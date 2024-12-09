The Mail is still crying about Duchess Meghan’s red dress, two months later

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex re-wore a red Carolina Herrera dress to a hospital gala in LA and it brought down the United Kingdom? The British media spent WEEKS obsessing over Meghan’s red dress and what it meant to them personally, and how much they despised the dress, and how no one paid attention to the dress and yet the dress was as iconic as Princess Diana’s revenge dress! It was bonkers. Well, guess what? They are still talking about that fakakta dress.
Social media is abuzz with users critiquing the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe since she quit as a working royal – with countless videos on YouTube about her ‘fashion fails’. While many still praise Meghan’s glamorous wardrobe, she was recently criticised over her red Carolina Herrera gown – with its plunging neckline, daring front slit and ill-fitting bodice – which she wore to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala last month.
Fashion stylists dubbed the altered £4,730 poppy red dress one of her biggest ‘fashion faux pas’ and said it was inappropriate for the event, which started early at 5.30pm. One TikTok user said: ‘The Carolina Herrera number she chose was so inappropriate for a children’s event that it can only be described as shockingly revealing. We’re talking bare shoulders, arms and even a flash of leg that should have been reserved for a late-night adult dinner party, not a wholesome charity gathering for kids. It’s almost comical that a dress that cost so much can end up looking so tacky. It might look better on somebody else but on Meghan it looks like it was made for a different body type with better posture.’
But Meghan is not the only royal who has struggled dressing for her body shape.
What’s driving me crazy is that I don’t even think this dress was Meghan’s best look, but I love the dress simply because it made all of those people collectively lose their minds. What was it? The fact that she looked so young and free? That she wore something other than beige? That her hair was loose and beachy? That she looked effortlessly sexy, even in a not-great dress? It’s been two months and they’re still crying about it, to the point where they’re quoting a random TikTok?? As for that TikToker’s criticism… it was a gala and people were dressed in evening-wear. Most women were dressed similarly to Meghan. It was not a “charity gathering for kids,” although some kids were there. This person is trying to make it sound like Meghan wore a negligee to visit sick kids at the hospital. My god.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I really don’t understand the issue here. Kate gets praised for re-wears. Meghan had this hanging in the closet and she was being chill with a low effort look. This is a pretty typical California look so I’m not really understanding the hate. This dress is legit not my favorite but it’s been HOT here. It was 80 degrees last weekend. The dress is quite appropriate for the weather
Remember that time Button Girl wore red to a diplomatic engagement and managed to flash all of her leg and almost her lady bits? I do. I mean, did the hat make it more regal? Meg’s dress isn’t my favourite, but that doesn’t matter. Meg liked it enough to wear it, and that’s all that matters. The fact that the British rags are still losing their minds and still talking about Meg, well, clearly, the clicks the win.
Honestly, that dress was pretty ugly and didn’t flatter her figure. But like…SHE liked it and looked confident and happy. As long as Meghan likes what she’s wearing then who gives af!! Seriously she lives rent-free in the minds of every single UK journalist and that’s so embarrassing for them.
“Pretty ugly” and “doesn’t flatter her figure” is different from “it’s shockingly revealing for a wholesome children’s event.” Do these people live under a rock? At most, we see her shoulders and a bit of her chest (not even breasts). The split ends at her knees.
Imagine being that pressed over an ill-fitted bodice. And could someone point me to the evidence of Meghan’s bad posture? Is it in the room with us now? That’s when we know we’re in delulu territory. Sounds like someone is upset that the Wales have such horrendous posture and are trying to project that criticism onto meghan. But it just doesn’t stick bc there’s ample evidence of Meghan’s exquisite posture. Her posture is divine even in the “ill-fitting dress” that somehow broke peoples’ minds. And yes I think it’s her youthful glow and that tousled hair in a red dress that made people lose their dang minds.
That’s where I stopped. “Bodytype with better posture.” Delusional people.
“Better posture”?
Right?! This is how you know this rehash is coming from a directive from the House of Wails and those two crotch-guarding slouchers who wouldn’t know good posture if it bit them in the ass.
