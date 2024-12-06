David Beckham could be ‘just the fit’ for the Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy?

David Beckham has severed his ties to Prince Harry. We know this because the British tabloids have been screaming it for several years now. Beckham was once quite friendly with both Prince Harry and William, but now the storyline is that David is so much of a royalist, he decided to cut his ties with Harry, all to keep his associations with King Charles and Prince William. I don’t think that’s how any of it really happened – I think the royal courts briefed against Beckham, explicitly and publicly telling him to sever ties with Harry or else Becks would be persona non grata in royal circles. Beckham has been obsessed with a knighthood for years, so he made his choice. The past two years have seen David embraced by the Windsors like never before. He just attended his first state banquet this week. He met privately with Charles at Highgrove. He bizarrely did a full on “royal event” with William a few months ago. And they still haven’t given him a knighthood, hilariously. But hey, at least the dusty royalist media has begun embiggening Beckham constantly. According to the Mail, David could be the one to fill the “Prince Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy.”

When David Beckham confidently strode into his first-ever state banquet alongside his wife Victoria on Tuesday night, he seemed as though he belonged there. The ex-footballer, 49, looked the part in his formal white tie as he mingled with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales at the glittering event held for the Emir of Qatar and his wife. But the three-course dinner is just the latest example of the former England captain, who has long been tipped for a knighthood, growing closer to the Royal Family. He held a meeting with the King where they discussed their passion for beekeeping in May, became an ambassador to educational charity The King’s Foundation in June and helped Prince William raise funds for the London Air Ambulance in October. However his deepening relationship with The Firm comes after his spectacular falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan over rumours of a ‘leaking’ spat dating back to 2018. And with Harry becoming estranged from his family and abandoning Britain for California in 2020, some royal watchers have suggested there is now a ‘Harry-sized hole’ waiting to be filled. They believe Beckham could be just the fit, pointing out he knows how to handle a press conference (and if needed a media backlash), looks good in a suit, and Victoria could bring the star power of the Spice Girls to any occasion. From their plush home in the Cotswolds they could be on the M40 and at the Palace in little more than 90 minutes – a tad closer than Harry and Meghan across the Atlantic. Perhaps the biggest example of things moving in the direction of ‘Prince Beckham’ was seen in May when King Charles held a private meeting with him – but snubbed his son Harry by saying he was too busy with ‘various other priorities’.

[From The Daily Mail]

First off, this framing is hilariously bonkers. Five years later, and there’s still a gaping hole in the monarchy, one which Mike Tindall, Duchess Sophie, the York princesses, Lady Louise Windsor and the heir to the throne cannot fill, but maybe they can somehow make David Beckham a prince and that will take care of everything. Secondly, there’s clearly a concern that if they give David what he wants most of all – a knighthood – he will stop sucking up to them and showing up whenever he’s called. He’s so obviously supplicating himself, begging them for a knighthood or some kind of special honor and they love withholding it from him. I would too – David is embarrassing himself!