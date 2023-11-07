King Charles & Camilla faced anti-monarchy protests during the opening of Parliament

Today was the big “state opening of Parliament” in the UK. The American equivalent would probably be the president’s State of the Union address before Congress. For the state opening of Parliament, both chambers come together to listen to the “king’s speech,” which is written by Downing Street. King Charles has to highlight the prime minister’s agenda for the year. Seems like the kind of thing better suited for an elected head of state but what do I know.

The photos from Charles and Camilla’s arrival inside Parliament are pretty rough. This is Charles’s first big state opening, correct? They didn’t do it like this last year, or maybe I’ve blocked it out. All of these photos are a big YIKES. Camilla’s dress is wrinkled and they both look like they’re being propped up artificially. Also: shouldn’t Will and Kate be there? When Charles was PoW, he almost always attended the opening of Parliament. William scheduled his Singapore busywork so he’d have a conflict. Meanwhile, no one invited Kate.

Well, speaking of the British need to have an elected head of state instead of an unelected hereditary monarchy, Republic organized a huge protest for today’s event. As soon as King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in their gold carriage, they were greeted with huge, yellow “NOT MY KING” banners and signs. We haven’t seen this kind of demonstration since Charles’s Scottish coronation in July, where the Republic bullhorns and chanting protestors were so loud, you could hear them inside the cathedral.