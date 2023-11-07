Queen Letizia blinged out in diamonds & sapphires for the state dinner in Denmark

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are on a royal tour of Denmark this week. They arrived in Copenhagen yesterday, where the Danish royals greeted them at the airport, then Queen Margrethe hosted a big state banquet last night. Lots of tiaras, gowns and shiny medals. In retrospect, this is probably why the Spanish royals didn’t attend Prince Christian’s 18th birthday celebrations last month – this visit was already scheduled, and Letizia and Felipe knew they would be seeing the Danes soon enough. Here are some tiara details from the state dinner:
Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Margrethe are a trifecta in tiaras! On Monday, the three royals glittered in the ultimate royal accessory at a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The glamorous evening capped the first full day of Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s state visit to Denmark, which runs until Wednesday.
Queen Letizia, 51, glittered in the Fleur de Lys tiara — nicknamed “La Buena” or “The Good One.” Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe, 83, sported the Danish Emerald Parure Tiara and Princess Mary, 51, topped her look with the Diamond Necklace Tiara. The Court Jeweller notes that the piece is uniquely convertible and can be worn as a tiara or necklace — and Mary has done both.
The Spanish royals also added a truly special new accessory: pale blue Order of the Elephant sashes. The Danish Royal Court announced the awards of Denmark’s highest honor of chivalry on Monday, explaining that the designation came directly from the Queen.
“When foreign heads of state pay a state visit, there is a tradition that in connection with the state visit there is an exchange of orders and medals if both the host country and the country from which the visit is made have a law enforcement agency,” a statement said. The memo noted that there has not been a Spanish state visit to Denmark since 1980, in a trip by Felipe’s parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.
As part of the latest exchange, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik also received the Grand Cross of the Spanish Order of Isabella the Catholic. They appeared to wear the new honor at dinner, along with the order’s signature yellow and white sash, per Identify Medals.
Per The Royal Watcher, Letizia paired the Fleur de Lys tiara with “Queen Sofia’ Sapphire Earrings, Fleur de Lys Brooch, and Queen Victoria Eugenie’s Diamond Bracelet.” She was really blinged out. The vibes were pretty good between the two royal houses as well – CP Mary was seated next to Felipe, and Letizia was seated next to Prince Frederik, and there were conversations happening and everyone seemed to get along. I’m also adding a photo of CP Mary’s deep curtsy to King Felipe at the tarmac greeting!
I love Letizia’s dress. La Buena is gorgeous, sometimes when she wears it she keeps the jewelry to a minimum, here its fun to see her bling it out a bit more. I wonder how heavy that tiara is.
IMHO Queen Letitia is just flawless here.
lol I literally hollered “LA BUENA!!” as soon as I saw the pics. That tiara looks wonderful on her.
It’s 2023. Why is any human bowing or doing a curtsy to any other human being? Sure, they all look very nice but this royalty garbage is embarassing to the human race. We know better.
Couldn’t have said it better myself
She’s curtseying because of etiquette. This is a formal occasion between Royal and as the wife of the heir greeting the visiting monarch this is what’s she’s supposed to do. Is it still to still do this? Yes, it Mary isn’t going to.rock the boat on this
Because everyone has to participate in the game for it to work.
Otherwise, the royals are just a group of super inbred people who squat and bend at each other and exchange silly ribbons when they get together while wearing sparkly death rocks. Then the spell is broken and they can be removed (by any means necessary) and their centuries of theft and abuse of other humans (justified by their special magic blood) was all just psychopathic delusion.
The main people who need to help uphold the glamour are the beautiful commoners who marry in. That’s their primary job.
Beautiful!
Queen Letizia looked fabulous as always – she almost never gets it wrong. That blue dress is just divine. King Felipe reminds me of Sean Connery – must be the beard.
When it comes to Mumbles and her hair she should look to CP Mary for tips.
Usually love Queen Letizia but her tiara is huge. Given the risk of upstaging your royal hosts seems more appropriate to wear on home ground. Absolutely love Crown Princess Mary’s tiara – beautiful.
Lietizia is a queen, Mary is a princess. In Spain does size of tiara match size of title? Or maybe that’s her only tiara. Whichever, she is beautiful.
It is indeed her largest tiara, but Queen Margrethe likes it when her guests bring out the big bling. so in this case it was appropriate, imo.
She looks absolutely beautiful.
While I love seeing Letiza wearing this tiara, I don’t think that her hair style worked well it, something with more umph, less sleek would have been better.
That really is a lot of bling. Letitia’s blue dress is lovely, the scoop neck and the full skirt. It’s such a classic silhouette. Mary looks good too. I think she wore that dress for a past picture? Overall, it’s all pretty fancy and ostentatious, which is just a reminder that it’s still hereditary rule and unnecessary. And yet I’m still commenting on the jewelry and dresses🙄
Wow they all look stunning! Do they know how to dress or what? Then there’s the Brit royals with their fugly garb accentuated with asinine pretend honors crap dangling.
Wow, these people are beautiful! I love the white-haired woman in green — so glam!
That’s the queen of denmark 🙂
Queen Margrethe’s is my favorite look of all of them! It was only after Queen Elizabeth died & that I realized carrying off big jewelry looks is a skill (for lack of a better word) that not everyone possesses. Margrethe is covered in diamonds & emeralds but looks effortless.
QL looks like a gorgeous Disney princess. If I were a little girl she would re-enforce my belief in fairy tales. 🙂
Felipe looks like a fairy tale Prince beside her. He is aging well, unlike other unnamed royals.
QL looks flawless or as Hilaria would say to QL: impecable!
QL for the win, but she always looks great.
Mary looks off, like she sucked on a lemon when that pic was taken.
Yes of course bowing or curtseying in this day and age is bad and wrong, but ….love love loveeeeeee Mary’s and Margrethe’s hats and coats in that photo, so chic.
Stunning. The other European royals sure know how to get their fancy dress on.
If Kaiser had not identified Queen Letizia, I would have confused her with Queen Rania.
They look so much alike to me.
Anyway, Queen Letizia looks especially regal in the pics, as do the rest of the royals.
Stunning
Wow. I totally agree. Queen Letizia does look like a Disney character. Yet, she always looks absolutely gorgeous. Mary did look off IMO as well but not really sure u can give a reason why…