I’m a capitalist – I’ve never believed that there’s something inherently wrong with CEOs or corporate executives in general. That being said, the healthcare/insurance industry in America is completely f–ked, with greedy, soulless executives raking in billions/millions from denying claims to people who simply want their insurance to cover their medical bills. Given all of that, it’s actually surprising that something like this hasn’t happened before. On Wednesday morning, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan. The shooter is still at large.
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot in what police said appears to be a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack” outside the New York Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. Brian Thompson, 50, was on his way to speak at UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference when the gunman approached from behind and “fired several rounds,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.
He was struck at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf, Tisch said, adding that the gunman was “lying in wait for several minutes. Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” she said.
Security video shows Thompson, dressed in a blue suit, walking down the fairly quiet street. The gunman approaches him from behind and opens fire, it shows.Thompson stumbles forward as a witness runs to safety. The gunman continues to fire as Thompson falls to the ground, the video shows. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the shooter arrived at the scene about five minutes before the shooting and fired at Thompson’s back.
“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again,” he said. Three live 9 mm rounds and three discharged 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene, as well as a cellphone near the scene.Kenny reiterated that the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack.
“The motive for this murder is currently unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted,” he told reporters. “But at this point, we do not know why.”
Thompson, who lives in Minnesota, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West. His wife, Paulette Thompson, said he had been receiving threats. “There had been some threats,” she told NBC News. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”
Hours ago, the police released more information about the bullet casings – the shooter engraved the casings with three words: deny, defend, depose. So… it feels personal. My gut says that the shooter did not move around like a real hit man, but he did move around like a man with a cold-blooded plan. A plan involving a getaway on a bike (but not a Citibike). I’m including the wanted poster and the video below.
His wife running to the press within hrs of his death? Not even she cares that he’s dead. Oh well.
The rest of that quote is “Ms. Thompson said that she could not ‘really give a thoughtful response right now’ as she had ‘just found this out’ and was ‘trying to console [her] children’.”
What? I got the impression this is information she gave the police. No where did anyone say she talked to the press. I did read he has young kids. So, be mad at what he did for a living, but give his family some space.
His wife, Paulette Thompson, said he had been receiving threats. “There had been some threats,” she told NBC News
And nah. Eff that. I’m not giving space, compassion, thoughts or prayers to anyone complicit in his shit.
@fancypants I stand by what I said. How much consoling are you doing while talking to the press? She doesn’t care
@ Steph-United denies 32% of claims–32%!!!! As someone who has worked in insurance for 26 years, this is a shocking number even by today’s appalling industry standards.
Look, on a human level I can have empathy–he was a husband and a father and he leaves behind a grieving family. But honestly, when the algorithm has this story in my feed followed by a video of a Palestinian child cradling their dead sibling in what can only be described as a scene straight out of hell, I just can’t with the death of this rich CEO who has made his wealth off of predatory, unconscionable practices.
My sympathy will always be with the powerless over the powerful.
You know who isn’t sad? My sister. United refused to pay for her husband’s chemo because he had a rare form of cancer and the treatments were $40k each. For profit healthcare is the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the American public. There are some things only government can and should do. Medicare for all!
@ Megan–I can’t. The cruelty of a society that forces people who just received a cancer diagnosis to *also* have to worry about potential bankruptcy. As if the stress, fear, and uncertainty of the diagnosis isn’t enough….unreal.
@Kitten, the worst part is the cancer was likely caused by exposure to burn pits in Afghanistan. So many institutions failed their family. It’s heartbreaking for two little girls to grow up without their dad.
No one has sympathy for cartel bosses when they are gunned down, and I feel the same way about this man. Profiting off of human suffering and is so full of himself, he couldn’t be bothered to hire security.
@ Megan-Phew, I am so very sorry. Just devastating.
@Lemons Yeah, absolutely. I’ll keep my sympathy for people that deserve it like gender studies profs and abortion clinic staff who get death threats continuously. If you don’t want to get death threats, stop denying folks for coverage they’ve paid a lot for and don’t cap the number of hours under anesthesia you’ll cover. Like “thoughts and prayers y’all!”
@megan – so sorry for your loss.
Healthcare in America can bankrupt any family that isn’t rich. Basically anyone who makes less than Thompson did. Mid six figures can go bankrupt from healthcare.
@Steph this is very true. For a few years I have been throwing as much money as I can into our HSA and not spending it. Hopefully saving it for retirement and not for some medical condition that my insurance decides not to cover.
