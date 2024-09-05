Prince Harry plans to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative

LMAO, this is too good. Every year, Bill Clinton hosts the Clinton Global Initiative to coincide with the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. World leaders, philanthropists, activists and politicos are already in town for the UN, and many make their way to CGI’s meeting to attend speeches, Q&A sessions and forums. Many world leaders appear at both the UN and CGI. This year, one of those world leaders will be Prince Harry.
Prince Harry, actor Matt Damon, and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés are set to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York on Sept. 23 and 24, the Clinton Foundation announced Thursday.
The theme of this year’s gathering of political, business and philanthropic leaders is “What’s Working” – an effort to shine a spotlight on potential solutions and effective aid in a tumultuous period marked by war, increased income inequality and food insecurity.
Former President Bill Clinton said this year’s Clinton Global Initiative would “double down” on the progress made on the climate crisis, global health, gun violence, and other important issues.
“We started CGI because we wanted to have a meeting where people didn’t just talk about big problems, but where we could roll up our sleeves and get something done,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.”
Since returning in 2022 after a six-year hiatus, CGI has tried to maintain an optimistic tone, while also developing new ways to help, including the launch last year of The CGI Ukraine Action Network, a collaboration between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex plans to discuss the launch of The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network, an initiative supporting parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. He also plans to address his nonprofit’s collaboration with the World Health Organization and others to end violence against children, an issue he and his wife Meghan outlined on a recent trip to Colombia.
Water.org co-founder and Oscar winner Damon is expected to discuss the status of the $1 billion plan he announced in 2022 to give 100 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America lasting access to water and sanitation.
Harry is rolling with the Clintons, WHO, The HALO Trust, Save the Children, Travalyst, African Parks, and on and on. And all week, his brother has been throwing a very public tantrum, spreading lies about how Harry is desperate to return to the UK to do ribbon-cuttings. It’s just too good. What’s next, is Harry going to address the UN General Assembly? Will he do a Q&A session with Bill Clinton? Will he take actual meetings in the UN building? Also: now I’m kind of bummed that Meghan won’t be joining Harry on this trip, because that would really make Salt Islanders’ heads explode.
You Go Boy!
The British media is having a mental health crisis 😎
Yes along with Peg having a really big tantrum.
Who’s the real global statesman?
I think we see now why William didn’t plan a competing NYC trip. As it is this is already making his visit last year seem…..well, small.
William might not have known about all of Harry’s plans for that week, but he would have known about the Diana Awards at least.
I’m wondering if he cancelled when he learned Andres was speaking at the same event as Harry. No one believes Becky and Palmolive when they claim this was known in July.
Sorry, but we didn’t need this visit by Harry, for William’s visit to seem small. We knew that last year.
William’s thing is hobnobbing with celebrities and looking posh, important, & popular. He’s obsessed with being popular, just like his creepy father. That’s what William was chasing when he tried to (ultimately unsuccessfully) gate crash the UN during Climate week.
William thinks he should be important and popular b/c of his birth. He doesn’t understand why Harry is all those things. Harry is all those things because he doesn’t rely on birth order, he relies on his DEEDS. His WORK. William, being infamously allergic to work, will never gain the ground he seeks because he self-limits and expects everything to fall into his lap.
I think the tantrum articles from UK right now are signs of two things:
1) William is jealous af and foolishly wants everyone to know that;
2) KP courtiers desperately do want Harry back so that they can control the narrative around him better, and so that the BRF can once again take credit for Harry’s hard work while they sit on their arses and do naff all.
Kensington bishes, The Spare Said NO with his whole chest. On camera. Multiple times.
I feel like digital media trucks need to drive by KP daily showing the video clip of Anderson Cooper asking if Harry would ever go back to royal duty and Harry cutting him off with an emphatic “NO” before Anderson even finished asking the question. Have the trucks drive past KP every hour until it sinks in.
Maybe have one circle Fleet Street, too.
…and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés
LMFAO
Cue the KP incandescence!!!
But TOB “poached” chef Jose for himself, don’t you remember? “He belongs to meeeeeee!”
The way I just cackled reading “He belongs to meeeeeee!”
😂😂😂
Yes! Just like Peg’s feelings about Africa! Mine, mine mine!
Somewhere… in a far off land… ancient bric-a-brac is being thrown into a wall. LOL!!!
Someone didn’t send Andres the memo, LOL.
