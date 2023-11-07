Donald Trump threw a tantrum as he testified at his Manhattan fraud trial

Every time I look for new photos of Donald Trump during his Manhattan fraud trial, I’m inevitably shocked by the state of him. He’s gained weight, he’s more jowly, his eyes seem even more glazed over and whoever is doing his makeup these days despises him. Monday was Trump’s big debut on the witness stand and his makeup artist didn’t even extend the deep sienna bronzer to his hairline. Yikes. As for Trump’s testimony, this part of the case isn’t even about guilt or innocence or liability anymore. Trump was already found liable of fraudulent business practices by Judge Engoron, so this is “penalties” phase of the trial. Meaning, how much Trump will be fined for his extremely illegal and deeply fraudulent business practices and whether he’ll even be able to do any kind of business in New York again.
Donald Trump opened his high-stakes testimony Monday by pissing off the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial. “Just answer the question,” Justice Arthur Engoron scolded the former president, as he attempted to paint the case against as being brought by politically motivated “Trump haters.”
“No speeches,” Engoron said, later urging Trump’s legal team to “control your client.” “This is not a political rally.”
Even before he headed to the Manhattan courtroom Monday, Trump took a minute to fire off a characteristically unhinged social media missive attacking the case—and the judge he sat next to when he took the witness box. “Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney general, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT,” Trump wrote, referring to Engoron and New York Attorney General Tish James. “WITCH HUNT!”
While Trump was expected answer questions about his business practices Monday—and possibly to try to shift blame to his adult sons, who have already taken the stand—he has unsurprisingly employed the same old verbal assaults over the course of his testimony, given his notorious lack of impulse control and the political benefits he’s tried to squeeze out of the spectacle. “This is a very unfair trial,” Trump said on the stand. “I hope the public is watching.”
I watched some of MSNBC’s coverage and the reporter who was stationed inside the courtroom (there’s no live TV feed, but the trial is open to the media) said that in her opinion, the judge didn’t interrupt Trump enough and that if Trump had been any other defendant, his pitiful and hateful act on the stand would have landed him in contempt of court. That being said, there’s a theory going around that the prosecution likes that Trump can’t shut up because he continues to incriminate himself whenever he opens his mouth.
Also: when the New York AG’s office attorney asked Trump if he gave certain statements in 2021, Trump claimed “I was so busy in the White House with China, Russia, and keeping the country…” He was interrupted and told that he was not president in 2021.
Meanwhile, according to a new NYT/Siena poll, Trump is leading Biden in key battleground states, one year before the presidential election. This is the same newspaper which makes every Biden achievement sound like a tragedy and that negative energy has spread out across the national media. They ALL want Trump back because they’d rather report on chaos, crime, insurrection and stupidity than competent, low-drama governance.
I think it’s very weird how the American media downplays and ignores all Biden’s achievements.
It’s the same here in Canada with PM Trudeau.
@NG-76…it IS the same here in Canada w/PM Trudeau. That Smith woman in Alberta plus PP are BOTH determined to ruin Canada. They are loud. They are proud of their hate. I’m not proud of how much hate I’m feeling towards both of them though, I find them sickening, and frustrating and I’m fearful in a way I have never been before.
I’m flabbergasted by voters’ hateful myopia. PP has not offered any policies, has made no attempt to state what a Conservative gov’t would do for Canada, yet people are willing to support that smarmy nasal over-pomaded DeSantis wannabe because they believe everything wrong with the world is Trudeau’s fault. I live in hellscape Alberta, and I’m terrified what could happen to Canada if we get a PM as bad as, or worse than, our provincial premier.
Absolutely agree. Biden has accomplished so much but they show trump at a rally, without showing the small crowds or half full parking lots.
MichaelaCat, It may be due to the nature of who votes D vs who votes R? I’m afraid I have relatives who were brainwashed into the cult of that Orange Maggot and they more or less think the same. Ds are a lot less homogeneous, so you’re going to have policies that are more or less universally popular and others that Ds don’t like as much. I think the Ds need to hammer home not only positive results and unifying issues, but also the abhorrent chaos and lawlessness of the other side.
I’m not subscribed to the NYT, but I had read an excellent article in Pajiba as to why the polling is not accurate. Unfortunately, the article cannot be found today. In essence, young voters and POC are not swarming to the Rs in the percentages listed in those polls.
Sidenote, I hate that “Maggot” has been associated with Trump. That’s the name of the Slipknot fan base and you’ll find that we’re a far more honest, wholesome bunch than the former guy and his cronies.
