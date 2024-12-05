Princess Kate’s 2015 Chanel purse is part of Kate’s 110-bag collection

Are we still dissecting the Princess of Wales’s public appearance on Tuesday? Apparently. Kate made a rare outing for the Qatari state visit. The photos of Kate and Prince William together did nothing to dispel the years-long gossip that their marriage is in shambles, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any royal reporter or commentator even suggesting that their body language and vibe is strained and closed off from one another. Instead of discussing any of that, we’re getting endless pieces about Kate’s burgundy ensemble, and look, here’s something about her Chanel purse.

Kate Middleton has no shortage of handbags, although the Chanel bag that she carried on Tuesday, December 3, in London is among her most prized – and pricey – designer bags. When the Princess of Wales, 42, welcomed the Emir of Qatar alongside Prince William and King Charles, she donned head-to-toe burgundy, right down to her gloves, boots and beloved Chanel handbag. Like Middleton’s Alexander McQueen coat, the bag was a style that she’s been seen wearing before. The archival design is from Chanel’s Fall 2015 collection and originally had a price tag of approximately $5,000. Now it’s estimated to be worth double. However, as fashion expert Amber Graafland told The Sun earlier this year: “A Chanel handbag owned by the Princess of Wales is pretty much priceless.” The royal is said to own approximately 110 bags consisting of 80 clutches, 15 top-handle bags, cross-bodies, totes and satchels in a collection that’s reportedly worth upwards of $315,000. “For most mere mortals 110 bags sounds like a huge amount, but if you consider that the princess attends upwards of 100 public engagements a year, it’s not actually that ridiculous,” Graafland noted. “Having carefully chosen timeless designs, she wears them on repeat.” While it may still seem excessive even by royal standards, Middleton’s penchant for investment dressing extends to her classic accessories, which many believe Princess Charlotte will inherit.

[From Us Weekly]

I agree that it doesn’t seem that extraordinary or even notable that a 40-something princess probably has a collection of 100-plus purses/clutches. If I had the money, I would also have a huge purse collection. In Kate’s case, it doesn’t register that she has 100-plus purses because I honestly don’t think she’s a purse person, and her purses usually suck? I said that even before Meghan came around too, although Kate has attempted to up her accessories game in the past six years. Kate just has no taste in purses or shoes – she has a lot of them, sure, but she has no eye for cute bags or cute shoes. It also feels like Kate is recycling older pieces a lot this year. I have a little theory that William has limited her clothing allowance now that he has all of the Duchy of Cornwall money.

Last thing – people were talking about Kate’s curtsy to King Charles on Saturday. Or rather, they were talking about how Charles and everyone else had already turned their backs on her when she curtsied. Kate curtsied too late, right?

The Princess of Wales arrives at Horse Guards Parade with Qatar’s Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

Prince William accompanied the Emir of Qatar.

They are welcome by King Charles at the Royal Pavillion. #qatarstatevisit pic.twitter.com/tc8V3Akemb — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 3, 2024