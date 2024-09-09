King Charles is ready to ‘force’ Prince Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, somehow

King Charles loves nothing more than bullying and berating his brother Andrew through the British press. For much of the past two years, Charles has been trying to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge, the stately mansion which is part of the Royal Windsor estate. Andrew has a valid lease, but Charles doesn’t care. Charles has been trying to force Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, which still sits vacant ever since Charles evicted the Sussexes in January 2023. What’s funny/interesting is that whenever Charles briefs the media about some new punishment for Andrew, Andrew pushes back. Hard. Andrew’s “friends” spent all of August calling Charles a petty, jealous and childish king, and they also indicated that that Andrew will outlive Charles by many years. Ouch. Well, the latest is this new piece in the Times:
The King is keen to find a way to “solve” the issue of the Duke of York’s living situation as a new television drama serves up a reminder of Prince Andrew’s fall from grace. Andrew’s police security was removed after a Home Office review and he is now guarded by a security team which costs an estimated £3 million-a-year and is funded from the King’s private wealth. Charles also provides Andrew with a generous living allowance at his own expense. Now, however, the King is said to be losing patience with his brother and has made it clear that there are now “only two possible options” for Andrew.
The first is for the duke to find the means to become independent and pay for his own expenses, which would cover his security and the upkeep on his home. However, with no discernible income except for a modest naval pension it is not clear that Andrew could meet the costs. The second option, those close to Charles say, is for Andrew to agree to move to “more suitable accommodation”.
The King is understood to be happy to continue to support Andrew at Frogmore Cottage and also to continue to provide for Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew’s former wife who, like the King, has undergone cancer treatment. A source said: “It is now two years into the King’s reign and he wants the matter settled.”
Despite the continued embarrassment of multimillion-pound television dramas depicting his downfall, Andrew remains insistent that he will stay at Royal Lodge, which he leases from the Crown Estate. The lease will run until 2078 although there is little indication that Andrew would be able to afford the upkeep costs without his brother’s support.
The King, meanwhile, is said to be “reconsidering” the amount of funding he gives Andrew. The contract, which provides a ten-strong security detail to guard the duke at Royal Lodge, runs out in the autumn and is not expected to be renewed. No replacement team is thought to have been lined up. It is understood that steps have already been taken to withdraw funding from Andrew. Rather than a punitive step, it is thought to be a decision of financial pragmatism and a way of securing the Duke’s long-term security as he gets older.
A friend of the King’s said that the duke was “taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action… It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad. But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke. The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride.”
How many damn times is Charles going to brief the exact same thing? “We can do this the easy way or the hard way!” “I really mean it this time, I’m going to cut off your security!” “You must do as I say, I am the king!” Meanwhile, Andrew is like: stop acting so childish, you’re embarrassing yourself, and btw, I know where the bodies are buried. I’m not even on Andrew’s side about anything, but Charles’s behavior here is unsettling and his obsession with “taking” Royal Lodge is really messed up.
Also it’s a way for them to put pressure on William for when he becomes king. I say let them fight !
I say the same thing, Andrew don’t move, keep fighting.
Edward has subleased part of his rented estate to make money. I wonder if Andrew’s lease is different or he can’t find anyone interested. I guess the problem with him just going ahead and spilling what he knows is that it would self-incriminate or KC would spill back.
I think Bagshot has some stables and/or out buildings on the property Edward can lease. I don’t think the Royal Lodge has those.
If KC really wanted Paedrew out, he’d just stop funding him and he’d essentially force Paedrew to find legal ways to either pay for RL or force him out. Technically, hhe’s behaved much harsher to his own son and grandchildren than his brother. KC only winds up with “kicking PA out” when he needs to give the RR something to write about.
“KC only winds up with “kicking PA out” when he needs to give the RR something to write about.”
Always view these stories about chuckyTheTURD wanting PeDrew out of Royal Lodge as the “look-over-there-not-over-here” stories they hope will distract the hoi polloi.
Just last week, chuckyTheSTINKINGTURD received the greenlight for an increase of more than £45M on top of the £86.3M he currently receives for this (2024/25) financial year. This means that as of the financial year 2025/2026 he will receive £132 million from the UK Treasury.
