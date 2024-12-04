Mail: We need to cut the Windsors ‘a little slack’ as they adapt to their new normal

One of my minor conspiracies is that the focus and emphasis on the Princess of Wales’s rare public appearances purposefully overshadows whatever is going on with Prince William. Just looking at the pair of them, you would think William is the one who has had health struggles in the past year. Here are more photos of William and Kate on Tuesday, as they did the daytime events together as part of the Qatari royals’ state visit. William was Lurch-ing out but no one noticed because all eyes were on Kate. Anyway, this is apparently the new normal for the Windsors, per Becky English at the Mail. She wrote a long-winded piece about how people should stop expecting so much from all of the Windsors.
After the year they have had, it was probably as close to the ‘new normal’ for the Royal Family that we are going to get, for the time being at least. Naturally all eyes were on the Princess of Wales as she returned to the public eye in her most significant official role since she effectively withdrew from royal life at the start of the year following her shock cancer diagnosis. Her warm smile and dazzling sense of style made us all realise how much Kate had been missed, even if this particular princess wasn’t quite up to going to ‘the ball’ (aka the State Banquet).
MailOnline understands that this is all part of her ‘gradual’ and measured return to work, balancing her commitments generally, but also specifically this week between the State Visit and her own annual carol service on Friday. It was still a tonic, however, to see her looking so happy and well, Prince William just once discreetly laying a comforting hand on her shoulder but otherwise happily letting his wife get on with what she does best – shine.
[These tweaks to the state visit protocol] might seem insignificant to the untrained eye, but in royal parlance it’s these tiny details that often paint the bigger picture. It’s important to stress that this is not a portrait of doom and gloom – far from it… it is utterly remarkable that within less than a year of these seismic – and potentially catastrophic – events that we have almost all members of our Royal Family on duty simultaneously at such a diplomatically crucial event.
But it does also go to emphasise that, for the time being at least, we may have to cut them a little slack. A source tells me: ‘It’s just a question of adaptions given the particular challenges of this year. I don’t think this is a sign of things to come but it is necessity of where we find ourselves at this moment in time.’
Indeed, at a time when recent discussions have focused more heavily than ever on both the function of our monarchy, as well as its funding, yesterday’s State Visit has emphasised more than ever why it is still, in diplomatic terms, our trump card. One senior Qatari diplomat told me recently that we should not underestimate the importance that their Emir, – was educated in the UK and commissioned at the Sandhurst military college, and could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear throughout the day – has placed upon it. Indeed, it is considered something of a coup for his country to be the first Middle Eastern state to be afforded the honour.
This is of no small significance in Whitehall where mandarins appreciate more than anyone the importance of the longevity of the Royal Family’s friendship with countries such as Qatar (which is currently heavily investing in British science and technology) particularly given the level of political instability we have seen in the UK in recent years.
Yeah, from a larger diplomatic sense, the state visit was genuinely successful. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was very pleased with his reception, King Charles was genuinely a congenial host, and there were no major or minor diplomatic incidents. It also feels like the lack of diplomatic incidents was contingent on William and Kate both being seen and not heard. William was like the man who wasn’t there – ignored during the day because of Kate’s appearance, and ignored during the state banquet because no one gives a sh-t about him.
A lot of people are talking about this video too – William swaying a bit at the welcome ceremony/parade. Remember his swaying & butterfingers in February? Yeah. I suspect both William AND Kate took something or drank something to take the edge off.
“William was like the man who wasn’t there – ignored during the day because of Kate’s appearance, and ignored during the state banquet because no one gives a sh-t about him.”
He’s never been interesting. He had that blip when he had a full head of hair and looked like Lady Diana. But overall he’s a dud and always has been. Add lazy and arrogant and you’ve got the trifecta.
Couldn’t agree more! That being said, all I had for this piece is laughter. They’re still being coddled and to look at them, you’d think they were close to 60 years old.
Any more slack and they’d be flat on their back!
Only the dead work less..
