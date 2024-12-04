Royalist: PR experts issue hysterical warnings over the Sussexes’ ‘separation’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on different coasts today for various events. Prince Harry will appear at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, and then this evening, he’ll attend an art exhibition opening to benefit Sentebale in New York. Meghan will be in LA this evening at the Paley Center’s tribute ceremony for Tyler Perry. In September and October, a similar “separation” played out, as Harry went solo in New York, London, Lesotho and South Africa while Meghan was in Montecito and LA. Instead of just shrugging and admitting that Harry and Meghan are booked, busy, important and successful, the royalist/Deranger commentary has been screaming “professional SEPARATION” for months. Well, because of today’s events, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast wrote yet another piece about it.
Representatives in the Sussex camp declined to comment on whether the couple’s plans for the day represented a broader strategic realignment. However, it has been widely reported that the couple are splitting their professional lives, with Harry concentrating on more “serious” aspects of philanthropic life with his wife focusing on more celebrity-driven commercial opportunities. Wednesday’s very different outings seem clear evidence of that intent. Whether or not it will work is another question.
Paula Froelich, entertainment correspondent and senior story editor for US cable channel NewsNation, whose previous gigs have included editing Page Six, and special correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and The Insider told The Daily Beast: “The current reset is: Harry focuses on charity ad Meghan focuses on commercial projects. They are trying to show they are individual powerhouses. It’s working for Harry but not so much for Meghan. It’s going to be interesting to see how she handles being constantly upstaged by her husband.”
Tony Case, a marketing expert and writer, told The Daily Beast that the overwhelmingly negative comments posted under the Polo trailer on YouTube are symptomatic of a broader problem—“The general apathy the public has for this pair”— adding: “This clearly is not a country that is rooting for Harry and Meghan.”
Warren Johnson, a veteran PR and marketing consultant who has worked with global consumer brands including Sony, Disney, Adidas, Tinder and Nobu, and is the eponymous boss of W Communications, told The Daily Beast: “I fear they may have drunk too much of their own Kool-Aid. 2+2=5 when it comes to creating celebrity couples from lesser individuals, and ‘Harry and Meghan’ is a classic example of that. Sadly, the maths the other way is less attractive; when the couple is divided by two you are left with an estranged royal and a jam making actress.”
Crisis prevention expert Drew Kerr of The Four Corners Group told The Daily Beast: “One or two appearances apart is nothing. Adults are allowed to be independent in 2024. But if it is consistent, over a period of time, let’s say three or four weeks, with no explanation, then people might be entitled to speculate that something else is going on. ‘Bennifer’ is the cautionary example here. Contrary to popular belief, facts don’t speak for themselves. If they are not communicating about the joint brand and where they stand, the silence is doing the talking. That means they’ve ceded control of their story to the press and social media.”
Ultimately, together or apart, many believe the couple have fatally damaged their brand by making bank out of selling royal secrets. Without a meaningful reconciliation, the conflict with Harry’s family will always remain far more interesting than the latest impact report from Archewell highlighting all the good things they have done. As Froelich says: “The only story the world wants to see from them now is if they ever got their head out of their asses, hired a non-sycophantic shrink who pointed out all the inconsistencies in their ‘truths’ and did what the rest of the world does on a regular basis: Make nice with their families, who may be imperfect, but love them.”
All of this performative pearl-clutching over a couple who have repeatedly shown that they’re popular, busy and successful is actually hilarious. “What happens if Meghan and Harry continue to appear at public events on separate coasts?!?!” Well, the last time it happened, the Mail spent two weeks writing hysterical commentary about Meghan’s red dress, all while the same paper actively avoided the larger commentary about Harry’s meetings at the United Nations, not to mention his speech at the Clinton Global Initiative. That’s what will happen this week too – Harry will make a great appearance at the DealBook Summit and the art exhibit, and the British papers will obsess about Meghan’s appearance at the Paley Center. Also: this is a case of “pick of struggle” because the Sussexes made four international trips together this year (Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria and Colombia) and each and every one of those trips broke royalists’ brains and created a great deal of hysteria in the British media.
Meanwhile no real explanations as to why Kate is not going to many events with pegs
This is their distraction strategy. Especially since there’s a new round of divorce stories floating about.
Or why Can’t appeared to be in tears in the carriage with a visible angry Peg. Saw that picture over on Bluesky. Might be why we have to have this ridiculous article out.
Can you elaborate, please?
