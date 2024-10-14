Kayla Nicole admits she’s still ‘impacted’ by all of the ‘chaos’ around Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for five years, and they broke up around December 2022. There was no overlap between Travis’s relationship with Kayla and his relationship with Taylor. Travis wasn’t hung up on Kayla, nor was Kayla hung up on him. They moved on, and months later, Travis made a play for Taylor Swift and they’ve been together ever since. What’s the problem? Taylor’s fans can be crazy and ridiculous. Taylor’s fans have spent much of the past year harassing and insulting Kayla because Kayla has the audacity to… be Travis’s ex-girlfriend. Kayla addressed the issue last year, and she’s made some other references to the situation this year. She once again spoke about it on Angel Reese’s podcast:

Kayla Nicole is opening up about the “online chaos” she’s faced since her ex, Travis Kelce, began dating Taylor Swift. Speaking on the latest episode of Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, released Thursday, Oct. 10, the sports commentator, 32, addressed the negativity she has faced on social media ever since the pop superstar, 34, started dating Kelce. “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day,” Nicole said. “You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.” Reese then asked Nicole why she thinks she has been subjected to so much negativity after handling the end of their five-year, on-off relationship with “grace.” “I don’t know,” Nicole responded. “I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.” The sports analyst went on to share that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, have bumped into each other since their breakup and revealed how she addresses her ex. “I’ll hit him with a head nod,” she said. “That’s about it. We’ve seen each other in public spaces but I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy. So we just keep it moving.” Nicole also opened up about her friendship with the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends) and revealed that her relationship with them has changed since she and Kelce split. “We’re cool. We are not as cool as we were … before,” she said, adding that the player’s other halves were “like family” to her. “That’s hard,” noted Reese, to which Nicole replied, “Yeah.”

I saw some people – Swifties, possibly – saying that Kayla shouldn’t talk about Travis anymore, that it’s rude at this point. I think it would be tacky if she was offering details about their old relationship or gossiping about him as a person, but she’s not doing that. She’s talking about her ex’s new relationship is affecting her life right now, to this very day, because her ex is dating something with a rabid, unhinged fanbase. A fanbase that attacks Kayla online whenever she says or does anything.

That wasn’t the only headline from Kayla’s interview though – she also did a not-so-subtle blind item about dating an athlete who dumped her for someone more famous “at the time.” She didn’t name anybody, but people did some digging. As it turns out, she dated basketball player Iman Shumpert, who dumped her for Teyana Taylor. Teyana was so mad about Kayla’s story that she clapped back online.

