Royalist: Prince William looks ‘petty & ridiculous’ for refusing to speak to Harry

Once again, for the fifth year or something, Prince Harry and Prince William did separate events for the Diana Award, the sole patronage in which both brothers have stayed involved. At the last Diana Award ceremony, William appeared in person and Harry appeared virtually, hours after William left. Harry also did a solo event with the Diana Award in September, when he was in New York. This week, William handed out letters to the recipients and didn’t go to the ceremony, while Harry sent in a prerecorded video. This has apparently set off the Daily Beast’s Royalist, Tom Sykes. While his new column snipes at Harry, Sykes and his sources save the most aggrieved criticisms for (gulp) William. As in, William is supposed to be the next king, and he’s behaving like a sullen child, stomping his feet and refusing to even speak to Harry. Some highlights from Sykes’ new column:
The brothers refusing to appear together at the Diana Award: Their inability to appear even in the same virtual space (the awards were held online Thursday), marked a “sad indictment of both brothers obstinacy,” that is harming both of their reputations, friends of the family and former staffers told The Daily Beast.
Harry will not apologize: Harry is said to have dropped his own demands for an apology from the royals for the poor and discriminatory way he alleges his wife was treated by the royals when they lived in the U.K as working royals, and The Daily Beast has been told he would like to make a fresh start with his family, including his brother. However, Harry has made it clear he will not apologize for or withdraw remarks made in his films, book or interviews which shed unprecedented light on intimate family secrets—and William will not countenance a rapprochement unless he does.
Hard Peg: William’s stance has hardened, sources have told the Daily Beast, since one friend first told The Daily Beast that William “f***ing hates” his brother. This came after Kate Middleton was “accidentally” named as one of the so-called “royal racists” who Meghan Markle alleged raised “concerns” over the likely skin color of any of Meghan and Harry’s children, before they were born…Friends of William’s have previously told the Daily Beast that many in William and Kate’s circle believe that by telling Oprah Winfrey on TV that somebody or some people had made racially insensitive comments, Harry and Meghan set in train a series of events that would inevitably ultimately lead to Kate being identified.
A former staffer who worked with both brothers says: “It’s extraordinary how what was essentially a family argument has got completely out of proportion and is now causing immense damage not just to Harry’s reputation, but also to the king, who looks weak for not being able to crack his sons’ heads together, and the future king, William, who looks petty and ridiculous. Whether or not it is the case, it looks very much like William refused to attend the awards after hearing Harry was making a video appearance. Is this how he is going to rule the country?”
An old school friend of William and Harry says: “The Windsors are known for being obstinate, and this is a sad indictment of both brothers’ obstinacy. It’s in honor of their mother, for goodness sake.”
William’s influence: The Daily Beast has previously reported that William is getting, if anything, more hostile to the concept of a reconciliation with Harry. Furthermore, The Daily Beast has been told he is using his influence to prevent any reconciliation between Harry and King Charles.
First of all, I think it’s interesting that this “both sides need to work it out” tantrum is coming out regarding the Diana Award stuff, all while courtiers, friends and “royal sources” stay silent as the grave about all of Harry’s very newsworthy comments at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. It’s almost like they’re consciously ignoring everything Harry said on the record at a prestigious summit which also featured people like Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos and Serena Williams. They think if they ignore it, they can just continue with the stale storylines they already have in motion, aka William And Harry Need To Bury The Hatchet.
As for that hatchet-burying agenda… the fundamental problem is the one which is rarely said out loud. William will “never forgive” Harry… for moving, for being successful, for marrying his dream girl, for not begging to come back, broke and divorced. That is why William is mad. William thinks he’s owed the upper hand as the heir. He thinks he should be able to bark orders at Harry. William’s brain has been broken for years because none of this Sussex situation has gone the way he planned, or the way he was promised it would go. And yes, William does look stupid, petty, ridiculous, childish, wrathful and violently punitive. Which is why so many people are still pleased that Harry got his wife and children the hell out of there.
