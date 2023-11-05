Taylor Swift wore autumnal Gucci for a NYC dinner at Minetta Tavern

While “loving autumn” has been commercialized to the point of collective nausea, I really do love everything about this time of year. Cold mornings, cool afternoons. Layers, but rarely heavy coats. Long sleeves, knitwear. Warm cups of tea or hot chocolate. Plentiful apples. Everything feels crisp. Well, Taylor Swift loves autumn too. It’s remarkable to think about this, but she really has lived in New York for a decade now. I don’t think about it like that because I’m pretty sure she spent much of the Joe Alwyn-relationship in England, but still, New York has been her primary residence for a decade. She must love an East Coast autumn, and she has the fall wardrobe to prove it.
These are photos of Taylor out on Friday night. As you can see, she got her autumn clothes out – wide-leg canvas (?) trousers in some kind of muddy olive shade and a Gucci sweater in shades of brown. She paired the look with a caramel-leather purse and heeled boots. A very autumnal look, but she has much better cold-weather style than this. I actually think the Gucci sweater is completely fug, but I’m sure it costs thousands.
Taylor went out to dinner with Phoebe Bridgers, who opened for the Eras Tour for several months. Bridgers and Swift have become close friends in recent years. They went to Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village, and according to the owner of the restaurant, Taylor and Phoebe ate “baked oysters and foie gras amouse bouche,” and Taylor “really liked” the foie gras. Ew. I don’t f–k with foie gras, but a lot of wealthy people do. Baked oysters sound nice though. Let me look at this menu – oh, it’s French cuisine, with sort of a New York twist. The truffle-roasted chicken is what I would get, hands down. The dessert list is BONKERS. I love that Taylor goes out to New York’s cool restaurants with her girlfriends.
Meanwhile, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is in Germany this weekend, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt. At the team’s press conference in Germany, he was asked if Taylor would be flying in. Travis wouldn’t say, but he did say this: “When I mention, or everyone knows she’s at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself.” He was asked if there was any update on his romance and he said: “The latest status is, ‘I got to see her last week.'” Then he was asked if he’s in love with Taylor and he said, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.” He handled that deftly.
She was seen out in NYC last night so unless she took an overnight flight I’m guessing she’s a no show in Germany today.
I read a tweet from someone who was in the same restaurant and he reported that she was looking into flights or however it works with a private jet. So let’s see!
Is she considered to have great style? I just don’t see it. Her outfits never look quite right.
That restaurant is owned by Keith McNally – ardent supporter of Woody Allen and Ghislaine Maxwell. No wonder TMZ got that scoop. Not somewhere I’d spend my money given his views. Also I chucked at the TMZ article saying “amouse bouche” instead of “amuse bouche”…
Edit – oops not sure why this comment ended up as a response to you, Aurora, was meant to be a standalone comment.
Not enough coffee yet I guess..
Someone takes the time to be an ardent supporter of Ghislaine Maxwell? I get that there are a zillion WA apologists who think his art matters more than his crimes (even though his art is pretty consistently a justification of preying on barely legal young women) but what can someone say in defense of Maxwell?
@bettyrose – yep – he’s got posts talking about how she’s innocent, how Woody Allen is innocent. He’s the guy who got into it with James Corden earlier this year (if memory serves Corden was rude at the restaurant and McNally made it all about himself for publicity). He also just got in trouble for some posts about the current Middle East conflict. Not sure if we can link here but BonAppetit has an article about him and the various things he’s said. He’s originally from England…
@aurora, I don’t think she’s considered to have good style. She has a great figure and some of her individual items (boots, coats whatever) are fab, but all together? Not really. Travis is more of a fashion girl than Taylor is, in my opinion.
This. I rarely like her street style. No shade from me for that, but I don’t get people insisting that everything she touches is gold. I’m sure she’s a terrific song-writer and entertainer, but to me her style is so meh. She rarely has the right shoe on imo. Travis is so much more fun with his style.
Her street style is an 8 year old girl’s idea of a cool grown up lady living in New York with a job and her own apartment.
So, hit or miss. Some great pieces, but usually one thing that’s enough “off” to kinda kill the look. Compare to pal Blake Lively, who seemingly pulls stuff out of the closet with her eyes closed, but it somehow seems cohesive.
