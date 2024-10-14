Prince George apparently dreams of having a pizza-making career

There’s been such a shift in the past decade, where there are all of these family-friendly food shows and cooking competition shows which are easy for kids to watch and follow. Here in America, there are several TV cooking competitions with kid chefs. I loathe most cooking-competition shows, but I’ll always watch the kids’ shows, because everyone makes such a wonderful effort to treat the kids gently and really not stress them out too much. Well, I would be willing to bet that Prince George loves cooking shows, because he was apparently really jazzed to see a wood-fired pizza oven at a 17th century manor home.

Prince George will not be expected to serve in the Armed Forces before becoming King, breaking centuries of tradition, The Mail on Sunday reported last year. You may, however, bump into him at your local pizza parlour, if the young royal has his way. For a Norfolk landowner tells me that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s son was so excited to visit the restaurant at his 17th century manor home that he declared he saw his future working in the kitchen. Desmond MacCarthy, who owns Wiveton Hall Cafe, near Blakeney, says that when George was shown the wood-fired pizza oven, the 11-year-old exclaimed: ‘That’s what I want to do when I grow up!’ MacCarthy, who featured in the 2016 BBC Two fly-on-the-wall documentary series Normal For Norfolk, about his struggles to maintain his estate, says of George: ‘He was a sweet boy – they start to become less appealing as they grow up.’ George visited the restaurant with his mother, Catherine, and others. ‘They came here with their friends, because Sandringham isn’t that far away,’ MacCarthy says, referring to King Charles’s rural retreat, where Prince William and Catherine have a holiday home, Anmer Hall.

[From The Daily Mail]

Does George want to run a pizza parlor? Or does he want to be a chef, or does he just want to make pizzas for himself? It feels like such a new thing too, where there are so many kids (boys and girls) who are getting really into cooking and baking. They see it on social media too, all of the cooking videos. Anyway, it sounds like a perfectly normal interest for George. More normal than giving him flying lessons and scuba diving lessons.