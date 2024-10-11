The Big Dog is loose: Bill Clinton will campaign for Harris-Walz in Georgia

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign crossed the $1 billion threshold this week in donations raised. She’s only been the candidate since July 21!! The Harris-Walz campaign is so flush with cash, they’re spreading out their money to all 50 states, trying to help out Democratic candidates everywhere, from Senate races to House races to state and local elections. The Harris-Walz campaign strategy isn’t just “pushing hard in five swing states” either – they’re actively looking to appeal to rural voters, white working class, the tricky youth voters and former Republicans across the board. You know who else did that? The Big Dog himself, President Bill Clinton. Now the Harris-Walz campaign is letting the Big Dog loose. Bubba’s got big plans in Georgia and North Carolina. Pennsylvania Democrats are dying for Bubba to come up there too.
Former President Bill Clinton will hit the trail this weekend to begin what is expected to be a very targeted push across battleground states through Election Day, three sources familiar with his plans told CNN. The former president will seek to appeal to rural voters, among whom polls have shown Vice President Kamala Harris is performing worse than some of the last few Democratic nominees, particularly among younger Black men. Former President Barack Obama is also hitting the trail, beginning Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Clinton will start with stops in Georgia on Sunday and Monday, with a bus tour next week in North Carolina expected to follow, pending recovery from the hurricanes. The emphasis is on counties won by former President Donald Trump. But it’s also on Clinton voters, hoping there are enough left from when he was the last Democratic presidential nominee before Biden to win Georgia in 1992 and that he can reconnect them to a coalition they’ve been steadily dropping out of over the last decade.
Clinton won’t appear at rallies. Going back to a kind of campaigning that he hasn’t done since before he became the “Comeback Kid” in the 1992 New Hampshire primary, Clinton’s schedule is for local fairs and porch rallies, talking to at most a few hundred people at a time.
He will talk about the economy, convinced that this is the issue that the election will come down to for the voters on the fence. He will pick up themes from his Democratic National Convention speech this summer about how Trump is only out for Trump, and how he himself has been out of office for more than 20 years and is still younger than the Republican nominee. He will eat fried foods (maybe even briefly breaking the vegan diet he’s famously kept to since heart surgery).
“He’s the perfect messenger to make the case that Kamala Harris would fix inflation and finish getting the economy back on track,” one person who’s spoken with the former president about his plans told CNN on Thursday. “So he’s saddling up, returning to his roots and meeting people where they are to ask for their help electing her.”
Clinton was one of the first five calls Harris made in July after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, a person with knowledge of the conversation told CNN. She asked for his support and he immediately offered it, and their aides have been working out campaigning details ever since.
“He’s an authority on economics and bread and butter issues and the longest peacetime economic expansion in American history,” said Calvin Smyre, a former Georgia state representative who talked to CNN about his warm memories of watching Clinton campaign in the state in 1992. “He has a knack of reaching people.”
The Clintons have been total champs this entire election cycle. When everyone was freaking out over Joe Biden’s debate performance, the Clintons were the ones working behind the scenes, trying to soothe nervous donors and party faithful. Hillary and Bill endorsed Kamala Harris within hours of Biden withdrawing from the race. And now they’re sending Bubba to Georgia? And they’re making him do small-batch events too, which is an interesting strategy. I would assume that Obama will be used for the rallies and power-house GOTV speeches. Clinton can do that too, but Clinton has always been amazing in smaller groups, where he can really work a room and make sure every single person gets a handshake, a chuckle and a smile.
I remember hearing a wonderful story about Clinton… it was probably during the 2012 election, when the Obama campaign sent Clinton to headline some fundraisers out west somewhere. Clinton worked the room of big-money donors and had them all eating out of his hand, every donor got a handshake and a private joke with the Big Dog. Then, after he worked the room, Clinton went around and shook the hand of every waiter and waitress, then he went into the kitchen and made sure each and every one of the blue-collar workers got a handshake and a smile too. All of which to say, sending Bubba to some fairs in Georgia will probably have a huge effect on the race.
One thing I love about the Harris/Walz strategy is that they are not conceding the rural, traditionally Republican areas. Every vote they peel off in rural Georgia adds to the statewide total. They may not win these counties, but it seems they think they can lose them by smaller margins. That’s ok.
