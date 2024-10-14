Harrison Butker endorsed Donald Trump because Trump is ‘the most pro-life’

Isn’t this a match made in hell? This IG photo is of Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, alongside Senator Josh Hawley. Hawley is the flaccid MAGA coward who helped incite the January 6th insurrection and then ran away from the violent mob like a chickensh-t. Hawley has also tried to make a name for himself by crying about how men need to return to “traditional masculinity.” Which is also Butker’s thing – Butker made a name for himself this year by trashing young women who want careers and lives outside of being wives and mothers. As you can imagine, they’re united behind a whiny orange fascist bitch.

Harrison Butker is once again making headlines for his strong beliefs, and this time, Donald Trump is involved. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker recently endorsed the Republican presidential candidate based on his support for a cause close to his heart — the Pro-life movement. According to Harrison Butker, Americans should vote for the “most Pro-life” leader, and Donald Trump fits the bill in his book. His support for the former president comes months after he went viral for his controversial graduation speech. Butker announced his endorsement of Trump during a campaign event in Missouri for his pal U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. “I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president,” he proudly declared. The NFL star doubled down on his decision while appearing on FOX News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” saying: “The [Pro-life] topic is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable. Fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize,” Butker stressed, per TMZ, noting that people should choose a leader who embodied these beliefs and prioritized religion. His statement continued: “I think you have to vote for whoever is gonna be the most pro-life, and we have to be prayerful men that put God first. I think that’s what’s going to be best for our country.”

[From Yahoo]

These kinds of weak, stunted men always talk about the importance of “life”… except when they can see the results of their anti-choice misogyny in real time. The pro “life” people have caused the deaths of countless women through abortion bans in more than a dozen states. There’s been a dramatic rise in the deaths of pregnant women in Texas. Women are dying in Georgia because of the state’s abortion ban. Miscarrying women are bleeding out in hospital parking lots because doctors can’t and won’t treat them. That’s a “pro-life” issue too, right? Oh, I guess not.

Butker also spoke about how beautiful it is for women to “step aside and prioritize their family.” He should step aside and prioritize his family, instead of going on homoerotic MAGA adventures with Josh Hawley.