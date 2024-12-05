Taylor Swift’s record-shattering Eras Tour comes to a close this weekend!

While I’m not a Swiftie, I have a great deal of respect for many aspects of Taylor Swift. She has fundamentally changed the business of music, and she is one of the most important artists and businesswomen in the industry. She’s closing out her nearly two-year Eras Tour this coming weekend. It really is the end of an era – an epic concert tour which saw her criss-crossing the globe for 152 concerts which redefined arena-tours and altered local and national economies. Taylor has become a billionaire *just from the Eras Tour alone* separate from her incredible album sales and streams, separate from everything else she’s done in her career before this. So obviously, People Magazine gave Taylor their cover this week:
Taylor Swift has just three shows left on her record-shattering Eras Tour — and when she says goodbye it’ll mark the end of what the superstar has called “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened” in her life.
Swift, 35, will play the last of her 152 tour dates in Vancouver on Dec. 8, and the impact of her tour has been nothing short of global phenomenon. From reintroducing the world to the joys of friendship bracelets to inspiring the highest-grossing concert film of all time, the Eras Tour certainly made its mark.
It also evolved with its star; since kicking things off in March 2023, Swift healed from heartbreak and settled into a new love with NFL star Travis Kelce, and even became a billionaire in August, the first musician ever to do so based solely on performing and songwriting, according to Forbes.
Journalist Rob Sheffield, whose book Heartbreak Is the National Anthem explores her massive influence, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the “Fortnight” singer’s magic lies in the fact that her songs are “so personal” to her, yet relatable to those consuming her art.
“The Beatles are the closest thing to a Taylor Swift that we have in history,” says Sheffield. “She’s so completely transformed pop music.”
Though Swift has certainly earned all of her accolades — which included a record-setting fourth album of the year win at the Grammy Awards in February, for Midnights — she hasn’t done it alone. The star’s family and A-list friends have been fixtures at her Eras Tour shows since the beginning, with mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin mingling with fans and holding down the fort in the VIP tent. Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce also attended 14 shows, and his family members have shown up to cheer on Swift, too.
The Eras Tour might go down as one of the most important or significant tours of all time and it certainly redefined Taylor’s career and legend. My question is… after this crazy high, after this two year global phenomenon, how can she top it? What’s next for the girl who has done everything? Is a semi-retirement in the cards, perhaps a wedding and a baby? Or will she decide to just go even bigger, if that’s even possible?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover courtesy of People.
I think she will want to go away for a while and be a mom. Travis came to her life at the perfect moment and he also recognizes that. No shade from me I love them together.
Oh I hope we get a Tayvis wedding!
I’m not a Swiftie either, but I keep thinking about how women and girls who went to her concerts said they had never felt so safe in a big crowd like that.
Her music really isn’t it for me, but it is for a lot of people, and anything that brings joy and community, I’m all for it.
I keep thinking of the people who cashed in college funds and 401k’s and went into major debt to take their kid to see a concert. Sure, memories and all but was it really worth the financial risk? And not anecdotal, have multiple middle class friends who did this.
Ho hum. *continues enjoying Beyonce playlist*
Why can’t we celebrate both? I think the worst part of feminism is thinking we have to pick teams by building one woman up and tearing another one down. I love BOTH Beyonce and Taylor. They have both individually done amazing things.
Anna- EXACTLY THIS. Thank you.
To quote Ms Swift:
“And we see you over there on the internet
Comparing all the girls who are killing it
But we figured you out
We all know now, we all got crowns
You need to calm down”
Beyonce is an incredible talent and deserves every accolade she gets.
Same for Taylor.
We don’t have to sh*t on one to lift up the other.
Idk I think she will go bigger
I love her a lot, and the comparison to the Beatles tracks when you consider their shared status as a global phenomenon. Nonetheless–and I do love her music–the Beatles did a lot a ground breaking innovation in rock and roll, the instruments played, combining edge with R & B. Taylor can and has put out albums that sound the same–so I would not tend to put a her in a category with them in terms of that ne plus ultra pioneering..
Fearless, 1989, Folklore…
these albums sound so different! She has literally switched genres. All her albums certainly have her undeniable stamp on them, but there are a lot of differences, I would argue more than the Beatles (as a Beatles Stan).
“I would argue more than the Beatles”
😭😭😭 That is crazy thing to say. Open the schools.
Only it’s not crazy to say- you need to work on being a bit more objective about Taylor.
I have listened to all Taylor albums. Yes, it is crazy to compare her work to Beatles, I am not talking about her sales or popularity. Beatles’s work was revolutionary, Taylor’s is not. Even when it was country, it was country pop. She didn’t invent a new sound with Folklore (one of favs after Evermore) either. Maybe you should be more objective about your idol.
