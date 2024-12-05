Katy Perry will reportedly perform at the Invictus Games’ opening concert

Katy Perry is kind of over. Her 2024 album, 143, flopped hard. People are mad that she’s still working with Dr. Luke. People have outgrown her pseudo-feminist anthems. But! She’s still one of the most successful pop stars of the past 20 years. People still rock out to her old hits. Well, some interesting news. Katy is apparently the opening act for the Invictus Games next year. Katy and her husband Orlando Bloom are neighbors with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry and Meghan even went to see Katy’s final show of her Las Vegas residency last year (a Sussex appearance which enraged Prince William).

Prince Harry has secured the services of his neighbour Katy Perry to sing at the opening night of his Invictus Games. The Grammy nominated star will headline the opening of the event for disabled military veterans in Vancouver, Canada, in February. The 40-year-old is by far the biggest star to appear at the bi-annual event attended by Harry and his wife Meghan. Perry and her partner actor British actor Orlando Bloom are close neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, California. The couple were among the guests invited to the third birthday party for Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet at their £20m mansion in the swanky Californian enclave favoured by many A-list stars. The friendship between the two power couples was highlighted last year when Harry and Meghan attended the ‘Fireworks’ concert in Las Vegas sitting in VIP seats alongside Celine Dion. While Meghan appeared to enjoy the concert body language experts who watched Harry noted that he appeared uncomfortable.

I hope Katy sings some of her old hits at Invictus. “Firework” or “Roar” or “Part of Me.” Like, I just hope that she doesn’t get up there and try to sing her flop single from this year, “Woman’s World.” It’s really funny that Katy is now tight with the Sussexes, because she also made a point of performing at King Charles’s coronation concert (and she did the most to rizz him up). She was also very critical of Meghan’s wedding gown back in 2018.