Prince Harry at the DealBook summit: ‘The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls’

Prince Harry appeared at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4th, in the late afternoon. Apparently, at least one British newspaper (the Times of London) was doing a live blog of his appearance, only they abruptly stopped the live thread when Harry began talking about his lawsuits against News Group Newspapers and other outlets. Amazing. Harry was very chatty with Andrew Ross Sorkin, and he discussed a good mix of professional, legal and personal subjects. Some of Harry’s comments:
Whether all of the constant speculation about his marriage is actually a good thing: “No, that’s definitely not a good thing. Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”
On his life in the US: “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” adding that there are activities he can do here with his children that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I’d be able to live. It’s the life I think my mom would have wanted for me … It’s huge. It’s a fantastic opportunity and I am truly grateful for that.”
On misinformation: “I’ve seen stories written about myself not exactly based in reality. When you grow up with that environment, you find yourself questioning the validity of the information, but also what other people are thinking as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time. I think again, when you are kind of trapped within this bubble, it kind of feels like there’s no way out. What happened to my mom and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless. One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless. What worried me most was worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids.”
Whether he reads about himself: “Throughout my life there would be moments in my life when I read a lot and moments when I read nothing. I highly recommend the latter. Once you stop reading the stuff about yourself, you automatically remove the power from their hands. With that element of fear comes an element of control. and one of the reasons I probably didn’t, I guess, remove myself from that situation sooner was that very fear: ‘Well, they control the narrative,’ whatever I do or say, they can effectively control me and keep me in that space.'”
His lawsuit against the Mudoch-owned News Group Newspapers: “This claim, the hacking stuff, is almost 15 years old. The coverup of the hacking is relatively new. I think that will be the piece that shocks the world. I scratch my head thinking, ‘You know, has this passed?’ And certainly that’s what they would like to think. In these five years, the retaliation and the intimidation for me as a witness has been extraordinary, especially towards my wife and children.”
He once said that the First Amendment is “bonkers” & when asked about it again: “There’s no way I’m going to talk about that.”
Accountability: Prince Harry said his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloids for hacking his phone was about “accountability,” but he acknowledged that any settlement he might be awarded would likely be dwarfed by his legal costs.
On his escape from the UK: “We were running from something. Quite a few things, actually.”
[From The NYT & People Magazine]
Harry is a bad man!! “The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.” I haven’t checked to see how the Deranger contingent is doing, but I think he really did summarize it accurately. Those people have spent eight long years praying for Harry and Meghan’s downfall and it still hasn’t happened. Oh well! The part where he talks about how he loves raising his children in America is great too – the Mail turned that into a headline already – “Prince Harry reveals why he’ll never leave the U.S. and return home with Meghan Markle,” because they still believe that the UK is “home” for the Sussexes, even though they’ve lived in California for nearly five full years?
Prince Harry – “Thanks for the intro”
NYT #DealBook Summit introduces Prince Harry and journalist Andrew Sorkin explains why he wanted to have the Duke on.#PrinceHarryinNYC pic.twitter.com/ce9mFfYhZw
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 4, 2024
Best clip you’ll see today is Prince Harry trolling the trolls 😌 pic.twitter.com/xiLOOgvL91
— Dani 𐚁 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) December 4, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Go Harry!!! He really made me chuckle with that comment, go on call them out!
(I also noticed that the Fail havent seem to mention it. Yet)
You be you, Harry!! We love you.
Not sure why racist royalists and the gutter British press focus so much on Meghan… Harry is the one who clearly despises them and doesn’t even try to hide it! Meghan is always so sappy happy vs the ginger guy.
Anyway… Go Harry! Bring them down
I always say this , Meghan is always diplomatic but Harry has no filter when it comes to calling them funny names and basically calling them sad idiots and losers 😅😅😅
I think as an actress in the public eye Meghan had to be diplomatic. Meghan depended on a good public image.
Harry grew up in the public eye. He now realises it does matter what he does it will be used against him anyway. He stopped being polite and says it as it is.
They do it for 2 reaons: 1) they’re racist, and 2) it pisses off Harry and they want to get a reaction from him.
Doesn’t matter what he says or they do solo or has a couple some factions will always spin the narrative they prefer or are paid to promote.
People still repeating the false pregnancies and underground blue videos just seem sad.
There are also the lies by trolls about Meghan s mother .