The NYT battleground polls were by Sienna College. Their reputation in polling is not the best. That said, we can’t afford complacency. Next year is the whole ball game.
On the flip side, the media can’t stop featuring stories on Trump and putting links to them everywhere.
I sometimes play the Crossword and other games on WaPo and the top featured articles on that landing page all show Trump’s ugly malicious face.
While the media and some moronic idiot MAGA voters are propping Trump up, I’m going to pin a ginormous portion of blame on Republican Party leadership, including McConnell, and every single prominent Republican who has refused to call Trump out, reject every he spews and make clear that he’s not an acceptable candidate giving everything we now know about him and everything he says and does on a daily basis. Even the so-called moderate Republicans with national platforms: Romney, former Gov Baker, former President Bush, and others … aside from Liz Cheney it’s either radio silence or weak sauce comments.
They could have shut him down, iced him out in 2015, they could have done it again after the Jan 6 insurrection and coup attempt, they could have done it when the first serious charges of illegal and frankly treasonous actions while he was in office and after became clear, they could do it now, today, after any one of his unhinged or fascist rants.
They didn’t. They haven’t. They just aren’t going to, because of whatever their own motives are (greed, ambition, fear, their own lust for power at any cost, self-delusion (like every one of the 2015 GOP primary candidates who let him go off, figuring THEY be the one who’d scoop up all his supporters after he went down why be bulldozed them down one after another. Or worse, because they’re all in with those who want the American democracy to fail, and welcome the rise of facism)
They own this, as much as any red-hat MAGA voter or editor at the WSJ, FOX, NYT.
it’s not flashy enough to make news
Biden is boring = low ratings/clicks. That’s all they seem to care about these days, not any actual fact based, balanced reporting.
I believe he did this to anger the judge so much that he would hold him in contempt and jail him for a night or two. Then he would be able to get his magats all in a fury and do something to cause more chaos.
I can believe that that is what his handlers want. I’m not sure he’s competent enough to even form that strategy. He seems to be all id now.
He’s already lost. His attorneys never checked the box for a jury. The judge believes he’s committed fraud based on the evidence. This is the penalty phase to see if there is any mitigation to what the damages are. Cash damages.
When he lost an election, the realty star thought the mob would win the office back by force. His attorneys are trying to goad the judge into a mistrial.
Appealing what they know is a guilty verdict.
Trump wants the judge killed. Like Pence.
I think he lacks impulse control and cognitive function. He’s always been a rambler but his word salads are not even close to reality anymore.
Narcissists have a few goals when acting like this:
1. Wear you down until you just give in and agree or give up
2. Talk so much about everything even tangentially related until you lose track of what you were talking about.
3. Upset you until you lash out, then they get to play victim.
I would have paid obscene amounts of money to watch him have this meltdown without achieving any of those things
I’m always astounded this man has not had a stroke or a heart attack at this point.
And yes, every legal experts has said that the judge had granted him leniency that we the average citizen would never get. But I can also believe they want him singing like an over stuffed turkey.
Today’s elections will be telling in some key races – on whether people are tired of the GOP clown show or not.
Evil never dies apparently.
Crikey, he looks so bad in that top picture I almost can’t believe that the color isn’t digitally manipulated. A pre-Youtube makeup tutorial existence 15-yr-old could blend their department store Clinique better than this! Wtf even is that he’s smearing on his face? It can not be an actual human makeup substance. I suppose if nobody can tell him how bad his face looks, then nobody can tell him how badly his behavior is going to doom his verdict, either. All of his problems are of his own creation.
Does he not see the photos of himself and realize how poorly applied his makeup is? For someone so vain, it’s amazing he lets this continue. I mean it’s great, for us. But for him? Unless cognitive dissonance applies when seeing yourself in photos/media as well.
Whoever does his make up hates him, like the rest of us.
This country is so freaking scary. We have a wonderful President and these a**holes want to put that POS back in the White House, knowing what he put this country through for four hellish years. Truly sickening.
He’s giving Giuliani when his face started melting.
His clown makeup is more ghoulish than ever. Someone ought to alert him that Halloween is over.
that’s not make up, it’s shoe polish and Melania put it on for him – in the dark.
