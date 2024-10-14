Mail: Duchess Meghan’s red dress is as iconic as Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’!

Can you believe that those people are STILL talking about the Duchess of Sussex’s red dress at the LA Children’s Hospital gala two weekends ago? For real. To be fair, this Mail piece which we’re about to discuss came out on the one-week anniversary of The Dress Which Brought Down a Nation. Hopefully, they spent one full week screaming, crying and throwing up about Meghan looking hot and now they can move on? What am I saying, of course they won’t move on. They’re still going to be talking about Meghan in this dress years from now. Meghan’s red dress has now acquired the kind of iconic status reserved for Princess Diana’s “revenge dress.”
She famously idolised Diana when she was growing up, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that when the moment came for Meghan to relaunch herself last week, she seemingly turned to her late mother-in-law’s playbook, and chose a dress that spoke a thousand words. Namely, a flesh-flashing red number, with a distinctly unregal thigh-high split.
After a stream of disobliging headlines – Meghan was recently accused of being a martinet of a boss who ‘reduced grown men to tears’, as well as enduring the status of her marriage to Harry being questioned in several, varying US publications – Meghan has apparently decided to hit back against the haters.
According to one Californian source, she’s done so with a spectacular ‘revenge dress’, rather like that figure-hugging black number Diana famously wore to London’s Serpentine Gallery after Charles confessed to adultery on television, and she launched her own new independent public life. Wearing a revamped version of a Carolina Herrera dress she had previously worn with Harry to a red-carpet event, Meghan held all eyes – certainly the audacious split hadn’t been so obvious when the dress had a train.
That Californian source told me: ‘The belief is that this red dress is Meghan’s version of Diana’s revenge dress. Physically this looks like a new Meghan, as if she is moving on towards a new chapter. Some feel it’s no accident.’
Indeed, Meghan’s whole look was different: her hallmark teetering shoes were open-toed, and her hair – usually in a tight and polished bun for such events – was in loose waves. She seems to have been leaning hard into a ‘funky young mom’ vibe, thus moving away from the ‘Duchess Difficult’ allegations about her management style, which had dominated the headlines the previous week. This gorgeous creature, with her freckled shoulders and cute curls could not, surely, be a mean boss? (Indeed, employees of hers then went out of their way to publicly praise her ‘kindness’ in an article for People magazine that was seen as an attempt to redress the unfavourable article in the Hollywood Reporter.)
This, then, is Meghan at a pivotal point in her life outside the Royal Family: as she posed alone for the cameras at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday night, she looked more like the Hollywood star she’s always wanted to be, rather than a member of The Firm. Job done, one might say.
The thing about Diana’s revenge dress is that she timed everything perfectly and the message was perfectly clear: Diana looked sexy and vivacious on the same night her husband confessed to his long-standing affair with Camilla, a woman Diana called “the Rottweiler.” The comparison with Meghan is that… she’s getting revenge on the Windsors? Revenge on the courtiers who smeared her as “duchess difficult?” Who is the target of Meghan’s revenge? This reminds me of something I’ve mentioned before – British commentators have zero imagination and their inability to place Harry and Meghan within a historical framework has caused a lot of malfunctioning royalists. They’re out here comparing Harry to King Edward VIII and Meghan is being compared to Diana.
They can’t even get basic details correct, the article was in US not People Magazine. She ” famously” idolized Diana? When did she say that? And what US publications questioned the state of her marriage? And who is she getting revenge on? Harry? The press? The Windsor’s? What did this dress do to them? I’m not getting why they’re freaking out like this, is it something new I’m missing because this is an overreaction from people known from overreacting.
Meghan never famously idolized Diana, these sewer rats are spinning a new narrative in order to segue into their intended insult about Meghan being a “funky young mom”. They are two seconds away from saying she looks like she smells like “patchouli oil and weed” a la Giuliani Rancic’s racist comments about Zendaya.
Yeah, funky young mom was such a weird phrase.
The ones who “famously idolized Diana” were Ma Middleton and *her* mother, who was also a big Queen Mum fan. Their paired obsession with royalty and “rising up” led to them grooming Kate for William. She didn’t have to be perfect, she didn’t have to have any of the attributes that made Diana a success; she just had to be the Last Woman Standing so that William would reluctantly drag her unpadded arse to the altar.
Speaking of which… where’s Big Blue these days, Kate? Is it in a pile in the corner of your dressing room under the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and other assorted loot from ME leaders and Apple product boxes?
