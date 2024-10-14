The Windsors have not disclosed their official or unofficial gifts in four years

It’s been well-known for decades, if not centuries, that the British monarch gets to keep all of the gifts they receive from friends, world leaders, despots and everyone else. Many of the jewels in the Royal Collection were “gifted” to the Windsors, and the Windsors obviously never pay taxes on any of those gifts, no matter how lavish. Something shifted when then-Prince Charles married Camilla, and Camilla received and accepted millions in jewelry from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern kingdoms and emirates. Suddenly, people had concerns and the Windsors were supposed to disclose the gifts they received annually. For the past four years, no disclosures have been made, according to Richard Palmer writing for the Guardian.
King Charles and his family have failed to reveal their official gifts for the past four years, despite previously promising to publish an annual list. Palace officials have blamed the pandemic, the change of reign, and then planning for last year’s coronation for their inability to publish details of the gifts received by members of the royal family.
The royal family’s reticence follows controversy over a cash-for-honours scandal involving the king’s main charitable foundation, which led to a police investigation that was dropped last year without a full explanation from either Scotland Yard or the Crown Prosecution Service. It also comes after revelations that Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, accepted £2.6m in cash in bags from a Qatari politician for another of his charities, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.
But unlike MPs, who have to register gifts, donations and hospitality, there is no public register of interests for members of the royal family. Instead, they act on the advice of their private secretaries in deciding what to declare. Annual gift lists were introduced after media criticism of attempts by the royal household to conceal the origin of lavish jewellery given to Queen Camilla by a Saudi royal in 2006 and worn by her on an official visit to the US in 2007.
The last annual list, detailing official gifts received by all working members of the royal family in 2019, was published in April 2020 but since then there has been nothing, apart from the occasional description of an exchange of presents during a state visit or pictures when they are given gifts during an engagement.
Over the years, the annual list has led to controversy, such as in 2012 when it emerged that the king of Bahrain and his country’s prime minister had given a “suite of jewels” to Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, while facing criticism over human rights abuses. But many presents, including sensitive ones, were often concealed, even though official gifts are not the personal property of the royals and are in effect accepted on behalf of the nation.
Saudi Arabia’s controversial crown prince Mohammed bin Salman gave the Duchess of Sussex a £500,000 pair of diamond chandelier earrings as a wedding present in 2018. In October that year Meghan wore them at a state banquet in Fiji only a few days after the crown prince was accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But when journalists asked where she got them, palace officials said they were “borrowed”. She wore them again that November at a Buckingham Palace dinner to celebrate the then Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. It was only in March 2021, shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a controversial television interview to Oprah Winfrey, that their true provenance was leaked.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, chose not to release a list of any gifts they had received at their wedding in 2011. Only a handful of official gifts received by Queen Elizabeth for her platinum jubilee in 2022 were disclosed and it is not clear what, if any, were given to King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark their coronation.
[From The Guardian]
Re: the earrings from MBS – once again, the earrings were given to the royal family. Then-Prince Charles and Prince William met with MBS just a couple of months before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018. When Meghan said they were “borrowed,” she was telling the truth. The earrings were borrowed from the Royal Collection. They were “given” to her by Angela Kelly, QEII’s dresser, as a set-up. Ask the palace where the earrings are now and whether MBS’s “gift” is sitting in some palace vault. Throw in the fact that no one knows whether William and Kate are also accepting suitcases full of cash, bags of jewelry or tons of free sh-t from Apple, everyone’s being pretty selective in their outrage.
