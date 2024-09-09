Taylor Swift was especially friendly with MAGA Brittany Mahomes at the US Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce flew from Kansas City to New York on Friday, and they were out and about throughout the weekend. They attended a wedding on Saturday, and then they unexpectedly turned up at the US Open men’s final, where Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat the snot out of American Taylor Fritz. Taylor is not a regular at tennis matches, and judging solely from the photos and videos of Taylor and Travis, she looked pretty drunk for much of the match. The US Open’s signature drink is the Honey Deuce, and she looked like she had several.
The bigger story is that Travis and Taylor were joined by an unpleasant guest, and no, I’m not talking about Travis’s unfortunate Gucci bucket hat. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined them in the VIP suite, and it appears that the Mahomeses probably flew into New York with them, possibly even on Taylor’s private plane. At last Thursday’s Chiefs game, Brittany and Taylor sat in separate suites, and many Swifties hoped that Taylor was distancing herself from Brittany after Brittany had made it abundantly clear that she’s a huge supporter of Donald Trump. But no, Taylor and Brittany were hugging and loving on each other at the men’s final. Taylor is totally fine with being this friendly with a Trump supporter.
I’ve been giving Taylor the benefit of the doubt for weeks, believing that she was in a tricky position given Travis and Patrick’s relationship. But I’ve run out of excuses for her. This coziness with a moron MAGAt plus her refusal to shut down Donald Trump’s AI “Swift endorsement” plus her absolute silence on the election in general? Nah.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Most of us have people in our lives who are Trump supporters, sadly. We are not responsible for them. I haven’t cut out my entire family, I’ just refuse to talk politics with them.
Most of us don’t have millions of followers on social media and could use that influence for good, either. But keep telling yourself it’s fine that TS is complicit and likely a silent MAGAt if it makes you feel better.
This.
Very disappointed in Taylor. I listen to her music (especially since she endorsed Biden), but I’ll remove her from my playlists now. There are literally millions of artists that deserve support more, and that includes artists with less than 1000 monthly listeners from Bolivia or North Macedonia with great music and no flirting with MAGA or other right-wing BS.
This was a clear statement of at best “Idgaf and I want to keep my MAGA fans ” and at worst full MAGA support, and she knows it.
💯
She seems to be that woman who changes herself to match her boyfriend. Her last relationships seemed desperate and ill-advised. Travis is probably not as liberal either.
I’m disappointed that she hasn’t come out at least supporting Harris/Waltz to counter the Magats, but maybe this is who she is now.
We all have to deal with MAGATs in our lives, but we also don’t all have millions of young impressionable followers.
Emily, a few of my family members are Trumpists. I cannot change their views, but like Tim Walz, I can state what I personally believe. My relatives are vocal in their support and I am in mine. There is nothing stopping TS from clarifying what she believes in.
She’s made it crystal clear on multiple occasions that she hates Trump.
Exactly. Taylor is quick to send C&D letters to college students tracking her private jet (which is public information), but hasn’t said a word about Trump’s fake AI endorsement.
Priorities, priorities.
Exactly. I’m going to guess that she doesn’t want to cut off her boyfriend’s friend’s wife. For most people – like Taylor, if I’m right – relationships are more important than politics. I have people in my life that we just don’t discuss it. Period. They may have talked and agreed to disagree. I predict that if Taylor endorses, she will do so at the last minute, after the US leg of her tour. Otherwise, she’s registering people to vote and that’s a good thing.
“Relationships are more important than politics” – leaving aside how massively politics actually does affect interpersonal relationships, how close can she and this woman possibly be at this point? They’ve only been hanging out months, if that.
People need to stop being sentimental about this frankly.
What a luxury to not be concerned with politics.
There is no “agreeing to disagree” with people who hold MAGA beliefs. I’ve lost friends because as a black woman, I simply cannot and will not overlook that you are willing to put my livelihood at risk for issues that will not affect you the same way at the end of the day. TS is one of those people who will skate by just fine if the Orange Demon slithers his way back into the WH. People keep saying she’s “made it clear she hates Trump” But when’s the last time she actually vocalized that? Back in 2020? 🙄
Of course you do, when you have the luxury of not being a part of the one of many marginalized groups Trump is so against. Of COURSE you can keep your friends.
This is exactly why I’m sleep until November comes because birds are chirping about what they’re gonna do NOW, but I know how this game goes, and I know how quickly white women will break our hearts at the polls. I’ll believe it when I see it. Good luck yall. Be safe out here.
Exactly.
@Kelsey
🥹😩
Come to Australia. Truly better here.
It’s one thing for T to be friendly with other football WAGs on the same team. Not even unusual for T to invite them to her annual summer party at her home or other things one does with casual friends you know through a close work relationship.
But to make an appearance with her at one of the biggest and most photographed event of the weekend — one which, as the article points out, T has no real history of attending or showing interest in— is a CHOICE. T is very intentionally sending a message here. That’s what people are mad about.
I agree, this was a definite choice. It doesn’t mean she also is a supporter of that man, but it means she has no issue with this woman and wants to offer her protection in the form of unity and friendship. She could just have left it alone but she didn’t so we know this was a conscious decision on her part.
And if the Kelce’s are a known democrat family, why can’t Travis be called out? It’s always the woman’s fault.