American news has been designed to elicit a fear based response in its viewers for a long time. Otherizing and marginalizing and blaming the unhoused, the immigrants, the not Christians, and POC “coming for you or your hard earned position” is part of the manafactured fear. Bad news means profit for the media because it elicits more response, more clicks and let’s not forget this country is based on puritanical unhinged white supremacy. Of course having their dear leader back is good for business.
Unfortunately, this 👆 is very true.
I am convinced DT wants to go to jail just for the opportunity to break through a very intense news cycle. His trial coverage keeps getting minimized (relatively speaking compared to the wall-to-wall coverage he expects in order to ‘campaign’ for president via his many trials) because of the 1 million other breaking news stories happening around the world right now. A showy trip to jail would thrill him to no end. I think Engoron is doing the right thing by showing leniency here and letting Trump blab and misbehave all he wants.
Daughter, sister, and niece of criminal defense attorneys here, so this has been endlessly discussed in my family. Their consensus is that Trump’s combativeness is likely a deliberate, last resort tactic intended to provoke the judge into saying or doing something that gives them grounds for a mistrial motion, claiming “bias”. Basically, Trump’s natural inability to STFU is being weaponized. They also think it’s a sign that his attorneys believe they’ve already lost (and that they’re wildly incompetent, really despise their client, or both, because this strategy is breathtakingly stupid). Some might be critical of the judge for not dealing more harshly with Trump in the moment, but rest assured that he sees this strategy for what it is and is reacting accordingly.
Thanks for that analysis. I was starting to think the same thing. If you have facts on your side and can prove your case, you are going to do that. His temper tantrums and non-answers going off on irrelevant diatribes say they have no defense. Trying to perhaps provoke the Judge, to show bias, that he can use on appeal would be my guess as to his last-ditch effort of a strategy.
Agree. Trump teams strategy is to provoke the judge so as to have grounds for appeal or a mistrial.
This exactly. It also plays to Trump’s natural tendencies, so it’s their best option but is not working. The judge deferred several times to the prosecution in case they wanted to object to Trump’s tantrums & non-responsive answers, but the prosecutor just breezed on with their questioning, refusing to be drawn by his behavior.
Would love to see his atty be sanctioned for her press conference. Don’t know her background but she doesn’t seem like someone with any trial experience at all. She was unhinged.
She is embarrassing to anyone in the profession of being an attorney LOL
Is there a bar council in the US? Because there is in the UK (toxic as it is) and I know if any solicitor /barrister behaved like this during a trial, they would be hauled up and told to cease and desist or lose their law licence!
Final point, PLEASE someone, show him how to blend his orange chops
Yes. Each state has its own bar. Anyone can refer an attorney for discipline. In my state, complaints are first assessed at the county level, then dismissed or referred to the state body. Discipline can range from letters of reprimand to disbarment, but this conduct (while odious) would not merit discipline by the bar. The judge could sanction the attorneys but in my opinion is wisely avoiding that so they can make fools of themselves without being able to cry that the judge is biased against them.
I was told that the polling of these “Battleground States” is done by landline phone, so, I am guessing the respondents are going to be aging boomers that still have a land line. (FTR- I am am aging boomer, but, don’t have a landline anymore.)
That’s my impression too, polling techniques have not kept up with technology and how most people communicate these days. I used to get poll calls when I had a landline, nothing now.
Also, ignore the polls, just GO VOTE. Today is Election Day, local elections matter, ballot questions matter.
“Meanwhile, according to a new NYT/Siena poll, Trump is leading Biden in key battleground states, one year before the presidential election.”
Who are the people they polled? I’m thinking it skewed towards older white people. The NYT is a shell of itself and has been for a very, very, VERY long time. Regardless. Don’t listen to polls. Make calls, canvass, send out postcards, maybe even talk to your friends and family.
Our democracy depends on it. Our lives depend on it.
Last night I saw (Historian, author, professor, democracy enthusiast) Heather Cox Richardson speak. She’s so intelligent, well-informed, articulate, and measured. When asked what her wishes would be for American politics, the first thing she said was something along the lines of “ignore polling”.
She’s fantastic, and has a podcast as well, I believe it’s called Now & Then.
“He was interrupted and told that he was not president in 2021” LOL that’s almost making me laugh as hard as his makeup.
OH, I’ll be pulling that quote in my social medias. I grew up in a rural, Xtian, conservative environment and have several Trump-Cult friends. I’m very judicious and brief in my political postings and they are pretty much exclusively direct quotes. Never(
well, rarely) links, never lengthy. My husband thinks it’s a lost cause, by I can’t help myself sometimes…