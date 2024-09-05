Page Six: Prince Harry is having a midlife crisis & ‘William is furious’

I have a theory about gossip. My theory is that American presidential election years – and Summer Olympics years – are exceptionally bonkers when it comes to gossip. 2012, 2016 and 2020 were especially crazy years in celebrity gossip, royal gossip and political gossip. 2024 is the same. This year, it feels like whenever there’s a holiday weekend, things just go haywire too. It happened during the Independence Day holiday in July, and the Labor Day long weekend was full of political and royal drama. All of which to say, I’m still playing catch-up on all of the deranged royal stuff – in addition to lies about Prince Harry “plotting his return from exile” and freakouts about Harry’s sudden appearance at Robert Fellowes’ funeral, the haters are also doing too much around Harry’s 40th birthday on September 15th. It’s a big birthday, worthy of celebration. I assume Meghan will bake him a cake and he will spend the special day with his kids and people he loves. But Prince William and his media allies are determined to impose themselves on Harry. They’re insisting that Harry is having a “mid-life crisis.” Projection, thy name is Huevo. Some highlights from this Page Six piece, which is basically a continuation of that nasty piece in the Times of London a few weeks ago.

William won’t wish Harry a happy birthday!! Prince Harry is preparing to turn 40 on September 15 — but it is pretty safe to assume his brother, Prince William, the future King of England, won’t be wishing him a happy birthday. The renegade royal will enter his fifth decade with an A-list party organized by his wife Meghan Markle, 42, Page Six is told. But it will be in Montecito, California, 5,000 miles away from the father and brother he grew up with after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

William does not want Harry at his coronation. “William is not speaking to Harry,” said one source. “Harry is not the issue here.” Another royal insider who has known them both said, “William is furious. I’m not sure what can ever be done to mend fences.”

Harry at 40: As Harry turns 40, sources say he has become “more comfortable” in California and within his life. “I think he has his convictions and he is determined, but I also think he’s more unburdened than before,” said a friend.

No more books: When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally signed a three-book deal with Random House as part of a rumored $20 million contract, announced in 2021, Page Six was told it included Harry’s memoir, a book which Harry and Markle were set to write together and a book from Markle herself. But we’re now told there are no plans for any more books.

Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard: The Sussexes are currently working with their Archewell Foundation and tied in a recent faux-royal tour of Columbia with plans to promote mental health for young people. As for the launch of Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, sources say that’s still up in the air. “That is a whole other story,” said one Sussex source.

The Sussexes are fine: A Sussex pal in California said of the couple, “They are happy and enjoying their lives. You could see that from their trip to Columbia.” But one longtime friend told the Sunday Times recently that he may have an “enviable lifestyle,” on the surface but, “or the Harry I know, I can’t imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.”

You’d think that if Page Six puts “mid-life crisis” in the headline, the article would include some revelations about this alleged mid-life crisis. Instead, it’s full of quotes about how much William hates Harry. Makes you think, huh? Makes you wonder about which brother is having a midlife crisis. Is it the brother living in a mansion with his beautiful wife and children, doing fulfilling work and building something for himself, or is it the brother who spent 72 hours rage-shrieking about how much he hates Harry?

93 Responses to “Page Six: Prince Harry is having a midlife crisis & ‘William is furious’”

  1. Amy T says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:03 am

    It’s definitely a mid-life crisis for someone….

    Reply
    • LaraK says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:16 am

      I mean, he had to go to a rag whose ‘journalists’ are so poorly educated, they don’t know the difference between Columbia and Colombia.
      So the desperation is pretty clear.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 5, 2024 at 9:53 am

        This reporting is so bad and sloppy, I kind of think an intern who was stuck in the office over the holiday weekend just made it up.

      • Berkeleyfarm says:
        September 5, 2024 at 12:25 pm

        @Megan, I wonder if they’re just farming it out to ChatGPT.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        September 5, 2024 at 1:33 pm

        How much of this nonsense in the UK press is just AI written after editors get the tip off from an apoplectic Huevo? It’s so repetitive now.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:45 am

      Our wonderful Harry can have a mid life crisis if he is, (although it’s untrue) while bald prince william has been having his mid life crisis since years, before and during and after covid, spreading rage and volcano level incandescence everywhere he went.

      Reply
      • Lau says:
        September 5, 2024 at 10:01 am

        William went straight from being a petulant teenager to having a mid life crisis. Soon he’ll buy a brand new helicopter and perhaps even another electrical scooter to go with his crisis.

