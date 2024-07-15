Katy Perry’s new single, which was co-written by Dr. Luke, is a ghastly mess

Many of us have been ignoring Katy Perry for years, at least musically. I had to look up when she last released an album and how it did. Her last two studio albums performed poorly – Witness (2017) and Smile (2020) barely charted and only sold a small fraction of her previous albums, released during Katy’s heyday a decade ago or longer. It’s not that Katy disappeared – she was on American Idol for years as a judge, she got married and had a baby, and she’s spent years cozying up to the British monarchy, even performing at King Charles’s coronation concert. But yeah, people just sort of lost interest in Katy as a pop star at some point, which is weird given her ubiquity a decade ago.

Well, Katy is trying to launch a comeback and it’s not going well. Her new album is called 143, and she’s released the first single and music video. The song is called “Woman’s World” and it’s absolutely ghastly:

The song itself is just kind of stupid, and representative of the kind of frothy, irrelevant, cotton-candy fuax-feminism Katy pushed circa 2011. The music video is what makes it downright offensive though. What’s worse is the backstory – Katy has worked with producer/hitmaker Dr. Luke throughout her career, and she returned to him for “Woman’s World” and the album. In 2014-16, Kesha went to court to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke, and Kesha made credible accusations that Dr. Luke abused her, raped her and plied her with drugs and alcohol. While Kesha lost many battles, she succeeded in ensuring that anyone who works with Dr. Luke gets a massive sideeye. Singing about bubble-gum feminism while shaking your t-ts and working with a credibly accused rapist is not the way to launch a comeback.

As NBC News notes, even Katy’s true-blue fans are in turmoil about whether to support a song co-written and produced by Dr. Luke. They’re also mad that this rollout is so messy, and that their girl is being exposed as a massive hypocrite. The critical response is already savage too – you can read the Guardian’s review here, they called it “regressive, warmed-over hell.” Other critics have called it a “stale retread” and “stuck in 2016.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and screenshots from YouTube.

52 Responses to “Katy Perry’s new single, which was co-written by Dr. Luke, is a ghastly mess”

  1. Snaggletooth says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:28 am

    When I saw her stumbling and smirking around the coronation, my Meghan-hater radar went off. Maybe this is a little unfair, but Katy did crack jokes about Britney’s mental health for years. This is Karma.

    Reply
    • Kat says:
      July 15, 2024 at 9:02 am

      1000%

      This is karma coming for this horrendous individual.

      Reply
      • MichaelaCat says:
        July 15, 2024 at 9:33 am

        Never liked her either.

        What surprises me most is that she still has any fans.

    • Lindsay says:
      July 15, 2024 at 11:00 am

      You are spot on, Snaggletooth.
      Kissing up to the colonizers was sickening.
      Just a typical/stale look for a ‘wanna be feminist’ in 2024.
      Katy has proven herself to be a grade A, tried and true male gaze chaser.
      She can deny it all she wants, but her attached video is a mom who got back in great shape and ready to recapture her tassel breast cone era that brought her lots of attention.

      Not at all interested in musical critical acclaim.
      Just visuals.
      And she does look great by the way. She has a beautiful body and she has loads of talent.
      But it seems she just wants to be ‘hot’

      Reply
      • CJ says:
        July 15, 2024 at 1:47 pm

        The description of it as a cotton candy feminism lite circa 2011 is so apt for Katy. She’s either a wannabe feminism, or far worse… she thinks that this type of feminism still works and has impact in 2024. And after the hell that the world has been through and what the US continues to face with right-wing nuts, it says a lot about the kind of self-involved rich white woman view on feminism she has. Up there with goop et al

  2. JanetDR says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

    That video is… offensive.

    Reply
    • Minnieder says:
      July 15, 2024 at 5:17 pm

      I was cringing so hard after 5 seconds but forced myself to watch it. It was….horrible. And my second hand embarrassment is off the charts 😬😬😬

      Reply
  3. ML says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Omg, thank you so much for including that Guardian review of her album!🤣

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 15, 2024 at 10:38 am

      It’s quite something isn’t it!

      Reply
    • harpervalleypta says:
      July 15, 2024 at 12:31 pm

      That guardian review…. HAHAHAHAHAHA!

      And what I really like is that they included the video from Chappell Roan, who succeeded in doing a tongue in cheek “women are awesome!” song/video. It’s a good rebuttal to the (few) fans I’ve seen complaining that people “aren’t getting” that Katy’s song is satire. Well, yeah, it may have been intended to be tongue in cheek satire, but she failed miserably at it.

      Reply
      • Ellieee says:
        July 15, 2024 at 8:24 pm

        @HARPER I am loving Chappell Roan. I’ve been around long enough to see the rise of Britney and Lady Gaga, and I haven’t been so excited for a pop singer since. Everyone, give ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ and all of ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess’ a listen.