Honestly though we laugh, and I know we discussed this yesterday – but the way William makes people choose is just so juvenile and pathetic. Real global leaders don’t do that.
My almost 2 year old said his first sentence the other day: No, it’s mine! as he snatched his Elmo stuffie from me. I’ll bet Huevo still goes around snatching things and saying “mine!” like a toddler. Some king to be.
“Prince Harry… and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés are set to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York on Sept. 23 and 24-”
I am HOWLINGGGGG. I thought Jose Andres was WiLiAm’S fRiEnD nOoOoOwWw”???
Omg the Ballad of the Windsors just gets funnier and funnier.
I can’t stop laughing! No, really, karma is coming for William nearly instantly these days.
He wanted to turn Harry into a modern version of the little match girl, with ribbons!
Yeah I noticed that when I first saw it on twitter! Mr. Angry Egg is having an extra dash of incandescence!
Poor Peggy with an 🥚 head now has egg all over his face… bet he is rage calling English at this very moment.
Me too. He thought he won something. What a complete and utter loser.
I love this for Harry! William will be incandescent as usual and will try to get a meeting with the Clintons in New York.
Hilary is ride or die Sussex supporter.
One of the visitors to visit Archie at Frogmore Cottage.
O yes! I forgot that. What a great connection and it all makes perfect sense with Hillary’s history for children with Marian Edelman.
How wonderful this all is for Harry and Archwell and for all those children and families affected by their initiatives.
The “dim” brother showing and sharing his best Self. So proud for him.
The Brit Press response to all of this should be “ interesting”
I too wish Meghan was going to be there ~ OMG!
I didn’t know that. Now, how did I miss that information about Hillary Clinton in Frogmore Cottage?
Oh wow, I didn’t know that! Good for her.
Game recognizes game.
I didn’t know that about Hillary. She’s been very vocal on social media in support of M but I didnt know she went to Frogmore.
I remember Ellen talking about going to Frogmore to meet Archie.
Some moments get lost in the maelstrom of what H&M have been through but this was known at the time. Hillary was eloquent in the clip below.
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-meets-hillary-clinton-at-her-home-first-time/
The man with the many jobs, who is going back to Salty Island, to keep a low profile and cut ribbons, you can’t make this crap up.
Yeah this further proves that the stories about Harry wanting to return to royal life are not true.
Who’s the global statesman now? 😉
People love to hate on Bill Clinton, but the work he does with his Foundation, CGI, and all the offshoots is the real deal. The only good thing to come out of 2016 and Hillary’s loss was Bill being able to continue all of his humanitarian endeavors. And since all of them are out of politics, Republicans are no longer smearing these endeavors.
This is going to make some heads pop. Honestly though this is what they get. That family spent a half a decade sending Harry around the world with no breaks really in between, while treating him like the court jester. Instead he spent that time making connections, observing, and learning how to be a diplomat and most importantly even though he was having fun taking it seriously. And now those people that he spent that time with as the face of the BRF, care more about him and his work ethic than “status” and want to continue the relationship. You reap what you sow. You prioritized a lazy, incurious, anger ball and that’s what you have left.
Exactly this. It’s a really stunning miscalculation.
It also seems like a really obvious one. I don’t think they needed the benefit of hindsight to see which brother was dedicated to making a lasting impact through his work.
I often think about the summer (maybe more than one?) Harry wrote about in Spare, where he was basically a ranch hand in Australia. How different William might be today if anyone had ever expected him to do anything like this.
Giving Will and Kate the time where he pretended to be a full-time helicopter rescue pilot in Wales was the biggest mistake QEII and Chuck ever made, if continuity of the monarchy was ever their goal. Instead, they instantly telegraphed to Will and Kate that they could be lazy from day one of their marriage. Neither of them ever rebounded and became a functioning member of society. They are middle aged, and both need a full-time nanny of their own.
This!
In their zeal to treat him like a ‘maid of all work’ the BRF ended up giving H the hands on training and connections that builds a statesman, the sort of training and responsibility his father was given in service to QEII’s reign and what William should have been doing all this time.
@Interested Gawker – Which again strengthens my suspicion that from an early age William could not be trusted to carry out royal duties responsibly. His well documented temper is probably the reason he’s just not up to the job. QEII knew exactly what she was doing when she gave H&M prominent positions in her Commonwealth Trust.