There was some YouTuber who did a video about Taylor’s classy and elegant style, but couldn’t stop talking about her ugly shoes. I think the shoe thing is purposeful. Keeps her “relatable.”
The trousers and boots could be part of a cute office look, but the jumper is awful!
Agree. This outfit is pretty meh, but the bottom half is nice enough for certain occasions.
Those aren’t boots, they’re loafers with a high chunky heel – and I had a pair just like them in high school. The whole outfit is giving me a high school vibe. I’m trying to figure why the sweater is so fugly – the awkward proportions, the bad fit, the giant panels of Gucci logos in the front and back, the color combo, all of it?
I think it’s the fit. I don’t care for logos but the colors and pattern (at least from a distance) of the sweater is OK. It just looks more it should be a bit bigger and be worn as on oversized “boyfriend sweater” or just more casual look. But all things considered, Gucci doesn’t lend itself to casual. It just should have been more fitted in general.
I like her shoes.
Yes, back in high school, I saved a month’s worth of tutoring money to buy those shoes. Years later, the style came back and I bought a pair of Calvin Kleins just like them. And the style is back again. I like to think that styles are being recycled more often now, rather than I’m getting really old.
Minus the logos this is the sort of thing I’d have bought in a charity shop (thrift store) when I was a teenager in the 90’s.
Yep, I loved mine when I had them in high school in the 70’s. I had another black pair in the 90’s. I’m thinking it’s time for another pair.
It’s all hideous, right down to the fun stacked loafers and matchy-match orange socks. Good grief, my poor eyes.
Hang on, they ordered two appetisers? I wonder how they all eat out all the time. That’s how.
Fancy restaurants must be accustomed to rich women only ordering appetizers. I’d feel so guilty taking up a table if I didn’t plan to order an entree.
Cultural remark: When I arrived in Europe, I was surprised at how long meals took and that it was considered rude to remove plates if people at the table were still eating. It’s slower here, and I’ve come to appreciate that. I feel rushed when we fly over to the States and go out to eat now, lol.
THIS. Going out in Europe is more of a social outing – relaxed and leisurely. Here in the US, we are constantly hurried and it’s not a good thing.
I was out with a couple of friends at a local place last night. Not fancy, or night lifey, more pub-y. It was busy and since we knew we were only going to get drinks and apps, we asked to sit in the bar area, at one of the high tops so we wouldn’t take up a full meal table.
45 minutes later, they finally had a opening, but it was a regular table, and they didn’t think there’d be an opening on the bar side any time soon. The waitress was visibly disappointed when we gave our order (she hid it quickly and was great the rest of the time), but you know what? We didn’t pick the table, we didn’t want to eat an entire meal, we didn’t require as much attention or stay as long as a group getting a full meal and we tipped well ~ 35%, so I was okay with our choices.
In terms of the resources we took (table time, labor effort and time, cost of food) vs the amount of our bill and what the waitress got, they probably made out the same as they would per hour with full-meal ordering group that stayed longer, aside from heavy drinkers ordering high-margin stuff.
So don’t feel guilty ordering what you want, as long as you’re pleasant, not super time intensive and you tip well.
I most fancy Restaurants (at least in Europe) portion Sizes are planned for a three to five course meal. And only three courses might leave you hungry In really fancy restaurants 7 to 9 courses. The most I ever encountered was eleven courses and the mal lasting 5 hours.
Even with two entrees you are not going to be stuffed.
I would guess fancy restaurants in New York have similiar portion sizes.
💘
I will sometimes order two appetizers as a meal. It depends on the size of the portions. When you get to be my age (I’m in my 50s) you don’t tend to get as hungry and your metabolism slows down. One appetizer at the beginning followed by another when the entrees are brought is often enough for me.
As far as taking up a table, if you are ordering wine or cocktails and you tip well, I don’t think it’s inconsiderate. Higher end restaurants tend to make most of their money on alcohol, which they mark up like crazy
Yep one of my many jobs was waitressing! It sounded like they had one app each (clearly they had more). But my general point was not shaming what someone wants, more, how do people constantly eat out and be that slim. I rarely eat out because… Money but I’ve been blessed to be given an odd paid cruise.. I don’t eat much as a rule and I never drink alcohol, but always go home a few kgs higher. I don’t get how they do it. Must be very disciplined with what they eat /drink
@The Old Chick: that did look like a sauce-heavy–meaning, butter heavy–menu. I was hard pressed to find anything I thought I could eat & not feel sick to my stomach on the richness of it all.
