It sounds like Prince William is mad that the Sussexes went to a Katy Perry concert

It didn’t even occur to me that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up in Las Vegas for Katy Perry’s final concert of her residency while Prince William was trying to make a big solo splash in Singapore. The Sussexes are in America, living their lives and not checking in with the Windsors, and that deeply upsets the Windsors. Specifically William. Which might explain this Daily Beast/Royalist piece: “Prince William Huddles With World Leaders. Harry Watches Katy Perry.” It’s funny because when Harry was huddling with world leaders at the Invictus Games, all William was doing was looking constipated at a rugby match. Remember how the Royalist column claimed that Will & Kate’s dumb rugby stuff “torpedoed” Invictus? Good times.
What a difference a year makes. This time last year, as Prince William travelled to America to present the Earthshot Prize winners with their awards, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry comprehensively stole their thunder by releasing a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. William was infuriated by his brother’s limelight-stealing move, but there wasn’t much he could do other than insist he wouldn’t be distracted.
This year William arrived in Singapore for the 2023 edition of the environmental prize and held separate bilateral meetings with the country’s Prime Minister and President. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, flew to Las Vegas for a Katy Perry concert.
Whether or not Harry and Meghan were seeking to once again distract attention from day one of William’s big foreign tour (the actual ceremony is Tuesday) by making a rare joint public appearance Sunday night is, of course, anyone’s guess. But if they were, they failed. Pretty much all the attention Meghan and Harry got was to be criticized on social media for travelling to the gig by private jet. Others commented that Harry, a known aficionado of EDM, looked bored stupid watching Perry belt out teeny-bopper hits like “Roar.”
William is unambiguously positioning himself as a global leader on one of the most challenging and urgent questions of our time, while his brother seems to be relegated to the role of Meghan’s (slightly miserable) plus one.
The flurry of appearances by both brothers came after a weekend of leaks and briefings against Harry, which many will suspect come from the heart of the palace machine.
William is in a one-sided competition with his brother about who can be the most popular Prince Harry – Harry himself, or William’s idiotic, half-assed copykeen version of Harry. All Harry is doing is living his life and attending a concert with friends and his wife – meanwhile, his brother seethes from halfway around the world. As for the private jet thing – reportedly, Meghan and Harry flew to Vegas on a private jet with Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana. The Sussexes sat with Orlando Bloom, Misha Nonoo and Katy Perry’s parents. William wishes he had those kinds of celebrity friendships and Hollywood access. He doesn’t. And, incidentally, how did William go back and forth to France for multiple Rugby World Cup matches? Oh, right, private planes.
Incidentally, Tom Sykes’ line about “a weekend of leaks and briefings against Harry” is dead-on. Buckingham Palace stepped all over William’s Singapore newscycle too because they were briefing the Times, Telegraph and Mail about Harry and Charles’s relationship. The king doesn’t have much respect for William’s busywork either.
Meghan Markle sparkles in embellished minidress for Katy Perry concert date with Prince Harry https://t.co/CktMMj9e4w pic.twitter.com/j6G7GtlwfZ
— Page Six (@PageSix) November 6, 2023
No big deal but I saw Katy Perry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tonight in Vegas 💅🏻🪩👑 pic.twitter.com/BL3ztOt5Ih
— Hurricane Laura (retired) (@_KerrDawg_) November 5, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Royal Firm is still using their antiquated playbook 😎😎 let’s blame the Spare. They just can’t let go and move on 🥲🥲🥲 William is a FAILURE 😣
And can we talk about the baseball cap? William wearing that hat made him look more feminine than I thought possible. Was that the look he was going for?
I’ve wondered more than once when he’s going to come out as bi.
@Elizabeth Phillips – Many people are wondering the exact same thing.
I cannot name one single winner of terra merda. I can’t name one single initiative. But I know that H and M flew to a concert on an oil baron’s private jet with a group of A listers. The British media are the undoing of Peggy et al.
“Terra merda!” 😂
LOL, just moments ago, on the thread about Harry’s Stand Up for Heroes appearance, I said that he was going to be accused of trying to steal William’s thunder. I may have been wrong about what would prompt the accusation, but still. Like f–king clock work.
Aww… poor Pegs jealousy and ineptitude is showing big time. He isn’t getting the international coverage that Harry’s Invictus and whatever else Harry does gets. So let’s have your bedmates make some stories you think makes you look good put out there. Oh well another failure.
I agree. A real dismal failure. The failure started with the idea of a travelling climate show. Then it was cemented by the lacklustre and charisma bypass Peggy being the face of it.
@Susan Collins … The British media seem to think they can dismiss Invictus 2023 because they didn’t cover it. They fail to realize that Prince Harry ‘is’ a global statesman and his Invictus event was covered Internationally, even if weren’t aware of the coverage.
