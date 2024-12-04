“Keira Knightley wore Chanel to the ‘Black Doves’ premiere” links

Keira Knightley wore latex Chanel at the premiere of her new Netflix series, Black Doves, in London. She plays some kind of British spy. [Just Jared]
What’s up with these Aaron Taylor Johnson photos? [Socialite Life]
Jake Gyllenhaal quietly had a good year? [LaineyGossip]
A bad review of Disney’s Skeleton Crew. [Pajiba]
Julia Fox is unrecognizable these days. [Go Fug Yourself]
Photos proving that the ‘90s were pretty cool. [OMG Blog]
Oh, here’s Angelina Jolie’s dress at the Gothams. [RCFA]
Ariana Grande was shocked by Drew Barrymore’s surprise. [Seriously OMG]
Michelle Duggar chased down a criminal. [Starcasm]
Eminem’s mom Debbie Nelson passed away. [Hollywood Life]
Real stories of people with pretty privilege. [Buzzfeed]
I feel like that picture of Aaron Taylor Johnson disqualifies him from any consideration for becoming the next James Bond . . .
Why have they dressed her like Darth Vader?
Right? All she needs is the helmet.
It’s like she is wearing a weird rain coat inside and doesn’t want to take it off.
As for Duggar mom chasing a pick pocket, easy to be brave with 5 million camera men filming every move, ready to jump in to help at any moment. But also, don’t steal.
Keira knightly smile is off, teeth done? She looks different.
I thought that, too, but – really, she’s just got older.
Damn. I don’t think the new Star wars is amazing but it’s not THAT bad. The main kid is an excellent actor and his delivery is aces.