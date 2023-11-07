Prince Harry made a surprise taped appearance at ‘Stand Up for Heroes’

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event. The event was held in NYC last night, but Harry sent in a video message, which was filmed at his home in Montecito. Stand Up for Heroes was started by journalist Bob Woodruff, who was badly injured in an IED explosion in Iraq. Harry has made remote appearances at the event before, and as always, he supports all veterans. I’ve yet to see the full video, but there was a clip released and Hello had a transcript of Harry’s jokes:

Harry went on to poke fun at himself, saying: “Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty.”

The 39-year-old also joked about never being scrutinised, as well as taking advice from a reiki healer. “As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much. But out of an abundance of caution, I have been working on this particular act for quite some time and everyone I know tells me it’s perfect. And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear, these are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer.”

A cough was heard from someone off-camera, and Harry was handed a script. “So, we’re not doing the thing?” he asked, before reading the first sentence. “Thank you for having me to this splendid evening celebrating our incredible veterans.”

He then put the paper on the floor, saying: “It’s ok, I got this,” before delivering a more serious message in honour of the military community.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos,” he said. “And whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learned side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield. Values of service, values of honour and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity.

“I know our journeys to this point differ but we are always connected through what we learned as humans, what we faced as families and how we’ve come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand, to support one another.”

A really lovely message! I appreciate that Harry’s got jokes! It wouldn’t surprise me if he does have a reiki healer, honestly. Harry’s like his father in that way – open to alternative medicine. Is it also kind of funny that his appearance happened while his brother looks constipated in Singapore? Yes. That’s the biggest joke of all.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of ‘Stand Up for Heroes’.

23 Responses to “Prince Harry made a surprise taped appearance at ‘Stand Up for Heroes’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Oh good for Harry . I liked the little digs at the yes men. His speech was wonderful you feel the love he has for the veterans and service members. I love also that the medals he is wearing are all earned and not made ( as Mary Pester would say) at Charlie’s Chocolate Foil Medal Factory).

    • MoxyLady007 says:
      November 7, 2023 at 10:53 am

      He’s self deprecating, balanced humor with a message of substance and support. Those veterans and their families felt seen, heard and understood.

      Well done, Harry.
      May your successes and legacy continue to grow.

  2. HeatherC says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I thought he was charming and endearing

    On a side note, Harry and I are an endangered “species,” as are all other red heads with blue eyes! We’re exceedingly rare, like 0.17% of the population!

  3. Tina says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I love how he has truly moved on and still shows up for causes important to him. I can already see some headlines:

    “Harry still bitter and takes a dig at RF about not wearing his military uniform”

    “Privacy seeking harry makes yet another appearance in video filmed at his $14 million Montecito mansion”.

  4. Becks1 says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I love how he is able to poke fun at himself in a very natural way, and the comment about standing up for gingers was perfect. This was just a good mix of levity and seriousness.

  5. CM says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Harry was born with that “it” factor. No amount of money can buy it, no priority of birth can alter it, and no title can buy bestow it.

    • Mel says:
      November 7, 2023 at 11:01 am

      Exactly, that’s why Will is so mad at him all the time. He has the “it” thing going for him and people are naturally attracted to him and he gets along with others well. Jealousy is an ugly emotion…..

  6. Inge says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:57 am

    Lovely message. Harry once again showing that Service is universal. It’s heartfelt and it shows.

    Those medals still look great on him btw!

  7. Carty says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:57 am

    Que the thunder stealing stories, lol. It will be the only way Egg gets any attention to whatever he’s doing. Harry looks good

  8. Aj says:
    November 7, 2023 at 9:58 am

    He looks good

  9. aquarius64 says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:20 am

    I would like to see the whole tribute. Better than the State Opening of Parliament and Earth flop.

  10. Beverley says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Damn! Harry looks so dapper. Lucky Meg!😍

  11. Jais says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:29 am

    What a lush background. Harry looks good too.

  12. QuiteContrary says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:43 am

    “service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos” — what a beautiful statement.

    Harry is the real deal.

  13. Campbell says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Harry shows quiet consistent support for the veterans, well done!

  14. Libra says:
    November 7, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I read the first 6 comments in the DM which were nasty so clicked off.