Because Travis does not have her influence or her money. Taylor is who Trump is scared of endorsement wise not Kelse. This has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with who has more power.
I mean he can be called out sure, but Taylor is far more famous than him and has professed herself a feminist more often than him (I presume) and has been politically active before. That is why there’s the focus on her.
They don’t have nearly the amount of influence Taylor has.
I doubt there would ever have been a mention of him at this website, if he had not been dating her.
She has used her influence with her fans in the past for all sorts of things (including beefs with others)
“why not blame the man?” as an excuse can be a good point in some cases, but it shouldn’t be used as a cop out when the stakes are so high and the woman is by far the more famous and influential.
The word is “Democratic”. Yes, like our government.
Travis has plenty of influence and money. If it’s her responsibility it’s also his.
Please don’t bring your faux feminism into this. It has no place here. The human and reproductive rights of millions of women are on the line, and TS has DONE. AND. SAID. NOTHING.
Trump supporters are modern-day Nazis, so if you’re good with having them in your life, that’s looking the other way on evil. Trump wants to dismantle our democracy, take away the rights (bodily and voting) of women and minorities, imprison his political enemies, etc., etc., etc. When our country is gone, don’t say you Did Not See it coming. Shame on Tator.
Taylor is ALL about her image. She knew what she was doing by being all friendly with Brittany.
No. That line doesn’t work anymore when there won’t ever be another election of Trump wins. Taylor is a huge influence on a lot of people.
I’ve never been a fan, but she has some bops. I did respect her when she stood up to Maggot Marsha Blackburn and endorsed her Democratic opponent in 2020. But that was a long time ago I guess, and she’s fully recovered from her Kanye Kim kerfuffle. I knew she was a bully, and I knew she was a racist when she was banging that Matt guy and used Ice Spice as a buffer.
I don’t care if she DOES endorse Madam President Harris and Coach Veep. She has lost the plot.
Taylor also donated 200K to Kesha’s attorney fund years ago. You don’t have to love Taylor. Just look at the big picture: Millions of girls of voting age are very likely to vote for Harris/Walz if Taylor hinted them to. Election day is still two months away so there is still time.
While I understand there is still time – many states begin early voting in less than 2 weeks. And she could reach those who have not yet registered to vote. And if registration is too late – well we lost that wave of voters.
Girls are also reaching voting age every day that she could reach out to now and is not because she’s cozying up to magats. There are more girls now at her level of fame who were too young to vote 4 years ago. Speak out now!
There isn’t time in the way you’re thinking. Actions are louder than words and her actions tell everyone she is completely fine with Trump – because his presidency won’t affect her. Whereas it will destroy most of the rest of us. She’s shown everyone repeatedly who she is. She was with Healy knowing full-well who he is. This is who she is.
And in doing so she could jeopardize the safety of every attendee of her concerts. Or is afraid she might. Or is afraid for herself/people around her. Any of these things is enough. It’s easy to say “she should just do it” when we aren’t the ones who would be dealing with an actually possible violent/fatal fallout.
Did she endorse Biden before the failed attack in Austria? Or Harris when she became the presumptive nominee?
And even if she is withholding her endorsement because she’s scared – does that mean she has to actively show support for someone like Mahomes?
That’s what gets me…how much of a pass she gets for dating a guy who had already publicly said misogynistic and racist and violent things and said it would make him less of a man him to date her. Also, check out his support and friendship of the n*zi ladies of the Red Scare podcast, who stated that Taylor “ruined” the life of the guy who sexually assaulted her by reporting him.
Taylor is the opposite of stupid. She wasn’t clueless as to who she entered into a relationship with. And then she released a long album, and some of those songs were about her being broken hearted over her relationship with him ending.
Listen, I get it, she has bops and her concerts look like loads of fun. But she’s not perfect and her association with some of these people is problematic. Perhaps she isn’t the great feminist liberal savior we all want her to be.
Cue the barrage of “well, I have Trump supporters in my life too!” replies to this, lol.
Taylor doesn’t have to be publicly photographed with anyone she doesn’t want to be. And terrorism risks don’t impact her choice of friends.
Anyway it’s time for people to accept she doesn’t care and frankly the world will go on.
This. She doesn’t give a shit cause she doesn’t have to. Her world won’t be the slightest bit affected by that demon getting re-elected.
I know deep in my heart that Taylor does not want this orange demon to be reelected. Let’s keep our finger crossed that Taylor will do the right thing.
YES. Exactly this.
Yup, exactly. Rich people see politics differently.
I agree with what you just said. Everyone just got their pass for tolerating racists in their lives well Taylor does it so it’s okay for me to do it. Whatever.
I think she’s shown time and time again racism isn’t a dealbreaker for her. Even if she DOES endorse Harris that endorsement will have little impact – in swing states you should be registering to vote now. So a late October endorsement does very little for VP Harris.
It’s a good thing VP Harris doesn’t need the Clooneys and the Taylors she has THE PEOPLE behind her. It would have helped, but she can win without it. No doubt the Clooneys and the Taylors will want to go on record in the final hour to show they stood against a racist nazi felon when let’s face it, they didn’t do this until the final hour.
Also looking at those folks who endorsed Senator Hillary Clinton bright and early and stayed mute on VP Harris under a new prism, cause that detail ain’t lost on me.