Even the British media had to admit that Invictus was successful. They tried their best to suppress it, some outlets barely covering it, or not mentioning it at all but after it was over they did acknowledge that it was an success and Harry and Meghan were well received.
Harry is asking how we prioritize mental health and social media reform. William is asking who touched his butt.
@harper 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
William is mad the Sussex date night in Vegas got more press than Earthflop.
It’s actually funny but it’s really true. I looked at Singapore/earth shot news around the same time and only 3 publications had written a story about William. Hello, daily mail and Reuters. 3!!! Meanwhile the Katy perry concert was picked up everywhere and was mainly positive. The only “negative” came from daily mail
Yes @aquarius64! Meghan going for a hike upstaged the coronation lol of course Sussex date night would upstage an event that hadn’t happened yet. LOL also where they supposed to tell Katy to switch the last night of her concert?
I also find their hypocrisy hilarious. All the left behind royals were out everyday the week of the Invictus Games. Did it stop the Sussexes or IG? No, so why is Willy crying about the Sussexes attending a concert over the weekend when his event doesn’t happen until Tuesday? He needs to stop blaming Harry and Meghan for the fact that no one is interested in him.
Plus it still amuses how the media pretend like they don’t have choice in who they cover. They somehow can’t possibly cover an event happening today because a couple went to a concert a couple of days ago.
Try, try and try all you want. If you’re not coming from a place of authenticity and genuineness, at some point you’re gonna get shown up for who you really are. We are seeing this time and again with this one. When his time does come he, along with his father, stepmother and wife are just going “nasty” away. So sad shameful.
Hear! hear!
Of course tom Sykes would spin it this way. When H&M were meeting with heads of state for Invictus and William and Kate were doing a podcast talking about beer they somehow showed up Harry and Meghan then too. Lol okay tom
As opposed to? Willy is continually mad at Harry. SSDD.
SSDD could literally be the Wales family motto.
Right on @Lulu. I thought Willy was mad at Harry (or the world) cause it’s Tuesday.
Tom Sykes is far more worried about his royal access and being invited to the “right” dinner parties than anything resembling journalistic integrity or the truth. He’s just another shill for the KP/BP, albeit posher than the usual flack.
Oh please, no. Not jazz-hands will Will too. Ugh. I guess it’s supposed to make him look more engaged? Gawd what a dullard this man is.
Maybe this is whyhe didn’t want Can’t to come to Singapore. He wants to be the only one doing jazz hands.
Supposedly William and his dad talk once a week over the phone. I bet that’s a lie too actually. Charles briefing lies about Harry effed over William’s spotlight attempt and wasn’t a coincidence. Off topic, but I was just thinking how funny it would be if Harry is this year’s sexiest man alive for people mag. Not sure he would agree to it but man would it be hilarious. All these briefs about hunky and sexy William and then Harry steals his thunder.
If they do talk once a week, it’s only because it’s a constitutional requirement as the King and heir.
As for People’s Sexiest Man alive, chances are slim to none. But IF he ever agreed to it, he would use it to platform Invictus, Archewell, African Parks and Better Up.
Sexiest Man Alive is a purchased honor. Will is very tight with his own money, so I don’t see it happening.
Does Will have any clue how whiny and pitiable his one-sided, only-in-his-mind competition with Harry looks? Harry is living his life not checking for Will.
Pegs needs to accept that Harry doesn’t GAF anymore and move on.
If ever there was an unhinged article making a comparison between the two brothers it’s this one. The writer seems confused: it starts out with an indictment of Harry, laced with put downs, and Willy is the hero, but ends the Harry vitriol suggesting the palace is leaking & briefing about Harry. lol
Desperate headline right now on People mag site calling Bill a “worldwide beacon” for environmental action. Lololololol
Yeah, because of his shiny bald head reflecting like a spotlight.
You can probably see it from outer space.
Climate change will not be solved by William, nor Charles for that matter.
Climate Change is being used as a self aggrandizing tool by William and Charles, and to give both of them a false veneer of usefulness.
How did William and all of those celebrities get to Singapore anyway?
I’m still waiting for Peace in the Middle East. And what was the other one?
Abolish racism. In sports.
Peace in the middle east, homelessness, and racism.
I’ve been waiting for William’s reaction to suella braverman’s comments on homelessness, about how it’s an individual’s choice to be homeless. Imagine I’ll continue waiting and wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t hear anything about homelessness from him for a little bit. Cannot see William opposing the Tory govt.
@Becks1
I thought Jared already made peace in the middle-east.
You mean a (married-in) Trump lied?
