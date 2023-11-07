King Charles & Camilla think their Kenyan tour was a ‘resounding success’

Buckingham Palace’s busy little beavers were working overtime to do an enormous amount of cleanup during and after King Charles and Camilla’s Kenyan tour. That much is clear as I read a dozen “exclusives” from royal reporters traveling with C&C. The palace is trying to do multiple things at once: insist that the Kenyan tour was amazing; insist that Charles is a diplomatic heavy; deflect from any bad news coming out of the tour by leaking all kinds of sh-t about the Sussexes; and declaring victory because at least the Kenya tour wasn’t a complete disaster like William and Kate’s Caribbean Tour last year. Here’s Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair repeating all of the palace lies:

The trip at the request of the British government was seen as instrumental in developing the already close relationship between Britain and the Commonwealth country and its lucrative multi million-pound trade partnership and on Friday was deemed a “resounding success.” “Their Royal Highnesses have thoroughly enjoyed the trip. I think it’s fair to say it has been a resounding success,” one aide told Vanity Fair. According to one royal insider, “there is a sense of relief that this went so well and a feeling that the King and Queen have hit the right notes. Next year we will see them carrying out a more extensive tour of the Commonwealth possibly to Australia and New Zealand and the fact that Kenya has been such a success bodes well.” Charles and Camilla are said to be delighted with how well the tour went and pleased to have had the opportunity to spotlight causes they champion at home and around the world.

[From VF]

This is remarkable because it’s the same thing William did following his New York trip – which was another tone-deaf, stage-managed, solely-for-a-British-audience affair. The palace wants to dictate coverage and the insistence that the tour went swimmingly should tell you a lot about what went wrong.

Speaking of, a Kenyan journalist spoke out a few days ago about the racist treatment faced by Kenyan and African journalists traveling with the king’s entourage. I covered Mwangi Maina’s thread here. Additionally, Kenyan Foreign Policy published Maina’s more extensive article about what really went down during the royal tour, including the British government’s refusal to provide food for local journalists, an alleged assault on a Kenyan official by a British official, and on and on. You can read the archived piece here.