Queen Camilla wore red Fiona Clare & the kokoshnik tiara for the Qatari state dinner

While Queen Camilla skipped the official welcome ceremony for the Qatari royals yesterday, she did make it to Buckingham Palace for the lunch, and then she was front-and-center for the state dinner, obviously. For weeks now, palace officials have briefed reporters that Camilla had a “chest infection” and/or a “lingering cold,” and that doctors advised her to cancel many appearances in the past month. Then on Tuesday, Camilla told guests that her chest infection was a form of pneumonia, and she’s still experiencing “episodic symptoms of post-viral fatigue.” I have no doubt that Camilla was really ill. But I do think it’s bizarre that Camilla and the palace have been playing a bit fast and loose with what’s really going on. It’s also a little bit funny that she never has episodic fatigue when it comes time for an event in which she can raid the Royal Collection jewels.

So, here are photos from last night’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Camilla wore a dated, puffy-shouldered Fiona Clare gown which was not her color. She was dripping in diamonds though – she wore the diamond kokoshnik tiara (one of QEII’s favorites and most frequently worn), with a diamond necklace and diamond-and-ruby bracelet from the Royal Collection. Apparently, Camilla’s diamond earrings – probably my favorite piece of jewelry in this suite – are her own, from her own jewelry collection.

Are you guys curious about the menu? I am. According to Elle, the palace did a four-course halal selection featuring “a tartlet of Cornish Lobster and Quails Eggs, followed by Supreme of Windsor Pheasant wrapped in Savoy cabbage. A creative “Royal Mirage” mocktail, featuring smoked pomegranate and ginger with black lime garnish, was specifically crafted for non-drinking guests.” I bet Camilla asked someone to add a few dashes of gin to her mocktail. Honestly though, it’s very respectful to do a fully halal meal.

Charles and Camilla also exchanged gifts with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani. The emir gave the king: a model of a traditional sailboat used in pearl diving and “a limestone and blue sodalite side table with geometric shell and brass inlays, inspired by the decoration of the Amiri Diwan building.” Sheikha Jawaher gave Camilla a multi-stranded necklace of pearls, and Camilla (hilariously) gave Sheikha Jawaher a “silver and blue enamel round pill box.” Charles gave the emir a framed photo (of Charles and Camilla), plus a hand-knotted prayer rug woven by Afghan weavers and a handcrafted wooden stand for a Quran. Honestly, the men gave each other much better gifts, but I’d love to know the worth of Camilla’s new pearl necklace.