Agree with you 100%. She doesn’t have to be photographed with BM if she doesn’t want to. She doesn’t have to hug her. etc.
this is not the same thing as your parent or sibling being MAGA. Taylor and Brittany have only been friends for a year and Taylor could certainly avoid being photographed with her if she wanted. But clearly she doesn’t care and is fine with the world knowing she’s friends with someone like that.
Exactly. And while many dismissed her inaction with the AI images, we cannot dismiss that her being very cozy with BM paints the picture that she either doesn’t care or is MAGA OK.
She could very well have avoided these pictures but she chose not to do so. Rumor had it she was very upset her attendance at the first game was leaked beforehand – so Ms. Swift is very well aware of EVERYTHING around her. Including how her silence + these pictures will be interpreted (especially by MAGAs). AND especially when she has been vocal before.
Her inaction with the AI images?! Are you forgetting that she also took no action months earlier when sexual images of her with NFL players and fans went viral? She’s not the right source of ire for AI legislation
I’m surprised people are so surprised. She’s a mean teenage girl in a vicious capitalist’s body. Self-serving is her MO.
Maybe stop rushing to the defense of millionaires who don’t care about you? Or thinking the pretty white one is virtuous just because she told you she was in her Netflix documentary. It’s pathetic. Be more embarrassed.
Eat the rich. No exceptions.
LOL. Exactly this.
I think it’s weird that BM is matching Travis Kelce’s exact outfit.
I was curious how someone looked drunk in pictures until I saw the pictures. Yep, she looks drunk.
All I’m gonna say is this: Swifties raked Travis’ ex over the coals for appearing to be “drunk” and “thirsty” on her IG. I wonder what their thoughts would be about some of these pics and whether or not that standard would still apply. (Honestly, more of a rhetorical Q.)
Her dad is and has always been Republican. She is a democrat surrounded by Conservatives and was raised in a family that votes conservative. Look, unstan her if you want but she is not going to cut off family and friends out of her life because of politics. The conversation surrounding her is nauseating. Don’t listen to her music, don’t buy her albums, don’t go see her in a tour but its insanity to demand things from her because she is in public eye like don’t talk to this person, that person, cut off this person, that person.
The problem with that argument is that there are plenty of Republicans that are outspoken against Trump. Liz Cheney and the devil himself said that they were going to vote for Kamala Harris this weekend. So having conservative values and being a republican does not automatically make you a trump supporter. Trying to minimize this guy into just a simple Republican that people have policy disagreements with is ridiculous. He fundamentally believes that there are entire swaths of people that are lesser than and deserve to be punished for being different than what he thinks you should be. Family is hard and complicated and you might have to tolerate people at birthday parties and barbecues, the US Open is neither one of those. She is a literal billionaire who flew in on her private jet she does not have to work another day in her life and will be perfectly fine she can take a stand. The absolute pretzels people twist themselves into for this woman and her friend group I will never get But like you said stan who you want to stan, listen to what music you want to listen to but just like this reflects on her doing so reflects on the people who are willing to overlook this.
She is not going to do what you want her to do, neither will her family, she doesn’t intend on letting politics get in the way of family or friends. Like I said, if its bridge too far, don’t support her. Its an easy solution. She made her position clear, you all decide yours. People are disappointed, fair but anymore discourse won’t change things. She is not a politician, she is a pop star. Maybe stop giving pop stars that much power over political discourse. How’s that for food for thought?
@Gem I’ve literally said in numerous other comments that waiting for endorsements is stupid because if you’re voting based off of what a celebrity tells you, you are not engaged in the process in the way that you need to be. So I don’t care whether she ever endorses Kamala Harris. The larger point is the people pretending that she has to be friends with this woman is disingenuous. And it just goes to show the ridiculousness of celebrity parasocial relationships. If any other celebrity that you didn’t like was here palling around with someone who supports such an abhorrent figure it wouldn’t be a casual people going to be people. That’s were my issue lies, the fake ally ship. I’m not in anyway surprised but I would like for people to just call a spade a spade
@Gem – What? Her fans were the ones saying she would absolutely sue Trump for the AI stuff etc. This is a cycle of expectations created by her supporters not politics followers, lol. And saying more discourse won’t change anything is…weird? If that were true nobody would campaign for anything.
She might not let politics get in the way of family or friends but if it’s her bottom line like Healy she’ll cut them off. This business sense is why she is where she is. She is a brand not your girlfriend (well, she might be Brittany’s). It’s ok.
This is not even her close family but someone she hasn’t even known that long, but goes out of her way to show friendliness with all of a sudden.
She had no problem in the past using her influence with fans in personal beefs with someone. I’ve often cheered her on with past issues she dealt with. However, with this much at stake, this behavior is a big no to me.
I think for many of us, we can’t imagine having her platform and influence and not using it during a time like this. And that’s disappointing as many “normal” people are donating money, advocating for their candidates of choice, and using what voice they have to support Harris. And she’s not even silent at this point but appears to be actively supporting Mahomes here.
