The Sussexes’ neighbor said they’re not involved with the Montecito community

Last week, Prince Harry appeared at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit and gave several updates about his life and work. He spoke about his lawsuits against the British tabloids, he said that he loved raising his kids in America and he has no plans or desire to go back to the UK. He shrugged off the “concerns” about his marriage and he made fun of the trolls who spread rumors about his marriage. You would think that since there are videos of Harry saying all of this and it’s 100% authentic, it would change all of the make-believe storylines in the British tabloids. You would be wrong. The tabloids mostly ignored Harry’s own words in favor of their latest storyline, all based on a German documentary called Harry: The Lost Prince. German journalist Ulrike Grunewald spent months trying to stalk the Sussexes in Montecito and she came out of all of it believing many Deranger conspiracies. Shocking! Well, that documentary is the basis for this story – apparently, Harry and Meghan are not popular in Montecito because they don’t wander around the neighborhood, begging for people to pay attention to them.

Prince Harry declared this week that he has no plans to return to the UK because his family are so happy in Montecito. The Sussexes’ A-list neighbour Katy Perry has agreed to perform at the Invictus Games while friends Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry are also among other supporters living in the celebrity-heavy enclave of California. But it appears that not all locals are happy with the couple, with one claiming the Duchess of Sussex is more aloof than her husband, who is ‘jolly’ but not fully involved with the locals either. Neighbours and locals in Montecito have spoken about the couple’s life there – and admit they don’t often see them, unless Harry is on his bike followed by his security team. There are also questions about their ‘elitist’ lifestyle. Richard Mineards, one of their near-neighbours, has said they are not an ‘asset’ to the wealthy community. ‘I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community, he said. ‘Harry has to a certain extent, because he’s quite jolly…but Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere…. And you don’t see him either.’ Mr Mineards was speaking to a new German documentary, called ‘Harry: The Lost Prince’. There are also reports that they are planning to send Archie and Lilibet to a ‘prestigious’ private school, which will test how much they will get involved with their community. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: ‘They are the public couple that claim to crave privacy and that I suppose would involve the local community. But when you have young children, they all mix with other young children at schools or nurseries. Are they going to play the role of just another parent?’

[From The Daily Mail]

The part about the private school is gross – those entitled royal reporters still think they “own” Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. What f–king business is it of Duncan Larcombe? Those kids will go to American schools and it’s not the Mirror’s business or the Mail’s business or anyone else’s. Same with the neighbor sh-t – the whole reason why rich people move to Montecito is to get away from paparazzi, the industry and the party circuit. I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan have many friends in California, but they probably keep to themselves most of the time. And? Again, why is this a major story in the Mail?? Also: the Mail doesn’t want to acknowledge the Sussexes’ attendance at a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara just a few months ago?