First it isn’t crazy to compare. And considering actual Beatles have done it don’t think people are wrong. Also this could be why you miss her works impact. Comprehension is important. Hmm said the albums are more unique from one to the next compared to the Beatles that she does more switching of genres and sound. She didn’t compare their level or revolutions.
Also listening to an album an understanding an album are two different things.
@Sarah, yeah I don’t think Taylor’s work is as revolutionary as Beatles’s because I didn’t understand it, since her work is soo deep. lol.
It’s really impressive. I said this yesterday but I’m excited to see where she goes next with her music. I’d love to see her do something really daring musically.
I just want Reputation TV. *cries*
I do too, but I also want Debut. I think it will be interesting to hear those songs now that she has life experience.
But yeah rep is going to be good.
Whatever she does, I look forward to it.
I applaud all the strong women in music right now. They are helping us All rise.
Thank you !
I think she will go bigger but on the business side, like Jayz did with def jam.
Whatever she chooses, I look forward to watching her next “era” My 10yo daughter is a huge mini swiftie and it’s fascinating to watch the Fandom in action. They’re plotting world domination based solely on Taylor telling them to be themselves and dream big without limits. Her impact is ridiculously impressive
I saw Taylor in Toronto and she cried talking about the end of the tour. You could tell how much she’s enjoyed it and that she’s emotional about wrapping it up.
Taylor seems like someone who will always be working. There are two more re-releases – her name and her reputation. There have been rumours since the Look What You Made Me Do video that there is an unreleased secret orange album that was shelved after the whole Kimye phone call debacle. If true (and not more Swiftie conspiracy nonsense), that album could be the true end of the era.
I do see her getting married and maybe trying another new genre of music. I don’t want to speculate on whether she will have children.
I wonder if she will have a bit of an emotional crash in the aftermath of riding this high. It will be a huge adjustment to go back to ordinary life. I’m sure she will channel that into another bestselling album and rely on her neverending fount of creativity.
Will Travis go for a Christmas engagement? I think it might be too soon after the end of the tour. Maybe they just plan to enjoy his off season and do nothing together. That might set things up for a spring engagement. Probably if they do a wedding it won’t be that much further into the future. Since I think they both want a family, once you turn 35 and you’re in the right situation, you don’t want to wait years to get started. Taylor probably wants to do it in order of engagement, wedding, baby. My prediction – 2 years from now all of those will have come true.
Vancity is pretty excited for her to be here. Saw a lot of posts about those travelling from the US and driving across the border, only to recently realize that if you have a DUI or felony, you can’t come into Canada. Hope everyone did their homework before coming here…
This is an absolutely huge accomplishment. The preparation and stamina required for such a long time is mind boggling. And when I say that I mean every single person who worked on this. It is a master work if organization and execution on a massive scale. Amazing.
It is crazy that 2 years you are touring, then it is over. I can’t imagine the emotional, psychological effects of it. I know some artists stopped touring because of that. Honestly, I know she made almost billion from the tour, but her tour crew also ate good. The industry work can be temporary and hard to get, they got jobs for 2 years thanks to the tour and made a lot of money I am sure.
I’m in the Eras Tour Vancouver FB group and it is HYSTERICAL how stupid Americans are with this. 🤣🤣
“What do you mean I can’t get in with a DUI?? It’s not a big deal in my state! They can’t do that!+” (Posts x 300 bajillion)
“I don’t have a hotel booked yet any suggestions?” (Posts x 100 million)
“I’m flying in, I need a passport?!!” (Posts x infinity)
“They actually took my pepper spray and it’s totally legal!!!’ (no weapons, ‘Murrica.)
I cannot wait to see how many Americans get rejected because of their arrogance and sh-tty last minute planning.
It was a huge show. I had the pleasure of getting to see it in Los Angeles, and it was phenomenal. She did say in her new book that she was preparing for her new going to do something big I’m sure she’ll take a small break and hang out with her family cause she’s gotta be a little tired and she’s gotta wanna plan.
Amazing & something nobody’s ever done it not even my personal fave Michael, she should be so proud. She made friendship bracelets a thing people just do, people speak about what era of life they are in and use that phrasing, she raised the GDP of cities and countries. She also is why artist get better payment on streamers! This entire re-recording adventure she’s taken has wchanged the way people talk about musicians and their art and finally all the new young big things were inspired by her. And she basically said embrace girlhood that’s great and people did.
Can’t wait to see what she does next and I want the last two re-records. I am wondering if she will open her own label?