Right?? Because all of the other royals, especially the ones in their 80s, work a heck of a lot more.
Even dead, QEII does more work lol
I’m going to say something kind, he may just have vertigo. My mom does the same thing and has my entire life, and she can’t even finish a 12 oz beer. That being said, I find it very rich that we should give the Wales’ a break to recuperate in their various mansions across the country, while earning money from taxpayers. While the very newspaper she works for has probably 20 articles about two people who haven’t taken a dime from them in half a decade, and don’t live in that country should explain why they do things separately, who donated to their charity, what do their kids look like, and issue a prospectus on their general life plans for the next five years for them to critique.
His swaying is new and inconsistent.
It was happening when the music was playing, so maybe he was dancing. You know, William-style, with a small “d”.
Always quick with excuses and reasons why these people literally do absolutely nothing year after year.. what happened to the “we pay you pose” for the cost of these lazy royals they should be doing a lot more posing at events all over the UK and commonwealth. There is no excuse good enough for their lack of work when they are costing the taxpayers a fortune every year, not even cancer.
👌🎯 absolutely- sick leave doesn’t last forever on full pay. If she were a rank and file or even high ranking public servant demands would be made.
oh lordy. what a bunch of drivel. Kate was “shining” yesterday and showing us her “dazzling” sense of style? It was a coatdress.
speaking of – did she completely change for the inside part? I can’t believe that other dress was under the coatdress but maybe? Why didn’t she just wear the burgundy dress with an actual coat over it for the welcoming ceremony?
Anyway…..how many times have we heard that the new normal is apparently to expect only the bare minimum? Without any reduction in money spent on the royals, of course.
The other video they should be watching is when everyone is looking at fancy objects. Kate is basically ignored by everyone including Charles and Camilla and William guides her to the objects but keeps her away from speaking to the other guests.
And Charles not even looking at her when she does a curtsey is something too. That was at the initial welcome event.
I haven’t seen the inside video yet but I did see the curtsy video yesterday and that was…..something. Either Charles can’t stand her or he is completely oblivious to her and neither is a good look.
I saw a clip of another angle of the curtsey. In the first clip I saw, it looked like maybe he didn’t even see her. But no, at another angle, you can see that he notices her and then swiftly turns fully away so that her curtsey ends up being to his back. Not sure if he meant it to be such a snub or if he was just trying to give his attention to the guests. But it came across as he saw her and turned away from her asap.
oh wow…..that’s pretty bad. he clearly sees her and then turns away so she is curtseying to air. Not even a smile or a nod of his head to acknowledge his daughter in law recovering from chemo or whatever.
Kate, you in danger girl.
Right? That angle was brutal. Charles did not acknowledge his beloved daughter in law despite clearly seeing her. It was shades of the queen purposely blanking Kate at that balmoral covid Christmas procession.
I’m no Kate fan but that was intentional. I hope she refuses to take part in his Christmas church walk and keeps her kids out of it too. The rest of the family needs to stop propping up Chuckles’ annual happy family show.
It’s not like William enjoys that either. It shouldn’t be too difficult to convince him to skip it. Just tell him Harry’s skipping it and he’ll want to copy his brother, LOL
So first the late Queen and now the current king blanked her in public while she was making nice, presumably aiming for a smile from Charles as she “curtsied” for the benefit of the photographers. Yikes.
It is looking as though she invited herself to the event and that the others – save for William – were not only not expecting her to be there, or had not wanted her to be there. So she is William’s problem, not theirs, it seems is their approach.
Seeing how he has treated his sons, this is exactly what “the daughter he never had” would get.
Yes! She changed out of one burgundy coat dress into another burgundy coat dress! She kept the stupid little hat, the earrings, & necklace, but switched out the boots for shoes & again, a different coat dress! Unflippin’believable!
This perplexes me so much. So she went into a private room to do a complete costume change except for the hat and jewelry while the guests were assembling or whatever? That just strikes me as so weird. I don’t feel like any other royal woman in the BRF does that, at least not that I really notice. Why can’t she just wear a coat with a dress underneath?