    • Ella says:
      September 5, 2024 at 5:59 pm

      Everyone knows Harry actually ESCAPED a gilded cage….that gilded cage of the Royal Family.

      Reply
    • Booboochile says:
      September 6, 2024 at 1:34 am

      5th decade???? Isn’t it his fourth decade? I is confused.

      Reply
      • Not a Subject says:
        September 6, 2024 at 9:36 am

        I was confused too….but it’s your first decade is 0 to 9. second decade is 10 to 19 etc etc. So he is in his fifth decade (and so am I – which I’m none too happy to discover – LOL)

  2. Chloe says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:05 am

    What exactly does William do with his time aside from briefing about Harry and having violent outbursts?

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:06 am

    Renegade royals such prose. No way would harry and Meghan talk about alleged book deals to page 6. Pegs is a rebellious royal not wanting to do work he’s supposed to be doing. William has been going through crises for years.

    Reply
  4. MrsCope says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Is Prince Harry’s midlife crisis in the room with us?

    Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Wow. Will, hush your noise because your desperation is coming through loudly!
    Alternatively, just come out and say you don’t want to be POW or King and get a job.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Kings who were petty and angry were not popular throughout history. William might cause the end of the monarchy. Richard ii had grievances with his family and it all backfired.

    Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

    It’s wild to me that they keep insisting that Harry can’t be happy in California, deciding what he wants to do, where he wants to go, talking to who he wants to talk to, involving in his business who he wants to be involved and instead longs for the days where his father, brother, and grandmother, decided where he went, who he spoke to, and what he was allowed to work on. One does definitely sound like a gilded cage but it’s not California. Their insistence that Harry must want to come back and Meghan must be jealous is so beyond projection now that I don’t see how even the most casual of observers doesn’t realize it.

    Reply
    • GHope says:
      September 5, 2024 at 8:43 am

      *THIS!!!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:21 am

      And that they also keep using the word “exile” to describe it – an exile where he still travels the world, from Singapore to Colombia to Germany to Nigeria, an exile where he is in charge of his own life, where he gets to make the decisions about what he does and when and he gets to decide what press to engage etc. And that’s not getting into his actual estate, living in Montecito, or his family.

      Yeah, some “exile.”

      Reply
  8. equality says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:10 am

    “or the Harry I know, I can’t imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.” Which Harry is that? If it was partier Harry, California can supply that. Was it the Harry who said he wasn’t happy in the UK? California isn’t the UK. It must not be the Harry who said he was happy and that his life was in California with his wife and children. And “gilded exile”? Harry isn’t the one hoarding stolen goods and riding around in a golden coach.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:13 am

    I doubt Page Six knows anything about Harry’s birthday celebration plans, but I hope he does have a huge A-list bash.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 5, 2024 at 8:20 am

      I do also, I’m sure peg is seething with jealousy about a huge 40th party.. it was widely reported at the time that Peg was going to have one and it never materialized for whatever reason and we all know Peg can’t stand for Prince Harry to have anything that Peg doesn’t..

      Reply
    • equality says:
      September 5, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Then PW would have a list of names to try to recruit for ES.

      Reply
      • MY3CENTS says:
        September 5, 2024 at 11:13 am

        I hope Taylor Swift shows up at Harry’s bash just so Willy can tantrum scream BUT TAYLOR IS MINE!

    • Becks1 says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:22 am

      I hope so as well, just to make William seethe, LOL.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:28 am

      We all know what’ll happen then: How dare he celebrate his birthday!! His Father the King and his SIL have CANCER !!!!!

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      September 5, 2024 at 12:48 pm

      And I’m hoping his Spencer family shows up for it. Maybe they’ll host his aunt Jane for a few days. I’m sure she would like a little time in the California sun, playing with her beloved nephew’s kiddies and enjoying his wife’s excellent cooking.

      Reply
  10. Hypocrisy says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Even non Royal watchers are well aware that any time Prince Harry is seen in public or is getting good press Peggy runs screaming to every single rota and tabloid rag that he can to let the world know just how angry he is and he will never forgive his brother for choosing his wife and family over being Peggy’s stooge and scapegoat. Peggy is morphing into a Donald right before our eyes with his unhinged rants about how much he hates his brother, I expect Peg to start turning orange anyday now.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:14 am

    William is a classic grievance collector. Bit he focuses on Harry

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:15 am

    Midlife crisis? Try LIFE crisis for Peg. He has been lazy and useless his whole life with no aspiration since he will (maybe) king. He doesn’t care about doing anything now except for besting his brother, and Harry is hanging L’s on him in every way, on every milestone and metric.

