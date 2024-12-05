Princess Kate’s 2015 Chanel purse is part of Kate’s 110-bag collection

Are we still dissecting the Princess of Wales’s public appearance on Tuesday? Apparently. Kate made a rare outing for the Qatari state visit. The photos of Kate and Prince William together did nothing to dispel the years-long gossip that their marriage is in shambles, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any royal reporter or commentator even suggesting that their body language and vibe is strained and closed off from one another. Instead of discussing any of that, we’re getting endless pieces about Kate’s burgundy ensemble, and look, here’s something about her Chanel purse.
Kate Middleton has no shortage of handbags, although the Chanel bag that she carried on Tuesday, December 3, in London is among her most prized – and pricey – designer bags. When the Princess of Wales, 42, welcomed the Emir of Qatar alongside Prince William and King Charles, she donned head-to-toe burgundy, right down to her gloves, boots and beloved Chanel handbag.
Like Middleton’s Alexander McQueen coat, the bag was a style that she’s been seen wearing before. The archival design is from Chanel’s Fall 2015 collection and originally had a price tag of approximately $5,000. Now it’s estimated to be worth double. However, as fashion expert Amber Graafland told The Sun earlier this year: “A Chanel handbag owned by the Princess of Wales is pretty much priceless.”
The royal is said to own approximately 110 bags consisting of 80 clutches, 15 top-handle bags, cross-bodies, totes and satchels in a collection that’s reportedly worth upwards of $315,000.
“For most mere mortals 110 bags sounds like a huge amount, but if you consider that the princess attends upwards of 100 public engagements a year, it’s not actually that ridiculous,” Graafland noted. “Having carefully chosen timeless designs, she wears them on repeat.”
While it may still seem excessive even by royal standards, Middleton’s penchant for investment dressing extends to her classic accessories, which many believe Princess Charlotte will inherit.
I agree that it doesn’t seem that extraordinary or even notable that a 40-something princess probably has a collection of 100-plus purses/clutches. If I had the money, I would also have a huge purse collection. In Kate’s case, it doesn’t register that she has 100-plus purses because I honestly don’t think she’s a purse person, and her purses usually suck? I said that even before Meghan came around too, although Kate has attempted to up her accessories game in the past six years. Kate just has no taste in purses or shoes – she has a lot of them, sure, but she has no eye for cute bags or cute shoes. It also feels like Kate is recycling older pieces a lot this year. I have a little theory that William has limited her clothing allowance now that he has all of the Duchy of Cornwall money.
Last thing – people were talking about Kate’s curtsy to King Charles on Saturday. Or rather, they were talking about how Charles and everyone else had already turned their backs on her when she curtsied. Kate curtsied too late, right?
Imagine being married for 10-12 years and your biggest accomplishment is having 110 designer bags. Speaks to what is important to this woman.
Sarah Jessica Parker does accessorizing a lot better imo
Between that and being praised for wearing a designer outfit I don’t know which is worse!
Exactly what I was thinking…. She is so vacuous that the only thing they can talk about is her clothes (& bags). What a useless woman and for once I feel some pity for William. I wonder if he knew how dumb and useless his bride-to-be was. Even 🥚 deserves better
William is lazy and does not want to learn more. Kate enables that and behaved like a doormat and put all on hold to get the ring and waited for years. I have no pity for him or kate.
I actually think William would have done more if his wife were more involved. Do we actually think Jecca would have accepted that he spend his time hiding from work? I doubt it. But for other reasons (his low intelligence, temper, sh-tty family dynamics), I’m sure many promising women were smart enough to refuse his advances.
Or perhaps William feels that his biggest contribution to charity was marrying a commoner. 🤷🏾♀️
He doesn’t deserve better. He chose her after knowing how lazy and vacuous she was. He spent most of his 20s having his ego stroked by the Middletons and in so doing, avoided royal duties.
I was actually going to say this when all you have to say about someone is that they are carrying a 7 year old purse.
I suspect the rewears are a result of less shopping time due to cancer treatments.
Royals can have vendors/designers visit the mansion with samples, and they don’t necessarily have to go out shopping.
Internet?
Her family is rich enough to afford to have clothing labels come to her for fittings and purchases–she’s in theory not doomed to a plebian shopping experience due to cancer.
When chemo causes you to puke for 10 hours following treatment, you tend to not browse online.
But she was going to the farmers market and to sports events to watch her kids and traveling to Norfolk and…..
Her dresser/assistant would be her buyer and know her size. Wasn’t her name Natasha? Even in good health Kate likely doesn’t browse for clothes.
Megan, She attended Trooping and Wimbledon during chemo treatment! She wasn’t completely bedridden for months with it–like most people she had terrible and less bad days. If she had wanted (or had the funds) she could have easily purchased clothing. As I get older, I know more and more people who’ve fought cancer–for most of them, their life doesn’t entirely get put on hold because they have families or work or other obligations. One friend’s husband cooked certain days of the week. Another became a stay-at-home dad. My FIL volunteers and walked 15 k during the Airborn event in the NLs after losing 25 kg and being on chemo. As it is, she’s had her existing clothing reconfigured by a tailor, so she’s gone through fittings with someone for that.
