Donald Trump called Kamala Harris the r-word at a September fundraiser

Over the weekend, VP Kamala Harris released her medical report, confirming that she’s in excellent health and she is physically and mentally capable of handling the presidency. The Harris campaign used the medical report to challenge Donald Trump to do the same. Trump cannot. He’s 78 years old, in terrible health and completely senile. Speaking of, the NY Times soft-pedaled what should have been a major story – in late September, Trump attended a big-donor fundraiser and he sat there in his soiled diaper and bitched and moaned about Kamala Harris. The Times reports that Trump called VP Harris the r-word. The Times quoted him directly:

Donald J. Trump took his seat at the dining table in his triplex penthouse apartment atop Trump Tower on the last Sunday in September, alongside some of the most sought-after and wealthiest figures in the Republican Party. There was Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who finances Republican campaigns and pro-Israel causes, and Warren Stephens, the billionaire investment banker. Joining them were Betsy DeVos, the billionaire former education secretary under Mr. Trump, and her husband, Dick, as well as the billionaire Joe Ricketts and his son Todd. Some politicians might have taken the moment to be charming and ingratiating with the donors. Not Mr. Trump. Over steak and baked potatoes, the former president tore through a bitter list of grievances. He made it clear that people, including donors, needed to do more, appreciate him more and help him more. He disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris as “[the r-word].” He complained about the number of Jews still backing Ms. Harris, saying they needed their heads examined for not supporting him despite everything he had done for the state of Israel. At one point, Mr. Trump seemed to suggest that these donors had plenty to be grateful to him for. He boasted about how great he had been for their taxes, something that some privately noted wasn’t true for everyone in the room. The rant, described by seven people with knowledge of the meal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, underscored a reality three weeks before Election Day: Mr. Trump’s often cantankerous mood in the final stretch. And one of the reasons for his frustration is money. He’s trailing his Democratic rival in the race for cash and has had to hustle to keep raising it.

[From The NY Times]

This piece was written by Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher. They thought Trump using the r-word in reference to his Democratic opponent was evidence of Trump’s “often cantankerous mood” and not Trump’s utterly vile racism, sexism, ableism and senility. And to all of the wealthy donors sitting with him… are tax cuts and fascism really that important to you? This man is completely gone and we’re always going to remember who did the most to support him, even in his most unhinged moments.

Please enjoy this new photo of Trump, provided by Senator John Cornyn’s Twitter account. It really says something about the MAGA cult that everyone lets Trump wander around like that, with that kind of makeup, wig askew.