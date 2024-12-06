David Beckham could be ‘just the fit’ for the Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy?

David Beckham has severed his ties to Prince Harry. We know this because the British tabloids have been screaming it for several years now. Beckham was once quite friendly with both Prince Harry and William, but now the storyline is that David is so much of a royalist, he decided to cut his ties with Harry, all to keep his associations with King Charles and Prince William. I don’t think that’s how any of it really happened – I think the royal courts briefed against Beckham, explicitly and publicly telling him to sever ties with Harry or else Becks would be persona non grata in royal circles. Beckham has been obsessed with a knighthood for years, so he made his choice. The past two years have seen David embraced by the Windsors like never before. He just attended his first state banquet this week. He met privately with Charles at Highgrove. He bizarrely did a full on “royal event” with William a few months ago. And they still haven’t given him a knighthood, hilariously. But hey, at least the dusty royalist media has begun embiggening Beckham constantly. According to the Mail, David could be the one to fill the “Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.”
When David Beckham confidently strode into his first-ever state banquet alongside his wife Victoria on Tuesday night, he seemed as though he belonged there. The ex-footballer, 49, looked the part in his formal white tie as he mingled with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales at the glittering event held for the Emir of Qatar and his wife. But the three-course dinner is just the latest example of the former England captain, who has long been tipped for a knighthood, growing closer to the Royal Family.
He held a meeting with the King where they discussed their passion for beekeeping in May, became an ambassador to educational charity The King’s Foundation in June and helped Prince William raise funds for the London Air Ambulance in October.
However his deepening relationship with The Firm comes after his spectacular falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan over rumours of a ‘leaking’ spat dating back to 2018. And with Harry becoming estranged from his family and abandoning Britain for California in 2020, some royal watchers have suggested there is now a ‘Harry-sized hole’ waiting to be filled. They believe Beckham could be just the fit, pointing out he knows how to handle a press conference (and if needed a media backlash), looks good in a suit, and Victoria could bring the star power of the Spice Girls to any occasion. From their plush home in the Cotswolds they could be on the M40 and at the Palace in little more than 90 minutes – a tad closer than Harry and Meghan across the Atlantic.
Perhaps the biggest example of things moving in the direction of ‘Prince Beckham’ was seen in May when King Charles held a private meeting with him – but snubbed his son Harry by saying he was too busy with ‘various other priorities’.
First off, this framing is hilariously bonkers. Five years later, and there’s still a gaping hole in the monarchy, one which Mike Tindall, Duchess Sophie, the York princesses, Lady Louise Windsor and the heir to the throne cannot fill, but maybe they can somehow make David Beckham a prince and that will take care of everything. Secondly, there’s clearly a concern that if they give David what he wants most of all – a knighthood – he will stop sucking up to them and showing up whenever he’s called. He’s so obviously supplicating himself, begging them for a knighthood or some kind of special honor and they love withholding it from him. I would too – David is embarrassing himself!
Beckham is deluded William probably considers himself superior to him.
I’m sure, but “DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE MEASURES “😮
Yes, let’s have him “fill the hole” so that we are constantly blessed with the sight of his rubber face and carpet brush hair plugs!
“Carpet brush hair plugs”, LMAO!
How many souls have been chucked into this “Harry shaped hole” in the monarchy since the BRF threw him out of the Firm? You’d think the hole would be filled by now.
Honestly, Sidepiece Seabiscuit is the real person running the show now, not her husband. So if anyone is going to be elevated to prince-like status to “take Harry’s place”, it’s going to be her own spawn: namely the giant, bloviating, wandering blancmange colloquially known as Tom Parker-Bowles.
I think the title for Tom is in the works now. Tom brags about the “secret” pass key he gets to his royal stepfather’s domain
Yuk, no thanks. Although I expect he’d love this to be true – he absolutely reeks of desperation for that knighthood and would probably do anything for it.
‘King Charles held a private meeting with him – but snubbed his son Harry by saying he was too busy with ‘various other priorities’.’
When was this? Was this the 30 min meeting?
That makes Charles look bad. But King Charles still did not give Beckham That Knighthood.
