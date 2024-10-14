“‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is making history in all of the worst ways” links
  • October 14, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Joker: Folie a Deux continues to break the worst kinds of records. The sequel suffered an 81% drop at the domestic box office in its second weekend of wide release. The film needed to make $450 million to break even and the film is a HUGE bomb. [Just Jared]
12 Responses to ““‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is making history in all of the worst ways” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    October 14, 2024 at 11:42 am

    I liked the first joker movie, and I’m planning to watch this one on streaming. I am super curious about it now, though. What do people who’ve already seen it think?

    • AngryJayne says:
      October 14, 2024 at 2:40 pm

      I saw it and I loved it!
      They completely oversold the musical aspect (everytime they sang you could tell it was in his mind) and it wasn’t even that much. It was dark, strange, and I loved how they made Harley the genesis of his persona instead of the other way around like in the comic.
      The ending has a twist that is exactly like how an episode of Gotham ended, so I was here for it and not caught off guard.
      I could see how a younger crowd that’s unfamiliar with Joker’s background might be unhappy with it though.

    • Latine says:
      October 14, 2024 at 3:29 pm

      I clicked to ask the same thing. What is the movie about? Seems they tried to coast on gaga and the joker name. A lot of people don’t like gaga. They need to cut a real trailer before its too late. They may get more ticket sales if they can hold on til Halloween and re-release during christmas.

      • AngryJayne says:
        October 14, 2024 at 11:37 pm

        So…
        With as few spoilers as possible:
        Joker is on trial for the crimes he committed in the first movie, and in true corruotion Gotham style – the workers in control of the facility are just as seedy as the city. While passing the corridors he and Quinn catch each other’s eye, and slowly yet surely she encourages him to lean all the way in to the persona he started.
        As the story unfolds you learn she’s a pathological liar, and wealthier, educated, and more calculating than what meets the eye.
        After the employees where Joker is held cross the line, he can’t keep going on like he has, and does a 180 in court.
        The ending had a twist that mirrored a storyline in the Gotham TV show, that reminded me of a key piece of his origin story:
        No one knows the Joker, which is one of the reasons why he was always one of Batman’s most unpredictable, unhinged, and volatile opponents.

        So yeah, I enjoyed it lol

  2. Aerie says:
    October 14, 2024 at 11:53 am

    Aside from liking Joker, I can’t remember much about it. That’s how I feel about Joker 2, although I liked it much less than the first one. It’s essentially a court room drama with lots of musical numbers. The acting performances are good and if you can stomach Phoenix’s atrocious singing you might enjoy the movie. Keep in mind this is an R rated film and some scenes might be unsettling.

  3. ClaireB says:
    October 14, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Until Nicole Kidman can move her face again, I don’t think the wig is the worst part of her acting.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      October 14, 2024 at 11:00 pm

      I think Nicole’s face is officially a plaster cast of its former self now.

      I have no explanation for the horrible wigs. But when I typed “horrible” just now, it autocorrected to “horror.” Conclusive proof that my phone is smarter than I am?

  4. Lady Luna says:
    October 14, 2024 at 12:11 pm

    How can DC have all this money and continue to *uck up their movies so badly?

    Reply
  5. Roo says:
    October 14, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    Are we tip touching instead of butt patting to celebrate sports now? 😂