Huge H&M fan but this wasnt Harry’s best interview. Hes TRYING to be funny and it doesnt work. I wish either he or Meghan would say “we just dont care anymore. let the media write what they want to. We are living our lives, not wasting it on media fantasy.
Maybe because some people believe the racist and misogynist crap that is spread around and it incites violence against them, especially Meghan, because she is viewed as “tainting the royal blood” and “pretending to be pregnant”. Some people wanted to cut her in the abdomen just to prove she wasn’t.
Huh? But he basically said that.
@Alexandra’s isn’t that what he said ?
I thought it was a great interview. I guess your view is never to stand up to bullies? If Harry doesn’t sometimes correct misinformation the stories gain a life of their own. I think he and Meghan are learning when to respond and when to ignore. Sometimes you have to respond!
The audience thought it was funny. The trolls maybe not so much.
I mean I thought he WAS funny🤷♀️. Calling the trolls out but with a bless their hearts kind of vibe😂. And he was pretty clear for the people in the back that he is living his life and happy in Cali.
Yes! The “bless their hearts” shrug really trolls the trolls. Love that for him.
I recognized it as sarcasm about trolls
He literally said just that. I strongly disagree and think this was one of his best interviews. Him trolling the trolls and British media was amazing.
Is that the first time you are hearing from Harry? He always had a funny side, making everyone laugh. Why shouldn’t he make fun of trolls?
He was HILARIOUS. And he made his point. I loved it.
Well, I disagree. I thought he was his usual charming self & he withheld no punches, although he was mindful that the court case is still open so there’s some things he can’t say.
He wasn’t “trying to be funny”, he is funny. Harry is considerably bright and sarcasm is his great asset. He avoided traps and spoke his truth. He DOES NOT give power to the ROTA by reading their hate.
H described the trolls and their feelings as a sexual build up that never reached its peak.🤣
I’m happy that he’s acknowledging that as much as you obviously would want to be aware of what people are saying about you, their goal is not to provide accurate information their goal is the exact opposite. Remove yourself from that situation, allow your lawyers and other people not quite as personally invested to monitor anything litigious and live your life. There is a certain contingent of people that hate it if you aren’t concerned or bothered with the fact that they don’t like you. Let them stew. He’s doing the right thing and so is Meghan being happy living their life, doing the things that interest them, and not worried about playing whack a mole with these media stories any longer.
Fantastic analogy….😂. I doubt they’ll get it, though
I watched Harry interview. He was really good was talking to the interviewer even got audience participation. They always said Harry was the dumb one of the family. I think yesterday he sold he was a great statesman’s unlike his brother.
Is there a free link anywhere to the full interview?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpguETXqByQ
@Jais, Thank you, thank you, thank you for that link! I think Harry did a great job, as usual.
Harry had to be the dumb one because his brother is the heir. Everybody knows that the intelligence can’t be measured by school grades, but the media did exactly that to him for years. There are many people who are good at their jobs, but didn’t have much academic success when they were young, the opposite is sometimes true too.
Harry is a good man. He has compassion for those who hurt him and his family. He’s worthy of admiration and emulation. And even more, respect. His innate nobility shines brighter than any crown.
As if they were not the same people who were recently jubilating that he and his family never get security or a house to stay in their so-called home, which would undoubtedly out their lives at risk? Now they want them to come to that same ” home “
That’s what’s so crazy! They know full well they have engineered a climate that is absolutely hostile to the Susssexes and then turn around and whine about him “coming home”!
Troll talk include the speeches about how “nobody” likes them and how they are “banned” from other countries. Just made up stories and then other trolls vote up the talk (I guess bots do a lot of upvoting)
I love his comments. I’ve seen a few cryptic comments from some derangers and apparently Kinsey Schofield was on a video last upset about Harry’s comments about the trolls. So he’s definitely hit a nerve. The rota is very quiet so no doubt they’re upset too. At least we have Harry on record again saying he’s not interested in returning to the UK but I’m going to bet that the British press are going pretend that they didn’t here that and he still wants to come home. Oh he’s definitely not dropping the lawsuits or settling them.
I’m sure it did hit a nerve, for the social media trolls and the trolls in the media . Harry basically said I really don’t think about you at all, but if I do all I feel is pity. People like that can’t deal with the fact that you aren’t bothered by the fact that they don’t like you. They want your attention, and he basically said not only do you not have my attention when you have it I’m sad for you. Yikes.
