Melania Trump: ‘Ascend above the hate, the vitriol… that ignite violence’

There’s a lot being said about the shooter at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, and it’s clear that President Biden is very concerned. My theory is that Pres. Biden is less concerned about Trump’s welfare and more focused on how the Secret Service are terrible at their jobs, and how that affects him and VP Harris. Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention starts today and Wisconsin gun laws are so lax, people can open-carry in the “soft perimeter” around the convention center. I think Democrats should lean into the gun-control rhetoric and force the Republicans to twist themselves in knots about whether heavily-armed civilians should be allowed near Trump. I’m all for politicizing this assassination attempt, if that’s what it was. Donald Trump has spent the past six years screaming some of the most violent and dangerous rhetoric in political history. He literally incited an armed mob to assassinate congressmen and his own vice president and overthrow the government. It was already “political.” Well, Melania Trump has some thoughts about the assassination attempt on her husband:

Melania Trump released an emotional statement the morning after her husband, Donald Trump, was shot at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, calling for Americans to put “love, compassion, kindness and empathy” above politics. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” the former first lady wrote in a statement on Sunday, July 14, also expressing sympathy for the families of bystanders who were wounded, including one who was killed. “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she said. “The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times. Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.” Melania continued, “American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities. And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.” Declaring that “dawn is here again,” Melania said, “This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.” “We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again,” she wrote.

All this from the woman who wore the “I Don’t Care Do U?” jacket to visit the children her husband put in cages. She should probably start with her husband, who has spent years “igniting violence” with “the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas.” Melania hasn’t even bothered to join her husband on the campaign trail or at any of his many trials, much as she didn’t bother to show any empathy to the congressmen who were targeted with her husband’s violent mob on January 6th, 2021. Melania was too busy taking photos on that day. Melania didn’t even write this.

Oh, and Donald Trump went golfing on Sunday, just hours after the assassination attempt.

Trump is golfing less than 24 hours after he was shot. pic.twitter.com/P1wN14DHKz — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) July 14, 2024

Best take I've seen so far in regards to Trump's assination attempt. pic.twitter.com/FzIETVoP9N — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 14, 2024