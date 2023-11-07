The Middletons ‘scrapped plans’ to start another business to protect Kate’s reputation

It’s fascinating to watch, in real time, as the Middleton family clings to what little power and clout they have, all while the monarchy and the British media has their knives out. Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces collapsed in May and June of this year. Carole and others badly mismanaged the company and then defrauded banks, vendors and local businesses out of £2.6 million, money which will apparently never be paid back. There have been two separate poster campaigns in Bucklebury, calling out the Middletons’ fraud and pointing out that they should just sell their big manor house to pay off their debts. The problem is, as James Sinclair (the new PP owner) pointed out, the Middletons “haven’t got the kind of money people think they have.” And what’s worse is that there’s seemingly no way for them to start another company and begin to pay off these debts. From a Daily Express exclusive:
The Middleton family registered a company called First Birthdays with Companies House in the UK some years ago which they planned to launch once they had sold off their Party Pieces empire. However, we can reveal that following the collapse of their party planning business with debts of more than £2.6million, Carole and her husband Michael have finally decided to hang up their “entrepreneurial” dream and focus on family instead.
“The Windsor name took a minor dent when Party Pieces collapsed because of all the money it owed to hard-working people,” the source said. “There’s no way that the Palace will want that kind of thing to happen again. The royals are meant to be inspirational for hard-working people, not those that are seen to profit from the loss of others.”
Companies House records show that Carole and Michael set up the ‘First Birthdays’ business in 2006 to secure the name but it has remained idle since then. However, the couple signed on to keep it running as a dormant company in May of this year and changed the address of the company on August 31 from Party Pieces Childs Court Farm to The Manor Bucklebury in Reading, where the family now lives in a plush £4.7million mansion.
“The couple were busy planning their next move but have now scrapped any future business plans to protect their daughter’s reputation,” the source said. “Anything the Middletons do will inevitably swing back on Kate, so it’s best that her mum and dad keep a low profile moving forward.”
It was revealed last week how the Middletons have been the subject of a malicious hate campaign in their hometown of Bucklebury ever since their Party Pieces firm went bust owing millions to creditors.
“Everyone was surprised by how much money paper hats and cups were making, so nobody was surprised when Party Pieces collapsed,” the source said. “We just hope that the people affected will get their money back.”
[From The Daily Express]
One of the most shocking things to me is that I always considered James Middleton to the be the family’s black sheep, the one with zero business sense, the one who kept crashing company after company. As it turns out, James is a chip off the old block – the Middletons were well known grifters and everyone knew they were lying about their wealth for years. How embarrassing! Seriously, there’s a reason why Carole has disappeared from public view – she’s humiliated, her house of cards collapsed and the palace has made it clear that her lying grifter days are over. No more “businesses” being propped up God knows how. No more defrauding local businesses and small vendors. As someone who has always believed that the Middletons were never what they appeared, the past six months have been amazing to watch.
Carole Middleton
I remember when Kate was dating William and the media was asking why she was not working a fake story of Kate starting her own business babykins a lone of children’s clothing. Of course nothing ever came of it.
Babykins was Williams pet name for her, so that would have been cashing in on her relationship with him. He wouldn’t have allowed that. Possibly it was vetoed by William or the palace. Possibly the media made it up, which is more likely as she was too lazy to start her own business. Or possibly she lied, and said she planned to do it, knowing it would be vetoed.
Are you sure thats his pet name for her? The way he insists on calling her Catherine and not Kate,i cant imagine it Lol
He was heard calling her “poppet” in the video of them presenting the newborn George on the doorstep of the hospital, IIRC.
I think that was in one of the stolen/intercepted/leaked VMs.
lol even back then he knew she had baby brains
Yep, I remember that, too. First Birthdays was going to be Kate’s spinoff line at Party Pieces, hers to manage, the way James got that cake line (his first failed line). And I think they had Pippa doing the newsletter. James tried & failed multiple times, Kate didn’t even try.
Since everyone has their number now, I don’t see anybody investing in their business or selling them anything except on a cash-only basis. And their buyer has outed them as not having cash.
I suspect that ‘First Birthdays’ business was one of the many shell companies they setup to move money around – that Express article from years ago basically said this.
