The Sussexes’ neighbor said they’re not involved with the Montecito community

Last week, Prince Harry appeared at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit and gave several updates about his life and work. He spoke about his lawsuits against the British tabloids, he said that he loved raising his kids in America and he has no plans or desire to go back to the UK. He shrugged off the “concerns” about his marriage and he made fun of the trolls who spread rumors about his marriage. You would think that since there are videos of Harry saying all of this and it’s 100% authentic, it would change all of the make-believe storylines in the British tabloids. You would be wrong. The tabloids mostly ignored Harry’s own words in favor of their latest storyline, all based on a German documentary called Harry: The Lost Prince. German journalist Ulrike Grunewald spent months trying to stalk the Sussexes in Montecito and she came out of all of it believing many Deranger conspiracies. Shocking! Well, that documentary is the basis for this story – apparently, Harry and Meghan are not popular in Montecito because they don’t wander around the neighborhood, begging for people to pay attention to them.
Prince Harry declared this week that he has no plans to return to the UK because his family are so happy in Montecito. The Sussexes’ A-list neighbour Katy Perry has agreed to perform at the Invictus Games while friends Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry are also among other supporters living in the celebrity-heavy enclave of California.
But it appears that not all locals are happy with the couple, with one claiming the Duchess of Sussex is more aloof than her husband, who is ‘jolly’ but not fully involved with the locals either. Neighbours and locals in Montecito have spoken about the couple’s life there – and admit they don’t often see them, unless Harry is on his bike followed by his security team. There are also questions about their ‘elitist’ lifestyle.
Richard Mineards, one of their near-neighbours, has said they are not an ‘asset’ to the wealthy community. ‘I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community, he said. ‘Harry has to a certain extent, because he’s quite jolly…but Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere…. And you don’t see him either.’
Mr Mineards was speaking to a new German documentary, called ‘Harry: The Lost Prince’. There are also reports that they are planning to send Archie and Lilibet to a ‘prestigious’ private school, which will test how much they will get involved with their community.
Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: ‘They are the public couple that claim to crave privacy and that I suppose would involve the local community. But when you have young children, they all mix with other young children at schools or nurseries. Are they going to play the role of just another parent?’
The part about the private school is gross – those entitled royal reporters still think they “own” Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. What f–king business is it of Duncan Larcombe? Those kids will go to American schools and it’s not the Mirror’s business or the Mail’s business or anyone else’s. Same with the neighbor sh-t – the whole reason why rich people move to Montecito is to get away from paparazzi, the industry and the party circuit. I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan have many friends in California, but they probably keep to themselves most of the time. And? Again, why is this a major story in the Mail?? Also: the Mail doesn’t want to acknowledge the Sussexes’ attendance at a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara just a few months ago?
Why would the sussexes involve themselves with people who badmouth them and run to the press
I agree why would they hang with them. I believe the do stuff within the community. They found one a**hole willing to bad mouth them for their 15 minutes of fame.
Isn’t that “neighbor” an “expat” Brit who has written trash about Harry and Meghan before since they moved to Montecito?
Thei neighbor is WRONg. The Sussexes go to a local parade most years. They have repeatedly shown up for a local charity event yearly. Megan was JUST at the opening of a new book store in Montecito. What do they want?! Neighbor not representative of all the community and out of touch w how often the Sussexes DO participate locally. They love Montecito and love having a small town community for the kids
Ms Grunewald didn’t “interview neighbors”. She spoke with exactly one citizen of Montecito (wonder how far away from the Sussexes he actually lives), Mr Richard Mineards. No other neighbors speak with the press.
The only one ever reacting to questions was Rob Lowe, 4 years back when they just bought their estate. British media tried to tell us that the entire neighborhood is upset, that prices for real estate are going down due to the Sussexes and the media circus (nice self own here). Rob said he couldn’t be happier about them, the price of his own house went up quite a bit!
Richard Mineards is a gossip columnist that covered the royal family for the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail (and, back in the day, E! News gossip show).
Also, the “Are they going to play the role of just another parent?” comment is really grotesque. Do they owe it to the people of Montecito or the school to play a bigger role than the other parents of children at a school?
EXACTLY. This guy just unintentionally showed us all WHY they should be extremely picky about who they associate with. 🙄🙄
I’m not rich and famous, but tend to be somewhat aloof with people I don’t know. Are they supposed to be out there like politicians, glad-handing? He’s supposed to halt his bike every few feet to speak to people? This Minneards used to work for the Daily Mail. That’s all that needs to be said about him.
Oh, they moved to a place where they could have privacy and then were private? Heavens, what hypocrisy!
Those bastards! Who do they think they are?!?
/s
Meanwhile, the left behinds live behind palace/castle walls and don’t do a damn thing even though they are an entire nation’s mascots.
