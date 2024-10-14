Harrison Butker endorsed Donald Trump because Trump is ‘the most pro-life’

Isn’t this a match made in hell? This IG photo is of Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, alongside Senator Josh Hawley. Hawley is the flaccid MAGA coward who helped incite the January 6th insurrection and then ran away from the violent mob like a chickensh-t. Hawley has also tried to make a name for himself by crying about how men need to return to “traditional masculinity.” Which is also Butker’s thing – Butker made a name for himself this year by trashing young women who want careers and lives outside of being wives and mothers. As you can imagine, they’re united behind a whiny orange fascist bitch.
Harrison Butker is once again making headlines for his strong beliefs, and this time, Donald Trump is involved. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker recently endorsed the Republican presidential candidate based on his support for a cause close to his heart — the Pro-life movement.
According to Harrison Butker, Americans should vote for the “most Pro-life” leader, and Donald Trump fits the bill in his book. His support for the former president comes months after he went viral for his controversial graduation speech.
Butker announced his endorsement of Trump during a campaign event in Missouri for his pal U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. “I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president,” he proudly declared.
The NFL star doubled down on his decision while appearing on FOX News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” saying: “The [Pro-life] topic is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable. Fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize,” Butker stressed, per TMZ, noting that people should choose a leader who embodied these beliefs and prioritized religion. His statement continued: “I think you have to vote for whoever is gonna be the most pro-life, and we have to be prayerful men that put God first. I think that’s what’s going to be best for our country.”
These kinds of weak, stunted men always talk about the importance of “life”… except when they can see the results of their anti-choice misogyny in real time. The pro “life” people have caused the deaths of countless women through abortion bans in more than a dozen states. There’s been a dramatic rise in the deaths of pregnant women in Texas. Women are dying in Georgia because of the state’s abortion ban. Miscarrying women are bleeding out in hospital parking lots because doctors can’t and won’t treat them. That’s a “pro-life” issue too, right? Oh, I guess not.
Butker also spoke about how beautiful it is for women to “step aside and prioritize their family.” He should step aside and prioritize his family, instead of going on homoerotic MAGA adventures with Josh Hawley.
God I hate this ahole.
Not surprising at all. He’s a whack job.
They both are.
No one would even know who this doofus was if media outlets would stop giving him attention. Just another faceless kicker. He could spout his beliefs into the void and no one would know. Instead we keep getting these types amplified. Makes zero sense to me.
Cheshire Sass, ITA. HB is getting loads of attention for this. 1. His job is whacking a football. 2. He’s surrounded by men at his job. 3. He clearly feels the need to mansplain to women how they should live their lives and also to glory in the removal of their healthcare and rights. 4. Just to reiterate this fact: The most important aspect to voting is limiting women’s rights according to HB.
The ONLY reason Trump is pro-life is because it gets him a lot of votes. If anyone believes otherwise, there’s a bridge for sale in Brooklyn, cheap.
I read months ago a comment that asked how many abortions Trump has paid for.
100% agree. If being pro choice got him a lot of votes then he would be pro choice. Donald Trump is a vote wh*re.
He’s paving his way for political office in the future. I don’t doubt he believes his shit but he’s looking to make money off of the maggot way. Just like anyone who endorses that turd. I hope he goes down in flames.
There’s an actual chance for Lucas Kunce to defeat Hawley. Give to him if you can.
JD and this caveman looking mofo need to address their mommy issues in therapy. I’m so sick of these LDE men inviting their insecurities on everyone else.
Harrison Butker is the very definition of a “neckbeard”.
This guy seems to have a life in politics planned for his post NFL career. He plays for a team based in a very conservative part of the country and most NFL owners are Pro MAGA too so he will suffer no repercussions probably. He may not be too popular in the locker room
The damage done by self-loathing men forced to live in denial of their authentic selves cannot be underestimated.
Trump is only pro-life if you are a pure white person and have done nothing to anger him. All others will be removed one way or another and that includes deportation and public executions.
Too bad that this guy has such a “successful women” complex.
His mother has been a clinical medical physicist at the Emory Department of Radiation Oncology since 1988, and her father, HB’s grandfather, James W Keller, worked at Emory’s Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology for 13 years and the Department of Radiation Oncology for 15 years.
So HB seems to be the odd man out in his family, the perfect man to stay home and let the scientists do some serious sciencing.
Let’s hope we’ll be rid of those people like Butker and Hawley rather sooner than later.