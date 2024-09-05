Donald Trump thanked ‘beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me’

In recent weeks, Brittany Mahomes has been doing a lot to show everyone that she’s a dumbass and a supporter of Donald Trump. She’s liked a few MAGA-themed posts and comments on Instagram, and she’s thrown a few tantrums about how she doesn’t give a f–k about the “haters.” While this could have been a story about a white supremacist a–hole married to a Black football player and choosing the politics of white nationalism and white privilege, the story has become more complicated. That’s because of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ friendship with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Swift was late in coming to her political activism, but she supported the Biden-Harris ticket and her fans hope that she will endorse Harris for president. Travis’s politics are murkier and he might even be a swing voter, although I’d like to think that Travis, a longtime fan of Black women, is going to vote for Kamala Harris.

Given that the Mahomes fam and the Kelce-Swift fam socialize together and Taylor even invited them to her Rhode Island estate last month, it’s become a larger story. How do these two couples maintain their friendships? Do they just not talk about politics whatsoever? Will Taylor begin to roll back her friendship with Brittany if Brittany goes full MAGA? I don’t know. But I know that Donald Trump believes he has the full support of the Mahomes family. Trump posted this on Truth Social on Wednesday:

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

From Trump’s perspective, he just clings to any celebrity, however minor, showing him any kind of support. Of course Trump has followed the Mahomes story in recent weeks, and I strongly suspect Trump and his people are worried about Taylor Swift and her potential endorsement too. From Brittany’s perspective though? How embarrassing. Like, if you get used/praised like this by an adjudicated rapist, a jingoist white nationalist and a senile piece of sh-t, how is it not your rock-bottom? How can you look at yourself in the mirror?