JD Vance: Women are ‘sociopathic’ to not have kids because of climate concerns

JD Vance stupidly agreed to “the New York Times interview.” One of my big questions is: why? Did the Trump campaign not know about it? Did Vance think that his awkward sociopathy would somehow translate to a grilling from the Times? Donald Trump obviously can’t handle anything like this, so they gave it to Vance? As you can imagine, the interview didn’t go well, as Vance hemmed and hawed and tried to lie smoothly about his creepy obsession with women’s reproduction. He also tried to sleaze his way out of answering the “who won the 2020 election” question. Some highlights (you can read the full piece here):
Converting to Catholicism & being married to a Hindu: “Usha was raised in a Hindu household, but not an especially religious household. And she was, like, really into it. Meaning, she thought that thinking about the question of converting and getting baptized and becoming a Christian, she thought that they were good for me, in sort of a good-for-your-soul kind of way. And I don’t think I would have ever done it without her support, because I felt kind of bad about it, right? Like, you didn’t sign up for a weekly churchgoer. I feel terrible for my wife because we go to church almost every Sunday, unless we’re on the road. She does [go to church with me but] No she hasn’t [converted]. That’s why I feel bad about it. She’s got three kids. Obviously I help with the kids, but because I’m kind of the one going to church, she feels more responsibility to keep the kids quiet in the church. And I just felt kind of bad. Like, oh, you didn’t sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer. Are you OK with this? And she was more than OK with it, and that was a big part of the confirmation that this was the right thing for me.
On calling childless women sociopathic, psychotic, deranged. “Well, as I said when I made those comments — and look, they were dumb comments. I think most people probably have said something dumb, have said something that they wish they had put differently. [NYT: You said it in several different venues.] In a very, very short period of time. It was sort of a thing that I picked up on. I said it a couple of times in a couple of interviews, and look, I certainly wish that I had said it differently. What I was trying to get at is that — I’m not talking about people who it just didn’t work out for, for medical reasons, for social reasons, like set that to the side, we’re not talking about folks like that. What I was definitely trying to illustrate ultimately in a very inarticulate way is that I do think that our country has become almost pathologically anti-child.”
He does think it’s sociopathic to not have kids because of climate change: “You know, when I’ve used this word sociopathic? Like, that, I think, is a very deranged idea: the idea that you shouldn’t have a family because of concerns over climate change. Doesn’t mean you can’t worry about climate change, but in the focus on childless cat ladies, we missed the substance of what I said…. I think that is a bizarre way of thinking about the future. Not to have kids because of concerns over climate change? I think the more bizarre thing is our leadership, who encourages young women, and frankly young men, to think about it that way…And if your political philosophy is saying, don’t do that because of concerns over climate change? Yeah, I think that’s a really, really crazy way to think about the world.
He lies about referring to Kamala Harris as a childless cat lady: “Everything that I know about Kamala Harris, that I’ve learned about Kamala Harris, is that she’s got a stepfamily, she’s got an extended family, she’s a very good stepmother to her stepchildren. I would never accuse Kamala Harris along these lines. What I would say is that sometimes Kamala Harris, she hasn’t quite jumped over the “You shouldn’t have kids because of climate change.” But I think in some of her interviews, she’s suggested there’s a reasonableness to that perspective. But again, I don’t think that’s a reasonable perspective. I think that if your political ideas motivate you to not have children, then that is a bizarre way of looking at the world. Now, again, sometimes it doesn’t work out. Sometimes people choose not to have children. I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about the political sensibility that’s very anti-child.”
Whether he will support the election results this time and commit to a peaceful transfer of power: “Well, first of all, of course we commit to a peaceful transfer of power. We are going to have a peaceful transfer of power. I of course believe that a peaceful transfer of power is going to make Donald Trump the next president of the United States. But if there are problems, of course, in the same way that Democrats protested in 2004 and Donald Trump raised issues in 2020, we’re going to make sure that this election counts, that every legal ballot is counted. We’ve filed almost 100 lawsuits at the R.N.C. to try to ensure that every legal ballot has counted. I think you would maybe criticize that. We see that as an important effort to ensure election integrity. But certainly we’re going to respect the results in 2024, and I feel very confident they’re going to make Donald Trump the next president.”
