King Charles & Camilla faced anti-monarchy protests during the opening of Parliament

Today was the big “state opening of Parliament” in the UK. The American equivalent would probably be the president’s State of the Union address before Congress. For the state opening of Parliament, both chambers come together to listen to the “king’s speech,” which is written by Downing Street. King Charles has to highlight the prime minister’s agenda for the year. Seems like the kind of thing better suited for an elected head of state but what do I know.
The photos from Charles and Camilla’s arrival inside Parliament are pretty rough. This is Charles’s first big state opening, correct? They didn’t do it like this last year, or maybe I’ve blocked it out. All of these photos are a big YIKES. Camilla’s dress is wrinkled and they both look like they’re being propped up artificially. Also: shouldn’t Will and Kate be there? When Charles was PoW, he almost always attended the opening of Parliament. William scheduled his Singapore busywork so he’d have a conflict. Meanwhile, no one invited Kate.
Well, speaking of the British need to have an elected head of state instead of an unelected hereditary monarchy, Republic organized a huge protest for today’s event. As soon as King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in their gold carriage, they were greeted with huge, yellow “NOT MY KING” banners and signs. We haven’t seen this kind of demonstration since Charles’s Scottish coronation in July, where the Republic bullhorns and chanting protestors were so loud, you could hear them inside the cathedral.
I will never get tired of watching Charles & Camilla get utterly assaulted with karma. It’s only going to get worse.
I’m a bit surprised about Peg not being there. Like that’s the main part of the job.
OMG how embarrassing!!!
England, I feel so, so, so sorry for you!
I’m so happy to live in a democratic, republican country (Germany) and don’t have to see such clowns in my government who make fun of themselves and the English people in these carnival costumes in front of the whole world!
He knew it would there would be protesters
In order to do the job even remotely adequately, Peg is going to have to get used to criticism and protesters.
Someone got a very nice photo with that “not my king” sign perfectly framed in the carriage window. There’s KC a photo for his Christmas card this year.
When I saw the picture earlier, I thought it was photoshopped. It’s perfect! Yikes!
That’s a really great shot.
I love this picture!! Hope there will be more in the coming days. I wonder if Peg actually thought that by scheduling his earthsh*t awards would get more coverage than Chuckles opening of parliament? Knowing Peg’s need for the spotlight I bet he did. As for Can’t I’m sure Peg told her to behave and not be seen so that her divorce settlement doesn’t disappear.
Wasn’t it last year’s opening of parliament that Burger King was slumped in his chair looking bored out of his mind while CRex rambled on? I am one hundred percent certain that was when the great statesman decided to always hold his Earthshot ceremony on the same day somewhere far far away so he’ll never have to attend again.
I think it was. The heir always looks like – why are they STILL ALIVE?!? and
pouty.
Charles. Now William.
Yikes These two should be arrested for being a public eyesore. To the dungeon! Those poor boy pages must be horrified.
Agree!! Holding your horses hoof is not a pretty picture.
Aaand Camilla’s crown is crooked.
Horsilla’s posture. OMG, she’s slumping on the throne. Where is Lady Fermoy when you need her.
So much pomp! I cannot believe how they dress to address Parliament. I love tradition but cmon, it’s 2023.
Wow, those images of the protestors through the window of the carriage are amazing. Perfection. Iconic. They looked so silly getting out of that carriage, omg.
What a wonderful picture with the NOt My King placard
In one pic, Charles looks like he’s about to nod off and fall off his throne. That’s what happened to Elvis !
This all looks so 18th century.
I do think its interesting that Kate wasn’t invited in William’s stead (and that william isn’t there at all.) I dont know if Camilla ever subbed in for charles, so maybe its not how its done, but it feels like a snub, especially since Anne got a nice role at the event.
As for the event….I think something thats becoming clear is that there are a lot of events/ceremonies/etc that the royals convinced themselves people loved because of “tradition” and it turns out it was only tradition with QEII bc she had been around for so long. No one actually wants to see Camilla in a tiara at this event.
Kate isn’t a counsellor of state so she wouldn’t stand in for PW. Bea, Anne or Edward could have attended.
Diana attended the opening several times, so Kate could certainly have attended, even if not as a stand-in per se.
Di came on her own or with Charles?
Acting as COS only applies to standing in for the monarch at official duties. So I assume the king can invite Will or Kate if he wants to. I also assume that inviting Kate got a big No from Camilla.
Camzilla is wearing the Chubbly gown, right? The fact that she tipped her crown back and CRex wumped his down over his forehead looks odd together.