The so called neighbor that they are talk about is the same former royal rota rat that now writes for the Montecito news and wrote that hit piece against Meghan. This person probably doesn’t live anywhere near the Sussexes whose home like many others in the area is located on several acres.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he purposely moved there to do just that.
Seriously, you know he thought he was going to get a book out of living near them. It’s hilarious that no one will talk to him.
Yes, they are guarded (figuratively, here) around people they don’t know / don’t know well. Why wouldn’t they be?
Here’s the thing. Any friends the Sussexes have in montecito will not be saying a word to this journalist. The only one going on record is a former tabloid writer, minneards, who happens to live in montecito. What are they wanting? Meghan to go to the coffee shop every day and attend town hall meetings? She’s not a Gilmore girl in star hollow, jeez.
@JAIS
Exactly! True friends and neighbors wouldn’t be bad mouthing Harry and/or Meghan to some “documentary” host. Just recently Tyler Perry shut down questions about Harry and Meghan while doing press for his new show. He wasn’t rude but he was very clear he wasn’t giving ANY insider info about them.
Totally miffed the trolling “journalist.” He was called, terse, frosty, blunt etc. It tickled the hell outta me.
Rich couple living in rich area criticized for being elitist lmao. These rats can cry today and tomorrow and Harry and Meghan will never pimp out their kids, infact I hope they send them to schools in Switzerland
Likely more attempts at witness intimidation with court cases imminent, imo. Let me assure you that Richard Mineards doesn’t live near to H&M – I doubt he could afford to. No access to anyone close to them even. Neither did the German documentary maker who’s a royal reporter have access. This doc is full of British hacks recyling the usual smears, nurtured by the Daily Fail. This elderly British gossip columnist for a local journal (yep, was a UK tabloid royal reporter – including the DF – back in the day) should be dubbed ‘Montecito Maureen’. IYKYK 🤭
Yes Beth, I also believe this was, and is intimidation and I don’t think it will stop even after these cases are over. The threats are coming faster now. Thank God they have security. Don’t trust the BRF at all.
Doesn’t seem that Richard Mineards would say anything kind anyway, with his ties to RF reporting
https://www.montecitojournal.net/author/richard-mineards/
Well that explains why they don’t f@ck with him. Good.
Mineards is a liar. He just wants to be invited. Harry played polo on a team literally named after a local national forest at a local polo club and raised money at a game co-hosted with Meghan for local charities. They sponsored the local Christmas parade and were ridiculed by the same paper that writes this. The organiser of said parade said they had been IN the parade the previous year. They take their kids to trick or treat and July fourth parades, they were at Kevin costner’s charity event for first responders, they support the opening of local bookstores. What the hell else do you want? He wants to bash Meghan and he wants to be invited. He seems to think if he’s not there, things don’t happen. He doesn’t make these observations or demands of Katy Perry and Orlando bloom who also live in montecito. Or Ariana grande when she lived there. Or rob Lowe. No one is bothering Katy and Orlando about where their daughter will go to school. Therese people are just obsessed and think they should have access to their life’s. What do they want a Truman Show style livestream?? Ugh.
I just wanted to point out that your impromptu post had more factual information than the article above, which was supposedly written by a professional who was getting paid to research what he was writing about. Amazing.
it took almost no effort on my part as well which shows just how useless these so-called journalists are.
We’ve seen pics of them trick or treating, standing by the road at some sort of parade, and werent they part of a fund raiser with Kevin costner? Just because the Daily mail writer doesnt see them doesnt mean they aren’t around as with all things everyone has their group of freinds that they mix with. it says more about the filmmaker that she wasn’t let into the inner circle
Yes and the book store opening events that they both went to Harry actually came up with the name of the store the Godmothers because that what Harry called the two women who own it.
Oh, this neighbor guy thinks the Black lady should be putting on more of a show for him? How surprising. Trashy people gonna trash.
Pretty sure the Sussexes circle of friends in Monticeto are just like them. Raising their family and living their lives surrounded by folks they trust and know. The problem for those gutter rats in the UK and this Mineards man is they are not a part of the circle and have no clue as to what the Sussexes do or do not do. The whole purpose in buying an estate is to have land and privacy for yourself and your children. Somehow those rats were hoping for gossip and for the Sussexes to be on a party circuit and or left disappointed because they have zero clue as to how they live. And are deprived of gossip.
The amount of attention paid by the British media and their cohorts in re Harry/Meghan is astounding. Absolutely astounding. H&M have moved on! The problem is, most ppl are jealous little creatures and cant stand that Harry/Meghan bucked the system, cast away the “esteem” of being a Royal, and thereby diminished the institution. Its all about revenge for the media who manages to come up looking ridiculous time and again for the petty ways they try to interfere with Harry/Meghan’s joy. Angela Levin Syndrome.