@C
Taylor didn’t break up with Matt Healey, He ghosted her. Its in her album. Her brand will be fine. If anybody actually listened to TTPD, Taylor is absolutely over Swifties telling her do this, do that. It’s in her song “But Daddy I love him”. This is her actually being true to that. Maybe its calculated, maybe its not but she is putting her foot down and drawing a line about what she will and will not allow others to do in terms of her personal relationships. And what are you campaigning for here? Like this whole thing sounds absurd. Isn’t it just better to not support her instead of asking her to drop friendship over your personal political beliefs? There’s many celebrities that are MAGA or are politically ambiguous. If its not for me, I don’t support. There’s no point in anything else. They’ll be fine regardless.
I don’t personally care who she is friends with. Let’s just not create entire wattpad stories to romanticize/excuse it. But on a public level, yes, since Taylor has always used these kinds of photo-ops to send messages (cutting someone off and not hugging someone at the US open for a photo shoot are not the same thing, lol). It’s a strong one to me especially since her own fan base is the one that points to her “rebellion” against patriarchy etc, and I think it’s disingenuous to pretend she hasn’t played into that for PR. She is arguably one of the most visible women in the world, so that’s why we are discussing her, please do not pretend it’s an arbitrary focus on her as opposed to other celebrities who have potentially conservative beliefs.
@C
The problem is Taykor Swift is not a Swiftie. Her fans have an idea of who Taylor us but they don’t know Taylor. I am not romanticizing her being friends with Brittany. The point here is she is not who her fans think she is or her haters think she is. She is a stranger with public interest in her life with a persona she tailor made for public consumption. She has an an entire album out where she is displeased with people dictating things for her. Seems like, only a few people understood it. Its funny because she actually warned everybody that she will be who she is….take it or leave it. So now, her fans, haters, casual listeners will have to make their minds up. She doesn’t want people excusing her. She is practically asking people to see it for what it is and decide. Stay or leave.
I don’t need to “stay” or “leave” because I’m not a Swiftie and never have been although I like a few of her songs. But I’m a citizen worried about the election in November so that drives my observations. And while Taylor herself might not be a Swiftie she’s absolutely leaned in to what they expect of her and enjoy seeing her do in the past. Is that not part of the equation too? And people wondering why we are talking about this are missing the point. She is powerful enough in the first place that Trump doctored AI of her. He is afraid of her endorsing Kamala. She has power few people do. She is using it to go and throw her arms around Brittany Mahomes and do nothing when it matters. She can do that if she wishes but can’t ever say progressive things again with any legitimacy in my personal opinion, lol. But if you still think she has that integrity then it’s certainly your prerogative to believe that.
@C
If you are neither stay or leave people, then if I were her I would care little about it. As for her saying progressive things and what not, she has said very little unless it has direct correlation to her interest in the past. I doubt she plans on saying much in the future. So with all that out of the way, what exactly is left. Nothing much! I see her for who she is. Rich, white popstar looking out for herself in majority situations with a good discography and she is a good entertainer. My point is, its probably better if people gave her less power over their political thought process.
.@Gem. I agree with those who think the cult of celebrity should not be relied upon to voice an opinion on matters as important as a presidential election. George Clooney is not very liked around here but he is supporting Harris. Does that lessen the vitriol he receives? Swift can be seen in public with whomever she wants. If a couple’s date is enough to turn you off that’s fine. But she’s not running for office.
I mean its actually simple. She is who she is, take it or leave it. If anybody cared to listen to her album, she is at a point in her life where she really is over the fans screaming at her do this, do that. I know people didn’t like TTPD but some of her most honest thoughts are in that album. Maybe, that’s the reason I am neither surprised nor enraged here. Hey, she told you all, why not listen? People were too preoccupied with the heart break crap to notice the rest.
@Gem on that point we actually agree. She is absolutely showing you who she is so the people out here doing 12th dimensional chess to explain how she’s actually trying to educate or she can’t distance herself are being disingenuous.
“This coziness with a moron MAGAt plus her refusal to shut down Donald Trump’s AI “Swift endorsement” plus her absolute silence on the election in general? Nah.”
Same. I had no issue with her being quiet after Austria (shut-down terrorist) and England (stabbings). Safety first…however! Trump stands for inequality, racism, Project 2025. He’s a felon. A rapist. He failed at his first coup d’état. He’s taking away people’s rights and he’s destroying our right to vote. Russian interference. Just to name a few.
After Brittany Mahomes outed her MAGA views, that stuck to Taylor, because they hang together. Trump used AI of Taylor endorsing him and she’s said nothing. Trump has now also said that TS supports him AND his followers believe him. Unless she states otherwise, Taylor is now, due to those circumstances, tacitly supporting Trump. It’s now time to correct that on record, clearly and forcefully before the ballots go out.
Dying: Travis and Taylor were joined by an unpleasant guest, and no, I’m not talking about Travis’s unfortunate Gucci bucket hat. He looks like he’ borrowed a douchey costume from Glen Powell in the Hitman.
What’s going on with Travis wearing brown make up? He looks better with a full beard and not just that black mustache. He looks like a seventies porn star.
People forget that Taylor’s last boyfriend was a racist, that her dream is to live in the Antebellum and that she’s a white feminist.