    Harry is thriving and doubtfully have a crisis in any form.

    Reply
  13. Roo says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:15 am

    The real question is whether Harry even thinks about Egg now? Because I think we know the answer, and we also know that Harry’s marriage to a sexy, smart, and capable woman and Harry’s fulfilling life in California live rent-free in Egg’s head. LOL.

    Reply
  14. Inge says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I actually enjoyed how Harry was mentioned as a nope baby. Not a nepo baby but one that went yeah nope. Also includes Elon Musks daughter etc. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/article/2024/sep/04/nepo-to-nope-baby

    Reply
    • Lili says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:56 am

      Great Article, love the bit where William is sitting inAdeliade cottage patiently waiting to be king oh the shade, guy is constantly trying to shoe horn his brother into something now its a midlife crisis and he is not yet 40, he most likely had it early leaving the gilded cage and living free

      Reply
  15. Jais says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Yeah, there’s really nothing in this to support the title about a mid-life crisis. Harry’s turning 40 so let’s call it a mid-life crisis🙄. And once again, no longtime friend of Harry’s is talking to Murdoch’s paper, whether it’s the Sunday times, page 6 or the Sun. The gilded exile in Cali is likely pretty sweet. Which this “friend” has no way of knowing since they’ve never been there and have no access to Harry. Harry doesn’t keep indiscreet friends .

    Reply
  16. Agnes says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Such silly Willy-ness. He is a mess. I bet he spits little yellow flecks of rage all over whomever he’s talking to (yelling at.) I’m sure Harry is doing just fine. We’ll never know, because he’s a grown-up, and doesn’t tattle. Why wouldn’t he be though? He works on causes he believes in, has a sweet wife and kids, and could sell the movie rights to his book for a fortune.

    Reply
    • jemmy says:
      September 5, 2024 at 8:43 am

      Harry has everything Will does not have – charisma, born leader , a beautiful wife .

      I also suspect part of Williams rage is due to the fact that he wished he had someone like Meghan or Meghan herself but cannot have. Meghan has the characteristics which they wish their Queen in waiting had but is sadly lacking .

      So they come up with all the nonsense about not wanting Meghan to come back to the RF.

      Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Nigeria, Colombia, the trip to the funeral and the up coming New York visit has them shook!
    Continue to thrive Harry. Wishing you a wonderful 40th birthday, satisfied with what you have accomplished in spite of the Windsors and all that the future has in store.

    Reply
  18. Maxine Branch says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:20 am

    All of this noise reeks of jealousy to me. Sounds like the raging lunatic is at a tipping point because of his brothers lifestyle and ability to still do his philanthropic work without the U.K. involvement.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      September 5, 2024 at 11:36 am

      Its insane how much this loser and the whole institution underestimated Harry! Weeping, whimpering Willy is stuck in his gilded cage, surrounded by sycophants and all the tools needed to help him become a useful (and beloved) POW, and yet he sits there screeching with envy about his hugely success and happy brother who escaped to live his best productive life of service and have a happy family life. What’s wrong with this picture?

      Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

    I always say with the Royal Family the opposite is true. William is the one with the midlife crisis that’s probably what sparked all these Harry should or wants to come back to the UK stories. I do sense that there’s a panic in the press and palace that Harry’s gone for good.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:24 am

      I definitely think William is in the midst of some sort of crisis. The “Harry needs to come back stories because HARRY WANTS TO COME BACK” are reaching a fever pitch like we haven’t seen in some time and I think its because something is going on with William.

      I also wonder if the palace assured the press that Harry would of course come back some day and the more time that goes on the more obvious it is to even the most casual watcher that he’s not coming back.

      Reply
      • ShazBot says:
        September 5, 2024 at 10:48 am

        They’ve pretty much been saying it for months now. Using the cover of Kate’s illness, but that they’re frozen with anxiety about the future and stuck.
        I always thought the royal apparatus needed Harry and Meghan to go away and be quiet not to not steal attention from the royals, but to not send William into a spiral. He very clearly cannot stand for his brother to have anything at all.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 5, 2024 at 10:57 am

        So much projection going on. William is the one who looks unhappy right now. Maybe because he feels trapped.

        I find it interesting too that while Kate did the whole Victorian ghost photoshoot, William did nothing of the sort for his 40th. And no joint party either.