Count me in as absolutely perplexed. The shoe change is weird enough. Why not keep the boots? But are we saying she changed into a whole new maroon outfit. As in she took one completely off and put on another one or was it not just something underneath? So rather than welcoming the guests she’s in a whole other room completely changing? The bafflement I feel. Not that I think she’s being allowed to seriously converse with people right now, just saying. But still! Weird and perplexing logistics.
The wardrobe change probably counts as another engagement on her calendar.
OMFG what is the point??? I looked at all the pics and hadn’t even noticed. Just wear a dress and put a coat on over the top like a regular human being (and everyone else there). What a waste of money.
Looking at her in the actual coat I did think it looked like she wasn’t wearing anything underneath. Maybe that was part of the fast change strategy.
What Kate Wore says she wore a Eponine coat dress under the McQueen coat dress, yep. And people will look you in the face and claim she’s healthy.
I don’t think the shoulders of the eponine dress could find under the McQueen coatdress. Plus she would have to take off her boots so at that point a quick change would be done somewhere anyway
A coat dress under a coat dress? Listen, I have no idea.
So, she wore a coat dress…under a coat dress. It’s like Inception, but for coat dresses. Is there another? Can she do a triple? Perhaps we’ll find out in her next appearance.
Is she trying to set a Guinness World Record for how many buttons a human being has worn at one time?
Because unless she becomes a Pearlie/Pearly Queen, that’s never going to happen for her.
Translation is “we need to not ask the disappearing Walesess to step up to their royal duties or their alleged separate nor ask them about what’s going on with their marriage, but our main focus should be on the super star couple from Montecito”. That’s what the rota says. It’s all deflection and extending grace to W & K that’s never being given to H & M.
Do the rota ever see how hypocritical and biased they sound to the outsiders?
The Rota keep demanding that H and M come back here and then criticise them in the next sentence, where’s the logical thinking in that.
I think they all deserve the same “slack” they gave H&M while they were adapting. Shouldn’t Charles be mentioned first in that Sky TV post. The derangers all seriously lose it when Meghan or Harry are mentioned ahead of the “higher up” royals.
There’s a film on X showing William and Kate were ignored at the afternoon reception. No one seriously talked to them; they stood in the middle of the room. If they looked at Kate it’s out of curiosity due to the “cancer” . This pity piece is stating the obvious: William is not really for St. Edward’s chair and mitigating issues in the Wales marriage is not going to help him. He should have been working on preparing for his future reign instead of using his Palace and press minions to undermine his brother and his family. And William should have made a better choice for a consort.
I don’t think it was William they were ignoring. Charles didn’t even look her way at the earlier greeting event so she curtseyed to his back. It looks like Kate is being phased out.
She shrugged OFF his “supportive hand” in videos I’ve seen on SM.😐.
Also Kate inexplicably curtsied to dead air.
I saw that clip. I did not notice if William bowed his head…which means he saw the king prior, right?
So if William and wife and inseparable and William is so attentive and supportive…how did he see Charles but not her?
William didn’t seem to have bowed.
I don’t know, this all sounds like a warning to me, especially the last two paragraphs. The “new normal” after Brexit is that the UK needs all the diplomatic ties and international investment it can get, and the RF are an integral part of that strategy. The slack she’s taking about is “for the time being.” The discussions about function and funding are not going to go away.
“A little slack,” our slum landlord racist royals. They have had far more slack than they deserve, already.
They maintain their ridiculous amounts of wealth by grifting off of taxpayers and duchy tenants. They deserve zero slack. They deserve a revolution.
Slack for their living single new normal? They get no slack for all the crap and lies they have perpetuated! There was a picture of them in the carriage, at close range, that showed Can’t with tears in her eyes and the incandescent one visibly angry. This is their normal.
I wish my boss would cut me some slack and not expect me to do the bare minimum years after I was hired and years after I knew I would be in that field.
How dare my nursing boss expect me to know nursing or learn nursing knowing I would have a nursing job!