The chef sent them extra dishes. McNally says they ordered an app of scallops to share and then Taylor had Dover sole as her main course while Phoebe had lobster vol au corn
@ a . I feel like they got sent dishes simply so McNally could comment to the paper.
The pants are the best part of the outfit to me. That sweater is yikes! The outfit does have a seventies throw back style to it but she needs a funkier bag to really pull it off. I just bought a pair of chunky heeled loafers in black but I didn’t realize they were a throw back look. Everything thing old is new , I guess.
I grew up in Pennsylvania and parts of the Northeast. I like Fall, but honestly, I love a year with four seasons. I now live in a country with way too much Spring and Fall—a better balance would be lovely. As would hills and trees.
Not a fan of Taylor’s sweater. I do like the pants.
As to the appetizers: After having lived in Europe for a while, I find that many American restaurants serve huge portions. It depends on the size of the appetizers and what Taylor ate before (or after) visiting the restaurant. Foie gras isn’t a very friendly way to eat liver though.
PLEASE tell me what this country is. Too much spring and fall sounds absolutely perfect.
Seriously, Spring and Fall are my favorite season. Please @ML tell us where this magical land you live in?
The Netherlands. Be careful what you wish for, and think long and hard about what it is that you enjoy about these seasons!
Some flowers bloom longer, but wet, cool, mild weather means mosquitoes love it. If you don’t have a cold enough winter, the mosquitoes don’t die off enough. Your pet will be visited by more ticks. The heating systems here have difficulty with turning on and staying on with temperatures in the high 40s and 50s. Biking through rain and wind isn’t my thing. Tree pollen: the trees will spew pollen for months as the temperatures aren’t quite cold enough or hot enough to put a stop to it. Wash doesn’t dry well. Do you like mud?
@ML lol at do you like mud. That’s so our weather most of the year, too. I’m a summer person through and through but sadly that’s not the climate I get for now.
I agree on having four actual seasons, I’m happy to share the love across all of them. I live in the UK and in recent years the seasons have been F&@*KED. The weather is all over the place and that plants don’t know what’s going on. At least we avoided having any really big heatwaves this summer but it rained for almost all of August then was crazy hot in September and weirdly warm through most of October.
I live in England and I agree seasons are f*ck!d here now. I basically had to carry out all my photography walks within two weeks because from summer to full winter the jump is very brief now.
This wasn’t the case even 10 years ago.
After a few years living in Asia, I couldn’t get through a meal at an American restaurant. Sadly, my stomach reacclimated to enormous portions pretty quickly when I moved back.
Am I the worst fashion person in the world I like her sweater!!
I think the color is very good on her with her hair and makeup.
I would wear the sweater oversized with jeans though.
I’m shocked that I’m saying this, but I actually love everything about this outfit, and I would wear the hell out of it. Especially the dark green nail polish. And her hair looks glossy and healthy for a change.
I like the whole outfit, though the bottom half is my favorite.
Shoes like that are a must for me (not that expensive, but the chunky heeled loafer style) Sometimes boots are too much, flats aren’t enough and I like my ankles and remaining upright in public too much to wear spiky or strappy heels on the New England streets and sidewalks near me (often brick where I’m at and always uneven)
Lol, the Boston streets are treacherous for high heels. I used to mince along the cobblestones like a mountain goat until I became old enough not to care anymore and switched to flats and chunky heels.
The outfit looks like grandpa cosplay
This comment made me lol! I literally recently bought an oversized button down sweater at Penney’s and my receipt listed it as Grandpa Cardigan. I love it, it’s nice and warm. So I guess I like Grandpa looks because I also loved this look. Her fashion doesn’t bother me, she is long and lean and can probably wear just about anything.
The outfit she wore Saturday night was much cuter.
I’m not an autumn lover. Summer is by far my favorite. All that fall foliage to me just signals decay and the approach of the long cold winter. I do love the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas though because it’s so sparkly. But fall? Meh.