I suppose it is to difficult for those folks to understand that perhaps Harry does not wish to engage with William without the apology Harry requested
I still think that the “business model” that Harry told Oprah he had no interest in involved William being the face of the kingdom while Harry would be doing all or most of the real work behind the scenes. The way that William continues to behave over the way convinces me more and more that my theory is correct.
Here’s the Eternal Truth: nothing that Royal Family does, no matter how many charitable causes they support, speeches about mental health (!!!!) and caring for the planet they make, and goodwill gestures they attempt, nothing will ever be right and fixed until they extend apologies and an olive branch to H&M.
They can meet and scheme and post on social media all they want, but there is just no way around this. And every month that goes by cementing this freeze out (such as missing Christmas invitations) they sink lower and lower.
That is the truth. While W&K were newly-wed or raising their young family, Harry was sent everywhere representing the Crown. Most people called Will Harry’s brother since Harry was the guy doing the heir’s work all around the globe, meeting politicians, leaders. They gave no such time to H&M when they married or they had children. Harry has always been both workhorse and scapegoat for the firm.
I really hope that’s not true that Harry’s dropped his demand for an apology on how they treated Meghan to reconcile with them.
That should be the very least
Hard Peg 😂😂😂
Imagine being more upset that YOUR leaky environment led to Kate being named, rather than the fact shot behind Meghan’s back Charles and Kate were wondering how dark a baby would be. THAT is the shameful part. They also ignore that it was through THEM that the Meghan made Kate cry lie came out that got a load of abuse heaped on Meghan. Basically Meghan attacked? Fine. Meghan correct lie? Not fine.
I’m surprised they’re basically admitting that Kate is the royal racist. Well, they all are but she more obviously so.
For sure that’s the shameful part. Thinking back to the Oprah interview, we were all so shocked when Meghan very politely corrected the crying story by saying it was the reverse and Kate made her cry. And then we were shocked about the royal racist but we had no idea Kate was one of them. But they all knew right after Oprah that it was Kate and Charles. Kate and William must’ve been truly reeling after that interview. Kate especially. Everyone in their circle knew it was her and it sounds like a lot of the journalists did too.
@Brassy this a new angle. Before sources were doing everything to paint Meg as a liar, now all they can say is that Meg put the wheels in motion for Kate to be outed. Something’s up.
We may have been shocked when details about Kate’s character initially came out.
But when we finally found out that Kate was one of those royal racists, many of us realised that we been knew all along.
Exhibit A: the infamous Page Boy painting by Aelbert Cuyp. Of all the paintings they could have chosen from the Royal Collection they picked this one? As a young family?
Exhibit B: the way Kate treated Olivia Grange, the Jamaican minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, when she not only shied away from her but made a few steps backwards.
Exhibit C: the fact that Kate’s never been to anywhere in Africa — and I will always be Team “Engagement story is a lie” because it’s identical to one we had heard before.
Exhibit D: the very noticeable way Black people used to be treated before the RR story came out, and the way there’s been a mad scramble going on to find an alibi Black person to appear with Kate after the RR was exposed.
Looking back, the signs were always there that it was Kate. I know at the time many of us speculated that it was either her or William, but now it seems so obvious that it was always Kate. Remember how william went to that event with her right after the interview (the “very much not a racist family” incident), remember how we heard for months on end that William couldn’t forgive Harry and Meghan for what they said about Kate in the interview – the only thing Meghan really said about her was that the crying story was false, and that Kate was a good person, and that if you loved her you didn’t have to hate Meghan and vice versa. So it always seemed odd that was twisted to “William can’t forgive them for attacking Kate.”
But it makes sense if Kate was the one who was “concerned.”
It’s funny bc looking back even with all the signs, I was still surprised. It does make sense looking back. But wow. I think back to those polo pics when little Louis wanted to check out Archie but Kate wouldn’t let any of her kids near him. And then you realize Meghan knew at that point that Kate had had concerns about Archie’s skin tone. And Meghan’s sitting there thinking that this woman is going to one day be queen and how is she going to treat my child. Whew, Meghan went through it.
And also think about how the Oprah interview has seemed like such a turning point for William and Kate. It did cause them turmoil. For good reason cuz it was their own actions a come to light. But yeah agree becks1, it makes more sense now how William felt Kate was attacked.