        These two were on separate vibes at least since early 2022. (Of course some of us put it to post Oprah interview in spring 2021. When the talk of needed a new home started)

      • Amy Bee says:
        September 5, 2024 at 12:02 pm

        @Nic919: if I’m not mistaken Wiliam “sold” the Big Issue on his 40th birthday. Remember KP released a video of him selling the magazine. It was supposed be to act as an announcement of his intention to start his homelessness project.

  20. lanne says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

    When is William ever not furious? All this talk about anger and fury makes me think he’s a miserable person to live with. While Kate may have made her bed, the kids are exposed to this toxicity. I hope they live with their mother and visit their dad only on weekends.

    Does KP really not get it? I don’t think anyone but the derangers believe that the Wails are a “perfect family” A rage monster for a king is a terrible look, and terrible for the UK. Can whatever that’s wrong with him remain hidden forever? Who can contain him? His wife and his father certainly can’t. I know that was supposed to be Harry’s job, but the royals still seem to be in denial after all this time.

    It might come time soon for Harry to threaten to play hardball: leave us alone or we’ll really talk. Both he and Meghan have receipts miles long. Harry still probably feels loyalty to the RF because of his grandmother, but they sure as hell aren’t extending any loyalty his way. He needs to protect himself and his family, not the royals.

    Reply
    • Unblinkered says:
      September 5, 2024 at 2:45 pm

      The situation with the Waleses, as stated above and with the children living a peripatetic existence shuffled between multiple households, would for any ordinary family have involved Social Services by now. Social Services need to be involved – perhaps they are.

      Reply
  21. Avonan says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:22 am

    Page Six getting everything wrong again…including the spelling of Colombia.

    Reply
  22. Jay says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Again, TOB does not come off well here! Most of the sources are actually about him and his rage at Harry for leaving and thriving.

    And the “longtime friend” sounds just as bitter talking about the “Harry he knew” wouldn’t love California. Dude, the Harry you knew in his twenties was unhappy, self- medicating, and had a lot of work to do on himself before he was ready to be in a loving relationship. That Harry got help and grew up – but it sounds like some of his old friends (and his older brother) never did. More’s the pity for them.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      September 5, 2024 at 8:32 am

      That’s really it, a lot of these “friends” haven’t changed for the better so they act like Harry’s the problem. We all have them though people that still want to go on and on about that time you danced on the bar, or stayed up for 48 hours straight in Vegas and you’re like yeah that was fun but that was 15 years ago. They treat you like you’re boring or that your partner has made you worse instead of realizing that you just moved on with that part of your life and that’s not the stuff that has a priority or a passion for you anymore.

      Reply
    • Blubb says:
      September 5, 2024 at 11:27 am

      Who can contain him?
      Sadly the Royal Family is responsible for the death of that person…
      His mother might have had the love and the influence on him… At least to get him the help he needed.

      Reply
  23. Lynwall says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:25 am

    The visits to Nigeria, Colombia and the UK to attend the funeral as well as the upcoming visit to New York really has him shook!
    Of course William is furious.
    Continue to thrive Harry and celebrate your 40th birthday satisfied with what you have achieved in spite of the Windsors and looking forward to what the future holds for you and your beautiful and accomplished wife

    Reply
  24. Nanea says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Harry’s brother is — to quote that Jamaican radio personality who so often makes the rounds on Twitter — bittah, bittah, bittah.

    And envious, and jealous, and incandescent because his own life is empty and his plans that he might have realized with a supportive, intelligent, compassionate partner completely fell through.

    Reply
  25. Proud Mary says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:30 am

    CB has a general theory about gossip, but I have a more specific theory about British Royal Family gossip, and it’s simple: the more the Sussexes appear to be doing extremely well, while the leftovers appear to be sinking, the more bonkers the gossip. Period. The end.

    Reply
  26. Alexandria says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Pegs is furious? yeah tell us something new.

    Also we can see your game is always projection.

    Reply
  27. aquarius64 says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:38 am

    The press insisting that William is angry all the time is not a good look for a future head of state.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 5, 2024 at 9:25 am

      At least they get it somewhat right for Charles – they alternate between Charles feeling bewildered, sad, disappointed, frustrated etc at Harry’s “behavior.”

      William is just always enraged.

      Reply
  28. Sue says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:50 am

    If I was exiled to a mansion in Montecito with millions of dollars in deals, a beautiful family, and having Oprah for a neighbor, I wouldn’t be too sad.