I took one for the team and went over to the Fail. When the Wails were waiting to get into the carriage she looked completely zoned out, Slumlord Bill tapped her on the back and she snapped out of it suddenly, then he guided her over to the carriage. I’m with the camp that think she’s on some serious meds that render her mostly unable to attend events like this for anything more than a photo op and pushing a lettuce leaf around her lunch plate.
@NotSoSocialB, there is a pic out there of Kate & Will riding the carriage. Kate looks really sad and Will is directly looking at the camera, angry or just being himself. I didn’t see any other photo of her with tears, but saw some comments that she had tears in her eyes in some photos.
It’s irony, right? two unimportant, unsuccessful, uninteresting, ‘estranged royal and jam-making actress’ nobodies deserve thousands of articles and 100’s of thousands of pointless words. Hmmm.
This! And it’s bizarre to me that they can’t see how pathetic they look and sound. Have some self respect – both the desperate RRs and the Leftover Royals themselves. They all look like a bunch of creepy, obsessed stalkers.
Exactly! They are so unimportant that Tom Sucks found no less than four “big, important, super-duper successful, big-brained PR AND ENTERTAINMENT EXPERTS” to comment on the Sussexes future. Make it make sense please.
This is in keeping with the speech analysts they hired to examine every phrase and the pronunciation of every word uttered by Harry in his promotional video with Jelly Roll. They concluded that Harry was getting much too comfortable in the US and needed to be deported. They are insane!
My husband and I have worked in very different fields for more than 30 years. We do not accompany each other on business trips. What is considered normal for every other working couple is always seen as problematic for Harry and Meghan. The RRs have nothing on them and it’s making them ever more ridiculous in their claims.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how she handles being constantly upstaged by her husband.” I’ve never been married, but that seems like such a strange perspective to me. I would think when your spouse is successful at their job you should feel happy for them and proud of them, not “upstaged” by them. The BRF/royal rota is one giant personality disorder.
Edited to clarify: I’m not including the Sussexes in the BRF here. I’m sure Meghan is very proud of Harry.
Meghan and harry are a team. Charles missed the boat when he got jealous of his first wife.
That mindset 40 years ago is exactly why they are where they are. The ” boss” couldn’t handle photographers being more interested in taking photos of his wife than him even though he had the higher title, couldn’t deal with people being more interested in her patronages than his, being more interested in the speeches that she gave, being more interested in the clothes that she wore. And his heir is the exact same with his wife and his sibling. They legitimately believe that attention is based on hierarchy and that a hierarchy should exist within a marriage or personal relationship, so two people being perfectly fine with one person getting all the attention at one event and the other getting all the attention at another just isn’t reasonable.
“Make nice with their families, who may be imperfect, but love them.”
Anyways, RRs continue to be desperate for the above in hopes that they’ll eventually gain more access. That’s what all this is about at the end of the day.
That would be the family constantly putting in the media how much they hate them and who think they don’t deserve security or housing.
💯 S808!!! They are desperate for revenue and the only actual people who sell are Harry and Meghan. Oh well, thoughts and prayers.
“The families, who may be imperfect, but love them” but not enough to provide security or to stop suing them. Taylor Swift on the other hand, she’s important, they have to make sure she is safe. The gaslighting with these folks is next level.
Whatever love is.
In the minds of the left-behinds, love seems to be throwing each other to the wolves, pandering to those who write cruel and racist commentary about a particular member of the family, and allowing that family member to reach the point of suicidal ideation — and then refusing to help her.
They can take their brand of love and shove it up their tight, royal asses.
Make nice with their families. It’s the ending with that quote from Froelich. It’s the exact same as the article about this exact same topic from last week. Was that article from Eden, I can’t remember. Anyways, the point is they keep concluding that the only story the public wants to see is for them to make up with the RF. But that’s bs. No one cares or wants to see that. Is it that the BM/rota want that? It feels like begging for access from the tabloid writers at this point. Is it the hope that if Harry reconciles with the RF he’ll drop his court cases? Bc you know who else was at the Qatar state dinner, sitting in places of honor and invited by Harry’s dad, King Charles???? LORD ROTHEMERE of the DAily mail was there. And the chief executive of NewsCorp, Robert Thomson was there!!!!! Like come on. Basically the two news orgs that Harry is suing were invited to the state dinner.
The other article was also from Sykes. It seems like this cable news nobody has become his go to US royal expert because she has no real insight and tells him what he wants to hear. Sykes has got increasingly hysterical in his reporting of H&M. He includes a load of PR experts that nobody has heard of to comment on complete non story. I’m starting to worry about Sykes’s sanity at this point.