After everything they have been through they have a right to be careful who they socialize with. Is this “neighbor” mad because this BW won’t suck his d@ck and act all grateful to be “allowed” to live there? We have seen many a grainy pic of them going to local parades and taking their kids trick or treating. I lived in this neighborhood for 20 years and I know at least two on my street that I regularly speak to and wave to others as I’m checking my mail or leaving in my car. The people who are friends are not going to speak to the press because they value their own privacy too.
None of this makes any sense. Montecito is all about elitist lifestyle – the place is stuffed with celebrities. And what does “fully involved with the locals” even mean?
It means come outside so we can see you and gawk and your kids and inevitably sell that gossip to the tabloids and build narratives.
And if Harry and Meghan were not criticised for what they are doing they would be criticised for doing the opposite.
Oh, the old white man bashing the Sussexes, but especially Meghan, again.
What a surprise!
There are so many examples of Meghan and Harry getting involved in Montecito that have already been mentioned upthread, but of course the Fail doesn’t bother with research.
BTW, what is a near-neighbor? Same as near miss? That Mineards guy is a stalker and most certainly not an asset to the community.
As others have said, I rather doubt that he’s a neighbor at all. First, because this person with his nose pressed to other people’s windows sounds like they don’t earn Montecito income. Secondly, the BM and their hordes (thanks William) are always confusing Santa Barbara, L.A. and other cities in California. Third, I’d like to know when this turd moved to California.
Didn’t they sponsor a local parade? They were at the parade too. Like, I know I read that somewhere. Anyway, H&M’s involvement in their neighborhood that is not in the UK is none of the concern of these RRs.
Mineards is talking out both sides of his mouth. He says Harry is both jolly but doesn’t mix with the neighbours. It can’t be both. And how are they being criticised for being private? Isn’t that what the British press wanted them to do? I think the real problem for the press is they can’t get any information about them in Montecito.
Yes, because all they’ve got is Kate, her Christmas concert and her Chanel purse. That’s it.
I guess I’m just not sure what being “involved with the Montecito community” means if it doesn’t mean supporting local farmers markets, local restaurants, local bookstores, local charities, and local community events such as the fourth of july parade.
And the line about the kids’ school is gross because it just makes you think there are paparazzi stalking the private schools in the area to figure out which one Archie attends.
It just sounds like this guy is bitter bc they haven’t invited him over yet. Gee wonder why.
Sadly, in my neighborhood (admittedly, not anything like Montecito) it means being on NextDoor or the listserv complaining about neighbors who aren’t bougie enough. I kinda joked about that below. I can definitely see M & H not engaging in that crap.
When i read nonsense like this i always think of that scene in the Gladiator movie, the “ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?” one.
They don’t owe anthyng to anyone…
Richard Mineards is a plant upset that he can’t get info on the Sussexes to feed to his rota rat buddies. Next.
This loser who invaded Montecito is mad he couldn’t get the Sussexes’ wealthy neighbors to snitch on them. The BM can’t buy them off like they can the Markles. The BM can’t get to the help mostly likely they’ll be fired if they talk.
In a small town near me there are a couple of celebrity couples of varying degrees. They are ALL involved in the community somehow, but much in the way that Harry and Meghan seem to be…quietly. They support the local schools, a local special needs organization, local businesses (and own one or two as well). They support on their Instagrams and other social medias. What they don’t do, which neither Harry nor Meghan do as well, is announce “LOOK AT ME! I’M A CELEBRITY AND I AM GOING TO GO SHOP AT THE FARMERS MARKET TODAY!! NOTICE ME SUPPORTING LOCAL STUFF! DID YOU SEE ME PICK UP TAKE OUT THE OTHER DAY?!”
Harry and Meghan are never going to do that. Not to mention, the -real- locals are used to them, much like the other couples I referred to. No one comes home and states I saw so and so at the feed store! when we see them at least once a month at the feed store.
I had written to ZDF with some people from Switzerland, Austria, Germany and South Tyrol and asked for information as to why public taxpayers’ money is being used to support a “documentary” that almost literally only reflects the opinion of the RR about the Sussexes. And we know that most of the stories about the Sussexes are made up. Journalism looks different, especially when the reasons for fleeing the UK – racism, relentless persecution by the press, death threats, suicide threats due to an organised hate campaign against a couple and their children – are not mentioned. Of course, we don’t have the answer, but you can’t take German-speaking people for being so stupid that they don’t know what’s going on in the world.
I got an answer from ZDF:
vielen Dank für Ihre E-Mail an das ZDF.