Royal sources said that Will couldn’t sleep and was so nervous when Oprah interview was announced. He expected a lot harsher truths to come out especially about himself. I believe, H&M didn’t share a lot of things about Will.
That’s because it’s okay to be racist, but not to be called racist. That’s for peasants
I feel like this is the definition of white fragility.
I WAS surprised to learn that K was one of the Royal Racists because personally I couldn’t imagine her saying something like that to her BIL. I didn’t think that she and H were that close that she would think she could make such comments to him?
It is notable that for all the conversations of, “The royal family isn’t racist. They was just speculating about what the baby would like…” I’ve never once seen any royalist say that Harry and Megan made the entire conversation up. Everyone agrees that it did happen. They just disagree on the implications.
All of this could have been so easily avoided if they just apologized and promised to try to do better.
Remember when Harry defined their relationship as “space?”
This line stands out re William: “Is this how he is going to rule the country?” Unless I’m mistaken, British monarchs no longer “rule” anything, but William is a child and I suppose they will have to tell him he is the ruler just so he doesn’t throw a tantrum.
When Will talked about peace in Middle East, some politicians there threw to his face that he first should make peace with his brother. I think, that is what they are talking about. He is gonna be the most senior representative of UK. Nobody will take his words about peace, leadership seriously when he can’t do what he says in his private life.
After pushing Harry and Meghan out of full time royal and rejecting his offer to retain some military royal duties , Charles, William and Kate should at least be happy . But they are not.
“leading to Kate being identified” sounds like an admission that the friends all knew who it was. The British people have the right to know.
She was very protected by the press. They bout her up as the good one in comparison to Meghan when her actions behind the scenes were not fitting that contrived binary.
Built her up*
Scobie stated that the press pack knew that it was Kate and Charles, years before it came out.
And yet that same press were constantly saying Kate never put a foot wrong. I’m sorry but having concerns about an unborn child’s skin tone is the definition of putting a foot way the f-ck wrong.
Kate was putting feet wrong for years. Like the runway model outfit, the roller derby party, the fashion “mishaps” on tours, and so on and so forth. Plus her not being able to conceal her true “mean girl” self
I could be wrong but I get the sense that Harry has moved on and is no longer interested in reconciling with his family.
I think you are right. He made the effort to visit his father in February and was met with what appears to be a cold shoulder. I think since then Harry has decided to focus on his American family/life. I expect if his father reached out Harry would respond but since that is not happening he is getting on with his life.
I think PH met with Charles as his father, but Charles hit him up with returning to royal “work” and dropping lawsuits and then has sulked ever since then when turned down.
It would not be impossible for Charles to publicly apologize to Harry, Meghan and the children. And ignore the tantrums of Huevo.
I dont think he is either. I think Spare and the interviews around there were his way of finding closure on that issue for himself.
I think if Charles called him and said “I love you and Meghan and the children and I made a mistake; please come visit me, security will be arranged like you had before, I want to see you at Sandringham and your brother won’t be there and there will be no press leaks” etc then Harry would agree to see him.
Or something. Basically I don’t think Harry and Meghan would ignore a genuine attempt by Charles to mend things, however that would present itself (and emphasis on “genuine.”) But I don’t think they’re holding their breaths at this point either and I think they’ve moved on.
The writer needs refresher courses. Slogging through the run-on sentences and nonsense is tedious.
William should never ever have not been allowed by the queen to try to bully harry into breaking up with Meghan. And she and Charles and the queen should have put a stop to the media attacks
It’ll always come back to both parties are wrong they need to get over it, because they don’t want to acknowledge that Harry and Meghan were right to be upset about the things that they were upset about. I feel like Harry is at the point now though where he knows he won’t ever get an apology from them. He may feel some sadness about his dad, but I legitimately don’t feel like he feels any real sadness about not speaking to William. From his own words they were never really that close, and William has demonstrably treated him pretty horribly in the last decade. William is the one losing out more on not having a relationship with Harry than Harry is in the reverse. Why would anyone want to come back and be beholden to someone who before they had complete control treated them absolutely horribly, refuses to take any accountability for their actions, and there’s always looking for a scapegoat? These media people are afraid that they may have to just actually criticize William at some point in the near future.