That was in May, when Harry was in London for the Invictus event at Westminster Abbey, and met with NATO Cent Comm Europe, Admiral Bauer, and other NATO dignitaries.
Hahahahahahaha!
“David could be the one to fill the “Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.””
So, you can’t be half in–half out, but all the way out to be in is okay??
Beckham is not a royal so he cannot be a “working royal.”
“They believe Beckham could be just the fit, pointing out he knows how to handle a press conference (and if needed a media backlash), looks good in a suit, and Victoria could bring the star power of the Spice Girls to any occasion.”
Doesn’t that sound vaguely like how Trump is picking his cabinet?
Beckham isn’t royal. He’s not an aristo. He is a “confident” white guy who “looks good in a suit” and has a wife who was in a girl group (let’s totally skip over her being a business woman with a fashion label because arm candy). I’m dying.
To me, the star power of the spice girls ended decades ago. Victoria in no way is a replacement for Meghan, any more than David can compete with PH.
And the point of the Spare is to be abused as a distraction from the Heir’s short comings. Victoria doesn’t seem the type to go along with that. While David is willing to grovel for a knighthood, I am not sure how long he would be silent when his family is attacked. So the BM & RF can dream on.
Does she even want to be though? I mean, we all know that DB is absolutely panting after the royals but is Victoria even interested? She certainly doesn’t need them for anything and she doesn’t need to be a replacement for Meghan, or anyone else for that matter. It just looks like she’s being dragged into royal nonsense like so many other people have been.
Wait…what? If the royal family has a hole, can they just adopt (or buy) a commoner to fill it? I thought that you need special royal blood and genes to be royal. Things are very dire when they openly start dropping all the eugenics requirements just to fill a “hole”.
This would create calls for a Republic. Or should. Why would David Beckham get money from taxpayers for being a non royal?
Oh he’d be doing it for free I think, in exchange for an eventual knighthood. No way KC and PW would part with money from the taxpayers that is supposed to be theirs
It’s almost like “royal blood” isn’t actually thing…
nothing will ever fill that hole, they were very very stupid and short-sighted for letting them go; I hope they can move forward from that
So would Beckham’s children get titles like Prince Brooklyn
What a clown.
RF’sbiggest problem is a PoW shaped hole whenever the going gets tough. Why the need to replace Harry if Will is sufficient on his own? The real Queen did NOT need her sister welded to her side to be monarch!
Great. Can they then leave Harry alone?
LOL ok this takes the cake for sure. Now we are just grabbing random British men and trying to make them the monarchy’s new secret weapon? The desperate fall of the BRF is truly glorious to see. This pleases me greatly. The BRF truly thought Harry and Meghan would fail and at least Harry would come back begging for scraps. I’m glad that they have at least accepted thats not happening. William’s reign is going to be a disaster and you can tell they all know it.
You are correct and that they’re going to keep this guy on the string as long as possible, because he is obviously,embarrassingly, cringingly desperate to be Sir David Beckham. Victoria does not appear to be all in on this, as she’s not doing/ wasn’t doing events with Kate and William and looked very uncomfortable at that dinner. Also, I’m sure she remembers how completely unkind the British media was to her from 1996-2015(?). She knows that if they get too entrenched the role of scapegoat they had for Harry and Meghan will have them in the barrel. Too bad for David this is something he just wants so obviously, makes it easier to manipulate him.
Won’t this upset Mike Tindall? He was supposed to be the “brother” for William.
Seriously?
Becks is NOT a son of Princess Diana, so there’s that.😐
If a former soccer/football player with no “royal” blood can fill the Harry shaped hole…how special is that “royal” blood anyway? (It’s not special at all but they kept/keep harping on the unroyalness of Meghan, whatever that means)
That squeaky voice….I just can’t. He sounds like something my dog plays with when she’s bored
I was waiting for someone to mention that! Like he’s been sucking helium.
Which Harry-shaped hole are they talking about? The one the press needs filled for maximum photos and stories? Or the one the RF needs filled to do all of William’s work while never overshadowing him?
So no he’s obv not going to be a prince or fill any holes, but can they just give him knighthood already? This is embarrassing.