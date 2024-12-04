“Keira Knightley wore Chanel to the ‘Black Doves’ premiere” links
  • December 04, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Keira Knightley wore latex Chanel at the premiere of her new Netflix series, Black Doves, in London. She plays some kind of British spy. [Just Jared]
8 Responses to ““Keira Knightley wore Chanel to the ‘Black Doves’ premiere” links”

  1. Josephine says:
    December 4, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    I feel like that picture of Aaron Taylor Johnson disqualifies him from any consideration for becoming the next James Bond . . .

    Reply
  2. Irene says:
    December 4, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Why have they dressed her like Darth Vader?

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    December 4, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    It’s like she is wearing a weird rain coat inside and doesn’t want to take it off.

    Reply
  4. Bumblebee says:
    December 4, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    As for Duggar mom chasing a pick pocket, easy to be brave with 5 million camera men filming every move, ready to jump in to help at any moment. But also, don’t steal.

    Reply
  5. Libra says:
    December 4, 2024 at 2:48 pm

    Keira knightly smile is off, teeth done? She looks different.

    Reply
  6. Polly says:
    December 4, 2024 at 7:14 pm

    Damn. I don’t think the new Star wars is amazing but it’s not THAT bad. The main kid is an excellent actor and his delivery is aces.

    Reply