Ah thx! Sykes again🙄. As a mouthpiece for William’s friend, it’s kind of weird. Bc why would William want Harry to make nice with the family? I thought William wanted nothing to do with him? Unless William thinks Harry making nice with the family means he might drop the court cases. A little late for that. Tik tok. The Sun case starts in January.
Sykes is quoting someone who went from Page Six to News nation, a right wing fake news channel. That is not a source. He might as well quote one of the derangers on Twitter because they have a larger audience.
Also Meghan’s contribution to charitable things through Archwell consistently gets erased. She just did a welcome project lunch with Afghan women in LA and yet they keep pretending she only does celebrity events.
They are so desperate to project the divorce vibes from the couple who cannot interact like they don’t hate each other.
And yet, not that long ago Meghan was at an event for welcoming refugees and PH still works for BetterUp (a commercial venture) and wrote a book (a commercial venture). This is just more misogyny, racism and anti-Americanism from the BM. Like ” Oh, look the woman is all about making money and the Prince is doing all the charity! ” Forgot to add classism, because isn’t it tacky to work for money and sell things? Better warn Charles and Will to stop selling.
This reads like a fishing expedition for negative comments.
Their argument seems to be basically be that unless you’re loved universally you can’t be successful, which as PR people they should know is ridiculous. I feel like I made this exact comment last December but this is what they do at the end of every year. This year was horrible for the Sussexes they absolutely have to make nice with their families and come back. I’m almost positive if we go through the archives and look at December 2023, 2022, 2021 it will show why doing the Oprah interview was the worst decision they ever made, doing the documentary was the worst decision they ever made, not going to the coronation was the worst decision they ever made, ad infinitum. And in 2025 it will be why doing more events separately, Meghan launching ARO, and not signing again with Netflix made it their worst year ever and they need to come back to the UK.
The irony is that the negativity began a few years before the Oprah interview
The derangers were at it for years
Do their families love them, though? They certainly want to control them and benefit from their star power. Is that love? (I think we all know the answer to that.)
I’ve never seen such handwringing over a couple being booked and busy. Worry about your Prince and Princess of Wales, Tom Sykes. THAT’S the story they are all trying to avoid covering.
C&C do many events separately, as do W&K and S&E but that’s totally fine. H&M have done many events together this year alone, more than the other couples.
Deflect. Deflect. Deflect. Send the bot armies into the comment sections and encourage/embolden the nutters. Is the recent spat of constant attacks to conceal the state of Willy’s unhappy union, to intimidate and harass Harry into settling his lawsuits or a bit of both? Lort. The left behinds are a malicious mess.
Wait, was Meghan photographed on a private island surrounded by beefcakes? No, just separate work events?
Every accusation is a confession. Translation: scruffy Will and living ‘away from the pressures of daily life’ Kate are separated.
How sad and pathetic must your life be to seek out so many PR people (or to be those PR people!) to get them to talk shit about a couple they don’t know and don’t work for. It’s amazing that the British media and all of these people willing to go on record don’t understand that they continue to sound like absolute lunatics. Just shut up about Harry and Meghan. And no – to that newsnation “reporter” – they should not “make nice” with the royal racists and narcissists who want Meghan divorced and/or dead and want Harry divorced, sad, and dependent on his brother for a scrap from the royal table. Harry and Meghan won’t and shouldn’t even return and the fact that you’re begging them to (through these pathetic spokesvoices) just shows how lost the royal family is without them. No one even cares about the king and his mistress bride, or the heir and his missing wife. If anyone actually cared, they wouldn’t need to mention Harry and Meghan constantly and beg Harry to return.
The people in this article sound completely deranged. And they’re missing the bigger story right under their noses – the parting of the Wailses and whatever really happened to Kate last December and during most of this year.
If it wasn’t for the Sussex’s there would be nothing to write about.. they should be kinder to the couple that actually pays their bills. Once again Meghan is the headline and vilified for staying home. This is narrative is absolutely disgusting. I truly hope the Monarchy and the so called working Royals continue to decline in popularity and numbers. They add absolutely nothing of value or importance to the world except trashy lies for tabloids. I hope by the time Prince George is eighteen the government tells him to look for employment elsewhere.
I wonder if George thinks the same as well, Harry did say that none of them want the top job.
Sykes doesn’t want to acknowledge that H&M’s goals are not to provide “interesting” stories for the tabloids and celebrity watchers. The athletes of Invictus Games think Harry is plenty interesting, Meghan is interesting to the Afghan women who were displaced from their country – all the others who have benefited from H&M’s philanthropy and investment think the same. Sykes and his type are not the audience.
BM: Make nice with your families = reconcile with our informants so we can get fresh content for clicks and $£. The Markle mutts are not worth the bother or the money because they have no access to the Sussexes (and it looks like Sam’s stupid lawsuit maybbe on its way out).