His family are now the beneficiaries of generational wealth. That wealth was obtained from the extremely high rate of not only denied claims, but also denied authorizations for desperately needed medical treatment of patients.
Don’t delude yourself that this man was unaware of the medical policies that UHC had/has enacted that result in all of these denials. He and by extension his family absolutely profited off the denial of care up to the death of patients in order to get rich.
It is disgusting and anyone who profits from insurance that is for profit is filth.
That is ridiculous. Journalists sneak comments from people all the time when they are in shock right after something happens. Not everyone has the clear mind to say no comment or to hang up. She did not run to the press, the press ran to her.
C’mon. NBC or someone called her on the phone — likely when she was in shock — and she mumbled out some stuff and then got off the phone. She didn’t RUN to the press.
This person did not operate for the benefit of society, only for other rich guys like himself.
Why is it that UHC denies a third of claims yet pays their CEOs millions plus bonuses? That’s money that should be going to the people who pay for their healthcare coverage, not “profit” to be disbursed to executives.
Not saying his assassination was justified, not saying that at all. But American society is increasingly a place where oligarchs flourish while everyone else struggles. And who needs pitchforks when guns are so easily available.
Given how frequently ex (and sometimes current) employees seem to go to workplaces and shoot colleagues/bosses my immediate assumption was that this is linked to a medical claim.
Healthcare for profit is horrifying.
The US health care system is something that those of us outside of the US cannot understand. Like school shootings, the electoral college, and how race seems to be part of every discourse, it is a uniquely American tragedy.
Everyone agrees that it is a scourge, yet no one does anything about it.
Too much money involved. Extremely complicated. Lobbyists at all levels.
To be fair, hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies are also charging exorbitant prices to insurance companies as well. I worked at a clinic while in school where they just doubled prices on medications just because they “hadn’t in a few years”. Hospitals being purchased by venture capitalists looking for as much money as possible doesn’t help either.
I truly do hope this will shake something up.
Every single one of those systems you mentioned are horrible. Everytime we to change it we lose. It’s maddening. Where are you located? Do you have universal healthcare?
This. We live in South America because my health insurance in NYC in 2020 cost 60k not including mental health which is not covered
More Americans and even Canadians are coming down here for medical tourism. We have resources and we were crippled by a diagnosis.
We live in a gorgeous house and have a pool and my health insurance has doubled to 1k a month.
That was my thought. Someone whose wife or child died and UHC denied coverage for something. I’m in the insurance biz and I don’t like UHC either. But i absolutely do not condone shooting the CEO. I’m not glad he’s dead.
I know two wrongs don’t make a right, but I’m pretty confident there is a shocking health insurance coverage denial behind this incident, and maybe insurance companies should take some notice. I’m sure everyone saw that BCBS (my insurance coverage provider!!) is now no longer going to cover anesthesia for the entire length of surgeries. Can’t really make this stuff up. I don’t have a problem with people making money either, but you can’t continuously increase dividends without hurting people, it’s just not sustainable
My threads is blowing up with stories of denied coverage from united – things like “the hospital visit for my son after he had heart surgery was not medically necessary” etc.
No, two wrongs dont make a right and being gunned down in NYC was not the answer. but like you said, I’m sure there is a shocking denial behind this.
Insurance companies can’t keep nickel and diming people over their lives and their children’s lives and not expect there to be a breaking point.
For BCBS, its only in some states (I think NY, CT and maybe KY?) and I expect the policy is going to be changed pretty quickly. If I’m in surgery, I don’t have a say for how long the surgery goes, or whether something goes wrong and I need to be out longer, or whatever. Its not like I can set an alarm clock and then tell the anesthesiologist to wake me up after X time because I can’t pay out of pocket. it really is outrageous and the timing of the announcement was pretty bad.
I just reread my comment and want to emphasize that I didn’t mean I thought getting shot was right. I was thinking more along the lines of, this country has completely unregulated access to guns and desperate people will do desperate things. I mean, I live in fear of being screwed by an unexpected health issue and crooked bankers f***ing up my retirement, but I’m a basically reasonable person. The last few years showed that there are so many NOT basically reasonable people out there
BCBS is in Massachusetts too. I was on it before I switched to MGB through my husband’s job. BCBS was AWFUL–every year they would dramatically increase the co-pays and lower the limits, increase the deductible etc.
@ Manda-Very well-said and it might not even seem unreasonable to them, ya know? We’ll have to wait for the full story but it feels like someone may have reached their breaking point which is relatable to most of us, even if the resulting action is not. The raw capitalism and brutality that is American society is not for the faint of heart.
