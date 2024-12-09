The Mail is still crying about Duchess Meghan’s red dress, two months later

Embed from Getty Images

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex re-wore a red Carolina Herrera dress to a hospital gala in LA and it brought down the United Kingdom? The British media spent WEEKS obsessing over Meghan’s red dress and what it meant to them personally, and how much they despised the dress, and how no one paid attention to the dress and yet the dress was as iconic as Princess Diana’s revenge dress! It was bonkers. Well, guess what? They are still talking about that fakakta dress.

Social media is abuzz with users critiquing the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe since she quit as a working royal – with countless videos on YouTube about her ‘fashion fails’. While many still praise Meghan’s glamorous wardrobe, she was recently criticised over her red Carolina Herrera gown – with its plunging neckline, daring front slit and ill-fitting bodice – which she wore to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala last month. Fashion stylists dubbed the altered £4,730 poppy red dress one of her biggest ‘fashion faux pas’ and said it was inappropriate for the event, which started early at 5.30pm. One TikTok user said: ‘The Carolina Herrera number she chose was so inappropriate for a children’s event that it can only be described as shockingly revealing. We’re talking bare shoulders, arms and even a flash of leg that should have been reserved for a late-night adult dinner party, not a wholesome charity gathering for kids. It’s almost comical that a dress that cost so much can end up looking so tacky. It might look better on somebody else but on Meghan it looks like it was made for a different body type with better posture.’ But Meghan is not the only royal who has struggled dressing for her body shape.

[From The Daily Mail]

What’s driving me crazy is that I don’t even think this dress was Meghan’s best look, but I love the dress simply because it made all of those people collectively lose their minds. What was it? The fact that she looked so young and free? That she wore something other than beige? That her hair was loose and beachy? That she looked effortlessly sexy, even in a not-great dress? It’s been two months and they’re still crying about it, to the point where they’re quoting a random TikTok?? As for that TikToker’s criticism… it was a gala and people were dressed in evening-wear. Most women were dressed similarly to Meghan. It was not a “charity gathering for kids,” although some kids were there. This person is trying to make it sound like Meghan wore a negligee to visit sick kids at the hospital. My god.

