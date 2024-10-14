Bill Clinton stopped by a McDonald’s in Georgia, just like the good old days

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, the Harris campaign announced that they were sending former president Bill Clinton down to Georgia to court rural voters. On Sunday, that’s exactly what happened. I don’t know how hot it was in Georgia this weekend, but Clinton’s face immediately turned bright pink, and I think there was some kind of makeup situation happening on the right side of his face. Still, people love Bill Clinton. That man walked into a Baptist church and preached, he stopped by a local fair, and in a classic nod to the good old days, he stopped into a Georgia McDonald’s. They also gave Bill one of those sought-after Harris-Walz camo hats, and he totally rocked it. Here’s the McDonald’s video:

The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/CannimWqJB — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 13, 2024

They’re already trying to make it into a thing that the woman in this video didn’t immediately recognize Bill – you can hear her say “Joe? Mr. Joe?” To that I say… she knew that he was an older white Democrat, and when she learned that it was Bill Clinton, she was so excited. Bill inspires that kind of reaction from certain demographics, and I’m not just talking about Black folks – people over the age of 40 love him. Rural people love him. “Country” folk love him. It’s crazy to think that Bill Clinton has been out of the White House for nearly 24 years and he’s three years younger than Joe Biden. Also: you can tell from the Republican reaction to Clinton’s Georgia visit that they’re still afraid of the power of Bill Clinton. I really hope they send him to Pennsylvania and the Rust Belt too.

President @BillClinton in Albany during his South Georgia swing campaigning for VP @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz. “I told the campaign, send me to the country” he said to a crowd of energized canvassers!! Let’s win this Georgia 🍑! pic.twitter.com/9bUUSwH1yr — Daniela Campos López (@DanielaCamposL) October 13, 2024