And this is happening just as the government is being lambasted for its plan to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners in England and Wales. More than 10 million pensioners will no longer receive the payments of between £200 and £300 a year as of this winter.
So all these new stories with old lies in the shitmedia about H&M, along with the regurgitated stories about royal lodge and chucky “thinking about” kicking andrew out etc, are just the distractions of the RF and the shitmedia collusion to bamboozle the hoi polloi with their “look-over-there-not-over-here” stories.
Charles is Commander in Chief. He can have special forces parachute in, wearing night vision goggles, and climb up the side of Royal Lodge. It would just take a few minutes to extract Andy from behind the pile of teddy bears.
Thank you for that imagery @euridyce. I nearly died choking on my coffee while reading your comment, but it’s the best comment I have read in a while. Someone should create an AI video of it and share on social. I’d watch the f*cl out of it over and over again. Lol
LOL! Thanks for the visual, Eurydice. I needed that this morning.
Now that’s funny! Can you imagine Andy screaming as he’s pulled out of the room, his teddy bears falling to the floor, out of order, perhaps being stepped on by army boots…he may never fully recover.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
As far as I can tell, he is fonder of his creepy brother than he is of his children and grandchildren, and the palace is hoping people won’t notice.
Recycling this story every few months is becoming tedious. It’s obviously meant to distract from K’s situation, KFC’s £45 million pay increase during an austerity drive by the government and so on. I think we now know the types of stories the BM will recycle when they want to avoid legitimate scrutiny of the Windsors.
Yah I don’t believe these articles. The press is bored and the other royal they can criticize other than Harry and Meghan is Andrew. I still don’t think Charles cares about Royal Lodge.
I agree with @Tina. This storyline is kept going by the British tabloid press with little else to write about. Does Charles even care? Wouldn’t it be better knowing where Andrew is and not have him meeting with shady rich men in rooms with dark corners? We are only going to see this story spun out a 100 different ways until Kate has a “good day” from her faux illness and then they can ramble on about her walking on water.
It’s really an opportunity for Royal houses to look at what happens to the spare/ spares and that they need to be funded and housed. Harry being given sub par accommodation and no money meant he would have been at the mercy of Charles and then William providing funds so he can pay his power bill? There’s a weird juxtaposition of only being able to afford TJ Maxx sales but you have to go with your body guard? Look after your family members better? Hmm? I’m looking at you Charles and William.
I wonder why his daughters and sons-in-law haven’t coughed up the $?
Also, the comment about Fergie’s cancer is interesting. Almost could be taken as a hint that because she’s had cancer, Kate is now set for life regardless of anything else.
Whatever. All this is performative. Charles is fine with Andrew living at Royal Lodge and he’s obligated to fund him. I think this is just Charles using Andrew as the scapegoat and trying to cover up the bludder he made in kicking Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage. I’m sure Andrew has no problem being the scapegoat, it’s his royal duty as the spare. Charles thought he was scoring points in the press when he evicted his son and grandchildren but I think the press has now realised that it was a mistake to throw Harry and Meghan out because the chances of seeing them in the UK now are even slimmer with no place of their own to stay in the UK.
Doesn’t Charles own a huge amount of real estate including castles, manor houses and vast estates? Who is it that wants Royal Lodge so badly? William? Does he think he can’t divorce Kate, but could stick her in Royal Lodge when he moves on to kingly things?
I dont know why they keep saying PA is practically destitite with only a naval pension.
Supposedly he inherited money from both his parents and grandmother.
He couldn’t have inherited much from the late Queen because it would have been subject to inheritance tax. Most of the assets transfer from monarch to monarch. Also, any inheritance wouldn’t go far with 27/7 security.
The situation with Andrew is that the king, either C or W, will need to fund Andrew in the style to which he has become accustomed to for the rest of his life. If either king chooses not to do this, Andrew has many wealthy and shady friends from whom he could “borrow” money, which would lead to another Andy scandal, another black mark for the house of Windsor. Not to mention, Andrew could write a book, sell his story which, I believe would set him up for life. He knows where the late queen’s bones are buried, he knows where Charles’ bones are buried and he could certainly write about the skeletons in his own closet.
