Queen Camilla ‘has risen to the demands of the job but she finds it exhausting’

This week, Queen Camilla pulled out of the welcome ceremony for the Qatari state visit, but she ended up attending the palace luncheon and the state dinner on Tuesday. On that same day, she told people that her “chest infection” was actually pneumonia, and that’s why she had been canceling so many appearances and events in the past month. The royal reporters are taking pains to talk around it, but I strongly suspect that Camilla’s pneumonia started out as Covid. Which would make this like the third or fourth time she’s had Covid. In any case, “sources close to Camilla” are mad as hell that Cam is sick and that everyone expects her to do royal work now that she’s fulfilled her lifelong goal of being queen. She left bodies in the street in her quest to be queen, but now she just wants to be left alone.
Friends of Queen Camilla have told The Daily Beast that they are “extremely concerned” by the 77-year-old contracting pneumonia. Palace aides had attempted to play down the severity of her illness in recent weeks, saying that she was suffering from a “nasty bug” and a “lingering chest infection” but Camilla herself revealed Tuesday, during a state visit to the U.K. by the Emir of Qatar, that she had in fact contracted pneumonia.
Camilla’s revelation raised new question marks about the only partially transparent way in which the palace typically handles health news about its two most elderly principals. King Charles is being treated for cancer but the palace has declined to specify the type. The palace has form in this area; when the late Queen Elizabeth II was dying of bone cancer her aides consistently briefed she was suffering from nothing more than “episodic mobility problems.”
Three separate friends expressed their concerns about Camilla to The Daily Beast. While all made it clear they understood Camilla was indeed recovering well and not in danger, they variously said they believed she was finding the demands of being queen “exhausting” and that a “brutal” year spent worrying about her husband’s health had left her “run down and vulnerable.”
One friend said: “People forget that Camilla never set out to be queen. She never signed up for the hamster wheel. She just happened to fall in love with a prince. She has risen to the demands of the job but she finds it exhausting.”
She is suspected to have contracted the disease during the recent state visit to Australia and Samoa or shortly thereafter. The friend said: “At 77, to be shipped off to the other side of the world to shake hands with thousands of people when your husband has cancer is, quite frankly, too much to ask. Camilla would never complain, and of course she wanted to support her husband, but she never should have been put in that situation. And she got pneumonia as a result. I hope this makes the mandarins sit up and take notice.”
Another friend of the couple told The Daily Beast, “We are all extremely concerned that this happened. Thank goodness she seems to have recovered. Camilla just needs to rest and recuperate now over Christmas and I only hope they drive her and the king to church on Christmas Day if it’s cold!”
A third friend of the queen’s told The Daily Beast: “Prince William said that his year had been ‘brutal’ and the ‘hardest’ of his life. I would humbly suggest that Camilla has had a brutal year too. To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing. She was run down and vulnerable and she needs to be cared for as well.”
“People forget that Camilla never set out to be queen. She never signed up for the hamster wheel. She just happened to fall in love with a prince.” Camilla’s “friends” really shouldn’t go down this road. Camilla went out of her way to attach herself to the married heir to the throne, she went out of her way to destroy his marriage and gaslight his wife, and after Diana’s death, Camilla demanded to marry Charles and to have an official image makeover. She also demanded the title of queen – QEII never wanted this horse to be called “Queen Camilla” and they waited until QEII was close to death to force her into signing off on “queen consort Camilla.” Now that Camilla has gotten everything she ever wanted after decades of appalling behavior, Camilla has regrets! No, what this really is Camilla telling Charles that she’s not going to travel anymore. This has been the perfect excuse for her – no more international travel, she’s just going to stay in the UK from here. Preferably Ray Mill.
Oh she wanted that crown and all that came with it. She now has the crown but doesn’t want to fulfill her duties.
Interesting… she’s very like the next consort, wants the perks and not the obligations
Insult to horses! They are beautiful animals. This person is not more so inside which affects the outside look. The mistress queen is lazy l. She never worked in her life and has been collecting tax ozyers money as a side piece forever. I hope Princess Di is responsible for all their karmas from wherever she is.
I have not noticed her masking up at various events including indoor receptions. What is up with that? Charles does not mask up also.
Another lazy person we pay to keep . She has always been lazy but for some reason her laziness has always been off people’s radar , maybe it’s cos there are so many scandals etc to criticise her about that we forget about how lazy she is
Of course Camilla wanted it all. The spin that she never “wanted anything” is always so tedious. She undermined Diana every step of the way
Poor, poor Camilla! Nothing to do but stay home and try on the crown jewels. Host an occasional book fair and pretend to care about domestic violence and women. And miss me with the “She never wanted this life!” drama. Why the hell did she marry the future king? Other women turned down Charles for precisely that reason. And yes I know that she’s almost 80 but here in the US, you’d be shocked at the number of women and men that age who keep working so they can keep eating everyday.
Please. The minute Camzilla married CRex was the minute she publicly stated by her actions that she was certainly amenable to becoming queen. Otherwise she’d never have married him. Or he’d have (*snort*) abdicated in favor of Andrew. The act of marriage was a declaration of her [future] role, and she’s had y.e.a.r.s to prepare for it.
