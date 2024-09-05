“Alexander Skarsgard is back to modeling for Calvin Klein” links

Alexander Skarsgard is modeling for Calvin Klein again! [Socialite Life]
Will Robert Pattinson do a sequel to The Batman? [Pajiba]
Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves still call each other husband & wife. [Just Jared]
Joaquin Phoenix is gonna babygirl his way out of controversy. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Winslet is promoting Lee yet again. [Go Fug Yourself]
Does Demi Moore remember her most famous lines? [OMG Blog]
Oh, Gemma Chan looks cute! [RCFA]
I didn’t even know that Paula Abdul was still touring. [Seriously OMG]
Getting to know Before the 90 Days’ Loren. [Starcasm]
The “Hawk Tuah” lady is launching a podcast. [Hollywood Life]
Jeopardy questions about movies. [Buzzfeed]
sleek and laidback. Alexander Skarsgård captures fall energy.
discover the new campaign. directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/eapc4ckVIj
— calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 4, 2024
I saw that CK Skargard ad yesterday and brought me such joy. He looked so good and is so sexy.
Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves are adorable.
I didn’t know that Paula Abdul was touring at all.
Skargard is so delicious!
Good on Alexander. I could stare at that all day.
Whenever I see him, I think- it’s such a shame his eyes are so closely set because otherwise, *mwah*, chef’s kiss. lol
That’s a lot of shirtless Alexander Skarsgard
We need more shirtless Alexander Skarsgard
How is this man 48 years old?!
I am not mad at AS. He’s so handsome. I love the elegant look of him.
Oh he is a hot Viking ! I been loving him since True Blood 😊
Don’t get me wrong I love Skarsgaard but damn Calvin Klein can we get some BIPOC in the campaign. Morris Chestnut, Manny Jacinto, Michael B Jordan, the guy from Emily ion Paris.
SECONDED!!!!
Well they just did an underwear campaign with Greta Lee but I guess the pics with Jeremy Allen White overshadowed hers since they came out at the same time.
Skarsgard is delicious, but he looks like he’s side eyeing me for opening the door without knocking.
This is the perfect comment lol.
Also.
Ja…
He is totally delicious. Reminds me of a Swedish deliciousness I once sampled. Sigh.
Shirtless Skarsgard is oh hell yeah. Would not kick him out of bed for eating crackers. So looking forward to Murderbot. Excellent actor, tall enough to be physically imposing, and a sort of unearthly good looks that’s believably a cyborg-ish constructed Security Unit who hacked his own software to become self-governing. Martha Wells writes the Murderbot books and she’s turning handsprings over the entire cast. Love the books so I’m cautiously optimistic.
YEAH! MURDERBOT! Martha Wells was involved, so I am also cautiously optimistic. Byt I am happy it is AS that still play our beloved construted. He was excellent in Generation Kill.