Her dream is to live in the antebellum?! She’s been writing about wanting to get to the big city since her debut
In one of her songs ‘I Hate It Here’ on her new album, she says as a child she said she would “Go back to the 1830s without all the racists” if she could… which is… a take. Add that to hanging with Blake. Her refusing to distance herself for Trump supporters, therefore racism, fascism, and the end of democracy + Matt Healy? It’s a lot. She has been given the benefit of the doubt for a very long time and she really is running out of goodwill here with her largely liberal/NPR democrat fan base.
I don’t think that lyric means what you think it means lol. Did you just press pause at that point of the song?!
“ Seems like it was never even fun back then
Nostalgia is a mind’s trick
If I’d been there, I’d hate it”
@A: Oh I’m sorry, it was the 1830s she wished she lived in.
https://www.salon.com/2024/04/22/taylor-swift-i-hate-it-here-lyrics/
@JUSTJJ if you pay attention to the full lyrics, she’s actually talking about how nostalgia makes people gloss over things that were true at the time. it’s easy to take one line out of context and make it sound different.
“My friends used to play a game where
We would pick a decade
We wished we could live in instead of this
I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists and getting married off for
the highest bid
Everyone would look down
Cause it wasn’t fun now
Seems like it was never even fun back then
Nostalgia is a mind’s trick
If I’d been there, I’d hate it”
Girl, bye. lol. I really don’t care to debate the nuances of every lyric of her song with either of you. She got flack for it at the time it was released, as she should. I could easily see how this lyric means something different to black people than it does to white people. I will not allow my daughter to listen to TTPD so I haven’t heard the album. I was just trying to clarify what @amy bee was saying and agreeing that all these things taken together, paint a picture…
@Justjj
You not caring doesn’t change the fact that she is talking about nostalgia being a minds trick though, its literally written into the song. You are free to restrict your child from listening to her music. A lot of you don’t listen to her music so the point I am getting here is you all being enraged isn’t going to change much for Taylor. You all didn’t care much before, Brittany is just one more reason for you to not care more. I think she finally figured that out. Which is why she doesn’t care anymore.
@renee Girl, I was simply trying to clarify what Amy bee was referring to and idgaf about the lyric. I just remember the pushback and understanding why it was contentious since this was the Matt Healy moment and he is very much associated with this album in the public eye. I don’t allow her to listen to this album because she is a little girl but I have given Taylor plenty of $$$ through the years, including eyeing dropping 4k on concert tickets this fall… Where are you getting this from that she didn’t know that I care that she didn’t care but now she doesn’t care that she knows that I used to care but now she knows so she doesn’t care that I care? lol. Do y’all know how crazy you sound? My daughter is a huge fan. I do care about the examples set by the artists she idolizes. I wholly supported her love for T Swift in the Lover days. I still understand her love for T Swift because again she’s a little girl in grade school, and she looks like a Disney princess who sings songs and wears sparkly outfits. I loved the fact she was feminist, outspoken politically, and stood up for my daughter’s rights both in her music and publicly. I loved her inclusion of LGBTQ++ folks and the huge amount of diversity on her Eras tour… I no longer approve. She has proven her support on these issues is empty and meaningless. She is not the advocate and ally I thought she was. She is no longer publicly standing up for my daughter’s best interests and the best interests of her 10s of millions of fans including all the little girls who worship her. My opinion has changed. I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt for a very long time. That’s over now. That’s all I’m saying.
@Justjj
I meant that she understands that she can’t win over everybody and that it doesn’t matter because she still has a lot of fanbase left after that. She is a popstar. I don’t think she ever promised to stand up for anyone’s best interest. Do whatever you want with it. It’s up to you.
Amy Bee. No one forgets that about Healy because it’s brought up over and over again
I think Taylor finally figured out she doesn’t need everyone to support her. Heck, even politicians only need majority. She sold over a million albums with TTPD alone. I think she doesn’t care for the rest. And she knows even if in the lower end she retains 50% of her USA base after this, she’ll still be filthy rich. As for fanbase oitside USA, they don’t care for Brittany at all.
Yeah, I’m over Taylor Swift. My daughter is her biggest fan but seems to be slowly growing out of it. I won’t be encouraging it or buying her stuff.
If I tolerated trump supporters, then i would be tolerating racism. You are the company that you keep. I am no longer a Taylor swift fan. She surrounds herself with multiple problematic people, including Blake lively.
THIS. All of this. While I am certainly not in her target audience age bracket (far from it), she has lost all interest from me. I now have thrown her in with her the company she keeps. It’s a shame, because was really rooting for her too.
Racism isn’t a deal breaker for her or a lot of people in this thread judging by a lot of the comments. If that’s your prerogative than so be it but with someone with such a large and diverse fanbase, there are bound to be disappointed and angry fans.
And LOTS of white folks are perfectly okay with “tolerating” their racist family and friends because it doesn’t affect them directly. That and one thing a lot of white folks can’t stand is being UNCOMFORTABLE. So they tolerate racism because they don’t want to be placed in uncomfortable situations. And this is why racism persists. Because white folks continue to put their own comfort above calling it out.
I’m gonna get slammed for this, but whatever. I don’t have a single MAGA in my life. Not a friend or family member. That’s not to say there aren’t people biologically related to me who are MAGA I even have.a Black MAGA sibling if you can believe that shit, or former friends who aren’t MAGA. Anyone in my life who is MAGA is hiding it, and hiding it well.