I have some empathy for pneumonia–especially how news about Camzilla might hit other people suffering from it. One of my relatives with cancer (among other illnesses) was hospitalized for pneumomia. His month in the hospital wasted his muscles so much he never walked again. Recovery can be brutal.
Charles did not hire Mark Bolland for nothing. She started the mentorship with him on the road to Queen even before Diana died.
Oh please, no one is buying this! Camilla the young ingenue that fell for a prince having no idea what was in-store for her… Oh wait, no, that was Diana, the woman Camilla manipulated, lied about and spent a decade or more cheating with her husband!
At her age, she should have had more than one pneumonia vaccinations. Old crap for brains thinks she’s invincible?
I believe she smokes like a chimney, which means her lungs are in terrible shape.
Of course Camilla is exhausted: she got fired from the only job she ever had after a week and has not worked since. Flying to Australia to be fawned over and shake hands is too much??! It’s not even proper work!
She didn’t even fly straight to Australia. Didn’t she go a few days ahead of time and get her spa treatments in?
Camilla’s friend saying may I humbly suggest that it’s also been a brutal year for Camilla too. LOL. Humbly suggest is hilarious. Ain’t nothing humble about Camilla. GMAFB. Some shade to William there. It’s clear she was not happy about going on their big Australia tour. I’ll be shocked if she goes on another one. Poor Camilla. She never wanted to be queen. She just happened to fall in love with a prince. That sounds like one of Kate’s lines. And it’s not true for either of them.
I think they are using the “ never set out to be queen” line because it’s obvious Kate did nothing with her life but chase the ring and crown.
Yeah, while I know that line of talk around Camilla has been around for a while, I think using it right now is a specific barb at Kate. Kate set out to be queen, it was her #1 goal from the time she was however old. I honestly don’t think Camilla did; I think she wanted to be the #1 mistress and all of that, and I think NOW she wants to be queen and probably did from the time of Charles’ divorce maybe. So it has been a longtime ambition of hers, for sure, but I dont think she thought in 1981 “here’s how I’ll become queen someday.” There was just no indication at that point that Charles would ever be allowed to divorce Diana.
and I’ve said before that I think a lot of Camilla’s actions over the past year are because she’s ticked at William and Kate. William has taken months and months off over the past year because of kate’s “health” but Camilla was expected to maintain a roughly normal schedule. So I think that’s where that barb comes from – she’s ticked that Kate’s health gave both of them a “get out of work free” card for a year or more and she is still expected to go on big international tours etc.
She’s lazy, Kate’s lazy, William is lazy. So it seems they’re just kind of fighting over who should be allowed to work the least.
All kinds of interesting tidbits here. The press are sick of all the secrecy around the Royals’ health. Camilla is sick of hearing William’s whining about what a tough year he’s had. And Camilla is sick of following Charles around on international trips.
So if Kate has noped out and Camilla has noped out and William’s off being prince with a small “r,” that leaves Charles as a very lonely king. It’s kind of Shakespearean.
If she really didn’t want to be Queen she wouldn’t have married Charles.
The photo choices are perfection!
As for Campy she needs to get off her high horse ( couldn’t resist).
Wasn’t it just last week that Cams friends told the rota that being queen was a dream come true or some such?
If I were a British taxpayer I’d be fuming at this. Why have a monarchy if none of them can “work” without complaining about it?
To the friend who stated “Camilla would never complain” She is just using you to complain.
This is Camilla’s way to say “I do what I kike to do and anything else will be to exhausting for me from now on”.
My husband has cancer and yet I, the reluctant queen, was shipped halfway around the world to shake hands with commoners. My vulnerability will not be ignored again! Ooh, unlock that tiara, it’s gorgeous!
😂
The subtext here seems to be “the young vibrant Prince of Wales and his recovered Princess of Wales” should be doing this. But Charles wants to do it. And Camilla has been like this with travel for years. And of course she wanted the crown once she was divorced.
Excellent photo Kaiser! Though it is an insult to horses…neigh….
So Charles, who was a hard-working PoW and continued a busy schedule as a cancer-stricken king, has a lazy-a$$ wife, lazy a$$ son and DIL, and alienated the hard-working son, who started two thriving charities before he was 30 and DIL who were committed to working for the Firm until they were forced out. How’s the slimmed-down monarchy working out for you, Chuckie?
This line is why I quit watching “The Crown”. When the far better-looking actress clutched her hands and demurred, but I never wanted to be Queen. I thought oh no, that’s what they are doing. The Royals are writing the crown now. I turned it off and never watched after. I still remember the look on Camilla’s face in the Cathedral when Diana and Charles were married. It is etched on my brain. Her expression, her whole demeanor screamed “I want”!!
Perhaps she should stop drinking.
Why stop now? Keep those cocktails coming.
My god, Kate and Camilla are playing from the same play book. I never realized before that they are the same. Two lazy mean girls, although I think Camilla is out-scheming Kate at the moment.
They both seem to be good moms but setting terrible examples of decent human beings and women. Both schemed to get where they are through men- how regressive.
She couldn’t hack it as a young secretary. https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2022/01/camilla-the-controversial-figure-who-may-become-queen?srsltid=AfmBOop35gPqoDJ_J25jD3XSO28W03ZpsgwpM1nG789vxSFJ4JX2uoLT
All you had to do was wear a mask.
Every time you use that photo I love you more.