This is just a sob story to try and get some sympathy but their jig is up and there is NO coming back from this for the Middletons and Kate. Her rep has taken a lot of hits over the past few years, this is just another nail in the coffin of her carefully controlled image.
Also that titbit about what the Palace said is very telling – it basically confirms what we’ve all been saying that the Crown is not protecting or funding them anymore. Kate is out the door and its just a matter of when its going to be made public.
FAFO!!!!!
yes, the piece about the palace was very telling. I remember all those sources (Ma Middelton) claiming she and Kate were the saving grace of the RF and saved Wills – gave him all he wanted in a family that Chuck never did and could not. Guess they showed Ma Middelton who is in charge ………. and why Kate replied to the question she is Wills’ wife.
💯
I suspect separation announced middle of January. And divorce early summer. All the stories about William being handsome and viril are just to much. Their trying to portray him as a catch for other women. But unless he already has someone else. He won’t find anyone acceptable to be the future consort. The type of woman needed for the role won’t marry William. So not sure how they will try to spin that.
It’s been interesting to see people finally admit that the Middletons were never as rich as the press portrayed them to be. I wonder if the Palace had a hand in making up this story?
“ The royals are meant to be inspirational for hard-working people, not those that are seen to profit from the loss of others.”
Oh source, unfortunately royalty does profit on the backs hard-working people. See Exhibit 1. Taxes. However, source, I do agree that the Middletons shouldn’t.
Interesting. You can’t pay debts but have money to start another business? I call bull💩 on this story of fantasy. Carole is desperate and it would appear that the end is near for her darling stalker so now she doesn’t want to hurt her reputation. Too late you royal adjacent grifter. This is more a plea of if you’re leaving my stalker please take pity on her because she had your heir and spares.
My theory is that the (real) reason Kate isn’t in Singapore is that she didn’t have the money to fund the trip. William wants to shine and not spend his Dutchy money on her at all. These stories just underscore how big mad William is that her family can no longer afford her.
Ouch. This article is not from the Middleton camp. They were profiting off hard-working people??
And this line- “Everyone was surprised by how much money paper hats and cups were making, so nobody was surprised when Party Pieces collapsed,”
I mean, that’s basically just coming out and saying PP was a front for something else.
All of this. 💯
My jaw dropped when I read that about no one being surprised. I know we’ve been saying it here, but to have what’s likely a palace source say it, wow. Definitely seems like seeds are being planted as to why a divorce might happen.
That source seems to be coming from one of the palaces and I agree that is a harsh tone. I guess the question is whether it is a KP courtier or a BP courtier. Not great for the Middletons either way.
This is why a prince does not marry someone in trade. Landed gentry only–the tribulations are much more genteel. I think Willy learned his lesson.
Which i’m pretty sure was his original plan only none of them would have him. The limpet clung on and eventually he was pushed into proposing by the queen.
The words and message and tone Re: the Middltons are brutal in the newspaper article, no more helping them for sure!
The Middletons are pariahs in the business world and most likely socially as well. They are afraid their standing will completely collapse when/if William files for divorce.
I recall when Kate was dating William reading about the Middletons “billion dollar business”!!
Lmfao Carole the queen maker deserves all this humiliation and outing for her house of lies. She and her daughter, William’s wife made it their life mission to destroy a pregnant woman and her unborn child. No one can tell me otherwise.so I hope the bed of knives she sharpened for Meghan, are now glittering for her and Kate. God doesn’t like ugly.
This just made me think that Charlotte and Louis are going to be more economically tied to the crown so they can’t escape. At least Harry had the money he inherited from his mother’s estate and backup from the Spencers and the love of a good woman! Charlotte and Louis will have … Uncle Gary.
(George will be fine. But who knows if the firm is sowing seeds if discontent between siblings, even at this young age.)
Baldy & Keen will ensure that those two will never stray from the path. We already see that with how they favour George. I’m sure they’ve all overheard some nasty stuff about Harry & Meghan to last them a lifetime. And of course they will believe it because they’re children.
You are so right. The Wales children have heard a lot of vitriol against the Sussexes and have seen a lot of rage and “pillow fighting”. I remember being frustrated when someone would comment how nice it would be for the Wales and Sussex children to interact as cousins. No! I have white cousins who parents disapproved of the Black marry-in and those cousins are ruthless racists. They abuse their mixed race cousins, call them racial slurs, and never mince their scathing words. And they are all under the age of 12.