Because my thought is when you love someone, when you truly love someone – you would never vote for a person who would actively destroy them. Period. End of. I am not gay, but I would NEVER vote for a homophobic politician. I don’t shop at homophobic places, etc. I support and LOVE my gay friends and family. I sure AF would NEVER be intentionally be photographed with anyone who spews anti Gay rhetoric. And if anyone asked me do I support so and so (insert name of homophobe) my answer would be clear and unwavering. And that’s just me nobody with zero power in society other than my vote.
This isn’t an argument about Reaganomics or the size of government or taxes okay? This is NOT that. These are unprecedented times. You have a nazi felon working with foreign agents trying to dismantle democracy. His racism xenophobia and hatred for women anyone not White is on the record. Now you can continue to support that garbage but it costs you my friendship. Period.
I noticed a pattern in my family (most of whom are Canadian by the way but MAGA has infected some parts of Canada like a virus) and it’s this: it’s the perverts, the bullies, the drunken idiots, the racists, the ones who loathe women who support Trump. They found someone who represents their core values. They identify with him. Trump has their support for a reason. These are the same people I would have never left my child alone in their care for one minute – they want to pose for this nice family pic and pretend they’re in this loving blended family cause they love fantasy and can’t stand to be the bad guys, but they are the bad guys and I am not indulging their fantasy by posing in that picture. Fuck you. I won’t be breaking bread with them this Thanksgiving. And I hate Thanksgiving anyway. I’ll be with a small group of family and friends, apart from the others. We’re starting our own tradition away from trolls.
yesssss to all of this @SIde Eye
Thank you Chanteloup. Time to STAND for something. In real time! It has been a very peaceful year!
Somebody gets it
Thank you Sassy. I’m at that age where I am done making excuses for crap behavior.
Genuinely asking: do you think your position helps the liberal cause? Because it’s profoundly depressing to think half the country are irredeemable deplorables and there’s no point in engaging with them.
Robust research shows that the vast majority of Americans are not very politically engaged or informed and tend to vote like their families or neighbours. To write them all off as racists or homophobes is prevalent online but it’s bad political persuasion
I think it’s bad political persuasion to downplay what’s going on with this election because you want to be devil’s advocate for Swift.
We are talking about voting for a candidate who encouraged potential murderers to storm DC during an inauguration.
You know why people are less engaged and informed? Because the media is purposely doing that and some sources are colluding with Russian interference.
There was a rally near a local bar the other day I saw – people in black masks with Trump banners and Nazi posters emblazoned with the words “there will be blood”.
I’m not being theatrical. Unfortunately this is what our political situation has devolved to. Please do not misrepresent it as if Mitt Romney were the Republican pick, etc.
There was a time when discussions might have been illuminating but we are dealing with people whose language is hatred. Brittany is just a cute shill for it. I’m not saying Taylor is a Nazi, nothing of the sort. But the bottom line that all this PR leads to, is chilling. Do you believe it can be reasoned with? I don’t honestly.
I’m glad that grassroots organisers and the DNC on a national level doesn’t share your pessimism because it’s counterproductive and achieves nothing. They are engaging with people on doorsteps. That’s the only way minds are changed and elections are won.
The DNC etc are working with former Republicans who now dislike Trump.
They’re not hanging out with unapologetic MAGA people.
My days of persuading people that I matter, that I am a human being, that I should have the same rights as they do ARE OVER. If you have to be persuaded regarding this, or won over, I can’t with you. That is ESPECIALLY the case if you are MY FAMILY. Are you kidding me right now? Family is supposed to love you period. That means having your back. Having your back when you aren’t in the room. Having your back at the polls. Having your back in public and in private. If you can’t do that it’s not good enough for me. Take your “love” elsewhere.
The gaslighting here is off the chain. As someone pointed out, this isn’t Mitt Romney. There are plenty of Republicans who oppose Trump and have stated as much. I’m fine with them. If you still support this authoritarian nazi after January 6th you are the problem, period. These rabid criminals attacked police officers with flag poles and beat them, they shit on the Capitol literally, they pissed on the walls, they erected a gallows to assassinate the VP and other members of Congress. They marched a Confederate flag in the building, something that has never happened in the history of this country. Their orange god did not call off the attack and watched it happen. He lit that match and stood back watching this country implode. All of this happened because he was jealous of the Black guy who had the job before him.
But sure I’m the bad guy for saying I don’t want anyone nazi adjacent in my life. I should just keep being exceptional and showing these turds I have real value in society I should be nice in the face of unprecedented ignorance – not like those other N words right?
Whatever. Keep talking to nazis hoping they will eventually see your humanity. I’ll be over here talking to a tree. The tree is more intelligent, a better listener, has value in society, and it can at least change in the Fall.
@ A
It’s funny how you ask that question to SIde Eye and not Emily who says she just doesn’t talk politics to her racist, homophobic Trump-loving family and friends. Then again you word, defending and downplaying her relationship with Matt.
The man has literally said there will never be another election if he’s elected and you’re out here trying to talk about “bad political persuasion”. Goodbye.
@Side Eye – I feel the exact same. I have no one in my life that votes for Trump and that is deliberate. All of my husbands golf buddies and friends are Trump supporters and he knows to not even bother introducing us. I haven’t met their wives, I don’t go to their wedding, BBQs, parties… By supporting that man, they are showing that they see me as a second class citizen, that they are fine with my gay friends losing their rights, that they are quite happy about white supremacy. So no I choose to have nothing to do with them.
