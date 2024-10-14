Sheriff believes they thwarted another ‘assassination attempt’ on Donald Trump

In the final weeks of the election cycle, everything is going a bit haywire, especially everything in and around the Trump campaign. This has been made worse by Donald Trump’s decision to campaign in “blue states” which has no chance of winning. On Saturday, Trump was in California’s Coachella Valley. Trump had a rally in which he was once again placed inside a bulletproof, plexiglass cage, much like the late, great Hannibal Lector. After his speech, Trump made a swift exit, leaving hundreds of his cult members stranded in the desert with no transportation. He was also heckled at one point during his speech and he encouraged his supporters to violently attack the female heckler. But I digress… before the Coachella rally even began, a man was arrested outside the rally. The man had an SUV full of loaded weapons and lots of fake IDs. The sheriff thinks they thwarted another assassination attempt:
A man with a loaded weapon was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 12, outside of Donald Trump’s rally in California’s Coachella Valley, with officials believing they thwarted another assassination attempt on him. During a press conference on Sunday, Oct. 13, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco addressed the incident in Coachella, telling reporters, “I truly do believe we prevented another assassination attempt.”
According to a police report from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE, 49-year-old Las Vegas resident Vem Miller was contacted after his black SUV was found by deputies onsite at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive.
As he entered the outside perimeter of the rally, Miller had credentials that indicated he belonged at the rally with a VIP pass and claimed to be a member of the press. However, “irregularities” popped up as he made his way into the inside perimeter. Miller was “found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.” Multiple passports and multiple IDs with different names were also found in his vehicle, which was “in disarray,” Bianco detailed. Additionally, his vehicle was unregistered.
Miller was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. The sheriff’s office noted that the incident “did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event” and the incident occurred an hour before the rally was set to begin.
A guy showing up to a MAGA rally with an SUV full of weapons and fake IDs sounds like a case of “fork found in kitchen” to me – like, those are his supporters. The guy who got arrested told local outlets that this wasn’t an assassination attempt, he was just attending the rally, like everybody else.
A Las Vegas man was arrested with guns and fake I.D.s about a quarter mile from former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Coachella Valley, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday. But while the sheriff called the arrest a thwarted assassination attempt, the man told a reporter he is a Trump supporter who bought the guns for his own safety and notified police at a checkpoint that they were in the trunk of his car.
Deputies assigned to Trump’s rally said the driver, Vem Miller, rolled up in a black SUV to a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday. He was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine, Bianco said. He added that Miller’s car had a fake license plate and was unregistered.
Miller, in an interview with Southern California News Group on Sunday, said he was “shocked” that he was arrested and accused of trying to harm Trump, who he supports.
“These accusations are complete bull—t,” Miller said. “I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.”
A Trump caucus captain, Miller said he received a special invitation to the Coachella Valley rally from the head of Clark County’s Republican Party. Donning a Trump shirt and hat, the 49-year-old said he reached a checkpoint prior to entering the event parking lot and told a deputy he was lawfully carrying firearms in his trunk – as a courtesy. He was asked to pull over and step out of the car before he was handcuffed and had his vehicle “ransacked” after a deputy said he wanted to retrieve the gun’s serial numbers to confirm they were lawfully purchased.
Miller said he bought the firearms in 2022 for protection after he started receiving death threats. He had never fired them and said he was unfamiliar with the difference between Nevada and California’s gun laws. He also denied presenting a press pass at the checkpoint and said he only had a ‘special entry pass.’
If you scratch the surface of all of these “assassination attempts,” it absolutely appears as if all of the would-be shooters are registered Republicans with a history of supporting Donald Trump and a history of being armed to the teeth. Anyway…
One of the magats that was left stranded was on Twitter crying and blaming anyone but trump for being left behind. There is no hope for these people. I just hope they don’t drag the rest of us down with them next month.
This does not surprise me one bit his astrological-chart is a hot-mess from now and well into 2025.
Again the assailant was a right wing militant gun nut. Live by the sword, die by the sword.
He wasn’t even a would be assailant.
He was a MAGA going to a MAGA rally.
The rest is bs to try and get the Orange bloat into the news cycle.
But … but … he’s “an artist.” An artist who drives around with an arsenal of ammunition and fake passports.
The man has ties with all of Trumps cronies like Steve Bannon there is a lot of photo evidence out there. Something is going on, but who knows what it is, but with how corrupt GOP nothing surprises me anymore.
A ride or die Sheriff who loves Trump came up with this nonsense. This is just a ploy to get trump that military security that he wants which is a very bad idea. The guy arrested is a trump supporter with guns in his car who if was really going to asassinate Trump would not be out on so little bound. The con man strikes again.
It’s almost as if the sheriff forgot who the people who support Trump are.
Wait, how could possessing firearms be illegal? What about his 2nd amendment rights? These people make absolutely no sense and don’t even try to.
I mean, I feel law enforcement’s pain. How are they supposed to tell the difference between the gun nuts who want to kill him and the gun nuts who are his cultists. Kamala would simply say, “Venn diagram.”
US intelligence is showing Iran wants to unalive Trump, although Iran is denying it. That’s what Team Trump is using to get equal protection as a sitting president. Biden has already said Trump is not getting F-15 fighter jets. I’m surprised there are no other means to protect Trump consdwring the threat from Iran.
The MAGA sheriff who made the claim it was an assignation attempt has already walked that claim back saying he didn’t call it an assassination attempt but later saying it “probably” was.
https://ktla.com/news/california/man-arrested-outside-of-trumps-southern-california-rally-illegally-possessed-multiple-guns-authorities-say/
Meanwhile the guy, who is a Republican gun nut that ran for office, is out on $5,000 bail
The only people threatening violence and getting violent are MAGA
They said it to get the news headline. The guy won’t be charged and probably receive a trump gift basket