And even if they tie/lose these areas, they’ve made the GOP have to spend time and money defending them. Burn up their GOTV money.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I’ve never met anyone in the flesh that just blew me away in terms of charisma like Bill Clinton. It was at an event in Washington and he clasped my hand, looked right in my eyes and I felt like an electric shock ran through my entire body…I had to recover for a few minutes. You would promise him the world!
He is indeed the Big Dog so let’s bring it and Harris to the White House! WHATEVER IT TAKES
* I speak only of his personal energy as a politician which I actually experienced, nothing about his character failings
Agreed. The best in the biz.
I attended one of his rallies as a teen in 1992 and absolutely swooned. I love the memory of knowing nothing personal about him. I’m going to hold that moment in time of loving him while he campaigns.
I agree about the charisma and politeness.
I met BC while he was in my home country decades ago on a book tour. I had a student job at a huge bookstore, and was somehow picked out to accompany him from the hotel to the venue, together with one of the co-owners. BC spontaneously decided we’d walk there, to the horror of his bodyguards.
He genuinely seemed interested in the surroundings, he asked all kinds of follow-up questions, he always made eye contact, also when he later signed dozens of books for the attendees — and he thanked everyone for comig, and everyone on the organizing team.
And he remembered my name when we met again a few days later in another town at a different, politics-related event.
There are only a few authors that were similarly kind and thoughtful among the many that I met — Toni Morrison, Rita Mae Brown and Nadine Gordimer among them.
So yes, Dems, fingers crossed for BC to win over a few more voters.
I was a teenager in the 90s and I remember hearing this and I just didn’t get it. it just didn’t make sense to me. I didn’t understand the power of charisma.
Now I’m older and I completely get it – I get how some people can hold an entire room in the palm of their hands. You either have it or you don’t and he has it.
Back in the 90s, actor/comedian Kevin Pollak had a spot on Bill Clinton voice impression. When asked how he did it, he said he just channeled “a Southern preacher and Elvis.”
Word on the street is that both the Obamas and the Clintons are personally deeply angry with Trump (with good reason)
A podcaster I listen to talked (several years ago, like 2016) about her die-hard Republican father meeting Clinton at a golf event and how he practically came home ‘scribbling “I like Billy Clinton” on his trapper keeper.’ Apparently he is charisma incarnate, crimes/misdemeanors/questionable choices nonwithstanding.
Yes to all this. My ex-girlfriend is a gold star lesbian with zero interest in men whatsoever. She met Bill Clinton at a 2008 fundraiser and told me after, “I was ready to risk it all for this man. He was soooo attractive. What the hell was that?”
I was chatting a few years ago with a reporter from Arkansas who covered him while he was governor. She said that when talking to him, he had the ability to make you feel like the only person in the room. Such charisma.
Like an electric shock is an accurate description. The man has PRESENCE. Attended a fundraising concert for Gore at Boston Garden back in 2000. Clinton attended. The second he walked into the arena, everyone, thousands of people, went silent for a few seconds, like holding one’s breath, followed by a buzz. Everyone was charged. March that man through Georgia like Sherman to the sea! Then into NC. Hell, send him to SC to give Lindsey Graham the vapors.
Whatever “it” is, it is not something that can be gained though careful study, even with close proximity to the subject.
Or in layman’s terms, Hillary spent most of her life with that man and none of “it” ever rubbed off onto her.
This leaves me to conclude “it” is something you have to be born with not something you can achieve in life.
If you are talking about in person charisma then I would argue that she has it. I get she can’t hold a room but she blew me away in person. She is calm and engaged and held my hand when I tried to pull away so I wouldn’t take too much of her time. She finished our conversation and I felt seen. I am a big fan.
Bill is really good at charm but his sneaky strength is the ability to draw lines between wonky facts and how it impacts people directly, while talking like a folksy grandfather. He’s one of the smartest out there.
