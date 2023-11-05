Kenyan journalist claims the royal tour featured ‘racial undertones’ & degradation

Mwangi Maina is a Kenyan journalist who has worked for The Africa Report, The Daily Nation and he currently works for The Standard (the Kenyan newspaper). Maina started an epic Twitter thread about what was going on behind-the-scenes during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s four-day Kenyan tour. Remember, when royals visit a country, even a Commonwealth country, they have to be “invited” by the government and the British government has to approve. The planning for tours is made between the palace, Downing Street, the Foreign Office, the other country’s government and the British embassy/high commission in that country. Kenya is a democracy with a free press, and various African journalists asked for and received press credentials to cover the king and queen’s tour alongside the British royal reporters traveling with the king. Maina wrote that the African journalists were kept separate from the white British journalists, and that the African journalists were treated much, much differently by the embassy and everyone else. Here’s what Maina wrote (I’ve made minor edits for space). The “UKinKenya” being tagged in the story is the British High Commission, basically the British embassy in Kenya.
Multiple #Kenyan based journalists have raised concerns about racial undertones during the @RoyalFamily visit. Those who I have spoken to say they were mistreated and felt degraded in their own country. A sovereign country, so to say. I will headline it as Segregated Press Buses, Stale Sandwiches & Used Toothpicks: Behind the Scenes of a Well-Choreographed but Tone-Deaf Royal Visit to #Kenya.
Journalists have complained of being segregated from their British counterparts during pool transportation and not receiving proper meals, despite Kenyan taxpayers partly funding this high-level visit. Organisers, @UKinKenya allegedly separated local journos from Kenya & the UK drawing criticism and claims of racial discrimination.
The controversy began when three separate buses were designated for journos: two for the royal editors, correspondents, and photographers from the UK, and another one for the Kenyan based colleagues. I was amongst the accredited to cover the visit. The buses were labeled “UK media” and “Local media”. This raised eyebrows as it appeared to segregate journalists based on their nationality and colour.
Colleagues have expressed displeasure about unequal treatment they received. Colleagues in Nairobi woke up early in the morning and met at Radisson Blu Upperhill for two days. Tuesday and Wednesday. They were arranged under route one and route two. No breakfast, water and lunch for Kenyan based journalists. @UKinKenya was distributing packed food. The Britons received preferential treatment during meal time, despite the Kenyan and UK state teams agreeing on distribution of food equally. The issue is not about food or water but contempt.
In one incident, some Kenyan-based journalists were not provided lunch, only to be offered a few leftover food boxes later. Upon opening, they discovered stale sandwiches, unwrapped cupcake papers, and used toothpicks. This was and is disgusting!
The situation escalated almost a week before the royal visit when senior officials from @UKinKenya created a WhatsApp group for Kenyan based media. The platform was intended to gather all accredited colleagues to cover the royal tour. However, administrators of the group from @UKinKenya initially enforced restrictions, “Only admins can send messages” that prevented journalists from engaging in any discussion. My personal opinion; this was outright gagging!!! This restriction raised concerns about media freedom and it prompted me to challenge the head of communications at @UKinKenya whether the restrictions amounted to a gag order on Kenyan-based media. She told me she did that to streamline communication. Two or three hours later, the settings were changed and all participants were allowed to chat. Colleagues did ask pertinent questions regarding the visit. Nobody sent their personal images or anything unrelated. Someone tried to choke us. It should never have happened.
Hours before Charles Windsor arrived at @StateHouseKenya, an incident involving a senior Kenyan diplomatic figure and a @UKinKenya diplomat hinted at behind-the-scenes friction. The UK diplo, was allegedly involved in a confrontation with a Kenyan envoy over press photographers. Witnesses claim that the @UKinKenya diplomat engaged in a physical altercation with the Kenyan envoy, who played part in making this visit a success, seemingly over his placement, which she believed was obstructing coverage of the royal visit.
The envoy is a known media figure. I am saying this because without his input and back-channel diplomacy, this visit wouldn’t have happened. While details surrounding the confrontation remain somewhat unclear, this incident that disgusted many journalists and Kenyan state officials suggests that there may have been tensions or disagreements beneath the surface of the carefully orchestrated royal visit to #Kenya.
