After all that, David Beckham isn’t getting a knighthood this year

The past week has been pretty bonkers for Beckham gossip. David and Victoria Beckham attended the state banquet at Buckingham Palace last week, their first time being invited to a white-tie royal event. They scored the invitation after David spent decades sucking up to the Windsors. His efforts have “paid off” in the sense that he’s now close to King Charles and Prince William, close enough that he gets his own special photo-ops (conveniently timed to try to steal Prince Harry’s thunder). Speaking of, the Mail hilariously suggested that Beckham could be “just the fit” for the Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy. As in, the Windsors could just convince David to undertake some royal work? Obviously, David is a royalist and he’s been desperate for a knighthood for years. Now the Mail has a new story about David’s knighthood campaign and how it’s going. Apparently, he’s not getting the knighthood this year (or perhaps any year).
The state banquet: The former England football captain was, say friends, ‘humbled’ by his invitation and, along with Victoria, ‘very happy’ to be there. Little wonder. For any East London boy done good, it would be a ‘pinch me’ moment but for Beckham, an avid royalist since he was a schoolboy in Chingford, it really was the stuff of dreams.
The 2017 incident: In 2003, he was there to receive his OBE from the late Queen, and for a time it seemed as though a knighthood might be within his grasp. Then, in February 2017, came the slew of leaked emails showing the former footballer had unleashed a barrage of expletives criticising the honours committee that had once again left him off the list for a coveted gong. Usually charming and mild-mannered, Beckham referred to committee members as ‘unappreciative c***s’, and insisted he didn’t ‘care about being knighted’. This all came after his use of a tax avoidance scheme hit the news. (The matter was resolved in 2021 and is no longer seen as a barrier to any honour.)
The knighthood that wasn’t: His invite to the banquet inevitably prompted furious chatter that the much desired knighthood is looming ever closer. Whether that is true remains to be seen but his name will not, I can reveal, be appearing on the forthcoming New Year’s Honours list. That accolade will instead be bestowed upon fellow former England footballer Gareth Southgate. ‘It’s not happening for David this time around,’ says a source. ‘It’s Gareth’s big hurrah and David is thrilled for him. David knew it wouldn’t be his time and he is fine with that but you never know what is down the line.’
David enjoyed the food at the banquet: The menu, too, which once might have daunted Beckham (who famously, before they were married, would phone Victoria to ask what he should order from a menu) was something to be savoured, not endured. An avid foodie, he is said to have ‘enormously enjoyed’ the Windsor Pheasant wrapped in savoy cabbage with roasted celeriac puree, a tartlet of Cornish lobster and quail eggs and Samoan vanilla ice cream and Balmoral plum sorbet that were the dishes served up for the 170 Palace guests.
David Beckham & King Charles: For the past 18 months, the two men have become close. ‘The King and David have a very strong bond,’ says a source. ‘They both enjoy the outdoors and actually have far more in common than you would think. They have this shared love for the countryside and nature. They come from very different backgrounds but they have a close relationship, and have a few different points of connection from sport to countryside and charities. The friendship has happened organically. You wouldn’t exactly put a footballer and a King together and expect them to get on so famously but it just works. It’s lovely.’
What is this, really? I’ve long suspected that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have waged their little briefing wars about and against Beckham, specifically in relation to his friendship with Prince Harry. But this reads less like a KP briefing and more like a Beckham briefing. Is David pushing this narrative, that he knows he’s not going to get a knighthood this New Year’s Eve, but he’s a dedicated royalist so he knows his time will come? It’s smart and yet not-so-smart. Like, Charles and William see Beckham as fundamentally expendable, just another pawn in their larger war against Harry. I don’t think they’ll appreciate Beckham briefing all of this.
I kind of wish Victoria got a damehood instead.
If they give him the knighthood, they won’t be able to keep Beckham at their beck and call. He will never get his knighthood because they will never give up their power over him.
I feel the same way.. how much longer do they plan to string this man along? (Personally I will never understand why anyone would want it enough to be used the way they are obviously using him)
I might say this because I don’t like them and I’m a British republican, but all their cosying up to the royals is enormously pathetic and smacks of rich has-beens with too much time on their hands.
AlpineWitch says:
“………..but all their cosying up to the royals is enormously pathetic and smacks of rich has-beens with too much time on their hands.”
First of all, the Beckhams are still rich, arent they? Theyre (wrongly) described as “hasbeens’ perhaps because their heyday is over……theyre no longer in their 20 & 30s anymore.
Secondly, being “rich with too much time on their hands” is the epitome of being a royal, royal-adjacent or aristo, isnt it? Thats the quintessential trait of those at the top of that stratified society.
Which brings me to my third point: this article is suffused and dripping with classism……which of course, is the foundation on which britain is built. Its why they cant get over the Sussexes walking away and thereby pulling the curtain back to reveal the hypocrisy and moribund depravity that prevails in the highest stratum of the land.