I received a fundraising solicitation from Scout Walz and let me tell you, puppy dog eyes (literally) work on me. I’ve been making regular donations but Scout got a bonus one. Clinton is good too though! I love seeing the Harris/Walz campaign’s focus not just on raising money but thanking and firing up the volunteers. LET’S F***ING GO!!!! 💙
I had the pleasure of meeting him once, ages ago, at a Rose Garden ceremony at the WH. To this day, he still maintains the bar for charisma WAY above the heads of anyone else I’ve ever encountered in the decades since. He has a way of holding your gaze and attention that is mesmerizing. Before meeting him, I wasn’t a fan, so let’s hope he still has those magical powers!!!
I have several friends who have met him (I never did) and said the same thing. Whatever his personal failings, the man has charisma on spades and is at his best one on one or in small groups.
A high school teacher of mine met him once when he was in DC for an award. This guy was a rabid Republican, absolutely despised Democrats & Clinton especially. But after the met, he was mesmerized by Bill Clinton. He came home & told us when they met it was like he & Bill were the only people in the room.
Lifelong Dem here.
I’m sad to say that even Clinton + B. both hard on the Campaigning is not likely to change any Trumpers minds.
I just fail to understand how anyone can still be undecided at this time.
The MAGAs will be voting in huge numbers and they will be early at the polls.
Getting the Blue vote out is critical.
Clinton + Barack are both such great public speakers, almost want to cry when I see them.
Smart adults as leaders vs. Trump/Vance and the lies, lies, hatred.
YipYip, I agree that Clintons and Obamas are probably not going to pull Republicans across the line, but the US has Democrats who find it difficult to actually show up and vote. For whatever reason these people are registered, but feel like it’s a lot of trouble for the benefit they perceive voting brings them. The more of these people we reach, the better, and every helping hand is something to be grateful for. Sending Clinton to (more rural areas) fairs is an excellent use of his communication skills—these are his roots.
Exactly, this is a “get out the vote” operation going into overdrive. DON’T STAY HOME. They are also trying to attract new voters, not just young voters, but the large chunk of Americans who never even register to vote.
No, they won’t change MAGA minds, but if they can trim Trump’s margins in rural areas, that helps a lot. This article mentions that KH may not do as well with rural voters as some previous nominees. Perhaps. But she is showing some strength with Republican Never Trump voters in the suburbs which means that strategy (reaching out to bitter Republicans) is having some success. Yesterday, I watched an interview with David Plouffe, who worked for Obama and is Kamala’s senior strategist. When asked about the state of the race, he replied that it’s close “but I would rather be us than them “
This election is going to be so close that any help could make a difference. And in states like NC and Georgia – he could be crucial. It’s not about changing the hardcore Trumper minds. Its about changing the minds of people who maybe dont really like Trump that much but think he was good for the economy or think his stance on China is good bc they just hear headlines from his rallies. Or its about changing the minds of people who think the candidates are the same so what difference does it make.
He doesn’t have to change 100k voters’ minds in one fell swoop. If he can change a hundred voters’ minds in this district in Georgia, that district in North Carolina…..it could really make a big difference.
But he will convince some undecided and some from the biggest block of potential voters: the previous non-voters.
Agreed – but luckily, they don’t have to change the minds of MAGA diehards! Trump has never won the popular vote. If Dems can ensure that the people who agree with them turn out and aren’t prevented from voting, he will lose.
Clinton and Obama seem to be targeting independents who might have voted for Biden in 2020 and either are unsure about who they will vote for this time or if they will even vote at all. They also seem to be trying to motivate and provide a permission structure for either rural voters or young black men who might be wishy-washy on Kamala.
It’s a good strategy if you have the funds and volunteers to do it. I canvassed for a progressive party in our last provincial election. The people in charge of campaigning kept insisting that we only campaign in neighbourhoods that met our “demographics”. We finally got into a few neighbourhoods that didn’t and found tons of support! We still lost but it was closer than it had ever been and now we have a bigger pool of volunteers for next time.
This is so spot on! I remember some of the analysis after Hillary lost in 2016 and so much was her team relying on old school campaign methods, over relying on surveys and sticking to demographics. And a big part of why Obama was so successful was he did only listen to the career campaign managers, he brought in “non experts” and his team tried new things (ie focusing on small $$ donors and effectively using social channels).
I love this!!! Go get em Bill!