IMHO it’s becoming more and more obvious that the “plan” for the “modern” monarchy was for Harry to do the “meets and greets” and William to do the bare minimum which only the monarch could perform (i.e opening of Parliament, state banquets and the odd medal ceremony.) It might have worked if “they” had treated Harry like a human being with feelings and shown appreciation for all the work he had been doing. Instead “they” expected him to be grateful for being treated like work horse with no right to expect a life of his own.
@LAURA D
“…from an early age William could not be trusted to carry out royal duties responsibly.”
I believe that’s true. Even Diana could not get him to change his mind and accompany her to an engagement with a young girl in hospital who said wanted to meet him. William always seemed bolshy and I do wonder about that head injury as a child. It might have aggravated some of the behaviours he was already exhibiting.
I’ve been looking into the concept of “frozen perception”. Where family or friends view of you is stuck from a certain period in your life where the either spent the most time with you or were comfortable with. For example, on a more general scale, adults are still treated like teenagers when they go back home to visit family.
That said, The Firm and the media invested decades in painting a specific image for Harry (ie. the daft screw up/party boy bachelor) that they completely bought into it. How do unravel decades of false narratives? Is it even possible?
That is fascinating and I think there is a lot of truth to it. I know I classify both my brothers as having huge tempers. They both still do – but one has learned to control his temper and channel his anger differently (the other still has some work to do.) Most people who meet the first brother don’t even think of him as having a temper. But in my mind he still has a huge temper and thats his defining characteristic for me because that was his defining characteristic growing up.
With Harry, like you said, its even worse because the image the press and Firm have of him was never the real image or the entire image, but it was the image they created of him for the publc.
Yes, this could explain some of the RF’s extraordinary blindness. You’d think after 40 years Elizabeth and Charles would have had a handle on William and Harry’s characters. But it’s interesting that while they imagined that Harry would always remain lesser, they also imagined that William would change and become greater.
I really like your last sentence, Eurydice. I’ve never thought about it that way, but that is the crux of the situation. They expected William to one day show up and be great, despite never giving any indication that he even wanted to rise to the level of basic competence.
@EURYDICE
“You’d think after 40 years Elizabeth and Charles would have had a handle on William and Harry’s characters. But it’s interesting that while they imagined that Harry would always remain lesser, they also imagined that William would change and become greater.”
This is exactly why the symbiotic relationship between the Windsors and the BM was so damaging and how Camilla waltzed in and played them like a fiddle. In Spare we learn that the papers were laid out at breakfast, that coveting front cover interest sowed jealousy and discord between the family members. Harry was struck by his father and brother parroting BM talking points rather than listening to him at various times, including William assaulting him. Camilla kept whispering poison at Harry’s expense to keep her own brood out of the media glare while the entire family assumed he would be “William’s Andrew” in a family where deviations from hierarchy were unthinkable and adherence to tradition was drummed into them all as vitally important because QEII’s father wound up king through abdication.
@SNUFFLES theory of “frozen perception” may be generational trauma. They might have all been stuck firm and trapped in a paradigm established by the Queen Mother and easily manipulated by the BM (and Cam) because of it.
Dee, you really nailed it!
💯💯💯💯
Exactly this! Real statespeople (should be a word!) don’t give a sh*t about primogeniture and inherited titles. They care about people who get stuff done, who can speak intelligently on issues, who have charisma, and who genuinely CARE. People they can work with! Harry’s been showing his work in these ways for literal decades. But because the BRF ONLY care about primogeniture and inherited titles, they’ve become The Left-Behinds.
Exactly @Dee(2). Harry has said, that he said yes, when the others said no, to all the travels. Harry was great at all of it. He also learned a lot, naturally and unnaturally. Sending him around everywhere whilst the lazy ones were being lazy, showed the world what royal did the work. And it’ s not the FK.
I will always believe that W&K were thrust out into Anglesely? alone, to learn how to maybe deal with each other. Kate was the last girl standing. They do have some cute kids. That’s the nicest thing I can say about their relationship.
You can just tell that a “source” close to William is about to insult the Clintons.
Just let out the loudest cackle lmaoo! Go Harry! Really happy to see him live up to his full potential.
But, wait, isn’t Harry supposedly begging to come back to the RF? 🤡😂🤡😂
This is fabulous!
Harry is the very definition of a self-actualized person. I am incredibly happy for him and his wife and kids. This is his moment and his time. Also happy Meghan stayed home with their kids.
He really is. It will never cease to amaze me that Harry turned into this warrior, on many fronts. He had every reason to loaf around for the rest of his life spoon fed to him by the rota and royal “family”, and he didn’t want any of it.