Hilarious and ridiculous that the Number One Royal Racist (who worried that Archie would be too dark to be a Windsor) aspires to abolish racism in sports. C’mon Pegs, your countrymen KNOW how racist you are. Aren’t you leading by example? Perhaps your sycophants find your racism aspirational and are trying to be more like you.
Global leader, lol. Pegs couldn’t lead his way out of a paper bag. He has to have help from celebrities.
EXACTLY what I was thinking. If Peggy is such a global statesman/attention grabber/leader, why does he need help from Cate Blanchett and Co.? Shoudn’t he be a big draw on his own?
Dying laughing because Katy Perry was one of the FEW entertainers who would bother to perform at the coronation concert. Way to go rota 🤣🤣. The way this family’s internal jealousies are all over the media, you would think they would die of shame.
Yeah I thought the same thing, like you guys were just trying to talk about how the BRF had A listers falling over themselves to be associated with them and are ” snubbing” H&M and then five months later it’s they’re such losers look at them hanging out a ‘giggle’ Katy Perry concert “snort”. Make up your minds. They are in an entirely one sided competition with people that are ignoring them and it pisses them off to no end. No Harry isn’t trying to steal your thunder, to borrow from Mad Men he doesn’t think of you at all.
It’s hilarious! Katy Perry sings “teeny bopper” songs, if it’s an article about Harry. A-listers were fighting for the honor to sing at the coronation concert (and all they could get were two Americans…???), if it’s about the monarchy.
Since when is a couples night out considered a “Joint public appearance” ??
Its HILARIOUS that the BRF wanted Harry OUT, but still treat him like he is very much still IN.
Better yet, when are the press going to figure out that Harry is no longer a working royal?
They seem to do a pretty good job at ignoring Andrew,
Willy is damned lucky that H&M are not determined to upstage him. Because they easily could if they wanted to. Fortunately for him, they are not petty and they’re happy to just live their lives.
Honestly, I would pitty william if he didn’t bring this all on himself. How emotionally exhausting it must be to be him- always upset and seeing conspiracies in every day actions of someone an ocean away. Always raging about something or other.
Someone get this man a Xanax.
He’s perfect proof that “(having) everything ain’t everything.” If ever someone needed to go touch grass, or ride a horse, or chill in a garden, it’s him. And he can afford to do those things on a major scale–and pretty much as often as he wants.
When isn’t he mad? That mood change would be better headline news. But I guess “The Joyful or Humorous Prince instead of the Petty and Vengeful Prince wouldn’t be very newsworthy. Instead the BM is prepping the public for the sexy Playboy Prince – when they aren’t reminding us of the Supreme Incandescent One. It’s giving multiple personality vibes and giving people whiplash. And unintentionally hilarious comedy.
William was made to believe from the day Harry was born he was his puppet to do with as he pleased. Remember this behavior was demonstrated behind the camera as well as in front of it. William was always given the best of everything. Harry was given the left overs. William has bossed and degraded Harry right up to him marrying and leaving. Even Eugenie clarified that Harry was never taking serious with in the family. They use to be a lot of family photos on line of a young Harry being pushed to the side doing family photos and Diana trying to bring him back into the photo with a sad look on her face. I can know longer find a lot of those old photos online. It’s like they’ve been removed. William will forever try to punish Harry for disobeying him his master the fk. This is because William never saw Harry as a brother but his servant. I hope for Harry’s sakes he’s starting to understand this.
Very much this. But not just Harry, literally anyone that wasn’t ahead of him in the line of succession.
True, but Eugenie & Bea lives were better than Harry’s because they’re pathetic father who I can’t stand was the queens favorite was able to demand that his girls were treated like royalty regardless of they’re place in the line of secession. All Charles siblings were better parents them him. Charles wasn’t fit to be a parent. He may blame his mom for his behavior. I may not have been a fan of Liz, but as the queen she looked out for her children and never feed them to the media for good press that I know of.
Prince Harry doesnt care about Willy. He is doing stuff to be of relevance for the people (veterans/the military) IN the country he lives in, while Willy is trying very hard OUTSIDE of his country to convince people in the UK, entertainers and celebrities – who he barely knows but uses to boost his ego – that he is a global statesman, or whatever.
William stood next to a huge globe, as big as his ego:
“Can you see it? I’m a global statesman. You get it, OK? No? I demand you to acknowledge me as a global leader. Now!
I find it odd that the Daily Beast article would mock Katy Perry’s music when she was so celebrated for attending and singing at the Coronation events. She was good enough for the King when they wanted to use her celebrity status, but somehow irrelevant musically now that it’s got something to do with Harry. I mean, is Firework somehow less juvenile than Roar? Lol
William, the future king of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (perhaps):
“Africa is MINE. David Beckham is MINE. Katy Perry is MINE.”