I totally believe that British officials – from the High Commission and Foreign Office – would treat every Kenyan with this kind of colonialist contempt. I absolutely believe an embassy official put her hands on a Kenyan envoy. And I 100% believe that the palace and all of the government officials (Kenyan and British) thought it was appropriate and right that the white British journalists should not be allowed to interact with African journalists, and that white folks get to eat while Kenyan journalists do not. The only surprise here is that at least one journalist is calling out the racism and neo-colonialism of this whole sh-tshow.
“They’re not reporters, they’re cheerleaders” was the statement that resonated with me from the extended thread. After watching royal events unfold for last 5+ years, that rang true here.
This visit wasn’t about raising the profile of Charles and Camilla in Kenya, it was about raising their profile in the UK.
Kaiser, I didn’t see these tweets but did see an article about this whole fiasco. I wish that reporters would name this UK diplomat who assaulted the Kenyan envoy – and all over line of sight!
This is shameful behavior and the world needs to stop covering for this family and its hooligans. I can’t believe
I keep reading that the country has to invite The King. I wish some journalists would actually look into whether this actually happened. Or if England kind of put pressure on them to invite them?
I firmly believe that is exactly what happened.
No surprise that Chuck & co are racists who bring their attitudes with them wherever they go. Insane that anyone thought it would go unnoticed to segregate UK media from “local” media. I’m glad this journo is calling it out. I wish more people would.
The Foreign Office would have written to the Kenyan High Commission in London stating that Charles wanted to visit and if the Kenyan Government said yes then a formal invitation would have been sent. There are instances where a country would invite a world leader but more often than not it’s the former because these visits cost a lot of money.
That’s what happened with the Australian fires in 2019-20. WanK wanted to come and there was an outcry from everyday Australians against it.
I suppose if the Foreign Office says Charles wants to visit, then there’s diplomatic pressure meaning that they can’t really say no. I wonder if anyone does ever say no?
“But the UK Press and certainly the royals aren’t racist” said no one, ever.
Ah, come on, Will said they’re not.
YIKES on a bike!!! This is the Caribbean flop tour all over again….except multiplied by 1000
Right?!?!? Holy Cow tge racism isn’t just glaring it is literally reaching out and attacking people. It appalling.
This doesn’t surprise me that racism is still in play with the royal cult and the diplomats with no end in site. I understand the Kenyans wanting to have business contracts and such but at this cost? Still being treated like 💩 by the people who colonized you? Can you not find others to do business with? Abolish the monarchy and think twice with doing business with Britain.
If a country says to another country that their Head of State wants to visit they’re hardly going to say no. It’s just part of diplomacy. In instances where there is a refusal it’s because the country that wants to visit is a pariah state or has broken international law.
@AmyBee. I understand that but the Kenyans needed to say no. All the commonwealth countries need to say no! Will that happen? For some of them yes like Jamaica and Barbados have. Time will tell but this behavior will make some think it’s time to get out.
The Commonwealth countries are not going to leave. What they may do in the future is get rid of the British monarch as Head of the organisation which was what they wanted to do in 2018 but chose not when the Queen asked that Charles become Head of the Commonwealth when she dies. Mia Mottley invited Charles to Barbados when the became a Republic. These countries will not risk a diplomatic incident by refusing a visit by the UK Head of State which is the monarch. The British press barely reported this but the President of Kenya in his speech at the State dinner talked about the need for reparations for British colonialism.
Then they will continue to be treated as beneath and as 💩. They should figure a way out. I’m sure that will be easier said then done but if you want really really want something different than they can find a way. I’m sure I’m being too optimistic about it but I would like to hope they can.
The Commonwealth countries are becoming more assertive in what they want out of this relationship and I predict the Commonwealth as an organisation will have to confront the legacy of colonialism in the future. Charles will be last UK monarch to be head of the Commonwealth and it will cease to be UK dominated.
@Susan Collins – I suppose the Kenyans could say no, if it were just a matter of a royal visit – but there are trade deals involved, both current and potential.