As for the rest, the British media and Leftover Royals continue to be obsessed with all things Sussex. It’s obvious they needed something to distract distract distract from Keen’s Christmas snoozefest and The Other Brother’s solo hunting trip to Spain.
Definitely (IMO) one of her worst dresses. Those boob darts are beyond tragic. Yet, an amazing color on her, and the fact that the BM is *still* loosing their collective minds about how completely relaxed and happy she looks, well, that elevates it for me as well.
The pearl clutching over that dress is ridiculous. “OMG SHE SHOWED HER SHOULDERS TO THE KIDS! GASP! FAINT! PASS THE SMELLING SALTS!”
Of course, this is the same British Media that acts like a couple holding hands in public is the same as having sex in public, so I shouldn’t be surprised at how prudish they are.
And yet they weren’t too prudish to claim how cute it was for Kate to keep grabbing William’s ass in public, despite his clear discomfort with it. Remember that phase?
If they were actually and not fake prudish, they’d also have reported all of Middlebum’s instances of flashing people while on official royal duties like state visits way back when.
And reminding their readers of the many times Kate was a raging drunk *in public* for all paparazzi to see.
But that was before biracial Duchess, so it seems it was permitted.
Meghan’s dress was appropriate for that gala event, although I still don’t get why parts of it were so badly tailored/fitted.
The DM is so prudish that it has pictures down the side of the page advertising other stories with women in swimsuits sticking their just about covered breasts and posteriors out.
I also loathe this dress but she looked really great in general here. The colour, the hair, the glow. I can see why they are still mad. She was supposed to miserable and instead she pops out looking like this. You can’t fake this or photoshop someone into looking this happy and free.
@Tina, you said it perfectly. She looked happy and free. How dare she! They are pressed that in spite of all their efforts, the Sussexes are happy and free. I love this for them. They’ll just have to stay mad.
Bare arms?!?! Shoulders?!?!!? A FLASH OF LEG!!!!! My god the scandal!!!!!!
And yeah look its not my favorite dress of hers, although I think the color looks great on her. But the hold this dress has over the british press……it might end up being my favorite dress of all time, LOL.
Funnily enough, we didn’t hear *anything* about Kitty when she practically flashed her royal biscuit getting out of the limo at the Korean State visit last year, did we? Hmmm… I wonder what was different about that….🤔
I think a lot of it projection from when kate wore that red outfit and almost flashed the South Korean delegation.
Meghan was dressed no differently than any of the other women at the charity gala. I didn’t love the dress but it looked better in her this time than when she wore it with the train. And red is a great colour on her.
I still don’t understand why she didn’t get a tailor to adjust those cups. Dress would be perfection then. Gotta think she left them as is just to troll the royal reporters.
Good thing she wasn’t holding a jar of her jam while wearing The Dress, I think it would have caused a seismic or celestial event.
If I were her (and it’s probably for the best I’m not), I’d release a statement saying “the dress you love to hate wasn’t poppy red. It was cherry red, like my preserves” and attach a photo of said preserves in the hands of some celebrity or better yet, the main organizer of that specific charity event.
But I’m snarky, I’m having a very chaotic Monday, and I choose violence every time.
The dress is a stand out and didn’t get this type of attention on the first wear. Will add that sometimes a dress doesn’t have to be “pretty” to have an impact. The detailing at the bodice is deliberate. Anyway, she looked great that night and had such good energy. Can’t believe they’re still talking about it. So they didn’t like the dress, but so what? Was a very good night.
I think this is a good point. So many people are making comments about the bodice, but as you stated, this was deliberate. This is what the designer wanted, and Meg was perfectly happy enough to wear this dress twice. Not every look has to be standard “pretty” and even with the bodice that people hate, this dress is still making an impact months later.
I didn’t love this fit, but how dare anyone criticize her posture – we knew these people lie and lie but my god, are we looking at the same woman??
Re the fit of the dress, she still had her post pregnancy body when she first wore it so she probably had more to fill the cups. It looks like the waist was taken in because its snatched. They need something to criticize Meghan for because she looked glam at the Paley event and they can’t possibly praise her for that.
