks for the heads up. I’ll sign up for their emails now.
Penzey’s Insta account is hilarious . Full of sass! Spices are great too!
That moment of the vice president comforting a woman traumatized by nine years of MAGA was so powerful! The contrast with Trump, who that same day was scaring people in Wisconsin, could not have been greater. No wonder MAGA was melting down. Kamala is so kind, empathetic, and capable of normal human interaction that they immediately began discrediting her encounters with all the customers. I, on the other hand, immediately began texting the link to this beautiful video to all my friends and family. And they loved it too! 😍🥰
These days we all need hugs from Kamala. No creeps allowed!
I love the contrast between this and the weirdo’s attempt to pretend being human at a donut shop 😂😂😂
He may be agitated and angry, but he may just be calm while he lies his ass off. His own people don’t know what to expect. She has to be ready for any version of dump, and she will be.
Yes please let her triumph over that orange ticking time bomb.
I’ve been meaning to trek out to the Penzeys in Rockville, MD. Now I have extra motivation! While I never used “wanting to have a beer” with a candidate as a reason for voting, I can definitely get with: Spice shopping with President Harris. I think the Rockville store is probably the closest one to the White House….
I’ll definitely be ordering, their link regarding Republicans is priceless.
Living abroad, I haven’t used them in decades, but when we first got together, I used to use the lemon pepper mix when I cooked chicken or fish—that was my husband’s favorite. I’ve always loved them! And their politics.
https://www.salon.com/2024/09/09/cooking-for-kamala-how-the-harris-walz-campaign-is-winning-over-americas-chefs/
So much of Harris Walz campaign has mentioned food. 🥰
Look at VP Harris and her natural interactions with people in a shop. JD Vance could never lol
As soon as I saw the headline I thought “did she go to Penzeys?” – and I live in Canada. They’re not just known locally for having great politics.
My kids (one in Portland OR and one in Madison WI) get me Penzey’s spices for my Christmas stocking. I love this visit because of spices — and Madam Vice President is a great cook according to her hubby — but also because we have one completely insane narcissist running for office and one talented, positive, cheerful, empathetic person who will hug you until you stop crying, or talk to young women as long as they want to. So grateful for this candidate. VOTE!