So no, the Wales children have already been exposed to bigotry and racial hatred towards Meghan and their Sussex cousins. They will likely extrapolate those feelings to other non-white people and perhaps continue the ongoing cycle of generations of racists. After all, the monarchy is the ultimate expression of the fallacy of white superiority.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Charlotte will be steered toward horse jumping or art curating and Louis will end up in the military. They will have very limited choices.
You are spot on. And I feel sorry for them (though if this actually what they want to do, so be it. Harry thrived in the military, though it is not for everyone.)
So much truthful shade here. This “source” threw the Middletons under the bus, then backed the bus over them. Kate’s in big trouble. I wonder if she knows the clock is ticking.
The question is, what do they live off now?
Maybe they have a few investments, but I suspect that, unless the royal family support them financially, money is tight. And the upkeep of an expensive mansion is high.
That’s precisely what I was wondering. Even if they own their home outright, which I don’t know that they do, how are they covering its upkeep, taxes, plus their normal day to day expenses, which must still be massive? Like, how do they live?
I find it very interesting that William didn’t just cover his in-laws debts and help avoid all the negative press. Things are probably much worse than we imagine between him and Kate. There’s still something to be said for helping her family save face even if he doesn’t want to be with her any more. She’s still the mother of his children. (Can you imagine if Harry and Meg were dependent on William’s largesse for their funding? I’m so glad they’re out of there and financially independent.)
Also, what about Uncle Gary? He can’t bail out his family? What about Pippa’s moderately wealthy husband? He couldn’t chip in a few pounds to save the family’s reputation? Things are looking really bad in Middleton-land…
Maybe CarolE can go back to air-hostessing to make ends meet…
I think Carole and Kate pissed off all the people who could possibly have bailed them out. I figure Pippa resents Kate and how Carole pushed them. So she won’t let her husband help out. William and the monarchy are pissed off because of all the stories Kate and Carol put out about how Kate was the lynchpin all those years. And I figure Uncle Gary is close to broke also. Having kept Carol up all those years, so she could party with Kate and the upper crust. Fly too close to the sun and you end up crashing.
Clean up in alley 5, middleton mess AGAIN!! 😂😂THEY are finished, finito, over, done. Bye bye Carol. You went to far didn’t you dear. You thought you were untouchable didn’t you dear, JUST LIKE YOUR DAUGHTER. Don’t you realise that NONE of you are. The only ones the Windsors defend and support, are the ones on the throne and the BORN INS never, ever the married Ins and their dodgy family! Now, go dry those eyes and ask uncle Gary for one of his “special” cigarettes
And as for the Windsors supporting hard working people REALLY, other than Harry, Megan and their own PR office, do they actually know any!? And maybe they can (lie) explain, HOW and WHERE they have supported Harry, (or the veterans)
I wonder if the Palace is leaving the middletons out to dry on this situation in order to tie paying their debts into silence once Will and Katie divorce? Yes, legally they don’t owe it back but it’s not a good look for the maternal side of the future king. Carole is (rightfully) humiliated and probably wants this to go away. Just spitballing but I can see their silence being bought by squaring this debt away.
I was going to say that taking down the Middletons would give William the opportunity to say that this story had put too much pressure on their marriage at some point.
“The royals are meant to be inspirational for hard-working people…”
F–KKKKKK YOUUUUUU.
Sure, they are so worried about Kate’s reputation they used the fact that she’s married to the future king* to assure people they would get paid when they knew their company was failing. How about selling everything they have to pay their creditors? That’d be a good way to protect Kate’s reputation. Except they aren’t doing that. Be it because they really don’t care about their debts or because they have nothing to sell.
*conditions may vary
That’s what so interesting about this article in the first place. Kate being married to the future king is why all of those companies continued to extend credit to the Middletons, who weren’t paying their bills, in the first place. Carole and James have been enriching themselves off of Kate’s back and in turn, William’s, for decades. They’ve been using Kate’s royal connections since she was 18. Now they care how this bankruptcy is affecting Kate? Why now?