From Convict: It’s vomit-inducing for a perennially lazy woman who has never worked a day in her useless life. There are Uk citizens who rely on charities to survive and may freeze to death this winter. Boasting about her expensive handbag collection isn’t a flex.
I used to have 100 purses. I mean- most of them were from thrift shops. But they were all incredibly cool and weird. That was in my 20s-30s.
As i have gotten older, i have offloaded a ton of stuff (back to thrift, unless a friend wanted it)
I have under 20 now.
I love purses.
They’re work very hard to make fetch happen
110 handbags seems like a lot for someone who may work 100 engagements in a “good” year.” She has more handbags than regular engagements.
And while I love purses and clutches and would love to have some gorgeous high quality ones, it just seems like a waste for her.
i’ve seen that entrance clip now from like three different angles LOL and its just not good for Kate. I think she was waiting for Charles to approach her and kiss her cheek or something at which point she was planning on curtseying but he didnt, he just kind of glanced in her direction and then glanced away and that’s when she curtseyed.
It was a pretty blatant snub IMO. It definitely reminds me of the Windsor Castle snub from QEII in December 2021.
Was the snub from QE2 towards Kate at Windsor castle? Why do I always think it was at balmoral? Is it bc it was right after that Scotland train tour that I think that? Idk😂. But yeah, agree that it looked like a snub. Bc he clearly saw her and turned away. He turned away! Real quick and with no acknowledgment. Yikes.
LOL yes, it was at Windsor. I said 2021 in my comment but now I’m thinking it was 2020? Because the Queen was still in her Windsor bubble and they didn’t do a big Sandringham christmas that year, so the Windsor castle photo op was the closest the press got to seeing the royals at christmas. but yes it was after the scotland train tour.
I think Charles was put off by her shampoo commercial where only middletons were seen with wales.children.
Oooh, what happened with QEII? So unlike her …
@Anonymous there was a Windsor Castle photo op – basically QEII stood on the steps and greeted the different family members and then there was a socially distanced posed photo.
Kate curtseyed to QEII and kind of hung out in front of her for a few seconds, clearly expecting more acknowledgement, and QEII just gave her the smallest bit of recognition (I think maybe she tilted her head) and then looked past Kate with a huge smile at Sophie and Edward. It was a clear “move along now, people I like are here” moment……in full view of the cameras.
@Becks: thanks! I wonder what provoked that from QEII back then? I thought Kate was liked well enough.
I don’t think we know for sure how the queen felt about Kate and William. But I’m sure we could guess… At that point, Harry and Meghan had been driven out and there’s a good chance the queen was aware of how cold the Wales had been to the Sussexes. I can’t imagine what the queen must’ve thought of William. But from that Windsor greeting, it looked like the queen had little love for Kate. Not saying she despised her but she she didn’t show any outward warmth. Kate waited for something more and the queen looked away from her and then smiled hugely for Sophie. The quick contrast was striking. Kate received no such smile.
The snub happened at the end of the Covid choo choo tour when they came back from Scotland after Scotland saying they shouldn’t be allowed to travel there since there were restrictions still in place in Scotland. It was at Windsor castle because there were still restrictions in place for travel and the Queen and Philip were both staying at Windsor Castle.
Totally agree that CRex snubbed Can’t. Since WanK dropped their lovey-dovey Hallmark video, K has been seemingly demoted. I think she’s catching flack for the both of them (can’t attack the bloodline).
110 is generally too many purses. Intetesting that they’ve been valued at just over 300 thousand pounds–that seems low. Does this collection include s Birkin?
I’ve been collecting purses for years and have more than 110. Some are high end but I never buy anything with obvious logos because I think that’s tacky. And I’ll just this because it needs to be said, Chanel and Hermes bags are ugly. They exist solely for conspicuous consumption. Kate bought this bag for their France tour. I doubt he ever intended to use it again. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any member of the BRF carry a Birkin because they are massively overpriced crap.
@Megan – is there a particular type of bag you collect? I’ve been collecting little evening bags for years – beaded, embroidered, antique and vintage, some designers, some artisan, a couple art pieces that aren’t useful at all.
@Eurydice I collect all kinds, but I love vintage evening bags. I found most of them at thrift or charity shops. I’m going to a wedding this weekend and still have not chosen a bag. I love them all.
That sounded low to me as well. I wondered if she couldn’t get Birkins because they’re French, but so is Chanel.
I used to read a site called Bagsnob, they were in Dallas and California. They should get the crazy expensive purses and critique them. I just remember one of the ladies saying that Tods was the brand for ladies who use birkins as their gym bag 😂 it’s probably 15 years since I read that, but I still relented.
Charlotte is not going to wear mom’s hand me downs. First of all they will be out if style.
Might be true for you, but I know TONS of people who love their parent’s old stuff, What’s old usually comes back in style again – and while it would look bad for ME to wear it the 2nd or 3rd time around, on a teen or 20something, it usually looks great. And if the stuff is high end, all the better! [also, tons of hollywood celebs talk about their kids raiding their closets all the time – normal people AND rich and/or famous people do it!]