Beckham might be rich, famous and one of the most well-known brits, but the ones who hold the strings seem very reluctant to let go of their disdain for his being literally from the poorest stratum of the working class. The snobs, including those who are poor and working-class, as well as those who are royal, royal-adjacent and aristo, still strongly believe that the class system MUST be maintained:….folks need to “know their place.”
Also, the implication that participating in a tax avoidance scheme somehow put the kibosh on his knighthood is hilarious, considering that the family he would be receiving the honour from unabashedly scam money from the public purse and are celebrated for it!
Wasn’t that the one that THE QUEEN, as well as other members of the BRF, was also a participant in??
It wasn’t the participating, it was the getting CAUGHT.
They don’t care what you do so long as you don’t get caught doing it.
@Jais this is why I think Kaiser is correct in thinking this is a Beckham briefing, because this unforgivable language was, in the article, said to be “resolved in 2021 and is no longer seen as a barrier to any honour.”
I think that is wishful thinking for Beckham, or perhaps something he was told that he is clinging to as hope, or the truth.
I think you don’t get beyond trashing talk like that, and look at with whom he is dealing: People who are famously petty and grudge-holders to the point of self-ruin. I would argue that their toying with him has roots in this incident.
David, victoria and his family sell more and are more interesting than charles camilla william kkkhate sophie edward and the whole gang together on a good day. David, vic and the kids are gonna get thrown under the bus a lot as replacement distraction for Harry and Meg. They’ll keep him around longer before knighthood…
You know he is seething with jealousy and it’s hilarious if he is the source of the story that he has to play up how he is a foodie. Is his appreciative because his son is renowned chef and hot sauce entrepreneur Brooklyn Beckham 😆
The cosmetic work is really starting to show, and not in a good way.
His veneers look particularly bad in some of these photos.
He was such a pretty boy in his hey day, got a wee bit rough and ready with all the tats later in life, but still quite sexy, but has now entered Liberace territory. I don’t know why men inject their faces, it rarely looks good.
I think it’s the eyebrows. When men over-groom their eyebrows they start to look like Liberace. See Matt Gaetz. lol
If they give him the knighthood now, will he still dance for them, show up anywhere they want? I think, they are gonna make him work a little more for it and give it to him when they don’t need him anymore.
I feel like the more obvious his desperation is, the longer the royals will make him wait.
The Royal Family is playing him and he doesn’t even know it. Plus he has an OBE why is he so desperate for a knighthood?
I think that David and Vicky both want him to have a “Sir” in front of his name for marketing reasons. It’s would be good for business and bragging rights when he visits his old friends in the East End.
Beckham will be knighted, but by William not Charles. And let’s face it, getting recognized by that simp is a participation award of the worst kind.
I didn’t even think about the fact that he could be the one that’s briefing as well. The British media just blows my mind. That being said it’s smart to get ahead for him I guess of not being given the knighthood this year because he’d just get made fun of, after all of his very obvious toadying. There’s no reason for them to give it to him either because they can continue to use him as the better son, better brother substitute and get eyes on their projects. They seem to think that this would bother Harry, not sure why it would but that alone it’s enough for them to keep playing with him like someone dangling a string in front of a cat.
Between Victoria wanting her solo cover of Vogue and David wanting his knighthood, what is with this couple? I mean, it’s good to have goals, but prostrating yourself for people who think they’re better than you when you’ve accomplished things they could never? MOVE.ON.
This is all sad, pathetic and kind of hilarious at the same time. Who honestly gives a shit about a knighthood this much? And I feel the same way about things like the Oscars and the actors who campaign for them. If you have to campaign your ass off to get an award, how is that really an earned award? At that point, any honor it was intended to bestow has been cheapened and now it’s just a piece of tin that you had to sell your soul to get and everybody but you will have forgotten all about within a month.
Whilst beckham is still so thirsty for a knighthood, he’ll keep showing up for the royals, and I think they need him to show up. They keep him hanging for as long as possible.
Both of them – and their offspring – are overrated and overexposed. David was a good footballer but not a great one. Victoria was the least interesting Spice Girl. Got to acknowledge that both of them are total world beaters at translating that into worldwide fame and big big bucks.
David Beckham briefed The Fail (as he’s been doing a lot lately) about the banquet and him sort of receiving the message that he wasn’t getting the knighthood this time, still they managed to humiliate him by dishing up a lot of his passed missteps and flaws, and by putting him in his “class” (reminding everybody of his working class background, despite him being a near 400 pond millionaire).
Man, you must be very desperate to be a royal-adjacent, and to allow yourself to be used by the British tabloids and the royals, to play their petty, childish games against prince Harry, who probably couldn’t care less.