  4. Jks says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

    She looks desperate.

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:39 am

    I saw the video, I won’t be listening to her music.. especially now after reading the backstory.

    Reply
  6. Kokiri says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:39 am

    I had to turn it off it’s so bad. So basic.

    And so sexist, she uses every single trope & stereotype in the first verse/chorus!

    I’m glad it fell flat, she’s a pretty awful artist/singer/dancer/person.

    Reply
  7. Nutella toast says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Maybe I’m too dumb to understand the nuance or irony of the gas pump in her butt cheek and pretending to pee in urinals…copying male stereotypes doesn’t make us women. Being our truest selves and forging our own path (however that looks in whatever body we have) does. …if he dreamed up this video, it checks. So. Bad.

    Reply
    • Kateee says:
      July 15, 2024 at 10:51 am

      I sort of was thinking the first section was the male gaze’s idealized womanhood, and then she was crushed under the weight of it. But then she showed up with less clothes but cyborg legs, and it didn’t get better or make any kind of sense after she reinflated herself? And I couldn’t listen to more of that sound to even finish it. Bye girl. I hate that she proved TS right for hating her (lol)

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 15, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      I thought that urinal shot was stupid, but was utterly repulsed by the gas nozzle in the butt. WTH was that even supposed to be????

      Reply
  8. sevenblue says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:42 am

    It is like someone from Katy’s team left her and took all the talent with them. People thought it was that Luke guy, but apparently it wasn’t. I can’t believe how bad the music video and the music itself are. The lyrics trash, music trash, the messaging is all over the place. If it was actually good, the general public would still listen to it. Most people don’t follow Luke’s controversies.

    Also, just to note, it wasn’t just Kesha who spoke out about this man. Multiple A-List singers commented on what a horrible guy he is. Kelly Clarkson, who minds her own business all the time, spoke out against him.

    Reply
  9. Katie Beanstalk says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:45 am

    Her song “Last Friday Night” has 1.5 billion views on YouTube. I tried to explain it in my head and gave up.

    Reply
  10. Sass says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:46 am

    That video is awful. It looks like she’s just desperate to show off her ‘post baby bod’ ( to be fair, she does look very fit, and great), BUT massive side eye to her.
    She’s simply reduced women to titty-baring beings.
    And, the colab with Dr Luke as a massive secondary shade.
    Bad optics indeed, Katy.

    Reply
  11. Coco Bean says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:48 am

    What a bizarre, cringy video. The song is mediocre at best but the video does it absolutely no favors. Oof

    Reply
  12. Mireille says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:50 am

    What did I just watch? What kind of crap video did she think she was creating? I always found Katy Perry songs either superficially cute or annoying. This one and the video are just forgettable — although the thirst is as strong as a Brad and Ines pap walk. And yeah, I’m tired of the sugary faux feminist themes that she’s pushes. Katy, you can just do your kitty kat cute pop music…no need to go any deeper than that. Being deep is not you at all.

    Reply
  13. Fig says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:58 am

    She also voted for Rich Caruso so truly she does not have a brain. Never Really Over was a great song with a terrible video, she should have continued on in that vein. The fact that six people wrote this vague trite tired song is laughable, even sadder that four of them were men. On a song called Women’s World!!!!

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Yuck. After the second very unappetizing shot of ladies wiggling their booties in front of the urinals, I stopped the video. That was 37 seconds in. Her pop career is dunzo.

    Reply
  15. Janey says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:04 am

    this seems lazy. I’m getting vibes that she’s trying to piggyback off the Barbie movie but she’s too late in terms of the sound of the song and look of the video (which is crap as is the song). Go away.

    Reply
  16. DARK says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:04 am

    Katycats have spent weeks saying Katy is forced to work with him because of contracts which is a lie and most of them know it too. She has a publishing deal that involves him but that does not mean she has to work with him. Katy is still big enough in the industry that the labels couldn’t force her if she wasn’t ok with it either. They are really competing for being the worst fanbase out there with making fun of victims trying to drag everyone else not to mention the threats. The album is going to tank too.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      July 15, 2024 at 9:18 am

      She didn’t work with him for her last 2 albums, which flopped. That is why she went back to him, not because of contractual obligations.

      Reply
  17. mblates says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:10 am

    i saw fans try to say this was satire, which might work if 1) she wasn’t working with dr. luke and/or 2) she didn’t have a history of anti-feminism and supporting people who deny women access to basic medical care.

    Reply
  18. Wendy says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:14 am

    The video is such a cringe mess and the song feels like it was written by a combo of AI and who ever was responsible for putting “inspirational” sayings on tampon wrappers back in the day.