Ihre kritische Stellungnahme zu unserer Sendung “ZDFroyal: Harry – der verlorene Prinz” haben wir in unsere tagesaktuelle Auswertung der Zuschauerreaktionen aufgenommen. Diese wird der verantwortlichen Redaktion und einem weiten Empfängerkreis in unserem Haus, inklusive der Geschäftsleitung, zur Kenntnisnahme übermittelt und dort in der internen Auseinandersetzung mit dem Programmangebot berücksichtigt.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
Ihr Zuschauerservice
✨🕯️
Huh? They’ve been photographed a million times around shops & restaurants in Montecito. Are they not on the neighborhood group chat bitching about Becky’s lawn?
Well we know that they like to go to Lucky’s Steak House, a local restaurant and that Meghan was at an event for Girls Inc of Santa Barbara County which is where Montecito is located. So right there it puts to rest the idea of Meghan not being involved “locally”. Meghan was also seen shopping at a local boutique. The Fail is living down to its nickname once again.
So true. She supports local causes and businesses. We’ve seen photos of Meghan out and about in Montecito shopping or going to restaurants. Even Clevr Blends, which she invested in, is based in Santa Barbara. These people really think the Sussexes were going to be socialites going to parties, but they are really busy and value their privacy. They don’t need to be seen daily . This dude with his low key racism, because only the Black wife isn’t an asset in a very white community, is never gonna get access to them. What are these people hoping to find in Montecito that they keep going there and bothering the residents?
I’d take what Dickie says with a bolder of salt.
This is our ”disinterested” source of information:
“Author spotlight: Richard Mineards
Richard covered the Royal Family for Britain’s Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, and was an editor on New York Magazine. He was also a national anchor on CBS, a commentator on ABC Network News, gossip on The Joan Rivers Show and Geraldo Rivera, host on E! TV, a correspondent on the syndicated show Extra, a commentator on the KTLA Morning News and Entertainment Tonight. He moved to Montecito 13 years ago.”
I think that is what is referred to as a “plant” a “$hill” a “confederate”
I hear he also lives a mile away.
https://www.montecitojournal.net/author/richard-mineards/
Further than that, actually. He’s just a really pathetic elderly British gossip columnist – now works for the local journal after moving to Montecito many years ago. Clearly miffed that the Sussexes don’t do the socialite/party circuit thing (his bread and butter) and want nothing to do with him.
Came here to post the same thing. He’s about as dependable as any other sleazy British tabloid reporter looking for easy money. Anyone with close ties with the Fail like Mr. Mineards is not to be trusted and is most definitely on the take. Nice try Dickie, now shut your lying pie-hole.
Those people will never be satisfied. If Meghan went out and talked to neighbors, she’s daring to interact in a community that values privacy. If she keeps to herself and raises her kids. She’s aloof. She doesn’t owe them interaction of any kind. They pay their own bills and don’t impose on anyone. Where is it written that she has to make nice with her neighbors. They watch parades as part of the community she went to the book store opening, it’s part of the community. She isn’t their entertainment. She’s not paid to entertain them or show up and it ribbons. That part of her life is over.
What Mineards means is that he doesn’t get the chance to write gossip in the local Montecito paper about H&M. How many other Montecito residents don’t get involved locally? H&M are fully aware that as soon as they appear locally photos will appear in the UK tabloids.
“What are they going to do, be just another parent?”
…yes. Just like every OTHER family in Montecito. They’re all rich and that makes them pretty much the same to one another. That’s what M and H want and I can’t blame them.
The guy complaining (not gonna say his name, DON’T FEED THE TROLL) is just clout chasing the Sussexes. Don’t amplify his message!
This article tells me that people are trying to hang on to their jobs. There isn’t much to talk about with the brf–or maybe people aren’t interested.
This same name keeps popping up. Is he their go-to Montecitan?
Meghan probably didn’t see this “neighbor” once as she passed by the bush in which he was hiding and he took it personally. It’s either that or it’s just William pretending to be a neighbor like he pretends to be a “source” sometimes.
This sh*t will never end. Even when Harry comes out point blank and states the complete opposite, their projection and gaslighting are so fu*8ked up. I am so sick of this. Maybe some of it will end when the lawsuits are settled.
I think he’s a neighbour in the same way as two people who happen to live in New York City in Manhattan and Brooklyn are “neighbours.”
The phrase “their near-neighbours” tells you all you need to know. It’s not like all the houses are right next to each other and you see everyone every day.
How many people are involved in their community? Seriously, how many of us go to city council meetings? I don’t go to any. In 35 years I’ve gone to 6 Christmas parades and only because my child was playing in marching band. I shop and patronize other businesses in town. I go to my kids school functions, I support school fundraisers. What level of involvement do they expect? I’ve seen pics of them at Independence Day parades, fundraising for Firefighters
and eating at restaurants, shopping at farmers market, bookstores etc.
I’ll bet my favorite pair of socks that neighbor Richard Mineards is British. Can’t believe an American would describe Harry as “quite jolly” just like some British posho would talk.
WTH?
ETA – upthread people say he is Brit and former tabloid writer. That makes sense.