I’m also including his back-and-forth over the election denialism in the video below. He literally cannot admit that Trump lost the 2020 election. He cannot admit that he’s said wildly crazy sh-t about a national abortion ban and states creating laws to keep women from traveling out of state to seek abortions. He cannot admit that he spent years bashing “childless cat ladies” as inferior and sociopathic. And the stuff about his conversion to Catholicism and “She’s got three kids.” They’re your kids too, you f–king psycho. Vance stays in all women’s business except his wife’s, it’s the strangest f–king thing.
Asked 5 times by @LuluGNavarro whether Trump lost the 2020 election, JD Vance declines to say yes or no. pic.twitter.com/n2Ssm7s66J
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) October 11, 2024
JD Vance doubles down on calling women without children “sociopathic,” “bizarre,” and “deranged” pic.twitter.com/boVghJBWdy
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 12, 2024
As a Catholic I’d like to start a petition to revoke his membership. He is Satan. And so much more dangerous than the orange one. I voted early and I am encouraging everyone I know to get to the polls and vote against this deranged sociopathic nut job.
I will sign your petition and I know some nuns who’ll sign too
Yeah. We Catholics are very familiar with the argument that pro-choice Catholic politicians should be denied Communion, but what about all the un-Christian crap from Republican Catholics? Support for the death penalty, and war mongering, and being anti-immigrant all contradict their supposed “pro-life” stance.
I’m going to need the media to start calling out election fantasists.
So you can’t admit trump lost in 2020. You’re one of those crazy election deniers, huh? I mean the legal challenges were found to be without merit and laughed out of every court in every state of the union.
You believe in law and order right?
So you not being able to admit trump lost the 2020 election is just barshut crazy – full stop. Okay, let’s move on…
He’s just weird and incoherent. Also something’s not right with his marriage.
Is he high on something?
When they publish those polls showing how many men support TFG and Vance, it makes me really nervous. How many incels are there?!
The number of kids women choose to (or not to) give birth to is linked to the racism (white babies), religion (we don’t want kids of other beliefs), capitalism (future work force), misogyny (get women out of the workplace and/ or undermine them). Steven Miller is being allowed to speak for Trump and Vance. Deeply disturbing!
It is going to be a very bumpy ride right up to Election Day and probably after. We need to vote and make it a landslide to make this idiot and his orange anti-Christ idol begone!
“She’s got three kids”
Of course, he HELPS?
Divorce papers incoming
Well, Vance spoke out publicly against a bill to protect gay marriage and interracial marriage (according to an Ohio newspaper) in 2022. That stance alone must have led to some interesting family discussions.
Why is this “person” talking?
I’m child free by choice and this guy has the same vibe that I get from others that harass me about changing my mind, or call me selfish for enjoying traveling and enjoying other DINKS activities. They don’t like having kids themselves. These people regret that they have to prioritize someone else’s well-being and needs and are angry that we are ” getting away” with it. Rather than acknowledging that a lot of people realized that they would feel like that, and said man that’s a shitty thing to do to a kid that didn’t ask to be here. The way he describes his children as ” hers” let’s you know he sees them not as individuals but as building blocks to a persona that he resents just like he seems to resent being Catholic.
“No, she hasn’t [converted].” He spent way more time dwelling on his wife not converting to “his” side, despite apparently going to church with him, than he did on the supposed benefits of his conversion (to a sect that even Catholics refer to as strict, authoritarian and reactionary). Most people who convert late in life want to talk about their beliefs and why it’s so great, right?
And also “She’s got three kids.” Oh, JD, that is not going to help you with the women voters that you need.
Wow, imagine marrying that man and giving birth to three kids he refers to as her children. I wonder if she wanted children and he didn’t. The resentment is obvious.
These are the people which are the reason I have no religion
Hi wife is SO lucky that he ‘helps’ with her, sorry, their kids.
Similarly to Minnie Driver’s comments, a lot of people resist change and cling on to the status quo, there are a lot of men (and an alarming number of women) who want to live as past generations did where the man didn’t even need to think about ‘helping’ with the domestic aspects of life.