    It’s fascinating to think that there are SO many people involved in a making a song and video and nobody apparently says “wait, this sucks, A LOT”

    Reply
    • GiveMePizza says:
      July 15, 2024 at 3:02 pm

      What?!? There was a time when there were inspirational sayings on tampon wrappers? I never heard of that before… That’s so weird!

      Reply
  19. JP says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Is there a word for when you’re trying to be satirical, but instead you end up just being the thing that you’re satirizing?

    Reply
  20. Miranda says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:30 am

    FFS, the song sounds like it was written for a preschool show, and I can’t get past the lyric “so soft, so strong”. Yes, women loved to be described with the terms used ro describe toilet paper! And the video looks ridiculous and cheap, like one of those ARK Music Factory videos for “Friday” and “I Like Chinese Food” (or whatever the hell the latter one was called.

    Also, just a reminder that Katy herself was accused of sexual harassment and unwanted touching, I think by the male models who appeared in some of her earlier videos. I bring this up because NO ONE seems to remember it. With that in mind, it’s no woder that she has no issues working with Dr, Like.

    Reply
  21. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Faux-feminism is exactly the word. This feels like a time capsule for the kind of feminism that made Katy Perry famous 15 years ago and at the same time like they had AI write the song based on a command to write a feminist anthem that sounds like a Katy Perry song.

    She is so soft? Pictures of her implants jiggling together? This is entirely designed for the male gaze. Both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke have matured exactly zero 0% in the last decade.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:44 am

    The song is boring and video is cringey and corny.

    Reply
  23. Ameerah M says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:48 am

    Her Orlando aren’t married yet. Which is rather interesting to me. I wouldn’t be surprised if they never tied the knot. She has been a hypocrite for a good long while (supporting an anti-choice candidate for LA Mayor while lambasting the overturning of Roe v Wade comes to mind). I have never liked her for that specific reason and I am glad more people are realizing that she only likes to cosplay feminism. Not actually live it.

    Reply
    • Rnot says:
      July 15, 2024 at 1:20 pm

      I’m not wishing for it but I predict a split within the next 18 months. There’s an air of desperation that she didn’t used to have.

      Reply
  24. otaku fairy says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:48 am

    It’s very cheesy. I will die on the hill that not everything a woman does has to be a knee-jerk reaction against the male gaze, and that women are allowed to like cartoonish vulgarity too. But working with Dr.Luke on a project like that is messed up.

    Reply
  25. Lau says:
    July 15, 2024 at 9:52 am

    Either it’s Dr Luke trying to save his reputation and illustrating himself as a feminist ally either it’s Perry being contractually obliged to work with him and so trying to troll him. I’m leaning toward the former.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      July 15, 2024 at 10:03 am

      “Perry being contractually obliged to work with him ”

      That is incorrect. There is no contractual obligation on Katy’s side.

      Reply
      • Lau says:
        July 15, 2024 at 1:16 pm

        Ok then it’s just a couple of terrible people working together and making bad music.

    • tealily says:
      July 15, 2024 at 11:06 am

      Lol this is exactly what you get when you have a sexual predator try to play a feminist.

      Reply
  26. Flamingo says:
    July 15, 2024 at 10:52 am

    I would rather watch the Shark dance than listen to that song ever again. I didn’t know a woman’s world is just walking around in a string bikini.

    Reply
  27. tealily says:
    July 15, 2024 at 11:03 am

    Did this not make the cut for the Barbie soundtrack or something?

    Reply
  28. Steph says:
    July 15, 2024 at 11:06 am

    She is the product of being raised by ultra conservative Duggar-like Christians, and not being bright. It makes for such foolishness.

    Reply
  29. UpIn Toronto says:
    July 15, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Umm, this is probably why she was called the original “nothing burger”

    Reply
  30. Ponchorella says:
    July 15, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    Oooooooof. That track is a total turd.

    Katy should go back to the Bettie Page cosplay. I’m not usually a fan of bangs, but they help her for whatever reason. And optics are all that she apparently has left.

    Reply
  31. jbones says:
    July 15, 2024 at 7:36 pm

    Did you ever see her appearance on sesame street with Elmo circa 2011/2010? Boobs galore. She’s forever ridiculous.

    Reply
  32. lisa says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:02 pm

    1. She used every sexist trope there is. 2. She and Dr. Luke stole this sound from early Lady Gaga. It’s so derivative it’s not even funny. 3. I don’t know who is more tone deaf about the world, themselves and their audience: This dum-dum, or J-Lo.

    Reply
  33. Bad Janet says:
    July 15, 2024 at 8:27 pm

    I haven’t watched the video, and don’t need to in order to believe it’s horrible. Dr. Luke is canceled and anybody who continues to work with him doesnt support women. F***ing period, I said what I said.

    Reply