These two really look worn out, tired, and not up to the event. Republic did an excellent job with their yellow protest signs and the pictures they generated!
It’s rare, but sometimes you need to give credit where credit is due. PW and K did the right thing by staying far, far away from these pictures.
QC Camilla, Queen Margrethe and Queen Letitia all three queens blinged out. I believe Queen Margrethe is in her eighties and holds her own next to Letitia.
I was confused when I saw Camilla’s gown. Yes. With two big events, Camilla couldn’t be bothered to get a second dress. I’m all for re-wearing, but that seems kind of odd to me — like rewearing a wedding dress.
The protest photos are OUTSTANDING.
Kate who? And I do think its odd that William isn’t there. Isn’t that one of his actual duties as the future king? I can’t remember if William was there last year or not, I just remember the year he was sitting in attendance like a moody teenager. But I think that was before QEII died.
The Guardian put an excellent photo on their live, it’s almost the same as the one in the header except that they are both looking away as if they’re saying to each other “don’t look them in the eye !”
Kate not being invited at all is weird but maybe she was just too lazy to bother, she can’t really use the school run as an excuse lol.
Chuck & his concubine look comical, like utter fools. Peg should have been there, but he’s too busy pretending to be Harry.
Oh Tampax and his mare deserve all of this!
They look ridiculous .
What is the sense in all this dated shit they go on with .
Those clothes must be so uncomfortable and they look decrepit .
Just embarrassing and out of touch ,
Kate’s not there because she is glued to George’s side because of his “exams”
Charles and Camilla look ROUGH.
Those protest photos really look great. Could easily see the one with the National posted on the front of Time magazine. Times are changing and the monarchy is on its way out.
Charles seems to be aging fast. The difference in him since he became king is considerable. I wish someone has straightened up Camilla’s tiara. Normally she can wear bling quite well but not this one.
When PW attends it is as a Counsellor of State. Kate isn’t there because she is not one. Bea, Anne and Edward are the ones who could have attended.
The photos of those two idiots decked in crowns and capes in the middle of what is supposed to be a normal part of a functioning government are very silly. Have the king read the speech if you must (abolish all monarchies!) but having them dressed as if they rocked up from the fourteenth century makes it look so unserious. If they had dressed as clowns it would have had the same effect.
Those protest photos are great.
This clown cart show is happening as the UN has raised red flagged on the level of poverty in the UK. Shameless.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/nov/05/uk-poverty-levels-simply-not-acceptable-says-un-envoy-olivier-de-schutter
Those photos are ICONIC. Did the crown get driven in its own car today? Or is that another archaic ceremony I’m confusing this one with?
Huh, guess the resounding success of the Kenya tour didn’t carry over back home. Bummer.
The Waleses being no shows at SOP are bad optics. They are future monarch and queen consort. The signs are iconic and karmic for the Carolean era of the House of Windsor.
Haha I love that photo with the Not My King placard perfectly positioned! Whenever I see the Lying King and his useless wife, I’m always surprised at how they don’t look remotely regal – nor do they exude any grace, style or class. Something is always off with them – from crooked crowns and tiaras, the slouching on the thrones, ill-fitting clothes, to their sour and bored and boring facial expressions. C-Rex looks like he’s about to topple over from the weight of the 👑. The consort always has a smile/smirk at these types of events whereas the Lying King looks like he’s either grimacing or trying to smile but for forgot how. The only time the monarch, his wife, and the PPOWs looked truly happy was in that morbid funeral group photo taken right after QEII died. What a miserable bunch.
That photo of the protest signs behind the tacky golden carriage will haunt him historically and globally, hopefully someday soon we will actually see the Monarchy abolished.
😂😂😂😁😂😁😂😂Sorry but 😂😂😂😂😂😂who knew that karma was big and yellow 😂😂😂
This couldn’t have happened to a more deserving couple (well other than bully and botox barbie)
You spend all of your life waiting for a job, you get it, have a party for it, put a hat on it, and then the job dont want you 😂😂😂. Oh Charlie, things could have been so different, if YOU had been so different. So toddle of back to buck house, send the nag back to ray mill to sober up then sit and ponder your future.
Your people are starving in some places, your schools and hospitals are falling down, food banks are the biggest growth industry in the UK and high streets are becoming ghost towns, but YOU think playing dress-up and riding in fancy coaches after a lovely tax payer funded jaunt to a warm country is a good look
… Optics Charlie, optics and not the ones camzilla is partial to
Today’s prizewinning post
The royals really need to get into yoga or pilates and work on their core strength to fix their terrible posture.