Maybe it’s because the 90s were “my” decade but I will always luff Bill and Hillary. I didn’t shake Bill’s hand but I was in the same room with him when he came and spoke to a large convention for an organization I worked for (I was backstage with him and about 15 other people). He looked exhausted but he still definitely had an “it” factor. The Secret Service searches prior to him showing up were something else…dogs, all kinds of electronic devices that they were “sweeping” with, etc. And lots of cute young guys and since I was a cute young gal back then, some flirting commenced. Most of them were stoic but a couple flirted back (Secret Service).
They really have been total champs. I’m a fan of both but I have such a soft spot for Bill Clinton. I’ve never met him, but the people I know who have confirm his insane personal charisma. I have a friend here in Houston who is a lifelong Republican (not a MagHat, but conservative). She met Bill Clinton while she was working in politics in Austin in the late 80s or early 90s. She said he could have talked her into anything.
I think I like Bill in part because he reminds me of my father. He was a Southern boy (North Carolina) from modest roots, insanely smart and well spoken but also very down to earth. He could talk to anyone and charm them. My father preferred Hilary to Bill, though. He thought Bill was a good POTUS but couldn’t forgive his indiscretions.
My staunchly Republican grandfather absolutely loved Bill. Got to meet him at the White House one time. He had that picture in his office for years. Don’t underestimate the influence a kid from Hope, Ark. can have on other rural folks.
He is absolutely vile, how has he not been canceled yet?
Wait…are you talking about Bill, or Don the Con? (Sorry–you just teed it up, and I had to go for it.)
Honestly, both. I can’t stand TFG, I wish he’d fall onto a septic tank and rot, never to be heard from again.
I’m a staunch Dem, but the hypocritical support of (at best) sex pest BC, really bothers me. I guess anything that gets another vote for VP Harris and Walz is what we need now. Both of who I’m very excited about, not just because they are the only choice. But it’s really grating to hear the talk about “the party that cares about women’s rights”, turn around and parade this guy out.
We see you Loomer…
I agree with you. Bill is a rapist and friend of Epstein. He’s horrible. The *major* difference is that Bill was actually a great president who was the first in a generation (or ever?) to champion women’s rights. That absolutely does not absolve him of his crimes, but we’re in a weird time. A confirmed rapist who openly hates women and may very well strip women of all civil liberties is in a tight race and may win this election. How is that happening in 2024? I don’t friggin’ know. So if Bill Clinton, who we all know is a rapist and friend of Epstein, can help in preventing that from happening, in preventing women from losing the right to vote in this country, I’m going to be on board with that for the next 26 days. Because I’m really scared.
I ran into Bill Clinton in Dublin in 2017 when he was on his way to the funeral for former IRA head Martin McGuinness. It was after Trump’s election, and I begged him to give me some hope for our country. He did not mince words about how bad he thought it was going to be and, of course, he was right. But what I remember most is how he locked eyes with me the entire time we spoke, as if I was the only person in the room. I experienced that Clinton magic first hand and, no joke, it is completely intoxicating.
I’m in the south. I don’t know anyone under 60 that is clamoring for the appearance of Bill Clinton. The Democratic Party in the south is flailing and disorganized, and pulling out the same old tired retreads is not helping energize anything.
NC has an amazing Dem state chair – youngest ever in the US. This year – since Anderson took over – is the first time I’ve ever HEARD from the state Dems and I’ve lived here – as a registered Dem – for 26 years. NC has energy and money and hope AND ACTION for and from the Dems for the first time in a long time. I live in a small rural and very conservative county, and I’m seeing a lot of yard signs for Dems at all ballot levels. Another thing I haven’t seen in the time I’ve lived here.
As for Bill, I was lucky to meet him when he gave his first foreign policy speech of his 1992 campaign – at his alma mater, Georgetown, where I was an undergrad at the time. I have never been so impressed by a speaker. I would have probably done anything he asked.
I’m in central NJ and I went into a local bakery a few weeks ago. They were just beginning to sell a large Harris cookie, a large Trump cookie and a large neither cookie. I went in there yesterday and saw the numbers: 190 for Harris, 430 for Trump and 75 for neither. Hmm . . .
