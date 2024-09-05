“Alexander Skarsgard is back to modeling for Calvin Klein” links
  • September 05, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Alexander Skarsgard is modeling for Calvin Klein again! [Socialite Life]
Will Robert Pattinson do a sequel to The Batman? [Pajiba]
Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves still call each other husband & wife. [Just Jared]
Joaquin Phoenix is gonna babygirl his way out of controversy. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Winslet is promoting Lee yet again. [Go Fug Yourself]
Does Demi Moore remember her most famous lines? [OMG Blog]
Oh, Gemma Chan looks cute! [RCFA]
I didn’t even know that Paula Abdul was still touring. [Seriously OMG]
Getting to know Before the 90 Days’ Loren. [Starcasm]
The “Hawk Tuah” lady is launching a podcast. [Hollywood Life]
Jeopardy questions about movies. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Alexander Skarsgard is back to modeling for Calvin Klein” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 5, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    I saw that CK Skargard ad yesterday and brought me such joy. He looked so good and is so sexy.
    Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves are adorable.
    I didn’t know that Paula Abdul was touring at all.

  2. CJW says:
    September 5, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Skargard is so delicious!

  3. Get Real says:
    September 5, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    Good on Alexander. I could stare at that all day.

  4. NotSoSocialB says:
    September 5, 2024 at 1:59 pm

    Whenever I see him, I think- it’s such a shame his eyes are so closely set because otherwise, *mwah*, chef’s kiss. lol

  5. Lightpurple says:
    September 5, 2024 at 2:49 pm

    That’s a lot of shirtless Alexander Skarsgard

    We need more shirtless Alexander Skarsgard

  6. Dani says:
    September 5, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    How is this man 48 years old?!

  7. K says:
    September 5, 2024 at 7:17 pm

    I am not mad at AS. He’s so handsome. I love the elegant look of him.

  8. Cel2495 says:
    September 5, 2024 at 7:23 pm

    Oh he is a hot Viking ! I been loving him since True Blood 😊

  9. Mee says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:22 pm

    Don’t get me wrong I love Skarsgaard but damn Calvin Klein can we get some BIPOC in the campaign. Morris Chestnut, Manny Jacinto, Michael B Jordan, the guy from Emily ion Paris.

  10. Brynne says:
    September 5, 2024 at 9:26 pm

    Well they just did an underwear campaign with Greta Lee but I guess the pics with Jeremy Allen White overshadowed hers since they came out at the same time.

  11. Jen says:
    September 6, 2024 at 12:45 am

    Skarsgard is delicious, but he looks like he’s side eyeing me for opening the door without knocking.

    • Mustlovedogs says:
      September 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

      This is the perfect comment lol.
      Also.
      Ja…
      He is totally delicious. Reminds me of a Swedish deliciousness I once sampled. Sigh.

  12. Lily says:
    September 6, 2024 at 4:15 am

    Shirtless Skarsgard is oh hell yeah. Would not kick him out of bed for eating crackers. So looking forward to Murderbot. Excellent actor, tall enough to be physically imposing, and a sort of unearthly good looks that’s believably a cyborg-ish constructed Security Unit who hacked his own software to become self-governing. Martha Wells writes the Murderbot books and she’s turning handsprings over the entire cast. Love the books so I’m cautiously optimistic.

    • Tinuvielle says:
      September 6, 2024 at 7:03 am

      YEAH! MURDERBOT! Martha Wells was involved, so I am also cautiously optimistic. Byt I am happy it is AS that still play our beloved construted. He was excellent in Generation Kill.

