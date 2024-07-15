Melania Trump: ‘Ascend above the hate, the vitriol… that ignite violence’

There’s a lot being said about the shooter at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, and it’s clear that President Biden is very concerned. My theory is that Pres. Biden is less concerned about Trump’s welfare and more focused on how the Secret Service are terrible at their jobs, and how that affects him and VP Harris. Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention starts today and Wisconsin gun laws are so lax, people can open-carry in the “soft perimeter” around the convention center. I think Democrats should lean into the gun-control rhetoric and force the Republicans to twist themselves in knots about whether heavily-armed civilians should be allowed near Trump. I’m all for politicizing this assassination attempt, if that’s what it was. Donald Trump has spent the past six years screaming some of the most violent and dangerous rhetoric in political history. He literally incited an armed mob to assassinate congressmen and his own vice president and overthrow the government. It was already “political.” Well, Melania Trump has some thoughts about the assassination attempt on her husband:
Melania Trump released an emotional statement the morning after her husband, Donald Trump, was shot at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, calling for Americans to put “love, compassion, kindness and empathy” above politics.
“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” the former first lady wrote in a statement on Sunday, July 14, also expressing sympathy for the families of bystanders who were wounded, including one who was killed.
“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she said. “The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times. Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.”
Melania continued, “American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities. And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”
Declaring that “dawn is here again,” Melania said, “This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.”
“We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again,” she wrote.
All this from the woman who wore the “I Don’t Care Do U?” jacket to visit the children her husband put in cages. She should probably start with her husband, who has spent years “igniting violence” with “the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas.” Melania hasn’t even bothered to join her husband on the campaign trail or at any of his many trials, much as she didn’t bother to show any empathy to the congressmen who were targeted with her husband’s violent mob on January 6th, 2021. Melania was too busy taking photos on that day. Melania didn’t even write this.
Oh, and Donald Trump went golfing on Sunday, just hours after the assassination attempt.
I think the Biden Harris camp is worried because this stunt is having exactly the effect that Trump wanted i.e. making Trump look week to his ‘patriots’ to add to the narrative of Biden’s ‘frailty’.
Classic bait and switch narcissism.
Melania did not write this at all, it doesn’t even sound like her. Maybe ChatGPT? I heard Trump hasn’t contacted the family of the man killed or even been to the hospital to see the two other people wounded. *smh*
Nah he was too busy playing golf yesterday. These people mean nothing to him.
I *would* be best, but I’m too busy spending time with my immigrant parents while simultaneously railing against the policy of chain migration that brought them here. Did I mention that I came here on an Einstein visa?
I think that the only things she cared about the moment she heard about the incident were the arrangements concerning his will. This statement sounds like she was on the phone with her lawyers at the same time.
But also, melania was so close to WINNING with what happened, but anyway, BE BEST whatever that means .
I thought the message was solid and helpful. Do I think she wrote it? No. Good grief. I’m coming across as a Trump supporter today. I’m not!
I don’t think you’re a Trump supporter, I think you’re doing what most decent people do, look for the goodness and kindness in a situation, and it’s difficult to understand how someone wouldn’t feel that way. Problem is, especially for those two that they have behaved so undescribably callously in so many ways that many Americans just don’t buy it, they don’t get any grace from us even in situations like this. On another note I’m happy that that tik tok pointed out the same thing I said in the other post, it makes absolutely no sense that the secret service would allow him to pop his head out like a turtle after a sniper shot at him. Especially not when there are plenty of people alive that remember when JFK was assassinated and how. I can’t believe that that wouldn’t be lesson one day one at the secret service.
“it makes absolutely no sense that the secret service would allow him to pop his head out like a turtle after a sniper shot at him”
Too right! And that slow motion mashup of James Brown Please, Please, Please and the Iwa Jima statue with TWO pauses so he could pump his fist in the air for a photo op?! The one woman scrabbling with her sunglasses afterwards like she forgot part of her Secret Service Halloween costume?! Pull the other one!
She should address the Republicans specifically, considering the shooter was a Republican and they are the ones who champion guns more than they champion people.
It’s hard to find it solid or helpful when it’s her husband who has made the most violent comments. Who has normalized violent rhetoric and tells people to move on after school shootings. Who laughed about the brutal violence committed against Pelosi’s husband. It undermines her message to the point that it’s hollow.