Their royal reporting is as much fanfic as their royal tax returns…
It’s actually kind of hilarious, really. Meghan isn’t relaunching anything, she wasn’t posing alone for the cameras and she’d already countered the “bad boss” claims. All she did was attend a charity function for an organization she already supports, while wearing a dress we’ve already seen. But at least they acknowledged she’s gorgeous.
All of this 💯
Exactly @Eurydice! Brit Media have their marching orders and can’t just write that Meghan is gorgeous and cover her attendance, charity work and fashion choices CHLA. They have to bash her and link her to the forgotten left behinds royals so they can get some shine.
Meghan has already said in her engagement interview and the H&M doc she didn’t know the royals. She’s also never mentioned them after the Oprah interview because to her they are just in-laws to avoid. Yet the British media insist on trying to link her to those people and do it in the most farfetched way possible. Meghan rewore a dress in a different way to a Children’s Hospital charity gala that she supports. She’s not thinking about them.
Please. She’s not thinking of Salty Island at all. This isn’t a revenge dress because she gives you no space in her head. She moved on years ago, carried on with her life and is focused on her family and doing good in the world. She is happy and healthy and glowing. They desperately WISH it were a revenge dress because it would give them some relevance.
Or could it be she just wore a beautiful red dress, that was altered from wearing at a different event, to an event that required her to dress formally. They would never think of that. No they have to make it into something it’s not. How many articles have they done on this red dress?
The funny thing is the dress wasn’t altered or upcycled. Meghan just wore the dress without the train which is removable.
Oops sorry. Didn’t realize it was just a train that detached. My bad for using altered even though altered can be used to describe.
The dress can be worn two ways. How about that? She’s basically wearing the same dress.
How about we agree to it’s just a beautiful red dress that she wore to a formal event and stop with the was it altered or wasn’t it altered.
Whatever. They are just jealous because there’s no glamour coming from the Left-Behinds anytime soon. I dare Crocmilla to show up in a red dress like this, although I wouldn’t put it past her to try. She did try and copy Diana’s “revenge” look.
I don’t think M had the same mindset at all but I guess the comparison is being drawn (to me) because of both women’s demeanor post royal life. Both gorgeous women whose already great auras reached new heights after escaping the institution. M especially looks so much happier. I love that for her, truly. But that is a threat to the rest of them, of course they see it a ‘revenge’
Meghan and harry and their children escaped the institution. Diana left by herself as a divorcee.
Dear Lord, who thought repurposing an expensive dress instead of getting another one would cause such a mass clutching of pearls. Is it a sin to wear open toed shoes? These people are weird.
Never heard Meghan idolizing Diana ,they must have her confused with Kate who had Williams poster in her room.
Meghan’s re-wear of the Carolina Herrera (minus the train) made international headlines. This has to irk KP, especially Kate, because the cancer stricken PoW is suppose to be dominating the news cycles. Kate’s reappearance with William to see the grieving Southpoint families barely in the news half a day. Same with the cancer stricken teenager who took photos of an investiture ceremony.
KP and the media have overplayed the ‘Kate’s first….since cancer diagnosis’ narrative. Especially since most normal people have to carry with life during serious illness. The public is losing interest.
I came here to say the same thing. Since when is a repeat dress from over 2 years ago… “Physically this looks like a new Meghan, as if she is moving on towards a new chapter. “
When did Meghan say she idolized Diana? This article is just delusional and unhinged. The British press are unable to talk about Meghan (and Harry) in terms that are based in reality. As Kaiser says who is Meghan supposed to be getting revenge on by wearing a dress she’s worn before?
THIS.
Ooo! They big mad! LOL! Tell me how jealous you are that Meghan got all this worldwide attention, without tell8ng me.
“She famously idolised Diana growing up” well no actually. And also these people cannot accept that they are not Meghan’s audience. She’s not checking for them! 5 years on and they STILL think HER world revolves around their acceptance or non-acceptance of her.
If they want to talk about an “unregal, thigh-high slit,” I’d point them in the direction of Kate exiting the car when the Koreans came for a state visit.
Exactly!!
I’m still trying to figure out how Kate did that. It’s so unnatural to get out with your left leg leading. Did she fold her right leg underneath her? Why would she even attempt it? So many questions.
I’ve wondered too, since Kate’s red dress was almost middy-length how on earth did she manage to get thigh-high? Did she hike it up as she was getting ready to exit the car??
It’s amazing that this red dress gets more articles than the royal family as a whole. They are jealous because they can’t compete with a red dress😂😂.
