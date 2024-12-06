Murdered CEO Brian Thompson was separated from his wife for four years

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside of a Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday morning. The fatal shooting is being investigated as a targeted killing, as in the shooter was waiting specifically for Thompson. The NYPD is, as of this writing, still on a manhunt for the shooter and they’re offering $10K for any information. Because the media can’t do a deep dive into the still-unknown shooter, they’re doing a deep dive on Brian Thompson. As it turns out, the guy has marriage problems, drinking problems and insider trader problems. See, this actually muddies the shooter’s motive.
The slain UnitedHealthcare CEO had a criminal record for drunk driving and was secretly separated from his wife for years before he was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to public records. Minnesota court filings show that in 2017 Brian Thompson was arrested and convicted on charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired, for which he received probation.
In addition to legal troubles, the executive, who was gunned down in what NYPD has labeled a “premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack,” also seems to have faced recent marital issues. Based on property records, voter registration forms, and reports from neighbors, Brian and Paulette Thompson had lived in different homes less than a mile apart in Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the past several years, The Wall Street Journal reported. In 2018, Thompson bought a five-bedroom second house for around $1 million, while his wife’s residence remained in another house nearby, also worth about $1 million, based on Zillow listings and public records.
Paulette Thompson told MSNBC her husband had received threats related to his company’s “lack of coverage” and said in a statement to a local Fox affiliate in Minnesota that his killing had left her and their two sons “shattered.” About 12 hours after his killing, someone made a bomb threat at his Minnesota home, but authorities did not find any evidence of explosives, TMZ reported. UnitedHealthcare and the Hennepin County District Court did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about Thompson’s DUI.
2017… seven years ago, he was arrested and convicted of a DUI in Minnesota. Three years after that (2020-ish), he and his wife separated. Definitely seems like there are multiple avenues of investigation, that’s all I’ll say. As for the insider trading, Thompson and two other UHC executives were facing a class-action lawsuit for dumping millions of dollars in stock (in 2023) while UHC was facing a DoJ investigation for antitrust violations. Instead of informing UHC shareholders of the antitrust investigation, Thompson and the other executives dumped $120 million worth of their UnitedHealth shares. Damn, another potential motive.
Photos courtesy of UnitedHealthcare.
Sounds like a bit of an asshole.
Other than that, someone should tell the NYT that “pre-planned” is redundant.
I was cackling at the combo of premeditated, preplanned and targeted.
We get it, we really do.
@Alicky
Co-sign on “preplanned.” It’s embarrassing for the Times. And what a useless word. Like the word “pro-active.”
I just popped on to say: the perp must be long gone from Manhattan Island and New York City. The headlines yesterday that NYC cops were “still searching” struck me as missing the obvious.
Unless there’s an instability factor that would influence his behavior to stick around and savor this deed, he was probably off island and out of the city right after it happened. (I haven’t been reading stories, so maybe there’s evidence otherwise).
@nohope: proactive is defined as creating/controlling a situation by causing something to happen; active is defined as engaging/ready to engage in physical pursuits.
So, not redundant.
Based on the words written on the bullets that were shot into him, it seems like the shooting had to do with healthcare coverage decisions, but who knows? They could be a red herring.
Possible diversionary tactic.
This shooter was pretty professional. A hired hit man? I’ll wait for the Law&Order episode.
Sounds like a future Snapped episode
Wow, sounds like his company had motive frkn yikes
This is a professional hit. The other stuff coming out about Thompson, especially the insider trading, makes it feel like the disgruntled policyholder is a distraction. The shooter stays in a hostel paying with cash? The MSM is sticking with that angle. I think it’s part of the plan.
Wow! I had heard of the insider trading bit, but this is the first time I’ve seen that he and his wife were separated or that he could have put someone in the hospital due to drunk driving (and denied them insurance coverage). What an all around garbage human!
The Euroean reporting has recently shifted a bit–at first they were only describing the murder as a shocking killing of a CEO in broad daylight. I heard from my friends in the States about how terrible the healthcare was and kept hearing that they understood why he might have been shot. The Guardian has now also published the American reactions: It’s one of the few things I’m hearing anyone I’m connected to agrees on. In terms of politics, everyone agrees that United Healthcare is egregiously inhumane, and they get why he was murdered. That’s insane! I heard they at least have decided not to stop paying for anesthesia mid operation. I hope this leads to coverage changes for the better for those of you affected.
That’s a nice sentiment but this won’t stop the devolution of healthcare in this country, especially when Trump inevitably guts the ACA and replaces it with nothing.
I DO think this will lead to CEOs hiring more security. though.
The company with the anesthesia has already back tracked due to people being like WTF and probably this incident too, but they’ll probably just try to do it again more quietly.
Our healthcare system is insane.
It was a different company (Anthem) that tried to curtail coverage for anaesthesia, but yeah for-profit US health care is egregious. Everyone who’s lived in the US has a story of getting screwed by their insurer.
