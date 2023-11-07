Was Kim Kardashian one of the best dressed ladies at this year’s CFDAs?

Here are some photos from last night’s CFDA Awards, which is sort of like the Met Gala but smaller (both events are organized by Anna Wintour). This year’s honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow (CFDA Innovation Award) and Serena Williams (Fashion Icon Award). Gwyneth wore a look from her very own “G Label,” her in-house Goop fashion line. I have to admit… um, Gwyneth looked good?
Here’s Serena in a custom Thom Browne. She just gave birth to her second daughter over the summer and I have to say, her “bounceback” has been amazing, especially given that she’s in her 40s and she has a long history of medical complications. I love that she looks and seems so healthy and happy.
Y’all are going to hate me when I say this, but I genuinely thought Kim Kardashian was one of the best-dressed women at the CFDAs. She wore a custom Chrome Hearts look. My guess is that the fashionistas will say that she looks too done, too over the top, but I wish she would dress like this for every event.
Here’s Karlie Kloss in a really bad black dress. LOL, Swifty’s Revenge.
Molly Ringwald wore Zac Posen and Posen was her date! She’s his latest muse and I kind of love it.
Emily Ratajkowski was a tad underdressed but the minidress is cute. Just not for the CFDAs.
Demi Moore in a sparkly Carolina Herrera – this was also one of my favorite looks of the night.
Bonus look: Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren. Mm, I’m not so sure about this.
I really like Kim’s look too, and at the same time, she reminds me of JLo. That updo and halter combo is such a JLo look. The open-mouthed bombshell vibe is also JLos. She also looking more and more like her mother, her facial features and such.
Funnily enough, Kim has cited JLo as her number one fashion inspiration from pretty much day dot.
She wore an epic pink dress to something recently that I really liked too.
Goop so chic.
I think too that Kim K looks good! Once she ditches the warm, earthy, neutral nude tones she wore all the time and sticks to something that matches her season better, her whole appearance is elevated.
Agree, she looks great as does Gwyneth, I love you Serena but just no to the outfit. Also, I thought she was naturally busty but this picture isn’t giving serious implant vibes.
Agree with you re: Serena; I don’t think that super squeezed-together-breasts look flatters anyone
I am so sick of this woman! Her image is inescapable.
Love Molly’s dress and she looked amazing. Gweneth’s look is very much her – as much as people hate her, she really owned this look in the 90’s and is working it well again. But she’s still awful! As for Kim, she just exudes tacky (hate her hair) and her artificial backside and breast implants are working against her smaller frame. The dress is nice from the front though.
The only nice thing I will say about how Kim dresses is that she isn’t wearing what Kanye tells her to wear anymore.
Gwyneth looks really lovely but maybe a tad underdressed? I don’t like anyone else’s look.
Molly and Demi are my two favourite looks here. They look great!
Ye Gods! Is Demi Moore wearing a knee brace? What’s up with that?
It’s for sure a confusing perspective, but I zoomed in to examine and it’s definitely a different person’s leg with a gray sock and a black shoe. And now I want to see that person’s full outfit! Demi looks fabulous.
Molly Ringwald’s look is stunning! She looks so good, and I love that she’s Zac Posen’s latest muse. And it pains me to admit that Gwyneth looks amazing. Damn it.
No. There’s nothing original about Kim K – literally.
Kim’s look is fine from the front, but I don’t love the back. Maybe its the buttons?
I think Gwyneth looks really good, maybe the best we’ve seen from her in a while.
anne hathaway….no, just no.
I saw video of Demi on instagram and she looked STUNNING. I love that dress. I cannot believe she’s the age she is looking that way. Whatever previous work she’s had done on her face has settled. She looked beautiful.
Also, I really like Gwyneth’s look. I would wear it if it wasn’t such a high neck.
I love Gwyneth, Molly and Demi’s looks. I never understood how Karlie Kloss was able to become a successful model. She got such a boost from association with TS.
Karlie was a high profile in demand model BEFORE she met TS. That’s one of the reasons why their friendship became such a big deal. I’m not a fan of hers but her success is her own.
Eh. I’m not a fan of either but KK is a dull model and the only think striking about her is her height.
Okay. Doesn’t change any of what I said though lol. She was still a top model before her and TS became friends.
I haaaaate the sleeve situation on Serena’s dress. It looks like a spooky season costume. It doesn’t do her justice at all.
Kim, Molly, Demi and ……even Gwyneth…all look great.
Karlie’s dress gives “school marm in mourning from the 1800s.” Yuck.
I think Anne’s look is a Britney denim dress homage
A lot of nice dresses actually but Demi is my fave. Kim looks good…kind of a boring dress for her but it fits her nicely.
I love anne’s outfit. This is how you do denim imo
To answer the question in the headline-NO. Kim deserves no credit or praise. Same with Gwyneth. Both are grifters and tacky people.
Is it just me or is there an unfortunate bronzer situation happening with Gwyneth’s nose? It looks 3x darker than the rest of her face.