@Eurydice. Yes they have contracts but it’s the potential ones that I would hope they could do elsewhere and not with Britain unless Britain wants to deal with them as human beings and not someone they treat as beneath them and racially unjust. This is what I don’t understand. Do they have to do more business or can they go somewhere else and be treated better. If it were just a matter of doing business elsewhere that’s what I would do.
I totally understand the feeling of wanting the host country to deny visits and the commonwealth to fall apart, etc. but what I like about these visits is that they continue to give the spotlight to the need for slavery reparations and highlight the fact that the effects of slavery are still be felt. And that people aren’t going to continue to sweep it under the rug. It also gives the host nation a platform to speak to a world audience about all of this by putting royals on the spot.
I agree, Michyk. it is such a bad look, every time, and a strong visual reminder that the colonialist dynamic is still very much in play (at least from the “royal” perspective). it does keep the door open for these uncomfortable conversations.
it’s very unfortunate that the host country has to spend so much on the whole circus. and I’m angry on behalf of the Kenyan journalists for how terribly they were treated. (leftovers, really?!) however I am proud of them for speaking out! and hopeful that it will bring about change.
Sadly this is exactly what’s happening. Countries like China are swooping in and filling the gap and in the long run this is not good for democracy or the country in questions long term economics.
This is terrible – and not surprising one bit….
Do the folks at the Foreign Office (aka old white men) know it’s no longer 1950?
No.
I realize that was a rhetorical question but they really do think it’s still 1950. That’s what happens when your country is run by an antiquated caste system like the aristocracy. The mentality of 100 years ago permeates the elites. These people never get outside of their bubble and they just screech sanctimony over anyone who challenges them.
As always, abolish the monarchy. The root of this rotten system.
I totally believe this story. The Royal reporters were also treated to a safari visit prior to the start of the tour. Omid got attacked for pointing out the ridiculous red carpet that was put down at a nature reserve for Camilla and Charles. I have no doubt that it was British High Commission and the Palace that asked for that red carpet.
The bottom photo of them seated and being driven is a flashback to Kate and William in their open top land rover in the ill fated Caribbean flop.
This sort of thing makes me wonder how much of this tour was staged away from the Kenyan media so that any problems wouldn’t be covered. I am quite surprised at how they managed to pull off a tour in an African nation as steeped in colonial misery as Kenya is and all of the Kenyans we saw seemed not only content with the royals being there but very happy to see them. Someone pulled off quite the coup here. Apparently, some of the meetings with local people occurred entirely behind closed doors.
Simultaneously mind boggling and unsurprising. I say expose them and drag them for FILTH at every opportunity! I doubt this was a one time thing. It’s probably standard operating procedure.
Expected, but still appalling. Interesting to me that they called him Charles Windsor and not KCIII – is that usual?
no. it is a very pointed “not my king” moment.
Thanks, I love that.
Transportation, food, communication, preferential treatment of Britons, violence…Yikes! It’s one thing to believe it the RR and BRF capable of rampant discrimination and racial mistreatment—it’s another to have someone tweet about it when the main media hasn’t covered it. Mwangi Maina‘s lunch description turned my stomach: Who thought it was okay to deny Kenyan reporters food and then try to backtrack and offer some of them used, discarded lunches?! And why was this not covered in the regular BM at all? Thankfully Mwangi Maina could still tweet about it, but Elon Musk is working hard to destroy that. UKinKenya needs to be named and the BRF has to do something about this. And apologize.
@ML +1
This is terrible and colonialist and it makes you think how often this has gone on behind the scenes during royal tours, or how much worse it has been in the past. I’m glad this journalist is speaking out about it.
Now I’m curious as to whether the uk journalists are always separated from the local journalists or is this just the first time it’s being called out. Or is it just in certain less white countries? Iirc the Jamaican Gleaner did a great job of documenting some of the tensions bw the royal staff and local journalists during the Caribbean tour.
This is appalling. Wow.
This reminds me of Harry and Meghan WANTING local media to cover their visits instead of the rota and they weren’t allowed.