Sounds ridiculous doesn’t it?
I hope you also make millions and millions of dollars. That’s key.
I wonder if Kate is regretting whatever her and Middletons demanded this year. She should have agreed to a divorce,she is still young and could remarry instead of being ignored and miserable. Nothing is worth that.
Yesterday, @Eurydice on here speculated that maybe the negotiations did involve Kate half in and half out, but she thought she would get to pick which half, so to speak, and that’s not how its playing out. I think that makes sense in some ways – Kate thought she would be able to attend the tiara events and Wimbledon and Trooping and instead she’s being told no tiaras but she must attend the more boring and less flashy daytime events.
Either way……missing these big events is a bad sign for her.
So that theory makes sense but it’s only true as long as Charles is around. Bc presumably William would have Kate at state dinners when he’s king. She would be the queen. Wouldn’t she have access to tiaras then? These guests are coming for the pomp and the bling so he couldn’t bench her then could he? They would want a queen in a tiara present.
@Jais unless her “health issues” prevent her from being at those events much like Camilla’s health issues have prevented her over the past month. I think camilla’s health issues are real – she’s 76 and pneumonia is hard to shake off at any age – but it does seem to be laying the stage for a queen who is only at some major events.
Or, this is part of the pre divorce strategy – get the public used to not seeing her at major events so when she’s completely out of the picture, no one really cares.
@Jais – I suppose at that point the half-in would be reversed – she’d show up for the tiaras and not for the ribbon-cutting. Unless they separate before then?
The divorce theory seems to be receding as events are popping up. Will can’t divorce Kate as long as cancer is hovering over her – having cancer, in remission, recovering, whatever the story is. And, can he add a divorce to Charles’ cancer woes? Or when Will becomes King? Maybe he should have done it back when they moved to Adelaide.
Another bad sign is Sophie and Anne with the new family order and zero mention of whether or not Kate was given one. The media is quiet on this issue because they likely know the truth.
@neeve,; the crown is worth whatever she has to put up with. As long as she can stay married, she’ll be Queen. Kate plays the long game. She will play the doormat if that’s what it takes. She will eventually call the shots and she knows it. She and Camilla know how to play this game.
Kate is never ever going to call the shots. She never did. Her life revolves around what William wants. Diana was told there would be “no divorce” and it did not turn out that way. Charles also set a precedent that it was possible to divorce.
Kate’s looking bleary and teary eyed in a lot of photos from yesterday. Normal Bill looks abnormally cruel when he looks at her.
W looks awful, my goodness. Maybe it’s the angles but he does not look like the picture of health here. He seems stressed and has maybe lost more weight?
Really Becky English. The Qataris are here on state business and they would not be bothered whether there is a carriage and a princess or none to greet them.
Oh, I think they would care. A state visit means the head of state (Charles) should be there. It would be an insult to the guest if full honors weren’t given.
I don’t see how this is an effective strategy for Kate. The way William ends his marriage is as a widower. The Firm can arrange a relapse. Kate should leave him if he doesn’t want to be Diana’d.
Seeing as how Charles and Camilla iced her out yesterday, I don’t think they would prevent a divorce.
Yeah, at this point, I don’t think they would either. William seems to be supporting her more than Charles almost. There was a moment where he put his hand on her shoulder and she seemed to be the one shrugging him off. Shades of the Mary berry shrug.
Charles set the precedent, If William wants her out she will be out.
Golden standard used to be 3 thousand royal engagements a year when the Real Queen was ruling. Graham Smith of Republican movement was right to observe how lazy Will is; a handful of splashy events and rolling in money but expecting us to fork out 72 million plus inflation for his big ass coronation when he becomes king?? How much more slack does Will require? One day him and his missus will be front and centre needing to schmooze the Emir as our King and Queen. Capering around showing off his Top Gun2 slippers and her talking about funny things the kids say on the school run isn’t going cut it as diplomacy at such events!
They have been cut slack since Kate decided she did not have to work while waiting for the ring.