Hmm. So while I do think William isn’t speaking to him for all those reasons, Sykes is also leaving out a big part. The trial starts in January and it’s v possible that William is worried about what will come out. Considering the time pd, I would think Charles would have more concern but why I do think a lots also gonna come up about William in some of these emails.
Good point, Jais. I hadn’t thought about the upcoming trial lurking unsaid.
Each year they keep bringing up this will they won’t they reconcile for all sorts of events and it’s all a lot of hot air to fill pages, because nothing has changed. Not in this article by Sykes either, but it does sound like he’s losing patience with Huevo. As part of the aristo crowd, I’d love it if he started writing about what they all think (know) is going on.
It really does sound like Sykes is losing patience with William – especially the quote about how it looks like William refused to attend after hearing that Harry would make a – gasp – prerecorded video appearance.
I’m not sure if Sykes is especially invested in Harry returning as a working royal because he’s not someone who’s covering the daily engagements of the royals (so his clicks come from other types of stories, you know?) So this feels more like its coming from the aristo set, and that a lot of them are rolling their eyes at William and are exasperated with him, even if they also wish that Harry hadn’t married a Black American woman.
@becks1 why would the aristo set care at all? If anything it would give them to gossip about over dinner? I’m sure they think pegs is ridiculous, they probably have, but why would they go to Sykes about it?
I’m not sure what you mean. The aristos like to gossip and I can see this being something they gossip about and Sykes moves in those circles.
I believe Samuel Whiskers commented that eliminating the British monarchy would be difficult because Britain would have to form an entirely new government. So Republic has a long, difficult battle ahead, but the monarchy is distinctly less popular than it was.
Several weeks after I arrived in Europe and was traveling through France, I learned that German had a prince and nobility, because some prince pissed on a Turkish tent. I’d link it, but the BBC site (??) is not the usual BBC site and it’s not secure. Obviously, Germany isn’t a monarchy, so I was gobsmacked that there were still people with titles from there.
Anyway, perhaps the British aristocracy feel the effects of being connected to royalty that isn’t popular? I’m willing to bet something we don’t know about is going on which they dislike, and they’ve never been especially welcoming to Kate (the Great–remember that article?!).
I guess my thought on the trial is that: the pressure from the royals on Harry isn’t because anything specifically damaging will be revealed about them. But because the media knows that the trial will make THEM look bad and the media are threatening to remove all of the current perks and cancelled editorials and ridiculously positive coverage from the royals IF Harry isn’t stopped.
That’s a good shout, Scout- I think you’re absolutely on to something there.
I’m hoping it’ll reveal some stuff😂. But if it does, I bet it could get blamed on the courtiers. And yes, agree that the whole contract has strained the cozy relationship cultivated by William and Charles. Invitations to state dinners will not fix the fact that Harry is suing them.
@scout and Pegs isn’t giving them anything by was of distracting stories when emails do come out.
Or they are preemptively changing their tune on their pegs coverage so when the shady come out it doesn’t look sudden.
Kate visibly in front of cameras was a mean girl to Meghan lunging at her. She gave herself away also snubbing Meghan and baby Archie and keeping her children from them
“William’s stance has hardened, sources have told the Daily Beast, since one friend first told The Daily Beast that William “f***ing hates” his brother.”
So much empathy coming from William…
Isn’t William going to be head of the Anglican church?
With Christian values and forgiveness and all that?
It’s going to look bad.
Agree @Scout and KC who is head of church NOW and Harry’s dad, Meghan ‘s FIL and grandad to Archie and Lili STILL makes no effort to reconcile with them. K C has cancer; does he want to die estranged from them? I find it desperately sad that both Thomas and KC choose the Daily Fail etc over their own flesh and blood
William had a traumatic brain injury as a child. Adults who have had TBI can show depression, anger and other mood disturbances and difficulty regulating responses. ( my brother was hit by a car as a child, all these symptoms ring true )