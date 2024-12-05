Duchess Meghan wore Oscar de la Renta for the Paley Honors tribute to Tyler Perry

Well, well. Look who did NOT wear beige for her big night out! Do you think the Duchess of Sussex heard from her fans, most of whom begged her to ditch the beiges, camels and khakis? Meghan stepped out last night for the Paley Honors tribute to Tyler Perry. They posed together on the red carpet as well, and Meghan was being directed by a publicist on the carpet, because the photographers went absolutely crazy. There were even photographers positioned in the parking garage to get shots of Meghan entering and leaving the event.
As for Meghan’s look, she wore a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown with a slit in the skirt. It’s very flattering and lovely. While I’m happy she didn’t wear beige, I’m falling on my knees in gratitude that she didn’t do a flat, too-sleek center-part chignon. Meghan pulled her hair back in a “messy” updo, but her hair looks fluffy and cute. The sleek center-part style is so ageing and I hope she abandons it forever. What else? Her diamond necklace is from Logan Hollowell, and she wore rings from Lorraine Schwartz and Engender.
The British media is making a big deal about how Meghan was there because Tyler Perry gave her family a place to live in LA in 2020. Like… since then, Meghan and Harry have genuinely become close friends with Tyler, so much so that Tyler is Princess Lili’s godfather. They’re family now.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Absolutely stunning !
I agree with Kaiser that Meghan looks better with a loose chignon or her hair down. The mid-part look at the Invictus ceremony makes her look a bit like Wallis Simpson, who loves to compare the two (totally different stories).
Pls, she looks like Wallis Simpson. Hairdo or no.
Wow. I love that dress. And I love her in it.
A very classic and pretty look. Meghan usually wears color for red carpet events. She wears white, beige, etc for business, charity events.
Meghan looks eloquent and that necklace she is wearing is stunning as well. The photos on Instagram shows how she and Kerry Washington were rocking out at their table to some tune being played. Looked like they had a very nice time.
I saw a video of that on twitter but also a photo and they were sitting Tyler Perry right next to Meghan. Definitely not D-listers.
Her face and beauty do all the talking! What a stunning woman she is … no need to wear lots of jewelry when you are this beautiful
Meghan is systematically making the left-behinds who practically LIVE for moments to wear their big clunky, chunky old jewels look passé with her ethos of classic and classy, minimalist exquisite jewellery pieces.
She is so beautiful, love the fresh hairstyle. The dress is very boring though. My guess is that she did not want to have what she was wearing upstage the guest of honor.
I think she’s wearing what she wants to wear, just like she does when she wears neutrals. I don’t think she gives any thoughts to what other people are saying, because she just radiates happiness and is stunning. However, those shoes woo!! More power to her because I do not understand how anyone can stand in shoes with angled heels like that. My lower back could never allow it. And why are the BM acting brand new? They announced that she was on the committee along with Harry this summer. They are friends, he is their child’s godfather, why wouldn’t she be there bare minimum but especially as she’s on the committee? Or are they trying to do their whole,” Hollywood hates her!” , blah blah blah?
Yes, those shoes! They’re crazy high and the heels are so slender. Well done to her for wrangling them and a train, and managing not only to stay upright but to look elegant and poised and at ease.
I’d be in a heap on the floor if I even thought about trying to walk in shoes like that.
@Dee(2) says:
“I think she’s wearing what she wants to wear, just like she does when she wears neutrals. I don’t think she gives any thoughts to what other people are saying….”
On the contrary, M puts a lot of thought into what she wears and where. She practically said as much. She said: “If there’s gonna be this bright light shining on us whenever we step out, then here’s what I want you to focus on.” And this approach includes outfits as well as the work/event/brand/person she (they) want to promote.
Also, if she’s going to an event to honor someone, she never wears outfits that would detract from that person’s moment.
Yeah but that’s not her giving thought to whether others don’t like that she wear neutrals, that’s her realizing that people pay attention to what she’s wearing so she’ll highlight a smaller brand, or a group. That’s redirecting attention not wearing red because random commenters don’t like that she wears camel.