    Reply
  29. Over it says:
    September 5, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Oh wank is in crisis mode alright, he has no life and is 💯 obsessed with his brother.

    Reply
  30. B says:
    September 5, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Meghan did the 40×40 initiative to celebrate her 40th
    birthday and it was enormously popular and the video is still being quoted. As a result Kate and William reacted with over the top nonsense for their own 40th birthdays with the worse being a portrait of Kitty looking like the ghost of a confederate bride.

    All this to say William and Kate made their 40th birthdays all about Harry and Meghan and now it seem they are equally obsessed with Harry’s 40th birthday.

    Reply
  31. Elo says:
    September 5, 2024 at 9:21 am

    Harry is probably having a midlife crisis. We all are at that age. It’s a normal relatable thing. And just like everyone else he will get through it. He has his willingness to talk about mental health on his side. We should take more about midlife crisis as a normal part of mental health and aging rather than making it sound negative or rare.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      September 5, 2024 at 12:13 pm

      Elo, I agree that a midlife crisis happens frequently and people need to realize that counselling would be a huge help. Harry appears to have been or is in counselling and has been for years. I doubt he’s going to have a midlife crisis because the issues that push people in that direction are already being addressed. Or, they have been addressed.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 5, 2024 at 12:23 pm

      People who haven’t achieved goals and successes typically are the ones who have mid-life crises. They get plastic surgery and buy expensive sports cars, have an affair, whatever, to compensate for what they perceive as failure. Not our Harry, he’s done the opposite. He’s gotten the therapy, achieved amazing goals, is constantly striving to do more to bring his knowledge, compassion and strength to the public. Again, in William’s upside-down world of projection, it’s he who is struggling in mid-life but because he’s an out-and-out narcissist he refuses to believe he’s anything but perfect and lashes out at Harry, the once convenient scapegoat, to alleviate his feelings of self-doubt.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 5, 2024 at 1:19 pm

        I dont think he’s having a midlife crisis but I know I felt a little strange after my kids left the diaper and bottles stage behind – which is probably what’s happening with Lili (at least with diapers.) there’s something that feels so all-consuming about that time and as they gain even a little more independence and you wash your last bottle (a moment I certainly celebrated, let me tell you lol), it feels a little…..weird. Kind of a “whats next” feel to it when you’re done buying diapers.

        It was a good feeling overall, but I think for most people that combined with turning 40 and your father having cancer could leave a feeling of…..introspection I guess. Not a crisis though.

      • Convict says:
        September 5, 2024 at 3:00 pm

        I think that the death of the Queen, Charles having cancer and all that it entailed, plus changes in Harry’s life could lead to a feeling of being at a cross-roads. He would be thinking that William is one step away from the throne. It’s only normal. But as Normades says below, 40 is still young.

    • Normades says:
      September 5, 2024 at 2:16 pm

      40 is just a number and is like the new 35. People I see having midlife crisises these days are more 45-50

      Reply
  32. Blujfly says:
    September 5, 2024 at 10:15 am

    There’s always an element of undeniable simple truth to this – of course Harry, growing up, 10, even 5 years ago, didn’t want or envision his family rejecting his wife for selfish, racist petty reasons, putting up obstacles to his happiness at every turn and then finally denying him the respect he deserved and earned, like laying remembrance wreaths. But articles like this – and you see them and hear them even in real life when someone rocks the boat – always leave out the status quo’s actions. It’s meant to terrify us all into compliance.

    Reply
  33. wolfmamma says:
    September 5, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Harry is turning 40 and it appears his midlife crisis is success in the work he has carefully put in. Well done, Harry!

    We share a birthday ( decades apart, lol)
    and I couldn’t be prouder of you !

    Reply
  34. QuiteContrary says:
    September 5, 2024 at 11:42 am

    If Harry’s having a midlife crisis, he can access resources through BetterUp. Maybe William should try it.

    Reply
  35. Saucy&Sassy says:
    September 5, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    Finally, we have a media source admitting there is not going to be two more books. This was created by the bm (and NEVER confirmed by H&M or the publisher) and they’ve repeated it so often that I guess they were willing two more books into being. Whatever. I wonder how it makes them feel when they slip in a fact in one of their screeds.