Taylor has known this BM for a year. She is the arguably the most famous woman in the world right now. She doesn’t have to be friends with anyone she doesn’t want to be. This has nothing to do BM being her boyfriends BFFs wife. She could easily refuse to hang with them. She is choosing to be friends with and support this woman. And that speaks volumes.
Thank you for standing for something Louisa. I stopped going to a nearby restaurant because of a pro Trump post on social media. No way my hard earned money is going to his legal defense fund. We have to interact with Trumpsters day to day, but you’re right this is a choice. And I can in turn, choose disgust as my reaction.
I’ll be jumping on this train.
Are we still pretending this romance is real? I think the drunken singing was a bit much and Kelce looks ridiculous.
While Swift is incognito with the labels she wears (quiet luxury???), Kelce is quite the opposite. Maybe he has embraced quiet screaming luxury.
He does look ridiculous. I always thought they were ill suited for one another but they are proving me wrong.
@Seraphina: There’s a photo of her wearing a dress in all Gucci monogram print last night. So it’s a myth that she’s incognito with fashion labels.
@Amy Bee, thank you for the correction. I went from not caring who she is, to rooting for her, to really being turned off by her – all in 18 months. Lol.
I wonder if Gucci sent them all free clothes or something. It seems weird that Travis and Brittany are wearing Gucci and then Taylor wore Gucci last night.
I try *really hard* to be agnostic on TS (I don’t like her music and hate her carbon footprint), but realize I’m in the minority and it’s a me thing.
However, I really do wonder if her many fans are seeing her as an ally when she’s really not? Either she is unaware of her influence and thinks it’s “not a big deal” to embrace BM, or worse, she does and doesn’t care, or doesn’t see it as a problem.
A lot of reasons people offer up (fear for her safety or fans safety) ring hollow to me, but whatever. She could at least not hug BM.
I think it is clear that Taylor Swift won’t let public opinion/fans decide who she should/can date (example Matt Healy). And now she has double downed on her friendship with BM.
She is a pop star. Why on earth should fans/the public have any business thinking Taylor Swift should burn a friendship because of BM’s MAGA views? Would it be great? Yes. But I kind of respect that Taylor Swift is just going to go all in on the WAG lifestyle. I am a little surprised she didn’t bring Blake Lively to sit with them.
I read that celebrities stay the maturity level of the age they reached their fame. That tracks with Taylor Swift. She is like a teenager that no one can give advice to. She can be a petty, vindictive mean girl. She can date the bad boy. And now she can be friends with BM and get messy drunk.
Good for her. It’s pushing me from agnostic into “actively dislike” (already has, really). She doesn’t care what I think- she doesn’t get my money as it is – but it’s interesting watching her diehard fans realize she’s actually really shallow, not an ally, totally performative, and values being a WGA more than anything else, apparently.
Because the reasons are hollow. And yes her fans are only seeing what they want.
I’ve seen some videos online. Taylor looks messy drunk. Like college girl / frat party chugging drunk 🫣
She’s in her drunk era.
I mean, she’s 35 years old. Travis may be unleashing years of repressed image/ personality that just wants to get out.
she just looks like she’s having fun. who cares if she’s a little drunk? she’s 35. she’s allowed to be drunk at an event if she wants to be.
she’s been open about drinking for awhile yet people seem shocked by it every time, like it’s not normal for a person on their thirties to attend an event like this and have a few. it’s not like she’s driving or falling out of clubs all the time.
I would not choose to die on the hill of “Hugging Maga Brittany Mahomes” But if Rep TV is coming out, she may want to thrown her Rep into the shitter first. Brilliant marketing. *sarcasm*
A lot of her fans are mad mad mad and I’m interested in seeing how that plays out. It’s obviously a super para social relationship but I think being against Trump and the current incarnation of the R party is super important. I follow a lot of Taylor fan accounts on Twitter because my daughter is a huge fan and wants to go to one of the Indy shows if she can. Anyway they are roasting her and retweeting her old tweets, clips from Miss Americana, etc and are not happy. Some are defending, some are ignoring but a ton are very upset.
I think, honestly, rich white people are going to rich white people in these situations. It’s a tale as old as time. For Taylor though in the wake of 2018/2020, she’s boxing herself in as a hypocrite or a performative asshole if she doesn’t endorse Harris, soon and loudly. I thought she would eventually endorse but I’m starting to think she won’t. Her team is super risk averse (terrorist attacks – I could see them arguing MAGA mass shooter at upcoming concerts) and she doesn’t seem to want to rock the football WAG life boat.
I think her fans are mad because they had put her on a footstool and they see her compromising her principles (or what she portrayed as her principles) and she is no better than anyone else – she has her price and it’s Travis. THAT is also making her fans mad. She isn’t this beautiful, talented, super rich, feminist who stands up for what’s right – she is just like any other star with talent who has a price and plays along to get along.
Taylor has shown time and again her first priority is always Taylor. Of course the hardcore Swifties will keep coming up with excuses for her but it’s obvious what she is.