Lovely
She looks lovely as always bur would it be really bad if she started wearing some more color? I mean her red Carolina Herrera dress looked so lovely on her back in October and I would love to see her in purple or maybe a darker green.
I think she wore black so as not to upstage Tyler, as it was his night. She didn’t want it to be all about her dress. She looks beautiful and elegant though🥰
Kerry was wearing a really lovely and cool dress from Christopher John Rogers. Kerry and Meghan are just two very stylish talented and glowing women.
A lot of women wore black last night. Think she wanted the focus on Tyler. This really is her style.
NO. Omg. She leans towards a neutral palette. She’s been showing that for years now. Y’all are as worsum as the British press about that lmaoooo geez.
Relax kels, It was just a comment about her dress🙂 she has the means and the body to experiment with different colors and styles and i hate that she is limiting herself to just a neutral color palette.
Wow, I didn’t even notice she didn’t wear earrings! That necklace is stunning, I really like the look overall.
Love the dress.👍
Hate the hair.👎
Wish she had recaptured those glorious CHLA Gala beach waves, only this time with a side part.
She really does seem to be aging backwards…
Also she’s been a fan of simple jewelry compare that to thos dripping in diamonds on salty island. Meghan looks way more beautiful & fresh, less really is more!
And I love her freckles!
she looks gorgeous!! I love that dress. When I first saw it last night I thought it was velvet and I looove black velvet but then realized its not velvet, maybe more of a crepe material? Anyway I think it looks great.
Her hair looks great and not fussy or too overdone. Something about her face looks different – the eyebrows maybe?
But anyway she looks happy and relaxed. Good for her.
And I’m LOLing at the beige hate – I think beiges etc look great on her – but also, she wore a red dress at her last big LA event and broke the British media for weeks.
I think she has had a bit too much forehead botox. It appears to me that her brows have dropped a bit, and she has that telltale bulging forehead vein that people who use too much get- normal muscle tone usually obscures it, but over relax those muscles, and hello! There it is. You’ll notice it on many celebrities.
That said, she looks understated and elegant, but very very glamorous here!
Didnt know that you moonlight as a comedian, @notsosocialB! You shoulda told us….we’d love to watch your act in other venues!
I’ve never had botox. I’m not overly thin. I have that vein in my head. My son teases me that he knows when I’m really mad at him when he can see it “move.” But he’s a little (6’4″) sh!t. (Love him)
The beige dress she wore to the Women in Hollywood gala is one of my favorites on her but she really wears a boatload of beiges and neutrals. She does look good in black, crisp whites and blues as well so doesn’t need to go all brights. This same color conversation comes up every time but she has her go to looks and palette it works for her.
The fit. The flow. What a lovely dress. Simple and timeless. The soft tendrils. The makeup. The single strand of diamonds. Meghan said you can keep your tiaras😂.
What was that about someone being irrelevant and hated by Hollywood, Tom Sykes? Come again? Anyway, Meghan looks glamorous and like she’s having a great time, unlike the Burgundy queen.
Here is Princess Meghan looking like the regal beauty she is . Meanwhile not so long ago this week, we had another person who should not be named cosplaying her stewardess on her flight looking ever but like she should be serving princess Meghan .
Meghan doesn’t have to hide herself anymore in case the Windsor women get outshone ..no more being shunted to the back , bundled in unflattering coats in dull neutrals, hair scraped back ..and despite all of that she still stood out with her smile , intelligence and natural grace. Now she is back in her element , on the red carpet where she belongs. How could we forget she is a public figure in her own right .she owns her space and of course she knows how to rock a flowing gown and high heels..she has been in the spotlight and carries herself beautifully..eat your silly hats Kate and Camilla . They could learn a thing or two on how to behave in public.
I think she looks great with her hair scraped back, she has got the right face for it.