Someone posted a letter from a Dr. on Reddit yesterday. The Dr. had written a letter to United Healthcare reaming them out for refusing to cover anti-nausea meds for a CHILD undergoing chemo. I don’t think my CEO has been to the office since this happened. He already walks around with armed guards when outside. Seriously, whatever the motive this is putting a little fear into some people. Oh well….
The wife was behind it….
The guy was gunned down in broad daylight and has small kids. Do we need to smear the victim here? It’s pretty appalling.
how many people have been murdered by their lack of health care even though they have insurance? how is he or any insurance or health care exec worth that much at 50? he seems messy in many ways creating many motives. he’s already received more coverage and concern than any other shooting victim in the US this week, of which there are several including children.
People always strive to understand so that they can distance themselves from the event. They want to know that it was not random, that they would not be equally at risk of such a horrible thing. So that much I do understand. And part of that process seems to devolve into victim blaming. Thank goodness he was not sexually assaulted – then we would have to hear about what he was wearing and how he passed his time, and how many people he had dated.
????? You say that as if this is some random guy and not a person who people have a legitimate reason to despise. Even if people don’t have United Healthcare as their provider this man and his company have become symbolic of our atrocious healthcare system. Whether that’s fair or not can be debated, but people are not wrong for feeling indifferent about the death of this man. After all, he showed careless indifference over and over again towards those that desperately needed crucial medical care.
Why should people whitewash his history of egregious insider trading or the fact that he willingly chose to be the face of a company that engages in cruel and appalling business practices that undeniably lead people to become more sick or worse yet, die? What should we say about Trump post-mortem–that he was a swell guy, a great POTUS, and a man who had the best interests of the American people at heart?
Nah. Fuck that. The time of being gracious and considerate towards powerful people who do terrible things solely for the sake of profit is over. The “we they go low we go high” era is done. We are calling these people out from now on.
They’re looking into his life to determine motive. That’s what happens in a murder investigation. If some bad stuff about him comes out, it’s because he did some bad stuff in his life. It happens to anyone in that situation, and in this case it’s global news.
In this case it looks like there are several potential paths that could have led here, his personal life, his wealth, his career, pending investigations, all of it.
FancyHat, Murder is wrong. Period. However, the person who is murdered can elicit a response from people hearing the news, and frankly, Brian Thompson has made choices that have negatively impacted a significant amount of people. They’ve gone into debt, died due to a lack of treatment, suffered complications… What are your thoughts on Donald Trump who survived an assassination attempt? DT’s youngest (18) is a year younger than Brian Thompson’s older son (19). BT’s younger son is 16. I don’t see them as small children?
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/brian-thompson-wife-paulette-many-034956156.html
@fancyhat were you@fancypants yesterday?
Stating facts about him isn’t smearing him. Even though I’m all for it. When it comes to us Black folks we get no sympathy unless we’re the perfect victim, why should he? Eff him.
How many people has he murdered?
Frankly, good riddance. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
This is beginning to look like an episode of “Elementary.” I can see Sherlock Holmes ( Johnny Lee Miller) being all over this case.
tots and pears
This story is absolutely wild. I’m personally into the theory this was a hired hit due to some other shady business and the casings and other stuff is to throw everyone off. This was very well planned and I bet the guy is already out of the country by now.
The etched casings do seem a bit on the nose. (removes tinfoil hat)
Apparently the gun that was used is relatively rare (I’m reading that there might “only” be about a thousand of that kind of gun in the US). If the assassin is a law-abiding gun owner with all the proper registrations, that could be a way to find them.
Being every young, wealthy separated man there is a mistress (or two.) Was someone (not the wife) getting dumped?
on law and order he would be personally responsible for people dying from denied claims, insider trading, treating his wife bad. but then the murderer would be the brother of the au pair he knocked up and wouldnt help.
The reaction to this murder has been fascinating from a cultural standpoint. I understand the sentiment from people saying it’s wrong to celebrate a murder, he had kids, etc. But it strikes me as similar to the Biden pardon thread earlier this week when people were like “What a stain on the President’s legacy.” As intellectual exercises, both of those acts were ethically wrong. But taken in context, the ethics get a LOT muddier.
Ordinary people have been suffering for so long thanks to fatcats like this guy. We’ve been asking them nicely to please take just a little less for so long, and they keep rigging the system in their favor. That never works well for the fatcats, and yet they always think they’ll be the exception.
We’re really on the precipice of something ugly.
My personal gut reaction when I heard the news: I’d rather hear about a CEO getting shot than a child at school. I really wish this wasn’t the world we’re living in.
💯
Stayed at a hostel, paid cash, used a fake ID, wore dark clothing, kept face covered, waited for him, shot him in a busy city with multiple ways to leave, had a planned escape, used an silencer, calmly fixed a problem with the gun and kept shooting. A professional hit man?