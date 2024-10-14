Kamala Harris covers the digital issue of Vogue, discusses her love of Venn diagrams

Kamala Harris covers the November digital cover of Vogue Magazine, with the cover photo and editorial taken by none other than Annie Leibovitz. I saw the cover pop up on my social media feed early on Friday, and I honestly thought it was some fan-made cover. I did not realize it was real until I saw it for the sixth time – “oh, Vogue seriously did that?” A lot of people think the cover is beautiful and powerful. I think Kamala Harris is beautiful and powerful. But the cover itself is not great, in my opinion, and this is what you get when you hire Annie Leibovitz to photograph a woman of color. Without analyzing every single little thing wrong here, I’ll just say that it’s giving Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day frankenphoto. If the palace had released a photo this heavily manipulated, there would be widespread outrage. But when it’s Vogue, people shrug, I guess. The biggest issue is what they did to her head, but the angle of the shot makes it look like she has giant hands and a broken arm. The proportions are a mess.

The Vogue cover story is really well-done – you can read the full piece here. There’s a lot about Harris’s background, her beloved mother, her close friends and her inclusive political and personal life. One quote from VP Harris sums up everything in her life: “People, at this point, have memes about my love of Venn diagrams. You’re never going to have a complete agreement on all the issues. But you can find common ground—and expand that.” Vogue also retells the classic story of Doug Emhoff being stranded in LA that weekend when President Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed his VP. Emhoff was in SoulCycle with a friend, having left his phone in the car. When he finally got back to his phone, there were hundreds of messages, including one from his wife saying “where the f–k are you??” It’s a great story. They also retell the story about what VP Harris did right after Biden’s endorsement – she was on the phone for hours that day, putting together the Harris coalition and calling in every IOU chip she had gathered over eight years as a senator and vice president.

The Vogue piece also highlights something interesting which has been spoken about on the edge of this campaign cycle, but will be analyzed more heavily once all of the votes are tallied. Harris is not running as a wide-eyed idealist or a generational political unicorn – she’s running as a pragmatist from the middle class, a worker who will put her head down and get sh-t done. It’s also notable that she’s not really leading with “I could be the first female president” or any kind of identity politics. Also: Nancy Pelosi is still backtracking in this Vogue piece – she’s now insisting that even if she had gotten her wish for an open primary in July and August, she had every confidence that VP Harris would have won! Sure.

    Kamala is stunning, but the photo looks muddy, with little lighting to highlight the main subject.

    The “I really don’t care, do you lady must be seething (she’s 0-2 now).

    Ignore the photo, read the article. And please vote!

    I screenshot it to use as my phone wallpaper. I thought the blurry quality was because I had to edit it to get rid of the printing. Now I see everything wrong with it. I don’t care. I love her “wry” facial expression and that’s pretty much all you see on my screen. At least, it’s better than the last Vogue cover. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    Kamala Harris is stunningly beautiful, always impeccably dressed, and this is a WEIRD photo. The pose makes her head look photoshopped on and tiny and her hands look too big.

    I love the way she’s running this campaign and I think we’ll be studying it for years to come.

    I enjoyed the article and its emphasis on Kamala Harris focusing on being a coalition BUILDER. (Not someone who is negative and destroys like the opposition, but someone who is positive and wants to create a better future.) It starts off with Liz Cheney in WI, and it touches on her children, upbringing, various jobs in CA, her values, sheltering her friend, her husband’s reaction and his love of pretzels, the fact that she didn’t attack people for backing someone other than her after Biden stepped down, health care, small businesses being an important part of our economy and local communities…
    We really lucked out that Kamala Harris is running!

    This new cover, while still not a masterpiece, is a lot better than the previous one Vogue published of KH — taken by Tyler Mitchell for the February (?) 2021 edition.

    I’m looking forward to reading the whole piece eventually, although I don’t get why NP still needs to be in it.

    Disclaimer: I hate Venns, but I get why KH might find them useful. Fingers crossed.

    NP needs to shut tf up.

