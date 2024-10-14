Donald Trump called Kamala Harris the r-word at a September fundraiser

Over the weekend, VP Kamala Harris released her medical report, confirming that she’s in excellent health and she is physically and mentally capable of handling the presidency. The Harris campaign used the medical report to challenge Donald Trump to do the same. Trump cannot. He’s 78 years old, in terrible health and completely senile. Speaking of, the NY Times soft-pedaled what should have been a major story – in late September, Trump attended a big-donor fundraiser and he sat there in his soiled diaper and bitched and moaned about Kamala Harris. The Times reports that Trump called VP Harris the r-word. The Times quoted him directly:
Donald J. Trump took his seat at the dining table in his triplex penthouse apartment atop Trump Tower on the last Sunday in September, alongside some of the most sought-after and wealthiest figures in the Republican Party. There was Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who finances Republican campaigns and pro-Israel causes, and Warren Stephens, the billionaire investment banker. Joining them were Betsy DeVos, the billionaire former education secretary under Mr. Trump, and her husband, Dick, as well as the billionaire Joe Ricketts and his son Todd.
Some politicians might have taken the moment to be charming and ingratiating with the donors. Not Mr. Trump. Over steak and baked potatoes, the former president tore through a bitter list of grievances. He made it clear that people, including donors, needed to do more, appreciate him more and help him more.
He disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris as “[the r-word].” He complained about the number of Jews still backing Ms. Harris, saying they needed their heads examined for not supporting him despite everything he had done for the state of Israel. At one point, Mr. Trump seemed to suggest that these donors had plenty to be grateful to him for. He boasted about how great he had been for their taxes, something that some privately noted wasn’t true for everyone in the room.
The rant, described by seven people with knowledge of the meal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, underscored a reality three weeks before Election Day: Mr. Trump’s often cantankerous mood in the final stretch. And one of the reasons for his frustration is money. He’s trailing his Democratic rival in the race for cash and has had to hustle to keep raising it.
This piece was written by Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher. They thought Trump using the r-word in reference to his Democratic opponent was evidence of Trump’s “often cantankerous mood” and not Trump’s utterly vile racism, sexism, ableism and senility. And to all of the wealthy donors sitting with him… are tax cuts and fascism really that important to you? This man is completely gone and we’re always going to remember who did the most to support him, even in his most unhinged moments.
Please enjoy this new photo of Trump, provided by Senator John Cornyn’s Twitter account. It really says something about the MAGA cult that everyone lets Trump wander around like that, with that kind of makeup, wig askew.
The man is trash, and so is everyone who supports him.
It’s soul crushing to know he has millions of supporters. I don’t know how we will survive if that scumbag wins.
TFG is such a dark character in our history! It figures that he’s posing in front of an American flag with a yellow stain (about shoulder height) with Corbyn.
My frustration with the NY Times: instead of reporting what his frustration is, just write down the garbuldy-gook he says. Don’t say he’s frustrated. Let his own words do that and see if anyone understands wtf he’s trying to say. This article is giving a-hole alpha male steamrolling over others. Let him sound like a decrepit idiot in his own words instead. Stop normalizing him!
Good eye re: the stain. He either blew his nose on it and smeared his makeup, or he dried his hands on it after adjusting his soiled diaper.
I have been seeing that word sneaking back into common usage a lot lately. It’s all over Twitter, even by people who should know better. No surprise Trump and his ilk are comfortable using it in public. Only a matter of a short time before they bring back other deliberately offensive slurs
I just read an article the other day about how it’s making a comeback. It’s disgusting.
https://www.vox.com/culture/376401/r-word-slur-return-euphemism-treadmill-cycle
He’s basically in blackface. Like, seriously. He is virtually the same shade as Anthony Hopkins playing Othello.
Speaking of black face.
There are a lot of accounts on social media with the picture of a black person as a pfp that are supporting Trump.
Then they turn out to be a white person, trying to win over black voters.
They’re often found out because they forgot to switch accountant use their main account or black people point out that they say racist things that are most likely to come from a white person.
In response, you have maga cheering these accounts on, often by saying all kinds of racist stuff that they think sounds like support.
So- is he too impatient to sit through the whole make up process?
Are the make up people’s pay checks bouncing?
Are the make up people being held there by Russian blackmail material too?
The fact that people and “media” still deny his racism is both disgusting and shows how deep the rot of white supremacy goes in our country.
I 100% think he does it himself and nobody can tell him anything is wrong with it because he’s the bestest most unbelievable makeup artist, nobody has ever seen makeup blended so tremendously before he picked up a sponge.
Exactly!
Hopefully we are almost at the end of The Emperor’s New Clothes at last!
I wonder if he’s actually senile, or just very very stupid. (But he could be both). He’s clearly very lacking in intellect, which is why he talks like a primary school child. I’m just baffled how he is getting away with all this crap that he spouts.
And that makeup. Did he do it himself? It literally looks like he just face-planted in a bowl of gravy.
He is a dangerous piece of shit that they try to make normal. Get out to the polls and vote this shit stain away!
Oh look, he buys into the old antisemitic canard that Jews are (or ought to be) more loyal to Israel than to their own country. Forget Charlottesville, “the Jews will not replace us”, and the drastic uptick in antisemitic hate crimes under his watch, you guys! He loves Bibi, and his christofascist worshipers need the situation in the Middle East to get worse so all their bloody dreams can come true!
Fucking asshole.
Trump’s insults continue to make headlines because that’s all he has to offer. No one is reporting on his groundbreaking policy plans because there are none. George W. Bush was happy to play the fool because no one thought him capable of being evil, thus allowing him to make spying on citizens a patriotic act. Trump is doing the exact same thing.
He’s getting so much worse since this is his last chance. It’s truly disturbing.
Just a few of the many reasons I will not be voting for him. I do not want my child with learning disabilities to hear the leader of our country use the R word. No. I do not accept this behavior from my president.
This is just sad and gross and infuriating.
The billionaires sit there because Trump is just the beginning. He’s the guy who can get in the door so he can be quickly kicked to the curb for guys like Vance. They don’t just want tax cuts. They want to privatize everything in the government so that all government money goes through them like Putin and is oligarchs did to Russia.
Why is he so orange though? Can no one on his team tell the makeup people to make him look like an actual human. The fact people are voting for this piece of S*** just boggles my mind.
All I can see is that orange circle mask over his face and nothing he says matters. I don’t get the cult attraction. Maybe he’ll jump off a cliff and all the lemmings will follow. Putin’s little emperor wears no clothes