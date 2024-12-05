Eden: ‘William & Catherine know that their strength is as a couple’ unlike the Sussexes!

At yesterday’s DealBook Summit, Prince Harry had some very special messages for the deranger contingent online and in the British media. He was asked directly about the latest storyline of “Harry and Meghan’s professional SEPARATION” and he said, in part: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.” He also said, with his whole chest, that he enjoys living in America and raising his children here, and that he feels like his mother would have wanted him to live this life. Well, one of the trolls is still trying to make fetch happen. Richard Eden at the Mail wrote a column based on some quotes from an unnamed courtier, a courtier who pays way too much attention to what the Sussexes are doing:
Catherine’s appearance by Prince William’s side was a reassuring display for monarchists alarmed by the health problems that have beset the Royal Family this year. Queen Camilla’s disclosure that she had not fully recovered from pneumonia was not what they wanted to hear after King Charles’s ongoing treatment for cancer. The Waleses’ joint display offered a stark contrast to Prince Harry’s latest solo appearance across the Atlantic.
When the Sussexes moved to California in 2020 they were expected to become a ‘power couple’ with their own ‘court’ of admiring celebrities desperate to share their limelight. Instead – as was evident last night when Meghan did not join Prince Harry on his visit to New York – they are pursuing increasingly separate working lives.
He was in the city – his second solo visit in little more than two months – for a party to celebrate the opening of an art exhibition, called Friend, at the Ki Smith Gallery, to raise money for Sentebale, the African charity he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Meghan’s absence was notable because Sentebale – which helps children come to terms with having HIV or AIDS – is a cause close to Harry’s heart. Nor did she accompany him when he visited Lesotho with the charity in October. Last night, the prince’s wife was more than 2,000 miles away, attending the Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles in support of her friend, filmmaker Tyler Perry.
A royal source told me this week: ‘William and Catherine know that their strength is as a couple. It’s surprising that Harry and Meghan seem to believe that they are stronger apart when it comes to their engagements. Yes, the Prince and Princess of Wales will do things separately, but they will be together when it matters.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Keep in mind, before all of Kate’s health drama this year, royal sources regularly briefed the British papers in 2023 regarding William and Kate’s plans to step out solo more often, that Kate no longer wanted to travel and she especially didn’t want to undertake more than the bare minimum of “royal work.” Those stories were always presented as a good thing, a wise thing, a sign of maturity from William and Kate, who seem to feed on each other’s laziness. But now that Harry and Meghan are booked and busy, sometimes on different coasts, it’s all hushed tones and palace intrigue for a couple who left that dump five years ago. This all has the feel of Prince William’s obsessive nature too – more than anyone else, it feels like William has been trying to make a Sussex divorce happen. It’s creepy as hell. Also: note that Eden can’t even bring himself to admit that Harry was also in NYC because he had been invited to speak at the DealBook summit.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
State visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar, Ceremonial Welcome by The King and Queen, Horse Guards Parade
London 3 December 2024
Prince and Princess of Wales arrives at the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace for The Amir of Qatar. Buckingham Palace, London. December 3 2024.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive in a carriage at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on December 03, 2024 in London, England.
The Mall, London, UK. 3rd December 2024.
TRHs, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, ride a horse drawn carriage along The Mall on the first full day of the The Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani State Visit to the United Kingdom.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the state visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar, Ceremonial Welcome by The King and Queen, Horse Guards Parade in London 0n 3 December 2024.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales stands next to Prince William, Prince of Wales, as Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani visit Buckingham palace in London, Britain, December 3, 2024.
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
Pictured: Megan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
It’s all just projection.
They can’t even sell William and Kate to the public without bringing up the Montecito Royals 😍The Wales seem so past tense, I wouldn’t even pay Eden for this 😎
William: “I’m (secretly) separated now, so Harry should be separated as well.”
lol Bill and Cathy wish they had any strengths at all.
Slumlord Willy best not hold his breath. The Sussexes aren’t divorcing anytime soon.
Maureen Eden or whatever alias he goes by, is obviously one of those trolls with the high hopes Harry was talking about. Sorry Maureen but once again your hopes will be dashed.
Can you refresh my memory as to why we call him Maureen again? Did he get caught with a burner account or something?
Yah he got with a burner account. It was pretty funny. He will never live it down.
Yes he was caught posting as Maureen and didn’t get out of his burner account.
I miss the days when the rota had teeth and regularly slammed and shamed Willy and Keener. The backdoor dealings that changed the rota’s tone really needs exposed. The real story is their marriage has collapsed and they chose to cover by having the Sussexes attacked rather than fess up. Willy and Keener look miserable together. Constantly projecting their miserable marriage onto the Sussexes doesn’t change that. Is this going to be the rota angle for the next 40 years? King Willy needs his infantilized wife to be a keen peacemaker because neither can function like an independent adult?
The constant stupidity from the “royal experts” is exhausting.
Harry and Meghan are private citizens. They don’t do ‘engagements’ they attend events. Why would they be expected to act like working royals and why would royal courtiers care what a couple who left 5 years ago are doing? Richard Eden is fixated on the Sussexes it’s so weird. Obviously William and Kate are not interesting enough for him to write about on their own. Wasn’t this meant to be Kate’s big return?
@Kaiser, I know it is your job, but do you have to be on some kind of medication to read these awful articles? I have not been on that site since 1/1/2019 and all UK tabloids. I am currently on a diet from some US websites. I cut off the Daily Beast, one of my favorites for a longtime, Newsweek and Hollywood reporter. New York post and TMZ I visit once every few months. I am at a point when there is a British editor, I am contemplating, to visit or not to visit? That is my question. I know there a lot lovely UK people who are not awful so I refuse to generalize the island as bad. If I had to read these people all the times, I would be in a in asylum.