USA Rights Only – Suva, Fiji -20181023- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on day one of the royal couple’s visit to Fiji.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Australia ONLY, Suva, – 20181023 – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend a Dinner Hosted by the President of Fiji
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
USA Rights Only – Suva, Fiji -20181023- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on day one of the royal couple’s visit to Fiji.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Suva, Fiji, Fiji
When: 23 Oct 2018
USA Rights Only – Suva, Fiji -20181023- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on day one of the royal couple’s visit to Fiji.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Suva, Fiji, Fiji
When: 23 Oct 2018
Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, where she and King Charles III will also watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrate a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla, during a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, for a ceremonial welcome and to watch the Kenya Marines, trained by His Majesty’s Royal Marines, demonstrating a covert beach landing, showing defence collaboration in action, on day three of the state visit to Kenya.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Kuruwitu, Kenya
When: 02 Nov 2023
Queen Camilla watches tennis in the Royal Box on the tenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2024
Queen Camilla at Ascot for the Qipco King George Day races.The Queen had a runner (Handcuffed) in race two Princess Margaret Stakes.It finished out of the places.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 27 Jul 2024
Queen Camilla at Ascot for the Qipco King George Day races.The Queen had a runner (Handcuffed) in race two Princess Margaret Stakes.It finished out of the places.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 27 Jul 2024
Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Dyson Cancer Centre at Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust, in Combe Park, Bath.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Bath, United Kingdom
When: 03 Sep 2024
Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, during her visit RAF Leeming, Northallerton, to meet service personnel and their families and learn about the welfare support they are offered.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Northallerton, United Kingdom
When: 06 Sep 2024
Queen Camilla, Honorary Air Commodore, during her visit RAF Leeming, Northallerton, to meet service personnel and their families and learn about the welfare support they are offered.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Northallerton, United Kingdom
When: 06 Sep 2024
The Prince of Wales with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Duke of Cambridge before they had dinner at Clarence House, London.,Image: 534954019, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
The Prince of Wales with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Duke of Cambridge before they had dinner at Clarence House, London.,Image: 534954046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Snubbed by the Aussies…lol. Not my king, down with the crown!
I’m kidding here – but do modern revolutions *have* to be bloodless.
I know the former queen had decades of tradition and visibility and was part of people’s lives in a sentimental way – but how are these born rich inbreds anything but grifters- taking money from the wealthy for favors AND fleecing citizens with their “royal grant” and security coverage.
To quote the queen of hearts – off with their heads.
I’m sure the late Queen got a lot of gifts for her Platinum Jubilee. The least the Royal Family could do is declare those items. Richard Palmer spends a lot of time on those earrings that were loaned to Meghan but doesn’t explain that jewels belong to the Royal Family.
Richard Palmer, as in the Richard Palmer formerly of the Express? Royal rota who early on claimed that he reported on the royals “without fear or favor” and then went on to specifically target the Sussexes? who grovellingly recanted when he reported that William publicly made idiotic and offensive remarks about war being “alien” in Europe?
The one who recently got canned by the Express? THAT Richard Palmer?
Wow, there is no way for white men to fail except upwards, is there?
(assuming it is indeed the same guy) I read this at the weekend and the inclusion of a reference to Meghan’s earrings makes a lot more sense now I know who the author is.
Whatever happened to the very expensive necklace Can’t was the last to wear that never was put back into the vault. They are shady as hell with the “gifts” received.
The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace that Kate was the last person to wear publicly and that has gone missing since, is worth more than $80 million. It was made by Cartier for QEII’s wedding.
It’s not the only piece of jewelry that has inexplicably gone missing from the vault of the Royal Collection, but the most valuable one.
To bad Palmolive couldn’t be bothered to enquire after that one…
I can’t believe this guy is writing for the Guardian and just solidifies my belief that they have the same issues as the rest of the BM just with an intelligentsia flourish. That being said I see they continue to act as if the Sussexes are the criminals and the others issues with hiding money and nefarious acquisition of items, are just mentioned as an aside. I’d like to know where the earrings MBS gave are now as well? In a vault or broken down into a more ” palatable” piece of jewelry?
Richard Palmer just woke up and filed this report after he is employed by the Guardian newspaper.
Palmolive, that Harry and Meghan hater who was fired from the trashy Express, now works for the so-called liberal Guardian? Wow.
I thought it was weird a whole paragraph about the earrings for Meghan?? then just one line for the fact that William and Kate declared nothing. Disappointed with the Guardian, it is just the sort of thing that I would expect from the Mail or Express.
Seeing that older picture of Charles with roses in his cheeks really brings home how poorly he looks these days. He used to have quite the pink complexion, and now it’s all ashes.