Well, Trump has undeniably cornered the market of “half-wits who are embarrassingly eager to buy shit with the name ‘Trump’ plastered on it”. The good thing in this case is, that’s like, $800 (just going by the price of a big cookie at my fave bakery here in NYC) that didn’t actually go to their candidate’s campaign/pockets. Harris voters are putting their money where it counts, not just for her and Walz’s campaign but now for down-ballot candidates, to the tune of $1 billion.
I’m fine with whatever it takes to win this election, but I gotta say that I would not be sad to see this dude disappear from politics going forward. Not a fan of how much his name came up in those Epstein documents.
Same. TBH I’ll be happy when most of these Dem relics are relegated to the dustbin of history.
The party has so many more young, exciting, charismatic and dynamic politicians that better represent the future of the party and Kamala’s message of not looking back.
The Big Dog. I love that 🙂
Whatever it takes to get Kamala elected, I guess.
Stay away from the New York Post today. They are really anti Kama!a and using everything they have to bring her down. I thought their treatment of Meghan was bad but this is off the wall nasty.
Clinton ruled the economy in his time. Smart, etc.
When B. took office I felt hope for the future.
Even tho I went around saying “Geez, he needs a huge shovel to start fixing what the Reps. left him to clean up.”
The Obamas were so classy on the world stage. They repped us so well.
Then the garbage of Trump, which refuses to stop.
Vance is almost glowing from the eyes with hatred. I truly feel Vance is more dangerous.
60+ here, IRL, many many folks I know are still saying they will not bother to vote.
I’m in MN we are famous for Vote Blue, even with Walz as VP, my town is plastered with huge Trump signs. Every main road has a ton Trump signs. Several larger than my dining room table, these folks are spending time and $$ doing this. WTH?
I live in a small suburb, not at all wealthy, what are those Trump lovers drinking?
Look to the future for the under 40’s and their kids, I wish the popular vote counted, K/H would be IN.
The Dems need more Young leaders.
The Daily Mail and the New York Post are going hard today, anti K/H.
Going all out with anti Doug mud throwing too.
Every few hours, more items. Just rehashed garbage, over and over.
Both are trashy sites, we know this but, I gotta wonder how much $$ money is being spent behind the scenes for all this gutter press?
Is it the Koch Brothers billions? Are those evil, greedy, power hungry tools still in biz? Is it Putin, thru some PAC?
When Dick Cheney goes K/H, and we know what a warmonger he is, who is paying for all these anti-KH/TW items?
Republicans own the media you mention. Giving orders, not ad buying. If you own the media you control the message. Sure there’s a ton of dark money in there too, coming from huge corporations.
Isn’t this Rupert Murdoch?
Murdoch.
Let the big dog loose! All hands on deck. Republicans know how to finish strong and they’ve got scotus and the fked up electoral college on their side.
It’s not just the presidency we need, we need a Congress that can pass bills into law. And purity tests won’t get us where we need to go, women are dying in parking lots.
So glad The Big Dog is out in the trail. I saw him twice – once just waving at his car and his hand was out waving to all and one in close proximity on Santa Fe Plaza .. He was shining like a Light !
I do think they are making genius decisions by having him hit the small groups. Go Bill ~ go Blue
Bill Clinton has ALWAYS done that at events!
My late brother was the ops mgr for the biggest party tent company during the Clinton years and did most of the west coast events. He saw Bill and Hillary do this more than once, and it’s not just pro-forma. One event at a rich donor’s in SF, a Hispanic man who worked for the donor brought his wife and kids, all dressed up. End of the event, B&H’s handlers are trying to hustle them out the door and they BOTH stayed, took pictures, asked the kids what they loved about school, had actual substantive conversations.
I’m not always Bubba’s biggest fan (cough cough Epstein) but he’s been absolutely stalwart, for DECADES, about shaking every hand, looking everyone in the eye, and making real contact.
I got a Bill Clinton handshake once and boy howdy, the man is charismatic.
Speaking of GA, I just saw that Julia Roberts was campaigning for Harris in Canton. I used to live in nearby woodstock and it’s a super cute area but pretty conservative. But I’m hoping she can get some voters excited. We need every little bit we can get in these maga ga exurbs.