I’m beginning to think I sound very “English outsider” on this post. I’m reading the majority, which must be from Americans? Yes, I do think he is vile. I think he would happily, and did, incite insurrection, but I just want some calm for you over there, I suppose. Good grief, I hope that doesn’t sound patronising. I’m glad something was written and put out. Hearing the rhetoric and seeing the supporters at that rally was frightening. I turned to my partner and said, thank **** he wasn’t killed because there would be riots, more guns, politicians killed, Democrat supporters in largely Republic communities living in fear. And yes the Trumps have a long history of hate speech but I’m thankful something was released to the press at this point.
I think you’re right @sparrow in that’s it’s an overall solid message but it just doesn’t feel helpful considering that it’s her husband that has been stoking violence for years. That’s why I called it hollow.
I bet $130,000 that no one can prove that Melania wrote this herself, without help. She is simply incapable of that level of rhetoric in English.
When did Michelle Obama write that for her to steal?
Michelle Obama would never write something so stilted and turgid.
I do realize that but Melania has a habit of plagiarizing Michelle and cutting and pasting Michelle’s statements into her own speeches.
I, too, “recognize (Donald Trump) as an inhuman political machine”….
Melania nailed it.
I read that line and thought “whoever wrote that really nailed him”.
None of us at this point understand the motives of the young man who deliberately crawled on a building roof and fired into the political rally with his father’s legally permitted gun. Thomas Crooks seemed like an ok guy, currently employed at a nursing home, Associate Degree in Engineering Science from local community college, math and science award at high school graduation. His shooting wasn’t good enough to join JV rifle club in freshman year, but he never tried out again in high school. Hunting is popular in western PA and he was a member of a local gun club. Media’s efforts to work him up as an imbalanced, weirdo loner shooter haven’t been corroborated by people who knew him well enough in high school to say he was a nice nerdy guy with friends, a good student, but not part of the in-crowd.
The one thing that stands out, in my mind, is his possible connection with gun-related YouTube channel Demolition Ranch, where they shoot up everything, including human mannequins like ‘Creeper Cooter.’ Shows like that normalize shooting human like targets. As far as gun control goes, I’m with Allan Lichtman – time to repeal the Second Amendment.
Time to repeal the Second Amendment, correct as stated.
BostonSmalls tiktok post was excellent, thanks for sharing it Kaiser.
The next 4 months are going to be a nightmare of bad behaviour and general insanity. Buckle up.
Donald Trump has long been known as a stochastic terrorist who incites his cult members to violence, as in Jan. 6.
I think this statement was written by the same Melania in the top photo. It’s definitely Gaslighting 101. Never forget that Donald left Melania home with their newborn while he banged a porn star.
Most bullets are violent, Melania. This whole thing just stinks. The orange turd, who is a major coward and would be quivering after a real assassination attempt
instead fistpumping and looking for his shoes.
“I think Democrats should lean into the gun-control rhetoric and force the Republicans to twist themselves in knots about whether heavily-armed civilians should be allowed near Trump.”
Agreed but according to Reuters, the White House intends to highlight Biden’s record of condemning violence including his criticism of the pro-Palestine campus protests instead.
If only we were this outraged over a school shooting….
Did she tell that to her husband — he who yells for his rabid supporters to assault decenters? Did she think about that when she joined her husband’s Birtherism campaign against Obama? How many death threats Obama received as a result of that hate campaign? How about when her husband attacked his rape victims, causing his crowd of supporters to cheer? And the chants of “lock her up”, did that not cause some guy to place Hillary on his make-shift bomb list? And how about when she sits there saying nothing, knowing that she is an immigrant, while her husband ignites hate against other immigrants? Oh, and lets not forget that time when she showed up to the cages her husband had placed children in, wearing a jacket saying something to the effect off, “I don’t care, do you?” Did that not ignite violence against refugees? I could go on forever, but that’s just the tip.
Start by telling that to your f**king husband, Mel.
“Ascend above the hate….” – that quote should be directed at her husband, who has done so much to ignite hatred and violence.
The “ineptitude” of the Secret Service, Trump striking a pose right after (also leaving him vulnerable as a target), the absence of Trump’s official Dr. reporting on his “injuries,” the lack of concern by Trump for those dead and injured … too many questions remain on what’s looking to be very suspect circumstances around this event.
Trump spends soo much time railing against electric cars and then he always hops his fat *** into his electric golf cart.
The only thing he personally drives is electric. Don’t let it slide into water Donald, you’ll find the battery doesn’t electrocute you.
Instead of calling for an end to gun violence, DT is calling for an end to… the court cases against him.
Melanie Trump most definitely did not write that. Her command of the English language is still very basic. Undoubtedly, she approved it but those are not her words.
I don’t really think she would care if he completely disappeared.
Is there anyone here who thinks she wrote this? Please.
Not a chance. Plagiarized from multiple sources or else AI.