Yep. I read this thinking: “Does Charles REALLY want Andrew to find the means to become independent and pay his own expenses?” Also, Andrew must be thinking about what his life might be like with King William. If the BRF liked “Spare”, they’re gonna love whatever Andrew comes out with.
exactly….Andrew can make money on his own but I don’t think Charles is going to like how he goes about it.
Yeah, Andy could write a book, but the longer he waits, the less his dirt is worth. The youngsters don’t care about old scandals, and the oldsters aren’t going to live forever (and won’t be able to afford to buy his book anyway).
The “The first is for the duke to find the means to become independent and pay for his own expenses” portion of this piece should terrify King Tampon the First to his grey hypothermic core.
Andrew knows the dirt, hopefully about things like bags of cash, bad players with whom Chuckes foolishly entangles himself, and possible ugly shenanigans towards Diana that haven’t been previously disclosed. Come on, Andrew, pull the trigger.
Does Charles do anything other than sit around and figure new ways to be cruel to other people? I’m no fan of Andrew, make no mistake, but I don’t understand Charles’ desire to kick him out of RL. Is it just for the thrill of humiliating him further? It’s not like Charles can’t afford to keep his brother (or his son for that matter) in the style to which he is accustomed.
Does Charles wake up each day and wonder how he can be a bigger a**hole than he was the day before? Does he really not understand how bad this looks?
(Please understand that I’m not advocating for Andrew by any means. I just really don’t understand why Charles strives to win a gold medal at the A**hole Olympics each day.)
Apparently so. Charles could quietly fund Andrew for life with the tiniest portion of his own unearned wealth. It’s very odd that he’s choosing, instead, to focus public attention in this way. So, either he’s mean, he’s trying to distract attention from something even more unsavory, or both. I’ll go with both.
Maybe KC’s cancer has spread to his brain?
Please let us know when it actually happens.
Guess we see. At this point, it’s just back and forth in the papers.
While the “Royal garter of the geriatric pedos” are arguing in the tabloids all I’m seeing is Prince Harry was absolutely right Chuck does control who gets security and Chuck has been allowed to pay for it privately while they continue to penalize Prince Harry for not choosing to live a pathetic existence like Chuck and his spare.. oh and we all know Chucks idea of private pay is a bait and switch and it’s still funded by taxpayers money just from a different account.
Like a broken record, I’m observing that the Queen ensured that each of her children had a home. When I think of the enormity of Charles’s action of evicting his own son and his young family from Frogmore Cottage, a residence conferred on Harry by his grandmother, The Queen, I’m just at a loss for words. He is an unnatural father- he doesn’t seem to treat either of his sons like they are his flesh and blood. He has no concern for their actual well-being. When kicking family members out of their homes is the ongoing saga of your reign, you are at the very least a petty, miserable, human being. To even the most casual observer, one must wonder why he is being such a nasty landlord.
Interesting that no articles ever point out that Charles is paying $3M in private security for Andrew every year, plus a living allowance, but can’t cough up to pay security for his son and grandchildren to visit.
Andrew is a sleazy creep for sure, but I’ll say this for him: he’s a good father to his daughters. He’s Father of the Year compared to Charles.
If this was a big problem for KCIII (and let’s be fair it’s a bliddy big if) then the most obvious solution was to threaten Andrew with a visit from the FBI! All this nonsense about evicting Andrew is a smokescreen to keep other RF headlines off the front pages. Just off the top of my head:
1. The Irish crowd booing the national anthem and singing “if you hate the royal family” at Saturday’s football international
2. KCIII’s 45% pay rise while pensioners have had their heating allowance taken from them.
3. William’s laziness – especially when Harry is being photographed carrying out meaningful work on the global stage.
4. Harry’s attendance of the funeral service for Robert Fellowes – reminding everyone that Harry’s maternal family still want regular contact with him. It also reminds people of how awful KCIII was to Harry’s mother.
5. KCIII is a tightwad – if it’s true that Andrew won’t move until KCIII pays what he’s due then it serves to remind people how stingy the king is despite his own personal wealth and being subsidised by the taxpayers.
I’m sure other CB’s can add to the list but, when KCIII is telling the MSM that he’s “evicting” his “spare” it’s always best to see what he wants moving off the front pages. 😉