I’ve been thinking about how racism shows itself in so many ways as this ‘tour’ has rolled out. I was shocked/not shocked when the Indian market food was highlighted, there’s a very long and complex relationship of Indian people in East Africa ( I’m from the Caribbean, my grandmother is Indian but there’s quite a difference in the racial dynamic/power structure to what happened in East Africa.
Originally brought to East Africa (Uganda and Kenya) as indentured workers; after serving their time, were allowed to buy land and given administrative jobs , by the time of independence were occupying a powerful role in those 2 countries. In Kenya they were offered the opportunity to stay if they took up Kenyan citizenship – more than 1/2 left and came to the UK. In Uganda, Idi Amin, a brutal dictator, carried out expulsions as well as brutalising his own people.
So, the organisers of this tour decided that Kenya, with a population of 54 million should highlight the food of a tiny minority (100k)who are seen by some as pseudo colonists and as my East African tell me quite racist in their behaviour towards the indigenous population. No wonder we’re hearing about how awful this tour was, the same behaviour and mindset that was normal 100 years ago is still there. I read on Twitter X that the Kenyan official mentioned was told that ‘he was on commonwealth land and could be removed from it’. WTF
I read this thread in the platform formally known as Twitter and was amazed. Katie Nicholl wrote a piece in Vanity Fair saying the Kenya tour was a success. I responed to her saying a Kenyan reporter sees it differently and posted the thread. I also reminded her royal reporters are not the only source and other viewpoints can very found online.
The tour wasn’t a success. We’ll talk more about this tomorrow when Kaiser post those stories.
Should have told her “recollections may vary”.
This is utterly disgraceful. How can you be treated like this In your own country and why do these people continue to get away with this blatant racial discrimination?
Can someone provide a link to the twitter thread for those of us not on twitter
https://twitter.com/MwangiMaina_/status/1720868265927315648
Doesn’t it sum up colonialism, being treated like dirt in your own country??
And laying down the red carpet before you walk on “the dirt.”
This is truly disgusting and enraging but should we be surprised about the treatment of the Kenyan journalists when the main guests barely disguised their own contempt for the Kenyans who were gracious enough to greet them and pay for this expensive visit? The consort even refused to get out of the car during one event so blatant disrespect is apparently normal behavior for the racist monarchy and its minions. After all, racist royals Prince William and Special K entertained the 1st Black US President (who’s also half Kenyan) and his wife while displaying a racist painting in their home. I know BO is biracial but he identifies as how he was always treated and how he ran for political office -as a Black man so don’t @me (its not negating his biracial heritage but is more a reflection of the reality of his experiences). Wills keeps proving that he is his fathers son and C-Rex keeps showing his refusal to adapt and change. Charles the Worst indeed.
Anyway, I hope more journalists come forward and talk about their experiences with this prepaid royal racists vacation. I also hope the b who put her hands on the Kenyan journalist is publicly revealed. Bc we know that if that journalist had done anything remotely threatening, we would hear about it for months on end.
PS: Dear Willy Nilly, keep your lazy racist azz on your side of the pond (and keep K over there too). We have enough of our own, thank you.
When I read the thread earlier it sounded pretty clear what these tours are. And I know it’s been known for a while but this really brought it home. The fact these tours are not for the visited country but for PR to the English subjects is why these countries need to work it out and start saying no thanks. The story about them sitting in a tuk tuk but not actually riding it in… I’m sure that photo with make the papers with some humorous anecdote. “See our royals taking in the local culture in good fun, what a fantastic asset the King is”
Two buses of UK press, one for local. You can bet the bus loads were getting very different information. As different as the treatment they got.
It doubles down on why the UK media won’t ever call out anything too seriously. They love these junkets. The cheerleader quote… so true!!
As for the red carpet. I think it was Omid who made the comment they’d never seen so many red carpets and thought this was on the Kenyans but also that the Brits should have noticed the optics and esp with the red carpet on the dirt a request for it to be removed. But they may not have had a problem with it and some countries need to free themselves of the old colonial mindset. Ditch the bow down formality. Actually ditch the tours altogether.