There will be a lot of ribbons left uncut. Wait maybe Kate can do it. Won’t take a lot of effort and it’s low key.
Still too much effort, better to optimize KP’s AI budget and simply ‘say’ she cut a ribbon. They have a kaleidoscope of different Kates to choose from. I’m sure they could produce a very convincing image of the joyous bread and butter event.
That’s the modern monarchy, KP way.
@ Interested Gawker: Lmao this made me laugh. You have a point tho. Maybe their coronation could also be AI generated. It would save taxpayers money. Even handing out OBE, MBE, and medals. All speeches, state dinners…everything can be AI.
Just think of it!
They could retreat to their lair and carry on doing whatever it is they do in real life while their AI avatars get on with that pesky business of being royal. I think William actually wants this and all eleventy ‘Kates’ would appreciate the break from their taxing schedule of three dubious sightings a year.
You know William is already creating virtual ribbons, he can cut from Zoom.
She would only agree to do it if she didn’t have the leave the house, speak more than three words and no people of colour were present.
And just like that all those stupid stories coming out of England are irrelevant fiction. What a busy week for Harry. This is what real work yields.
It’s funny how the stories about Harry from the BM (or spoon-fed to the Daily Beast) don’t age very well in light of the Sussexes’ actual activities.
THIS is what I love to see! Harry and Meghan letting their work and accomplishments speak for themselves.
And while I do believe there are situations when an official statement from H&M may be necessary, responding to William’s latest childish tantrums would only distract from the good work (which is likely exactly what those salty little fluffernutters want).
Keep paying them dust, H&M, and let your good work shine!
I’m so ridiculously proud of them! 💗
Harry the global statesman with his gorgeous, accomplished wife leads an incredible life thinking of others and spreading hope. It is truly lovely to watch him and admire how he has taken control of his life. People of stature, world leaders, might be pictured with William some day because he will be the king. But those same leaders will be seen with Harry because they want to be associated with a man of his goals and achievements.
This is so funny. So, the Sussexes have the Clintons, Obamas, and the Bidens. So much for global statesman pegs conquering America. 😂😂😂😂😂 And those are just American presidents.
Not the Obamas, they’re with QEII. Definitely the Clintons. I appreciate Hillary, who always supports Meghan, not caring about the abuse she (Hillary) would get from the derangers & the racists.
Glad Harry can now do meaningful things for himself, not the weird BRF.
Like the Obamas, the Clintons also issued glowing accounts of their memory of queen elizabeth after she died. So there goes your lie. Or is it your wet dream?
Agree. Hilary has always supported Meghan.
@KINGSTON. What lie did I say? Hillary has publicly shown her support of Meghan more than once. Did either Obamas have? No. The Obamas want to be seen as Saints so they avoid “controversial” topic until it becomes “safe” to speak about. There were many examples existed if you care to look for & apply logic unbiased thinking.
Oh, the Clintons did not write a LONG “love” letter/message to memorize QE2, Obama did. (When we all know how racist the BRF were when QE2 died.)
For some unknown reason, Prince William is trending in England…
A mixed bag of paid SM engagement and people shaking their heads gravely over William refusing to heed his grandmother, the late queen’s advice. The scruff on his face he calls a beard looks awful.
Didn’t you know? He actually “worked ” today! And he had some sort of beard…like the one he had in the “general”video with Kate for the Olympics and the one he didn’t have to the photo from Balmoral… Future king already uses his AI avatar mentioned above….
Makes it look as if the people who claimed the photos from Balmoral were old ones were right.
It’s cuz of the beard😂.
Random thought……. I really hate those suede shoes Harry is wearing……..throw them all in the trash Meghan😜
I wonder if Harry is like my father was. He had this old Buffalo Bills sweatshirt. And I mean old. The cuffs and collar were ragged, there were holes in the seams, faded, stained….my mother tried multiple times to throw it out lol and Dad would go get it from the trash and put it in the wash. (My mom doesn’t know this, but after Dad died I took the sweatshirt and it’s in my closet lol)
They don’t call Meghan smart for nothing, if Harry is comfortable with the shoes, why cause a fuss, he don’t tell her what shoes to wear.
He is going 40 years old 9 days, probably making decisions for himself since he was 12 years.
Those are very in style right now and quite comfortable. They are classic.
