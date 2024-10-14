Bill Clinton stopped by a McDonald’s in Georgia, just like the good old days

Last week, the Harris campaign announced that they were sending former president Bill Clinton down to Georgia to court rural voters. On Sunday, that’s exactly what happened. I don’t know how hot it was in Georgia this weekend, but Clinton’s face immediately turned bright pink, and I think there was some kind of makeup situation happening on the right side of his face. Still, people love Bill Clinton. That man walked into a Baptist church and preached, he stopped by a local fair, and in a classic nod to the good old days, he stopped into a Georgia McDonald’s. They also gave Bill one of those sought-after Harris-Walz camo hats, and he totally rocked it. Here’s the McDonald’s video:
The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/CannimWqJB
— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 13, 2024
They’re already trying to make it into a thing that the woman in this video didn’t immediately recognize Bill – you can hear her say “Joe? Mr. Joe?” To that I say… she knew that he was an older white Democrat, and when she learned that it was Bill Clinton, she was so excited. Bill inspires that kind of reaction from certain demographics, and I’m not just talking about Black folks – people over the age of 40 love him. Rural people love him. “Country” folk love him. It’s crazy to think that Bill Clinton has been out of the White House for nearly 24 years and he’s three years younger than Joe Biden. Also: you can tell from the Republican reaction to Clinton’s Georgia visit that they’re still afraid of the power of Bill Clinton. I really hope they send him to Pennsylvania and the Rust Belt too.
President @BillClinton in Albany during his South Georgia swing campaigning for VP @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz.
“I told the campaign, send me to the country” he said to a crowd of energized canvassers!!
Let’s win this Georgia 🍑! pic.twitter.com/9bUUSwH1yr
— Daniela Campos López (@DanielaCamposL) October 13, 2024
If not for Gingrich Republicans, the nineties during WJC’s administration, would have been a golden age for America.
I can’t let that totally slide. Gingrich and the GOP were horrid. Impeachment was absurd. But what the Clintons did with and to Monica Lewinsky is not some moment to be glossed over. I love how strong she has come out over the last several years. She deserves it.
I agree. Clinton was arguably the most powerful person in the world at that time. His lack of judgment (or arrogance) was so consequential to Monica Lewinsky—it follows her to this day. For Clinton, it’s basically been a slap on the wrist.
@sarahlee – yeah, Clinton’s behavior with Monica was really inappropriate and gross, as was the public reaction to it. I have extremely mixed feelings about him.
The Starr Report came out in the very early days of the internet and 16 year old me found it and read it and I am still today grossed out by Clinton’s behavior AND the Republicans gleefully releasing those details.
My comments referred to the policies of the administration and the best economy of my very long lifetime. And yes, his behavior with Lewinsky was inexcusable. But since you went there, I have to say her role in the whole thing was delineated in her testimony in the Starr Report. Some people here may be too young to remember the details. But she wanted to be a WH intern in order to seduce the president. And she made great efforts to do so successfully. Let’s not infantalize her as a victim. She was over 21, with agency which she exercised without any care. She has, to a certain extent, revised her own history. Unfortunately, she is the one who can’t let it go. The only people I sympathize with in this sad tale are Clinton’s wife and daughter. Lewinsky certainly never thought of them any more than Clinton did.
The reaction to his affair with Monica Lewinsky was hardly a slap on the wrist. He was impeached over it and lost the respect of millions of supporters. The very fact that it was brought up here proves how that story continues to follow him and will do so in death. Make no mistake, what he did was wrong but it takes two to tango.
This was an excellent idea by the Harris campaign. Lots of rural folks love Bill. I too hope he goes to some other swing states!
The Big Dog still has it. I wish he’d talk to the folks in Macomb County, Michigan. So many, many T signs everywhere.
For the young folk here, please, please look up the old Saturday Night Live skit of Phil Hartman playing Bill Clinton doing a campaign stop at the McDonalds. Classic. You’re welcome.
This is the first thing that came to mind! 😂
The BEST! Anyone here too young to have seen Phil Hartman in anything (not just SNL) has my sympathy.
Big Dog looks pretty rough in these photos.
Life long Dem here, we really need to move up some new leaders for the future soon.
Having Clinton and Obama out, strikes me as a Greatest Hits tour. I can’t see the under 45s being moved by Clinton. Obama maybe.
Obama. I could weep for the Hope I felt when he won.
KH/TW have so many huge issues to take on, and the Trumpers will not go down quietly.
As the election gets closer, I think the crimes and dirty tricks will keep coming from MAGA.
OMG remember the old SNL skit with Phil Hartman as Bill in a McD, glad handing everyone and stealing their food? 😄
Do I love Bill Clinton (speaking for someone close to 50)? No. But right now our VP is trying to beat a former president who has been far worse of a predator, was also an Epstein buddy, and apart from Agent Orange’s depraved private life, he’s trying to destroy the Constitution and turn our country into a dictatorship. Bill Clinton is a Southerner who knows how to speak to a demographic that Kamala Harris is not doing as well with. If he can get rural voters, men, white people, people without a college degree, etc, to cast their ballots, his help is appreciated here. If BC is helpful to make sure the government can’t discriminate against my child because she potentially could bear children, fine. If he makes it possible for my queer kid to be protected by the law, great! I’m aware what it’s like to be part of the sandwich generation and I struggled to get my dad help at home when he was ill. Harris wants to change that. If Bill Clinton gets Kamala Harris necessary swing state votes and she becomes Mme President, she might lead the only branch of government that isn’t controlled by Republicans or conservatives. I hope BC is successful on her behalf and I’ll take it.