Haha, Harry’s basically “I feel sorry for all the trolls” and the British media are like “How dare he talk about us that way!” Brilliant!
You can always tell when he hits a nerve with the british press because they dont know how to respond, lol.
I liked how he drew a clear line between the rota “journalists” and real journalists. I think sometimes hes portrayed as having a vendetta against THE MEDIA and against JOURNALISM and I think here he made it clear that he doesnt, he just has a vendetta against the tabloid journalists in the UK who tried to drive his wife to suicide via lies.
Not only did Harry look good, he spoke his piece and I am all here for it. Meghan is Harry’s anchor. The sooner those gutter rats accept this the better their mental health will be . He loves his wife loves his kids and loves living in America. He mentioned in this interview his goal is to be a good husband and father.
That man does not hold back😂. They should really stop goading him. I imagine they’re gonna treat this interview like they do the majority of Spare. Like he never said this. Next week, Eden will be writing another article about how Harry is begging to come back.
We’ll probably get a ‘snubbed by Kate’ for her Christmas pageant! Shunned by William! Oh, the humanity!
Not sure how many more times or ways he has to say he’s not leaving Meghan, he’s not leaving their children and he’s not leaving the US.
I’m interested in the “few things” they were running from when they left the UK. I’m guessing the press, his “family” and the institution but it was a curious comment.
I think it’s definitely his family, William in particular
Harry imo made it clear what bothered them in spare and in various interviews.
Admittedly curious as to what exactly those few things were that caused them to run as well. Definitely family, press, safety, but maybe other stuff as well?
Running from something works much better if you also have domething to run to. Diana supposedly was interested in the US, because she wanted more freedom. Sweden’s Princess Victoria attended uni (Yale, I believe?) in the States during a period when she was struggling and the gossip was too intense. So Harry saying this should get more attention: “It’s a part of my life that I never thought I’d be able to live. It’s the life I think my mom would have wanted for me … It’s huge.”
The trolls want Mike to take over invict us shows their mind set
Good on Harry but f!ck the NYT forever.
I was just on the Telegraph website and headline about Harry at the event changed right before my eyes without me refreshing the page. It went from “Harry laughs off divorce rumours as he and Meghan purse separate work” to “Harry addresses divorce rumours”. At least the press have stop pretending that they weren’t pushing rumours that Harry and Meghan are heading for divorce.
@Amy Bee: Not only is that headline changing before your eyes interesting… I think it’s going to speak to a larger issue going forward, the rewriting of history, both big and small. Not just headlines, but all sorts of records and receipts. Sigh. Crazy that the headline changed without you refreshing the page.
Prince Harry really gets under their skin. Dan Wooten will never recover from being called “a sad, little man”.
“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. ”
I am glad he also mentioned moving stories. They seem very innocent compared to divorce articles, but the idea behind them is H&M are never in peace, so they are constantly looking for a new place. They found peace and happiness when they moved into their home in Montecito, no one is gonna change that.
Agree. And it’s a curious contrast with that other couple, always shuffling from one place to another, never at peace no matter how many photographs of them in the trees while gazing at some distant point we get.
I thought the whole interview was excellent. Harry was sharp, and articulated a picture of the current media landscape very well. Personally, I think he was trolling the trolls.
Such a good informative conversation. Another thing Harry pointed out when discussing the media and their distortions is how it affects legitimate journalists. He gave a shout out to Maria Ressa, Noble prize winner , who was in Colombia with them, and how important their work will be in this current climate.
He is so well spoken and articulates his feelings and issues so well. What a great therapist he must have had.
Glad he’s doing well
I was so moved when he said he’s living the life his mom would have wanted for him. No one can argue with that (though they will try).
I also loved when he said he knew everything he said in the interview would be twisted by the British tabloids — he masterfully preempted their hateful nonsense and they don’t know how to react now LOL.
Over the years, Harry’s skill & substances in public speaking & discussion has greatly improved. He really put time & effort into it.
In “Spare”, Harry was panicked about having to give a speech at the Diana concert in Wembley Stadium. Both he & his brother didn’t prepare a speech & seemed to have few experiences in public speaking. It proved how ill prepared and how little thought & effort the BRF did in bringing up future #2 & #3 heirs to the throne. Well, Harry works on it and we saw the results. His brother? Not much improvement.