    Reply
  36. VilleRose says:
    September 5, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    I’m almost inclined to believe William and Kate are about to announce their divorce because William is leaking so many stories against his brother and I’m like what could possibly have triggered this deluge of anti-Harry stories? What are you trying to distract everyone from? Or is it like this every September when he comes back from summer break and we just don’t remember? Is this to make up for the lack of stories in July and August because he was away on summer break when the Sussexes went to Colombia? Whatever it is, it’s annoying.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      September 5, 2024 at 1:25 pm

      Here’s another distraction; Chelsy Davy announced the birth of her second child and the comments were as bad as expected; Harry was too immature to appreciate her, she is a lovely English girl who is not a mentally ill grifter, she would have been far better for him and would not have let him leave, the RF would have welcomed her as one of their own , unlike an outsider. Etc etc. Anything to avoid talking about the real problems facing the RF. Harry and Meghan sell.

      Reply
      • Unblinkered says:
        September 5, 2024 at 2:37 pm

        It’s quite wicked. It was widely understood at the time that it ended because Chelsy never wanted to become a royal wife.

      • Convict says:
        September 5, 2024 at 3:02 pm

        Chelsy is not English or even British, she’s South African. True, she didn’t want the royal life, wasn’t cut out for it. But I also think their relationship had run its course.

      • lanne says:
        September 5, 2024 at 3:29 pm

        Utter bullshit. They were already Fergi-fying Chelsea, claiming she was a party girl by showing the same pictures of her stumbling out of a club every week. Her family had unsavory connections as well–she would have been treated poorly. Any wife of Harry’s would have been treated poorly. Meghan got the racism on top. But Chelsea was never, ever treated with any kind of dignity or kindness. She saw the writing on the wall.

      • Blujfly says:
        September 5, 2024 at 3:53 pm

        Utter revisionist history. The media spent the Chelsy years stalking her and her family (spare details her brother finding a tracking device on her car), defying Kate (the demure pale English rose to Chelsy’s bleach blonde tanned smoker) at her expense, generally mocking even her name as white trash, making it know any time Harry talked to another girl even when split up, screaming at Chelsy on the campus at Leeds for pictures, which she did not prettily smile for and befriend certain photographers like Kate did.

      • Convict says:
        September 5, 2024 at 4:45 pm

        I meant that Chelsy was a free spirit and wanted to do her own thing. She was rich, she didn’t need to marry a wealthy man to maintain her lifestyle. She would have felt shackled by the royal constraints.

      • Tessa says:
        September 5, 2024 at 9:10 pm

        I agree with blufly and lanne. Chelsy was treated badly on social media and by the media. She was disparaged constantly almost as bad as Meghan is now. The Kate fans would put down chelsy. Chelsy got a law degree. But was called clingy and her family was put down. I recall chelsys facebook page was hacked.

      • Tessa says:
        September 5, 2024 at 9:13 pm

        Kate would have undermined chelsy every step of the way imo.

      • Convict says:
        September 6, 2024 at 6:32 am

        Yes, Chelsy was crucified in the press and pitted against the perfect English rose, Kate Middleton. But I stand firm that royal life wasn’t for Chelsy. She’s smart, qualified as a lawyer, and could see that. She wanted a private life, to do her own thing. She seems happy, so clearly she made the right choice. It was meant to be. Paradoxically, the press did her a favour.

        Kate and her grifting family would have have had collective breakdowns if William didn’t propose. Chelsy, on the other hand, wasn’t interested in the riches and privilege of royal life. She had her own money.

    • sunnyside up says:
      September 5, 2024 at 3:13 pm

      Or perhaps it is just the media with nothing real to write about.

      Reply
  37. Renae says:
    September 5, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    Whatever happened to Kate? BillyBob no-class never seems to mention her. Guess he’s too busy slamming Harry and forgets he has/had a wife
    (I had to hunt to recall her name.)

    Reply
  38. luke says:
    September 5, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    This is truly becoming more unhinged every single day. This isn’t even readable anymore.

    Reply
  39. AC says:
    September 5, 2024 at 11:45 pm

    We were actually living in Spain for 6 mths earlier this year(we really enjoyed it). There were a couple of British tourists we encountered(as they love visiting Spain). When we mentioned that we’re originally from California all they can think of is how they feel sorry for H(they’re even brainwashed by their own media’s propaganda). As my sister lives in Montecito, I would always fire back and tell them how that town is so lovely and peaceful and a great place to raise a family. And importantly no one bothers HM there. I think they’re just in Denial that H is able to live successfully and happily outside the UK- and they can’t accept that so they have to keep justifying themselves lol.

    Reply
  40. Sass says:
    September 6, 2024 at 7:25 am

    “William is furious”

    …what else is new?

    Reply