Man, Harry really is Cinderella, isn’t he? He’s Cinderella, Meghan is Prince Charming, his father is the ineffectual father (present in some versions of the story), his stepmother the Wicked Stepmother, and William and Kate are the Wicked Stepsisters.
Or maybe Meghan is the Fairy Godmother? or a Fairy Godmother/Prince hybrid?
The Wicked Stepmother and Stepsisters can’t keep Harry away from the Ball, no matter how much they try!
Now all that’s left for Harry to do is say “I forgive you” magnanimously as he and Meghan ride off into the sunset while Wicked Stepmother fumes, ineffectual father dithers, and Wicked Stepsisters stamp their feet and howl in outrage. (In the Disney live action, I took the “I forgive you” as a kind way of saying “I won, you shabby motherfu—ers!)
Harry’s been doing a lot of this kind work long before M. That’s somewhat infantilsing. Sure, he was more limited because he was a senior royal but was impactful.
Lol, this is Harry having a mid-life crisis.
A crisis of being too busy and sought after, LOL.
I swear to god, if I see a reference to Benghazi or Lewinsky in the RR’s rebuttals there is a good chance I will die of laughter.
I’m happy that Archewell’s violence against children project will be discussed along with the Parents’ Network. I hope this will engage more countries in their efforts.
It’s quite apparent that the Sussexes are being taken seriously as philanthropists who are determined to ‘show up and do good’. It may be decades, but at some point, the brf and bm are going to have to come to grips with all they have sowed against the Sussexes and quit the childish rantings.
Purpose and Impact are hallmarks of the Sussexes work. It is gratifying to watch Archewell and the Sussexes grow. It’s also heartwarming to see so many people working together to solve so many of the world’s ills because no one person can do it alone.
Yes!
Yeah, but did Harry get to wear his big-boy airplane slippers and go to a movie premiere with Tom Cruise?
Cackle.
William needs to accept that Harry benefits more from his association with America than from his association with the BRF. He’d never have these kinds of opportunities if he and Meghan had stayed in the UK under the BRF’s thumb.
That’s exactly what the British media knows, so they’re trying to overshadow it with nonsense.
Bingo. That’s why they can never go back. They would not be able to do all the things they arre doing now. Can’t outshine the leftover royals. Harry said something similar before.
I am so proud of Harry, he has accomplished so much since moving to America 😍😍
Congratulations to Harry! William must be raging.
Hey, just did a quick time travel back to yesterday, had to make sure I was remembering correctly.
Didn’t someone say something about Harry and Meghan not having any social and political currency without the Windsors?
Seriously scratching my head here.
Seems like they have a Fort Knox type stash to me!
Good for Harry! Now I sort of understand the onslaught of anti-Harry stories? Jose Andres speaking at the same event as Harry when William just announced he’s joining the board of Earthshot, Harry confirming he’ll be in NYC the same week as the UN General Assembly, and speaking at this event were too much for William’s brain to compute? Oh and the fact he ran into his brother unexpectedly at a family funeral? William is having a bad week I guess… but seriously, is he just going to brief against his brother for the rest of his life on a monthly basis? Even Charles doesn’t constantly brief against Andrew and his crimes are far, far, far worse.
Andrew is still within the cult and containable so he’s seen as a much lesser threat. I suspect we will continue to get these briefs from W until he’s King and feels less insecure.
Once again the BM and the rota prove they are journalism school rejects and nothing but low rent gossips and propagandists. Sure Harry wants to come back to be the Firm’s workhorse again while the “working” royals get all the shine. Somewhere in BP or Balmoral Charles is seetheeing and William is incandencestly throwing soft and hard objects in KP.
This headline reminds me of that time when I came here and learned that Kam Tim as chose Tim as her running mate: Yessssssssssssssss! Me screaming out with joy. He keeps leaving the leftovers in his dust. Seriously, they are still pretending like being a so-called working royal is something to aspire to.
Oh my goodness , this is incredible .
Well done Harry , no wonder they are losing their minds in the UK .
You rock Harry .
Just home after a long day and doing my daily catch up on CB and Twitter. So…. Chef José Andrés,huh???? I certainly wouldn’t want to be a Kensington Palace pillow today 🤣🤣🤣
I can imagine their rage lmao. I thought they don’t care what happens in the US anyways right ? 😆
Just seen Willyleaks on instagram video promoting Earthshit on CBBC (Children TV) Blue Peter show…………………..No Beard… so when did he record this?
So sad for him as he desperately needs therapy but will not get help.