While I fully expected some colonialist nonsense from KFC, Camzilla and their sycophantic journos, this is truly disgusting. They just don’t get it do they. They’re still so deeply entrenched in the white royal “Bwana” mentality that it is beyond shocking. This trip has done nothing to mend fences and I hope a tsunami of stories highlighting the blatant racism that took place is revealed — it’s well past time for this behaviour to be publicly decried. The Emperor has no clothes.
The British monarchy/royal family is stuck in 1952 while the rest of us live in the 21st century.
I am baffled as to why they don’t seem to understand the concept of the internet and social media providing an unfathomable and revealing amount of mass communications. They don’t seem to fully grasp that we. see. their. actions. They can’t hide anymore so we see so much of their awfulness yet they truly seem surprised when that awfulness is reported on.
If there was any doubt about the racism Meghan faced in her time with the royal family….exhibit A. It’s so deeply engrained with these people it effects everything they do.
This just shows how utterly clueless Chuck and his entire team are, because the number one rule going into this tour should have been “whatever you do, don’t do a racism” and yet here we are. I’m in *no* way giving the palace the benefit of the doubt, but I do think some of this account is typical rota behavior – the royals blatantly favor their pet press pack to keep the sycophantic coverage going while deterring other “outside” journalists from even participating in the whole circus. Now, do I believe that the rota reporters, palace staff and the worms on the throne were extra rude eand super racist on top, for good measure? Absolutely. These idiots intentionally planned an entire tour to Kenya and couldn’t hold it together for a few days. Pathetic. I just hope this brave journalist speaking out isn’t subjected to the Lady Hussey treatment by the palace.
And this shows that not only is there a (not so secret anymore) contract between the Windsors and the British media, they are now trying for worldwide dominance of everything that appears in the press. We can quite rightly call them a mafia family now, and until the British press find it’s backbone and print THE TRUTH about them, it will stay the same. I’m waiting to see what happens with the Guardians freedom of information request, about what their security cost the UK tax payer each year???
Right on, Mary Pester.
I wish I could give this comment a like.
It’s amazing how they truly travel with their own press bubble. It’s like having their own singing bards.
I was afraid something like this would happen. The contempt & degradation the local press had to face is heartbreaking.
Oh we knew it was going to happen. They can’t not be racist. What I don’t understand is why they do these tours. They get crap press everywhere they go, except home. There is also the problem of the gutless British press who couldn’t print the truth if their life depended on it.
The thing is, from a royalist perspective, the Kenyan tour was a success BECAUSE the visiting Brits put the “Africans” in their place, reminding them of their inferiority in the face of Great White Charles Windsor.
This underscores how racism is so entrenched in British society that many Brits have no problem with how the Kenyan journalists were treated in their own country. They see that as righteous and absolutely PROPER. Cue the tabloids caping for the racist tour and royalists full of indignation that the Kenyan journalists criticized their white (overlords) visitors.
Why can’t someone from the UK government go and work out whatever deals that are needed between the countries. I assume trade deals, but I really don’t know what all they may have going. Is there a reason there has to be a tour? If they need a royal to visit, why not just with the government people that they need to talk with? If I was a commonwealth country, that’s what I would insist on.
Better yet, video conference. Why should countries be paying to send or receive so many visiting dignitaries in this age?
This is disgusting. But kudos to the Kenyan journalists, who clearly understand more than the British sycophants what journalism is meant to be.
Speaking from the perspective of a Commonwealth country, nobody and nothing requires a royal tour. There is no talk of the Windsors being accompanied by the trade ministers or environment ministers like other other monarchies. Nobody needs to see Charles or Camilla, period. They are no value added whatsoever. I think the Commonwealth as an organization can probably help effect numerous things, especially the countries on the African continent for geographical reasons. Britain has got to stop acting like the Commonwealth is Empire 2:0 and withdraw from a leadership position. I think the Commonwealth has made noises about choosing or electing a leader but discussion was derailed when The Queen pleaded on behalf of Charles. Charles is clearly not a leader, does not inspire, and seems to become more disliked by the day. Camilla, in some kind of dance activity with the women of Canada could barely shuffle and was not present whatsoever. This couple should just stay at home in Britain. They only need the support of the UK.