To be fair, a jar of jam got more press than the royal family as a whole 🙂
Yes Megs jam got lots of press so much so that Chuckles put out a jam.
Gorgeous creature. Freckled shoulders. Cute curls. That’s about the only thing they got right.
These people are insane. Meghan casually rewears a (imo, fairly mid) dress to a local charity gala that no reasonable person outside the locality should care about beyond an “oh, that’s nice” if they even hear about it before moving on with their day, yet the British tabloids have been writing this crazy, obsessed fanfiction over this for days. It’s utterly bizarre and the only non cracked reason I can think of for why they’re doing it is because they’re using Meghan and the Sussexes generally as stand ins for all the shit they want to write about Will and Kate but are censoring themselves from writing openly about.
I mean she looks pretty but please if Meghan is going to have a “revenge dress” please let it be nicer than this one.
It’s not revenge dress. She just attended a gala in support of a Children’s hospital in LA.
They’re just calling it a revenge dress bc they’re bored with the leftovers and have nothing better to do. According to their definition of a revenge dress for meghan, basically any dress she’s ever worn since leaving the uk is a revenge dress. Her existence is some sort of made up revenge against them. In their minds anyways.
The absurdity of it all. Now all we have to do is to wait for Kate’s revenge dress.
Apparently Kate’s revenge dress was the pink Jenny Packham gown she rewore to the Diplomatic reception in December last year. She first wore the dress to the Jordanian royal wedding in June.
Kate can wear.the bright red repro of scarlett s gown she wore to ashleys party. Complete with red net veil.
So tired of ‘iconic’ being overused. It was a nice enough dress, nothing out of the ordinary. Meghan looked good in it. I really don’t understand why everyone is still going on about it a week later. Ridiculous. If the BRF are this riled over someone wearing a red dress 10000 miles away, then they have little enough to really worry about. Just makes them look more petty and stupid.
If Meghan idolized Diana the Middletons, Windsors and the British media wouldn’t have caught her so off-guard. I honestly believe her when she says she didn’t know about the British royal family. She would’ve known to avoid certain things.
It sounds crazy because she is into all these old things but she grew up looking mixed race. As a go-getter I don’t think she dreamed of trying to get in with the British royals. If she was trying to maneuver to get with the British she would’ve met one ages ago. They aren’t hard to find. She could’ve met a cousin during a charity event.
Diana was caught off guard. Even the first year Charles never told her about the customs. And did not know that her in laws gave gag gifts at Christmas and she got expensive presents. She was also caught off guard when she saw her husband wore cufflinks 9n the honeymoon those he got from Camilla. Harry maneuvered to get Meghan into the family he asked her friend to set them up on a date.
They’re dying to convince readers that Meghan looking happy & thriving = divorce.
Also, the idea that Doria’s daughter, growing up in Los Angeles in the 1990s, “idolized” Diana is extremely farfetched. Even more so when we know that two years before meeting Harry, she didn’t know which prince was which.
The fanfic is getting out of hand with these stories
The more I see pictures of this red dress, the more I’m beginning to love it. When I first saw Meghan wear it at the military event, I thought she looked lovely, the dress moved beautifully, but I didn’t particularly like it. Like many commenters here, I really didn’t like the bodice much and didn’t think it was that flattering. But the more I see it, the more I’m beginning to appreciate its unusual design and how beautifully the sheath dress moves on its own. This sustained big social media, and the RR coverage for this dress is indeed going to raise it to iconic status. Also, I don’t think Meghan wears red that often. The Marines, the military, and LA Children’s Hospital. Her other colour for important occasions seems to be white. Don’t know if any of this means anything. Just making an observation.
I see no situation parallel. Diana was a scorned, separated wife who had been cheated on and was starting to rediscover her individual path after separating. Meghan did have a career and ventures before getting married for a 2nd time, and by all accounts her relationship with Harry is a succesful one. As a woman, she has nothing to prove in terms of looks or image.
I’d call her revenge outfit the green Schiaparelli that she wore in their last event before leaving UK. She looked like a modern Wallis Simpson, and they pretty much stole the show, having been profusely greeted and photographed while looking utterly close knit and in love. There were great pictures that did leave a powerful statement on their appeal as a couple even after having announced their departure, and on how serious they were about creating a future for themselves away from BRF.
The rota churns out made-up claims — Meghan’s a mean boss! — and then follow them with Meghan’s imagined responses to those made-up claims: Meghan gets her revenge!
None of this is based in reality. And it’s boring as hell.
Get a new playbook, rota.
So much ado.