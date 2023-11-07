Queen Letizia blinged out in diamonds & sapphires for the state dinner in Denmark

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are on a royal tour of Denmark this week. They arrived in Copenhagen yesterday, where the Danish royals greeted them at the airport, then Queen Margrethe hosted a big state banquet last night. Lots of tiaras, gowns and shiny medals. In retrospect, this is probably why the Spanish royals didn’t attend Prince Christian’s 18th birthday celebrations last month – this visit was already scheduled, and Letizia and Felipe knew they would be seeing the Danes soon enough. Here are some tiara details from the state dinner:

Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Margrethe are a trifecta in tiaras! On Monday, the three royals glittered in the ultimate royal accessory at a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The glamorous evening capped the first full day of Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s state visit to Denmark, which runs until Wednesday.

Queen Letizia, 51, glittered in the Fleur de Lys tiara — nicknamed “La Buena” or “The Good One.” Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe, 83, sported the Danish Emerald Parure Tiara and Princess Mary, 51, topped her look with the Diamond Necklace Tiara. The Court Jeweller notes that the piece is uniquely convertible and can be worn as a tiara or necklace — and Mary has done both.

The Spanish royals also added a truly special new accessory: pale blue Order of the Elephant sashes. The Danish Royal Court announced the awards of Denmark’s highest honor of chivalry on Monday, explaining that the designation came directly from the Queen.

“When foreign heads of state pay a state visit, there is a tradition that in connection with the state visit there is an exchange of orders and medals if both the host country and the country from which the visit is made have a law enforcement agency,” a statement said. The memo noted that there has not been a Spanish state visit to Denmark since 1980, in a trip by Felipe’s parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

As part of the latest exchange, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik also received the Grand Cross of the Spanish Order of Isabella the Catholic. They appeared to wear the new honor at dinner, along with the order’s signature yellow and white sash, per Identify Medals.