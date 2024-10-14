Liam and Noel Gallagher aren’t going to do interviews due to ‘intrusive questions’

Embed from Getty Images

At the end of August, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that Oasis would be getting back together for the first time in 15 years. The reunion tour begins in the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2025 and will move over to North America for five shows between late August through mid-September 2025. Oasis fans, myself included, are skeptical yet cautiously optimistic that the two brothers, famous for their fisticuffs, will be able to get along long enough to make it to all of their current tour stops, and beyond. For their part, Liam and Noel are doing their part in behaving. Liam told a fan on Twitter that in order to avoid being goaded by the media into fighting, they’ve decided to forgo all interviews and press all together.

If you’ve noticed that since announcing their Live ’25 world reunion tour Oasis have not done a single interview, well, get used to it. According to singer Liam Gallagher, he and older brother Noel Gallagher are not interested into being baited by reporters into re-igniting the sibling rivalry that broke up the band and led to a 16-year lay-off, so they’re keeping mum. “We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” wrote Liam early Thursday morning (Oct. 10). When a fan cheekily responded with some Liam-boosting flattery, the “Wonderwall” vocalist was totally there for it. “I think Noel doesn’t want to do interviews with you because you’re funnier,” the fan wrote, with Liam responding, “RESPEK.” He had a cheekier response to another X user to asked about a potential joint interview. “Can’t be arsed,” Liam explained, adding “we’re not doing any” and “they ain’t getting 1” as fans persisted with the same line of questioning. Liam’s cheeky X persona has been wholly in evidence since the brothers reunited, including last month when a fan asked if he was going to stop “tweeting s–t about Noel” now that they’ve made up. “Nope it’s all done, peace has prevailed, he’s the man,” Liam wrote. “I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song.” Oasis, who split in 2009, recently expanded their 2025 reunion tour, announcing two stadium dates in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. “People of the land down under. You better run – you better take cover… We are coming. You are most welcome. Oasis will tour Australia in 2025!” the band announced earlier this week.

[From Billboard]

“I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song.” LOL. Do I think it’s silly/funny that a couple of grown-ass men need to avoid media interviews so they won’t get triggered into throwing punches or calling each other profanities? Yes. Do I also give it a pass because it’s the Gallaghers? Also…yes (I think). I know both brothers have reportedly chilled out over the past decade, but sometimes old habits die hard and all that. Also, they’ve probably also got their eyes on that million(s)-pound prize, so that’s not a bad motivator to behave, either. It’s a shame, though, because I think that when done properly, an interview with the two of them could be really, really fun.

The media’s “intrusive questions” aren’t the only thing that Liam is bitchy about. Over the weekend, SNL did a parody sketch of the Gallaghers on Weekend Update that basically spoofed on everyone’s skepticism that they’ll be able to stop fighting long enough for this tour to actually happen. It wasn’t the funniest thing (by a long shot), but cast members James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman did look a lot like them. When asked by a fan if he’d seen the bit, Liam responded, “Are they meant to be comedians” and called it “excruciating.” I can’t tell if he’s doing his best Roy Kent impression or if he’s genuinely annoyed at the attention they’re getting, but publicly sniping at SNL is only going to encourage them to keep doing sketches like this to troll him.

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024

Embed from Getty Images