This. The cups were better the first wear as it was after Lily’s birth, and now she has her normal sized breasts. I think its not the most flattering on her, on another woman with fuller breasts, it would look different.
This kind of crap can’t possibly make the print edition, can it? I mean, digitally you can waste a lot of space and post whatever you want, but there’s limited paper for the print edition.
Imagine the editor saying “Quick, drop that story about the sick kid being run over by the school bus! A TikTocker said something about Meghan’s red dress!!”
Meghan is stunning in red, that drives them crazy apparently.
Honestly, if I had people whining this much over a single dress that I wore, I would start wearing that thing EVERYWHERE. To brunch with my girlfriends. Grocery shopping. Gotta pick up a prescription? Let’s gooooooo!
Word
I’d buy a tiara for myself and wear that as well everywhere.
Let’s go one further and really warp their minds. Borrow the Spencer tiara to wear with it 🤣🤣
Yes I wonder what they would say if she pinned a giant black bow and a few giant buttons and wore it to a christmas event. Maybe she was paying homage to Cathy or it might be an olive branch .
It’s because she looks fantastic and they are stuck with Can’t and her big bow.
Sorry I was posting my comment and didn’t see this one yet.
I know this look is polarising but I honestly love the dress.
Loved it the first time and am delighted to see it again.
To me it’s not substantially more revealing than the first time so it’s hard to understand why anyone not bothered by that aspect the first time would be bothered by it this time, especially if they also let Kate’s Strippagram Cardinal look pass unremarked!
“It might look better on somebody else but on Meghan it looks like it was made for a different body type with better posture.”
This writer is deranged. And I’m guessing racist. Meghan has STELLAR posture and looks great in whatever she wears.
Way to police a woman’s body. I’m going to guess if Kate ever dressed like that the Tiktoker and the DM would be praising her for it. Kate is not allowed to dress like Meghan does and that’s the real issue here. Both the article and the tiktoker are deranged. I thought Meghan looked fabulous.
When I saw the dress for the first time at the military event with Harry, I didn’t really like the bodice because it looked so different. it is a specific design, and very different and comes down to a matter of taste. I didn’t like the pointed boobs on Kate’s wedding dress either which is also a matter of taste. However, when Meghan walked, it just moved beautifully, and every time I see a picture of the dress, it keeps growing on me and I like it more. Meghan looked stunning in the re-wear without the train/skirt, and when she moved in it she looked divine. She wasn’t spilling out of the bodice, and that’s what made it great. The focus wasn’t on her boobs, but the design of the dress, and liking it or not is a matter of taste. One thing I can say about what Meghan wears is that the choices ‘wear well’ in pictures and in motion and in my mind that means good choices. Thanks to the press reaction, this dress is probably going to be as iconic as Diana’s ‘revenge dress.’ The colour and design are both stunning and memorable.
Aw, muffins! They are just jealous that Meghan looks better than any of those frumpy Windsor women. Cry more losers!
When Meghan first wore the red dress, people who didn’t like it screamed very loudly about it. She dared to wear it a second time. Those people are mad because she absolutely does not care about their irrelevant opinions.
I’m not understanding the article or the commentary here from readers. Meghan looked good. The general public thought so. Her in that red dress was a viral moment with most non-royal watchers praising her youthful glow and effortless styling. That is why they are still writing hate articles and finding obscure TikTokers to quote. Meghan doesn’t have a curvy figure but she is fit and knows what looks good on her. This red dress was no exception.
It is the boob darts, no one looks good with boob darts. Otherwise, it is a gorgeous dress and Meghan looked beautiful and confident.
I prefer the dress with the over skirt. Their favorite has been out and about and all they can do is focus on what someone who doesn’t work for them anymore wore months ago. A dress she paid for herself unlike Buttons and Bows. They’re mad because Kate gives them nothing, Tyler Perry gave them nothing, Chuckles and Willie boy give them nothing, they’re mad that the ones who give everything don’t give them anything. Let them stay mad.
The dress doesn’t fit and looks like something from shien.
Just because it isn’t skin-tight doesn’t mean it doesn’t fit. It is obviously tailored to her body.