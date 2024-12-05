Duchess Meghan wore Oscar de la Renta for the Paley Honors tribute to Tyler Perry

Well, well. Look who did NOT wear beige for her big night out! Do you think the Duchess of Sussex heard from her fans, most of whom begged her to ditch the beiges, camels and khakis? Meghan stepped out last night for the Paley Honors tribute to Tyler Perry. They posed together on the red carpet as well, and Meghan was being directed by a publicist on the carpet, because the photographers went absolutely crazy. There were even photographers positioned in the parking garage to get shots of Meghan entering and leaving the event.

As for Meghan’s look, she wore a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown with a slit in the skirt. It’s very flattering and lovely. While I’m happy she didn’t wear beige, I’m falling on my knees in gratitude that she didn’t do a flat, too-sleek center-part chignon. Meghan pulled her hair back in a “messy” updo, but her hair looks fluffy and cute. The sleek center-part style is so ageing and I hope she abandons it forever. What else? Her diamond necklace is from Logan Hollowell, and she wore rings from Lorraine Schwartz and Engender.

The British media is making a big deal about how Meghan was there because Tyler Perry gave her family a place to live in LA in 2020. Like… since then, Meghan and Harry have genuinely become close friends with Tyler, so much so that Tyler is Princess Lili’s godfather. They’re family now.

