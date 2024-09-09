Taylor Swift was especially friendly with MAGA Brittany Mahomes at the US Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce flew from Kansas City to New York on Friday, and they were out and about throughout the weekend. They attended a wedding on Saturday, and then they unexpectedly turned up at the US Open men’s final, where Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat the snot out of American Taylor Fritz. Taylor is not a regular at tennis matches, and judging solely from the photos and videos of Taylor and Travis, she looked pretty drunk for much of the match. The US Open’s signature drink is the Honey Deuce, and she looked like she had several.

The bigger story is that Travis and Taylor were joined by an unpleasant guest, and no, I’m not talking about Travis’s unfortunate Gucci bucket hat. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined them in the VIP suite, and it appears that the Mahomeses probably flew into New York with them, possibly even on Taylor’s private plane. At last Thursday’s Chiefs game, Brittany and Taylor sat in separate suites, and many Swifties hoped that Taylor was distancing herself from Brittany after Brittany had made it abundantly clear that she’s a huge supporter of Donald Trump. But no, Taylor and Brittany were hugging and loving on each other at the men’s final. Taylor is totally fine with being this friendly with a Trump supporter.

I’ve been giving Taylor the benefit of the doubt for weeks, believing that she was in a tricky position given Travis and Patrick’s relationship. But I’ve run out of excuses for her. This coziness with a moron MAGAt plus her refusal to shut down Donald Trump’s AI “Swift endorsement” plus her absolute silence on the election in general? Nah.