VP Kamala Harris took a break from debate prep to buy spices in Pittsburgh

In recent days, Kamala Harris and her team have been camped out in Pittsburgh, preparing for this week’s presidential debate. Harris takes debate prep seriously, and her team has a full Trump-stand-in and they’re doing practice sessions for what VP Harris will do if and when Trump goes off-script, and when he attacks her personally (which will totally happen). On Saturday, VP Harris needed a break from the prep, so she stopped in a local spice shop which is known locally for being anti-Trump and anti-MAGA. Harris had an amazing time in the shop, buying several spice mixes and chatting with voters:

During a brief break from debate preparations, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Penzeys Spices in the Strip District and met with supporters Saturday afternoon. Ms. Harris, who has been staying in Pittsburgh since Thursday to prepare for her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia, was met with cheers from supporters inside and outside the store. People lined the sidewalks of the Strip District, which is typically crowded on the weekends. As Ms. Harris entered the store, she greeted a woman who appeared to be crying when they hugged, according to reports from the White House press pool. “We’re all in this together,” Ms. Harris said to the woman. “We’re going to be fine.” During her visit Ms. Harris spoke with a number of other people, including a man who said he was a seventh-grade teacher, pool reports said. “People are exhausted about the division and the attempts to kind of divide as Americans, and them stepping up to make this public statement, I think is courageous, but also for people like the folks I was just talking with, it really reinforces that we love our country and have more in common than what separates us,” she said. Ms. Harris bought five different spices at the store, according to her campaign: Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning.

[From The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Personally, I love how food-focused the Harris-Walz campaign has been so far. I get the feeling that Tim Walz loves traveling around the country and sampling all of the local, batter-fried delicacies. Kamala is like that too – she wants to visit all of the local bakeries and spice shops. Hilariously, Republicans have been crying salty MAGA tears ever since this visit – Penzeys is owned and operated by Democrats who have publicly said that they do not tolerate Trump or his hateful cult members. So now the MAGAts are crying and calling Kamala a hate-monger. Speaking of, here’s VP Harris’s latest campaign ad:

Take it from the people who worked for him: Donald Trump is a danger to our troops, our security, and our democracy. He should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. Watch our new ad: pic.twitter.com/LWiyK1sfnm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2024

.@KamalaHarris took a break from debate prep and visited Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh on Saturday. When she entered the store, the vice president greeted a woman who appeared near tears as they hugged.

Harris assured her that things would work out. “We’re all in this together,”… pic.twitter.com/3oGS15hRDo — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) September 7, 2024