The invisible contract is in danger of becoming null and void because the grossly underpaid Palace staff can’t the tabloids anything. Rehashing old stories is not making the rags any money. Blowing the lid off the Wales marriage will.
We know that all these alarm bells for the Sussexes’ is a clumsy ruse for the Wails failed marriage.
Meghan has a business that she’s working on getting together and Harry has his own endeavors including Archewell together. They will not ever be tied at the hip.
Only Sussex haters gives a sh*t what those gutter rats write or believe that nonsense. When Meghan starts making promotional visits to support her entrepreneurial efforts we will get another set of articles, questioning who is with their children. Those gutter rats are so out in the cold, only left to speculate and project. Nothing to see with their nonsense.
“Make nice with their families, who may be imperfect, but love them.”
That’s just it. Their families do not know the meaning of unconditional love.
“They are trying to show they are individual powerhouses. It’s working for Harry but not so much for Meghan.”
First of all, Meghan hasn’t been as visible as Harry (comparatively) because frankly she’s gotten the MAJORITY of the hate online through a combination of racism and sexism, and I wouldn’t blame her if she decided staying lowkey was what worked for her. Second of all, her individual projects aren’t even out yet, so to say “it’s not working for her” is just factually wrong. Just because we’ve heard a bit about what she’s up to behind the scenes beyond her charitable appearances this year, doesn’t mean the public is in any position to judge her offerings.
“Sadly, the maths the other way is less attractive” I may be nitpicking but do Americans say “maths”? I thought it was “math”? Anyway
No, Americans do not say “maths.” That’s a sure sign of Britspeak.
We need to stop entertaining this sort of irrational nonsense. When you entertain the circus, you are part of the act. Won’t clicking on anymore stories anywhere about this.
As others have surely pointed out, given their experience in NYC–was that really just last year?!–it makes sense that they would be careful about where they appear together. Also? As so many in this thread have pointed out, EITHER ONE draws considerable attention, unlike some other couples where they need to be a package deal before anyone looks up from their tea. They aren’t codependent. Lord I’m tired.
I could be wrong but I don’t think “professional separation” is the strategy here. I think, Harry and Meghan have more than clued in to the copycatting by the other couple and the projection of that couple’s unhappy marriage onto H & M. No or fewer joint outings means the media will not be able to dissect every minute interaction and facial expression and write real stories about Kate and William’s unhappy marriage but use out of context images and videos of H & M interactions to sell the stories. This article is a great example of all the times the media begs (or threatens) H & M to play ball. They have repeatedly said that H & M are a toxic duo so why are they begging them now to make public appearances together?
I stopped reading when they cited someone from News Nation. News Nation. O M G!
These people are vile. Also, dumb.
How did an article about the Sussexes having separate work and charity related events become about, once again, the royal family and how they need to reconcile with them because Meghan and Harry were so mean for not taking anymore of the BS they put up with over there. Also, just recently on the Colombia trip every tabloid hack was whining that Meghan was overshadowing Harry. Now it’s Harry will overshadow Meghan and she’s too commercial, even though they deliberately downplay and ignore their joint philanthropic endeavors and the purpose of their work. They actually have to work, the work can be demanding, this “separation” has to do with work and they don’t have the luxury of showing up once a week for a few photo ops and calling that work. Archewell literally did a recap of their year and work so far. They are so desperate for drama from the Sussexes. They only focus on appearances and continually try to tear down the substance of what they do.
Geez, I guess by their definition my husband of 21 years and I have been professionally separated for 23 years total because….we have different professions. Our marriage must be DOOMED!!!!
These fu**kers need to get a grip. I mean the UK media, BRF all of them. It’s so tiring.
This foolishness is exhausting! These people will die mad because their prince married an “unsuitable“ woman (we all know why they think she’s unsuitable) and the entire British media and all the King’s men can’t find a way to break them up.
It’s ridiculous.
But William refusing to do public events with Kate lately is fine ?
Paula Froelich – yeesh! (she doesn’t sound very happy to me)
Formerly with Entertainment tonight and Page Six (trashy, but significant print + tv tabloids) and now with “cable-channel News Nation” – say what? – talk about a comedown. Girl should maybe concentrate on her own career trajectory. Yeesh.
These people are 🙄. The last time Meghan went to a gala looking fabulously beautiful, she Broke the internet. Their negative stories of HM have pretty much backfired with the mainstream. Everyone knows these outlets write about HM as they desperately want clicks and engagements. Something the leftovers can’t give them.