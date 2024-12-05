Katy Perry will reportedly perform at the Invictus Games’ opening concert

Katy Perry is kind of over. Her 2024 album, 143, flopped hard. People are mad that she’s still working with Dr. Luke. People have outgrown her pseudo-feminist anthems. But! She’s still one of the most successful pop stars of the past 20 years. People still rock out to her old hits. Well, some interesting news. Katy is apparently the opening act for the Invictus Games next year. Katy and her husband Orlando Bloom are neighbors with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry and Meghan even went to see Katy’s final show of her Las Vegas residency last year (a Sussex appearance which enraged Prince William).
Prince Harry has secured the services of his neighbour Katy Perry to sing at the opening night of his Invictus Games. The Grammy nominated star will headline the opening of the event for disabled military veterans in Vancouver, Canada, in February. The 40-year-old is by far the biggest star to appear at the bi-annual event attended by Harry and his wife Meghan.
Perry and her partner actor British actor Orlando Bloom are close neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, California. The couple were among the guests invited to the third birthday party for Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet at their £20m mansion in the swanky Californian enclave favoured by many A-list stars.
The friendship between the two power couples was highlighted last year when Harry and Meghan attended the ‘Fireworks’ concert in Las Vegas sitting in VIP seats alongside Celine Dion. While Meghan appeared to enjoy the concert body language experts who watched Harry noted that he appeared uncomfortable.
[From The Daily Mail]
I hope Katy sings some of her old hits at Invictus. “Firework” or “Roar” or “Part of Me.” Like, I just hope that she doesn’t get up there and try to sing her flop single from this year, “Woman’s World.” It’s really funny that Katy is now tight with the Sussexes, because she also made a point of performing at King Charles’s coronation concert (and she did the most to rizz him up). She was also very critical of Meghan’s wedding gown back in 2018.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
But I thought H&M were all ALOOOONE in Montecito and none of their neighbors would talk to them.
“She was also very critical of Meghan’s wedding gown back in 2018.”
That’s why I don’t fuck with Katy. Talkin bout “Kate won” after Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
I see Orlando maybe, probably being the bridge between the two families with them also living in Montecito.
But what I LOVE about her appearance is the normal response of the BM is to belittle the “has-been” singer or other talent that associates themselves with H&M. Except she was the biggest name at the coronation and she loved Kate’s dress better. So they can’t!!! bwahahahahaha
Someone who is in public in that bandage dress channeling a mummy shouldn’t be criticizing someone else’s attire.
@somebody: your comment made me LMAO…seriously!
Great PR move from Katy to balance the performance at Chuck whatever that was or tax payers payed bill egofest conning the nation festivities.
Are they married?
As Kaiser says she only needs to sing the hits at the closing ceremony. It could have been worse they could have invited Drake to perform.
The article says opening ceremony, but yes. I think an international event like Invictus calls for songs everybody knows.
Oh I thought it was the closing ceremony. Well she’ll probably just sing fireworks
Roar and Firework seem like they would be good for the sentiment of the games.
@Amy Bee, that was savage, lol!! Drake! Ha!
This reminds me of that Simpson’s episode with BTO. “No talking! NO NEW CRAP! Takin Care if Business, right now!…Get to the Workin Overtime Part!”
I have always seen Katy Perry as a Karen. Orlando and Katy Perry never really made sense particularly after Orlando and Miranda Kerr. As long as Meghan is ok with her now, it is none of my business but in my opinion, Katy Perry is done as a pop star!
How is she the biggest star to perform at these games? Bruce Springsteen performed back in 2017 and I would argue that he is a much bigger star.
Bruce didn’t perform at the con-a-nation so obviously he’s irrelevant
I think it’s fair if Katy didn’t love Meghan’s dress. Or if she preferred Kate’s. Meghan’s dress was simple and not super fitted so yeah that would not be Katy’s style. But it was the catty Kate won comment. She made it a competition at a time when Meghan was getting a lot of bad press from the BM smear campaign. So yeah, not cool. That said, I wonder if Katy has ever said something to Meghan about it. As in apologized and said that was really shitty of me. I think meghan would accept that if she showed kindness and wasn’t talking any more shit, which it seems she hasn’t? Or it’s possible Meghan didn’t even care if Katy liked Kate’s dress more.
I do not like how Katy Perry has acted in a lot of situations mainly regarding dr luke and britney but I saw a tweet referencing a conversation between katy and joni mitchell where Katy asked her who her rivals were and Joni answered I don’t have rivals I have colleagues. Now some people are naturally very competetive and others become competetive out of necessity. I think the music industry has created a lot of shady behaviour because of how they are dividing attention and resources. First you have to beat all your fellow artists on your own label to be able to release music and then you have to go out and compete against everyone else. I think she sees the world through a very specific lens where you win or lose and you win by getting the most attention. Hence the snarky comments, cheesy costumes and never chilling.
This is what happens when you take sides. 😂😂! I’m still mad at Katy Perry for the wedding gown dig while H&M are now fine with her!!!!
Well.. I don’t understand the choice, honestly. For so many reasons.
And she looks dreadful these days.
At least it’s done at the beginning and then can be forgotten with the joy of the rest of Invictus.
They don’t have to be best buddies. Invictus made the announcement. it’s professional. Anyway, I thought Nelly Fertado was the featured artists, and she’s Canadian. I do wonder why is Perry such a late announcement.
I think Nelly Furtado is performing at the closing ceremonies.
So funny to me that Katy Perry and Pink get all these types of gigs. Like they’re ok but not that big? Or maybe just reliable professionals?
Yeah, I don’t think of Katy Perry as a big star anymore. To me her, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani are all just people you see on game shows or some other filler entertainment now. Not Taylor or Beyonce level names. But I’m down to hear Firework, it’s cool.
Well, Nicole won the Olivier award last year for the revival of Sunset Boulevard in London and she’ll probably get a Tony nomination for the Broadway production (if she hasn’t torpedoed herself by liking Russell Brand’s tweet), so she’s still active.
As long as she is donating her time and not a paid appearance. Or asking for a paid private jet, hotel room for 10 and white roses in her dressing groom. It’s crazy how some celebrites have no problem draining charities with ‘expenses’. Then good for her, these charity events are not easy to put on. And getting A list celebrities to help perform and promote it is a good thing. And her old songs are fire. I still listen to them and her new music is god awful. So stick to the old hits Katy.
All i can say is thank goodness i’m not Michele Obama, and i’m not required to go high. thats all i’m saying