Congrats to Lili’s godfather. Meghan’s dress flowed so prettily when she walked–It’s nice in pictures, but looks great in motion. Meghan, Kerry and Oprah looked like they were enjoying themselves with Tyler.
She looks Gorgeous love the gown and matching shoes
She looks great – elegant and completely appropriate for the event.
The Hollywood Reporter has a measured and neutral account – they mention that Tyler let H&M stay at his house, but they also say it was because their location in Canada was leaked and that they needed the security that Tyler could offer.
The Hollywood Reporter had one of the nastiest and most unsourced articles this year and by one of the very trolls that Harry was talking about. Interesting that they’re choosing to be neutral and measured this time.
It depends on the writer. They usually task H&M articles to the royal reporters (most of the time a british reporter), that is why they are so negative since those people work for the access from BRF. Always check the writer.
I know, this article was weirdly informative. They talked about Tyler, they quoted his speech, they got quotes from Kelly Rowland, and the bits about Meghan were facts, not opinions. Strange.
Maybe Tyler Perry’s people put the fear in them. As in you will not put mistruths about my goddaughter’s mom in this article. Or someone from the Paley Center. Even though the author of that terrible Hollywood Reporter article defended his “journalism,” it was a v bad look for the magazine. It was a poorly sourced hit piece and for a magazine that’s supposed to be better than that, I think it damaged their brand. But hey, maybe I’m biased. Guess we’ll see if the mag keeps going the tabloid route.
Gorgeous!
I love everything about her look. She’s glowing and looks so comfortable in her skin. I love that Meghan does what she wants with her looks. After dealing with fake style protocols on Shutter Island she deserves to wear what she wants.
“ Meghan was being directed by a publicist on the carpet, because the photographers went absolutely crazy. There were even photographers positioned in the parking garage to get shots of Meghan entering and leaving the event.”
Yes. This absolutely the treatment for someone who Hollywood has turned their backs on 🙂↔️
No one has told hollywood they’re supposed to hate her 🤣🤣🤣
Most of the royals wear far too much jewellery, they could take a leaf out of Meghan’s book and keep it simple. Far more elegant.
Meghan looked lovely but more importantly, she looks happy.
Wishing Meghan and Harry joy and peace
Meghan looks fabulous as usual ❤️ and very unbothered ❤️
Absolute understated perfection!
Meghan looks stunning and I love the necklace. For someone shunned in Hollywood everyone wants to take her picture. The BM is salty as usual because it can’t get photos and exclusives from the Sussexes. Most of the US media knows being being nice to Harry and Meghan will get them access; being @-h0les like the BM gets them nowhere.
She looks so good and so happy! Great to see her out celebrating. That dress is gorgeous. Really works for her. Would have like some simple diamond studs in her ears but the necklace is stunning. Nice she could support Tyler when he’s been so important in her life. He looked really good as well, and so tall. Was a very good day for the Sussexes!
She looks great, more importantly, she looks happy. Tyler Perry is definitely a part of their family now. That man literally saved their lives, then became the godfather of their little girl. It always amazes me that Tyler’s mother was a Diana fan and he wanted to help Harry partly because of that. Diana protected them even from the other side, while Charles still stays sh*tty.
I like her new red carpet style. The red dress and this look gives “effortlessly stunning vibes”. Her hairstyles are looser, her makeup looks are relatively simple, and there is not much jewelry, and she added a great dress. Can’t wait to see the next look.
She is just so effortlessly gorgeous and elegant. No matter what she wears — and I love this gown and the simple accessories — her posture and grace make her look like the true royal she is.
Her style seems so fresh and relaxed lately. Trés California!
Unfortunately, this is not flattering, and this is “going to the gym” hair.
May I look as unflattering as her in my life. I will take her going to the gym look please and thank u.
It looked like a lot of the ladies were wearing black, like Meghan. That dress looks even better in motion. Love the not over the top jewelry and make up. I agree I prefer this hair style to the more severe middle part pulled back tight