Like the US, it seems in the UK that the more awful you are, the higher you’ll climb in the media field.
LOLOLOL. Eden is so desperate for the Sussexes to divorce. He should focus his attention on the couple in the UK that is getting a lot of scrutiny about their marriage on social media right now.
I also wouldn’t make a point of mentioning that Kate has only been seen once in the past year without William – and that was Wimbledon – because its starting to become increasingly obvious that they’re trying to keep her from being alone.
And at Wimbledon she had Pippa with her. I’m starting to believe the theory that they don’t think she can be trusted on her own.
Harry’s comment about trolls was directed at Eden. He was very clear during the interview that he places the rota in the sewer when it comes to journalism.
Eden must think people are medicated because you can’t watch the interactions with William and Kate and wonder what is going on there. Trying to project divorce on Harry and Meghan as a diversion will only turn out poorly.
At this point, she hasn’t done any events alone. Not one. So until she does, it’s a solid theory.
Legit question: is it possible someone has told Willy he can only get divorced if Meg/Harry get divorced? I’m starting to wonder.
I’m not sure if someone has “told” him that, or if its all in his head, but I can certainly see that being his thinking. Like he’s refusing to get divorced until Harry does so he can feel superior for being married longer or something, IDK.
Ya I don’t doubt that if Harry were single right now, Will would be much more keen to divorce.
I seem to remember a cute AF video of Harry and Meghan dancing and twirling together in Colombia. Stories of them going to restaurants in Vancouver. Pics of them on a tennis court supporting a friend’s charity. Pics of them on a golf cart in costa rica with their kids. Hanging out with Serena at a polo match, looking super glam. Didn’t all of that happen this last year? I know I didn’t imagine any of that. There’s so much evidence to the contrary of what eden is saying. Yeah, they do things apart but they also do a hella lotta things together. Eden and the rest of the trolls really pick and choose the details to present a false narrative. And it’s not working and looks increasingly unhinged bc everyone has seen the evidence of them together?? I’m just laughing bc I predicted that Eden would absolutely pretend like the Deal Summit and Harry’s words never happened and that’s exactly what he’s done. Rota writers are fiction writers. They ain’t journalists.
This shows desperation to try to hide the problems in wails marriage. Eden has no shame
Well…….how does a troll who gets paid in dog food show shame? Clearly, he has none.
In fact, all the british male gossip queens who make it their job to hold aloft the dodgy skirts of the monarchy share one shameless, slippery, slimy, grotesque, gelatinous spine.
I will agree with Eden about Will and Kate’s joint appearance being a “stark contrast” to Harry’s latest solo appearance. Only the “stark contrast” is that Harry’s solo appearance still manages to give clear signs that his marriage to Meghan is still one built on love, admiration and respect whereas Will and Kate’s joint engagements always give off signs of a broken marriage. Their latest joint engagement gave us William swaying, Kate looking teary eyed, William scowling at his wife and Kate flinching from William’s touch of her shoulder.
No one was expecting Harry and Meghan “to create their own court of admiring celebrities” except the UK media. Harry and Meghan have never said anything about wanting to create their own royal court here.
Oh and Tyler Perry is more than just “Meghan’s friend”. He is the man who saved Harry, Meghan and Archie when Harry’s POS father took away their security and money just a couple of months into their one year Sandringham agreement where they were to continue to receive both during that one year. He’s the man who provided them a safe place to live and regroup during what was one of the hardest times in their marriage because of Harry’s father. He is also the man who both Harry and Meghan chose to be their daughters godfather.
“When the Sussexes moved to California in 2020 they were expected to become a ‘power couple’ with their own ‘court’ of admiring celebrities desperate to share their limelight.”
Who exactly was expecting that? Was it Eden perhaps? Like Harry said – the poor trolls are waiting, waiting, waiting for their narrative to come true. But just because they’re royals doesn’t mean H&M are going to follow the same pattern – the “power couple” surrounded by thirsty and desperate admirers is still in the UK.
I’m going to play tabloid speculation and say Harry was sending a message to William. He feels sorry for him. There’s no troll wanting to hear bad news about the Sussexes more than William.
As for the Waleses being stronger together. Yeah, nah. Yet again they were captured in their carriage with Kate distressed and William looking like an arctic wind. For them coupledom appears traumatic for her and annoying AF for him.
I wonder if Harry didn’t have such a happy, settled marriage and family life, the Waleses would have divorced a couple of years ago?
I noticed that too about the carriage ride. It really makes Kate’s cancer-free PDA-athon commercial look extra fake. You’d think they would hold hands or look at each other at least. Huevo is so big on doing things differently but on that front, he’s worse than his dad.
So why have most of Will’s appearances been without Kate? Why wasn’t she supporting him at his big thing-ES?
This separation focus misses the obvious. The Sussexes aren’t living off the public purse. They have to do real work. Not phony busy work. Going to events is part of Harry and Meghan’s jobs. I’m not sure if she wants to act again, but Hollywood is all about networking. Of course she’s going to do her own thing. Second, their children are much younger than the Wails’. It makes sense that one of them stays closer to home. Young kids need a schedule. It’s not like they can cart them around the country. Third, it has to be panic inducing if they do travel together without the kids. He lost his mom when he was a kid and NYC wasn’t a safe space for them the last time.
Not even with all the taxpayers’ money, all the many millions a year from rents and other investment income, their army of palace staff, servants, security guards and the entire right-wing press at their side are these two people convincing. Not individually and not as a couple.
Eden needs to give up his so called ‘journalism’ and get a proper job, something useful.