Here are the conditions under which I am willing to cut the Windsors some slack:
Both duchys stop charging rent of any kind to charities, health services, government entities and the military. Also refund past monies paid with a groveling public apology to using resources that could have been spent hiring health professionals and paying them properly.
Fix and maintain duchy residential properties to deal with moisture and cold issues. Stop collecting rent from the tenants until those issues are resolved. Refund tenants the back rent paid while the properties were in disrepair.
Stop the royal tours. They are insulting to the world.
Stop briefing against the Sussexes. Another groveling apology is due them.
Refuse any further sovereign grant funding forever.
Issue yet another groveling apology for colonialism and slavery, on the part of England and the RF. Pay reparations.
Stop being inbred racist assholes. Stop using people of color as human props in PR exercises.
Charles, stop being photographed with your mouth open. It’s disgusting.
Didn’t Kate’s dad actually ask Will to ensure that she wasn’t overworked when she married him?
Supposedly (and I doubt this) according to spin the Queen wanted to give them a “honeymoon” time before they “had to” work. Then it was Kate “had to” research charities before embarking on work. And the weird thing is the spin was Diana did not like “working.” And Kate should have more “time off.” Which was not the issue in Diana’s marriage, Diana did work.
Don’t forget, then Kate had young children so couldn’t possibly do a thing work wise (despite having a team of Nannies a cook), and then she was frequently papped in London going shopping 😂
I think the move to Windsor was more for her privacy than the children’s.
If true that would beg the question of what was wrong with her, even when young, that she needed protection from work.
He and Wills invented “the Middleton rules” to use lawyers and to refuse to work, yes. To create a “protective bubble” around Kate.
We’re still giving them slack from when George was born
“Her warm smile”
What is wrong with the royals? You can’t even call what they do work snd yet they have so much trouble showing g up just to stand around and smile. They live in grand houses, lack for nothing, wear expensive jewels and they’re STILL not happy. Get a damn grip, people are homeless everywhere.
Something seems off between King Charles & Kate. Remember, she didn’t include Charles or Camilla in her Aug video.
I genuinely don’t get what they’re doing or communicating here. Ever since the “ abdominal surgery” announcement that wasn’t cancer , then is cancer, then fake photos, and William hardly working except to film himself emoting. Meanwhile they still have the energy to bitch and moan about the Sussexes. They are a mess but no one will really say anything or if they do, they’ll just deflect and distract. Whatever.
The whole giving them slack stuff is to give them time to figure out if kate is being benched full time, or not. And putting out trial balloons if people will accept Kate being seen very little or if they will say just divorce already.
Cut that bunch especially the Toxic Two mr and mrs wails – get real, anymore slack and they will be ageing backwards.
This bunch have every pampering, dressmaking, retreat and unlimited money stack that they are stealing off the people (by charging tax on NHS properties and prisons etc) and of course the big one avoiding every way to Sunday – “the Inheritance Tax” and That is despicable.
No – if you want to cut them slack – take everything off them. Put them in a council flat – take away their flash cars, clothes, hairdressers, designers and every ditz brain idea on colour
co-ordinating that mrs wails has stashed with coloured coded tabs on. See how the real people live.
One other thing crosses my mind which is fairly irritated by the smirking, posturing wails two, is their smug faces and condescending attitude.
Imagine that headline “cut them some slack” in respect of the QE II or The Queen Mother – both would be screaming from Balmoral like a scene out of Jane Eyre.
Last but not least – “what they have been going through???” how about the real people, those who they expect or need to have worship them? It is those that are going through much worse without the privilege, protection, funds or consideration of any kind that need to be “cut some slack” – not this bunch, nor the protected Carol with an E and the creditors who are getting nothing, or the adminstrator which came out the other day but I sure as hell bet there will not be a lump of coal in the middleton’s Christmas stocking.
Disgraceful.
QE2 should rise out of the grave and slap this sorry group of royals. She worked almost until her dying day with painful BONE CANCER ♋.