I like Taylor and I am disappointed that she has not endorsed (yet?). If I am being extremally generous, I would hope that Tay is low key trying to educated Ms. Malone. I can dream.
This.
That is most definitely – a DREAM
I think she is in her rebellious era, if you will. She is rebelling against what her fans are demanding of her because she doesn’t want to be told what to do. Like a teenager. It’s her life and she’s free to choose to embrace this woman very publicly. I just don’t think anyone should be counting on her throwing weight behind any political person or party this year. For whatever reason.
Rebellious stages look ridiculous on people in their 30s. Taylor stopped maturing at the age she got famous
Of course, I would like to burn it all down figuratively and sequester myself away from any and all Trump voters, but that’s not real life.
I have friends, acquaintances, contractors, neighbors, kids friends parents, coaches, teachers, etc the list goes on. It’s fantasy to expect all people one interacts with to have same beliefs.
I don’t expect Taylor Swift to try to convince everyone to vote liberal.
I’m neutral on Tae Tae but it could be she’s legitimately terrified of another planned terrorist attack at one of her concerts. Also, not wanting to cause friction with Travis’s team mate and partner in crime on the field.
If she wants to be friends with MAGA people and not endorse Kamala or stand against Trump then fine, but she doesn’t get to do all that and still claim to be on the right side of history she said she wanted to be on in her documentaries etc.
She is not saying any of that. Some of her fans are asking for it. There’s a big difference in what she does/says and what a whole lot of Swifties want/does. Also, I doubt her majority white fanbase are all liberals.
Yes, I have maga people in my life. Cue nothing. My sister and my eldest child. Both of whom I love very much and would never not consider spending time with them. And who knows, perhaps she is hoping her continued influence will have an effect on BM. For years, I tried to get my eldest to see the light, and then we just agreed to disagree. Same with my sister. We just don’t talk politics. But I can see good in both of these people. The world is not black and white. We are die-hard progressives in this house. And by the way, I give Taylor the benefit of the doubt here, because she has done an awful lot of good with her money. I think she will come out in support of Democrats in the end. But who knows.
Maybe Melania can lend Taylor her “I really don’t care/do you” ensemble???
The Swift apologists … she. does. not. care.
and she has a billion reasons to care only for what suits her.
I pray for her fall from the limelight… we need a new #taylorswiftisoverparty and we need it now!
The discourse around situations like these is always funny to me. Some people will say, “What are people supposed to do??? Just cut off the people in their lives that support racist and sexist politicians???” Like…yeah? Why do these people make it sound like refusing to affiliate with racist and sexist people is a crazy thing to do? “A lot of people have Trump supporters in their life!” That’s a very clear choice that says a lot about those people.
Thank you! Kids who learn about the Holocaust always ask how could this possibly happen? Well, I’m seeing a whole lot of evidence around me how it could happen and how it can happen again and again. Sigh…
My only comment re: Taylor here is that Patrick and Travis are teammates. Work colleagues. Their success on the field depends on the cohesiveness of the two of them. Travis’ literal job depends on being able to work with Patrick. So for Taylor to be standoffish or nice to Brittany, that’s a choice, but it would affect a lot more than just her image.
Something I’ve been thinking on a lot this election cycle, is that shunning MAGA loved ones doesn’t change hearts. You cannot shame someone into changing their mind. Isolating someone is only going to harden their perspective. The way you change hearts and minds is by meeting people where they are and attempting to find common ground, hoping to persuade them to see common sense, not just rightwing talking points. The MAGA crowd thrives on being the outsider, the ones persecuted for their views. I feel like as a white, straight, person, engaging (if you have the privilege of being able to do so safely) is one way to hopefully make inroads to changing their minds. I am not saying that’s what she’s doing. I’m just saying this is my strategy this year. As well as contacting every single democratically minded person I know to make sure they’re registered to vote and that they’re absolutely going to vote.
I’m sorry, I know I’m all over the place here but this hand-holding is not it. I think you are a better person than the people you are trying to give the benefit of the doubt to and that’s why you say this, but….
These are the people who wanted to lynch Mike Pence for not upholding Trump and defying the Constitution. They were okay with murder.
The sad reality is you can’t change their minds. They thrive on violence and hatred, they aren’t “misunderstood”.
Brittany and Taylor are just two rich white women who won’t be impacted by it. That’s their part in this.
It wouldn’t destroy the Chiefs if Taylor didn’t hug Brittany Mahomes at the US Open.
😂
Taylor is and always has been Capitalist Karen. And I’m tired of her fans making excuses for her. She has shown time and again that racism isn’t something she cares about. AT ALL. And she seems to have a particular dislike for Black women -and don’t bring her token paid Black friend Ice Spice up to me – IDC. She openly and happily dated a racist (who bragged about like watching Black women get beat up in pron) until her fans got mad, she was fine with her fans bullying Travis’ Black ex-girlfriend. And she made a POINT of being seen hugging BM. She is literally showing y’all who she is. And all of the Swifties are like, “Nope. Because REASONS.
Listen, I’m happy and proud when people stand up for what they believe in and if that is standing against the patriarchy, then good, vote Harris. That’s what I want to see people doing. And anyone who doesn’t, then yes, it’s a major disappointment and a tragedy. And that applies to anyone, from my little sister to Taylor Swift. I’m disappointed and I’m allowed to say that.