Reminds me of that joke about the toddler rules of acquisition: if I see it, it’s mine. If I want it, it’s mine. If you have it, it’s mine…
Peggy is seething but it won’t interfere with his “work”. 🤣🤣🤣
There can’t be any “limelight-stealing” when William doesn’t even have any limelight to be stolen.
When is Peg going to realise that he is irrelevant in the US. We don’t care about what he does. We abhor unearned privilege, which he is the poster child for.
His brother on the other hand has shown that he will put in the hard work to get things done.
His whinging is like someone in Alaska complaining because the newspapers in California were ignoring their local high school’s concert.
He needs to get over himself and get ready to rule his tiny island when Chuckles croaks because that is his future, not competing with his more accomplished younger brother.
So last year they overshadowed the RF and HOW DARE THEY, and this year they clearly did not succeed in stealing the limelight (LOL) and OH NOES. The Sussexes can’t win, but I guess the RF and Rota Rats still haven’t got the memo: the Sussexes can’t be bothered to compete, nor do they need to.
Stay mad William, stay mad. I still say Tom Sykes is trolling William. He knows that nobody is taking William seriously, partly because of this “feud” with Harry. William needs to learn that it’s diminishing what little stature he has and he looks like a pawn of the tabloids. He’s confirming everything Harry said about him in Spare. These ridiculous “hunk” stories, constantly chasing Hollywood, William looks like a sad “also ran”.
Oh for gods sake willy, get that bloody stick out of your arse. The rest of the world DONT CARE that your the heir, all they can see is a rage monster, incandescent prk who has never let his brain leave the nursery. Harry isn’t in competition with you (let’s face it if he was, you lost 4 years ago).,, it’s all in your head!! Stop briefing about how Harry is trying to upstage you, Harry has only to sneeze and he does that. Harry went with friends on a date night, Harry made a video in support of veterans, DEAL WITH IT. He doesn’t answer to you, and neither does America. Your arrogance is losing you what few admirers you had. Don’t you understand by now, that if it wasn’t for Harry, you wouldn’t get half the mentions you do! The press don’t love you or your wife, YOU ARE A TOOL to them (and not just them), they know that as long as they continue to post about your one sided war with Harry, THEY SELL PAPERS! Oh and willy, two final points, Sykes had blown your and your father’s cover by admitting the palaces have been leaking stories all week, secondly, for days, I have been looking at a picture of you, wondering who it is reminds me of and I can’t decide if its the cartoon snail, or an undertaker
You know who is laughing her head off? Kate.🤣🤣🤣 He should have bought her to get a little of that stardust he so desperately wants and needs. At least they could have talked about her clothes. He is a complete dullard if Harry going to a concert out shined him. No one on this entire planet sees him as a global statesman.As someone said he is so desperate for any celebrity attention.
And the concert was TWO DAYS before this shit show of an “awards ceremony”!
Nothing says global statesman quite like your little brother and his wife dominating the news cycle by going on a date two days before your event.
If tomsyskes buries his face any further up Bully’s butt, folks are gonna start believing that little tommy is auditioning to take wootwoot’s place!
Didn’t Wills say once he had a crush on Katy Perry or am I imaging that and confusing it with Britney Spears.
They also conveniently forgot just a few weeks ago that HM met with the US Surgeon General and our 2nd Gentleman-Doug Emhoff (our VPs husband) during World Mental Health Awareness day.
You guys, the Sussexes are CONSTANTLY stealing the BRF’s thunder. Don’t you remember Meghan having the audacity to attend a basketball game the same week as the coronation? Clearly, if William or Kate are out and about, Harry and Meghan should have the good grace to stay home.
SMH
“Leaks from the heart of the palace machine“
—at least, they’re admitting the calls are coming from inside the house.
The funny thing is, Harry and Meghan didn’t even DO anything! They were simply spotted by others at a location, and THAT stole William’s thunder? All this tells me, is that William is a failure.
My sentiments precisely. I often wonder if William is aware that his constantly looking over his shoulder at what Meghan and Harry are doing, just makes them look so much bigger than he. But a man that small and petty will simply not understand that fact. This Sykes vomit reminds me of the “tribute” William wrote in honor of Prince Phillip after his death. It was so petty; he used that occasion to take underhanded jabs at his brother. The statement was all about William with cringe-inducing nonsense like, “I’m so glad that MY wife and MY children got to spend time with MY grandfather;” while Harry’s statement truly honored Phillip, quite frankly, far better than that old racist, sexist, irascible old cook deserved. If you really want a window into who those brothers truly are, revisited those two statements.
Sometimes it’s just the RR stirring the pot. The royals can’t possibly be this petty! It would make them all emotionally arrested at age 12.