I think the advice is – if you’re old enough to have worn the style the first time around, you should avoid it. But once the style skips a generation, it seems fresh and new,
The bag is nice? I’m definitely someone who also doesn’t have an eye for bags or shoes. If I was famous I’d definitely need a stylist for those two things. I basically go from slides in the summer to converse and boots for the winter. Huge Mary Poppins bags in which I can fit anything ever possibly needed in case of an emergency. Cute small bags are not for me. But I like seeing people who can accessorize well. I do wonder if they’re low-balling her purse count but at the same time I could believe that’s it. 100 is still a fair amount.
They’re low balling it. She had more designer purses and longchamp bags before she was even married. When pippa and Carole were accepting freebies blatantly on her behalf, they were sending purses in every color.
Kate would probably have less bags if she didn’t feel she had to compete with or cosplay Meghan. With the exception of this Chanel bag most her bags were clutches. I still remember the royalists and the press criticising Meghan for carrying a top hand bag on her first engagement. Kate only started wearing top handle bags on engagements after Meghan joined the family and every now and then she doesn’t carry a bag at all just like Meghan did and was critcised for when she was a working royal.
I love this bag, and it’s so Meghan. Kate used to carry clutches, etc, and now she too is using small bags just like her mentor Meghan
Kate had this bag before Meghan (she wore it on the trip to Paris in 2017 I think but had it before then, this article notes its a 2015 bag), but generally speaking, yes, she always preferred clutches.
She has a few larger handbags that she has worn on engagements – I cant remember the brand – she and Pippa both have them……they actually look like nice handbags but the name completely escapes me. But I don’t think we’ve seen them in a while.
I’m surprised she hasn’t leaned more into the bigger handbag with top handles because of QEII.
I love the stories of how QEII used her handbags to signal her aides – from left arm to right, “let’s wrap it up.” On the floor, “Get me the hell out of here.” On the table, “Dinner’s over.”
Maybe PW woke up and inventoried all her clothes and accessories and said enough. It’s funny, though, that it was different when it was dad paying and not him.
Big deal she owns lots of bags but what has she done with her platform? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.
Lort. 315 K is actually probably a conservative estimate for 110 highend bags and purses. Her luggage probably cost many times that. Remember the constant outrage over the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe that continues to this day and the press utters praise for this grifter when she works less and costs more? Good lort this family is one con after another. How many of those purses and handbags have walked out to pay for her parents lifestyle? How much does she need when she has never done more than the bare minimum?
I’m sure she curtsied “too late” so they could get a full shot of her curtseying
I will stand corrected on this however I am sure that in the past it was not entirely acceptable to be constantly wearing French or Italian designer clothes & accessories if you are royal
You are expected to use your national design houses of which there are plenty
Even Jackie O was criticised for wearing French gowns I believe
It really irks me to see all of them now using our taxes to purchase ,even if at discount from non U.K. brands
It is even more annoying at an event such as this which is a national welcome to a Head of State you should be show casing British or Commonwealth design houses
There is amazing talent so I find seeing a Chanel bag ( & their dubious historical connections)
vexing
An argument which is used to keep them is their value to U.K. business
How is that when they don’t promote it at important opportunities
If you are a private citizen with your wealth from your endeavour that is different
British royals have worn foreign designers going back to at least Queen Alexandra. She was noted for her stylish gowns by Worth and other French designers. Queen Mary and her mother the Duchess of Teck were huge supporters of British home industries and really started the tradition of wearing British materials to help revitalize declining industries like British and Irish lace (also a big deal to Queen Victoria) and support ones like tweed. Her 1893 trousseau was famously made of only materials from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
This expanded amongst the family post WW1 with the patronage of couturiers like Norman Hartnell and Hardy Amis during the reigns of George VI and Elizabeth II. But starting with the fashionable Margaret (huge Dior fan) and then Diana foreign houses were sometimes worn. Even Anne has worn foreign labels. This continues with Sophie, who has worn many foreign designers, Camilla, Kate then Meghan. Over the decades we’ve seen Dior, Chanel, Armani, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Loboutin, Balmain, Yves St Laurent, Dolce and Gabbana etc.
Word@ What was that.
Kate does100 engagements a year? When?
Right?! That’s what I came to comment! Upwards of 100 engagements a year?! Since when?! And considering some of those are “meetings” that’s hilarious
That’s a spectacular purse, and I’d wear the hell out of it.
I find this line very interesting: While it may still seem excessive even by royal standards, ….
A dig, I think.
It seems snarky, doesn’t it? But whose “royal standards”? QEII wore 5,000 different hats during her time and over 200 handbags and hundreds of pairs of the same style of shoes.
Whatever we might think of Kate, she’s still the future queen and will eventually set the royal standard.
Quite, why are they commenting on this now? Is this a first sign that the royal protection in the media is being removed?
Now tell us how many coat-dresses she has. And how much they cost.
I’m a bag girl too so 110 is goals, lol. Seriously though, they must have a warehouse (or two) to keep all of her stuff. She could open her own department store.
“but if you consider that the princess attends upwards of 100 public engagements a year,” No she does not. In what fantasy land do these 100 public engagements occur?