@Kitten its not every BCBS at this point. Just New York, CT and Missouri (I double checked, Kentucky was incorrect.) But I’m sure they will all follow suit if they can get away with this. I have BCBS and its excellent coverage but so much depends on your particular plan.
@Manda I didn’t think you thought that and I dont think anyone else did! Its like you said, “desperate people will do desperate things.”
Maybe we’ll find out that this is part of some corporate takeover or something, but right now its not looking that way.
Oh I see what you’re saying, Becks–BCBS denies anesthesia coverage but *only* in certain states? LAWDY. What an insane “healthcare” system we have smdh…
G*ddamn. I hadn’t heard that. That is so freaking cold. So those who can’t afford will be forced to suffer or go into huge medical debt.
Murder is inexcusable. But so is greed like this.
👆 Says it all.
Seems to me we could consider the medical insurance company is also guilty of murder. Suffer or huge debt. Hmm. I don’t want to suffer. I can’t afford huge debt. So what then? I’m dead, but before I’m dead, I get to be in agonizing pain and suffering? That murders the spirit of the person. And no dignity given. Apparently the soul of the insurance companies is already dead.
Capitalism without a conscience is an obscenity.
Prisons and health care should NEVER be for profit.
One thing is for sure, do not expect any improvements for the next four years with a MAGA trifecta of total incompetence at every level.
That is my insurance as well. Absolute greed.
I have a different insurance but I just went through a horribly stressful situation where my inpatient hospital bill of $40,000 was denied twice for being “Not medically necessary,.” The kicker? My insurance was approving my stay in the hospital on a weekly basis while I was in there. They sent the approvals in writing, Thankfully the hospital advocated for me and we won but yeah…I was having panic attacks. I have a 3 year old to provide for and I was almost charged close to my entire year’s salary. I thought I was going to be in debt for the rest of my life and not be able to provide for my daughter.
I’ve also never had an anesthesia bill that wasn’t denied first because “the provider was out of network.” In NY where I live, we are protected if we can’t choose who the anesthesiologist is. They know this but they try to get you to pay anyway. Thankfully I am cognizant and smart enough to look up my state’s laws and I was able to appeal and win but these companies depend on people not doing the legwork and advocating for themselves.
So far, it’s just Anthem BCBS in NY, CT, and I think Missouri or mississippi?
Regardless, it’s horrifying.
Did you also see that Anthem BCBS is also LIMITING anesthesia time? This gem dropped w/in an hr or so of this shooting. INSURANCE companies will determine how long an operation should take, say, 2 hrs. If your surgery goes beyond that time limit, they will NOT pay an overage for that time. So let’s say your operation has complications, or for *whatever* reason, takes longer than the time limit your ins. co. says they’ll pay for. You will wake up to a bill for the “extra” time, which could run from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars for the “excess time” that isn’t covered.
Nice, hunh?
I agree with you. A spouse or child died.
“Plunder Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America” by Brendan Ballou, provides an insight into how devastating this form of malignant capitalism is through an examination of how these companies have infiltrated and monopolized not just health care, but nursing homes, housing, retail, finance, housing etc etc. I think it lays out some of the contributing factors to the erosion of people’s wellbeing, income and job stability and may have contributed to the increased anger, polarization and demagoguery. I am not sure if this were a case of private equity in health care, but this outcome isn’t surprising given the level of desperation and anger.
@Anonymous: Thanks so much for this book recommendation and summary. I’m going to check it out.
Unrelated but related, another interesting book is “Caste: The Origin of our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize–winner Isabel Wilkerson. It’s a very different topic, but it takes a sociological look at how and why artificial hierarchies are established in America, mainly through a racial lens. However, the wanton squeeze that’s being put on people’s daily lives (like you said, in the erosion of people’s well-being) has similar roots; it’s all made up. Like you said, we don’t know what the case was in this crime, but creating a climate of desperation and anger is not a good idea.
My mom has Alzheimer’s and is in a memory care a facility. It is draining every penny of her savings, $10,000 a month, and when it runs out my sister and I will be on the hook. It is for profit and we can see they try to cut corners wherever possible, it’s despicable. They just notified us of an 8% increase. No increase in services, an increase just because they can. I don’t know how the average person can managed something as devastating as Alzheimer’s. We are about to keel over from the stress, everything feels so wrong.
@orangeowl18 when my mother depleted her savings she went into a state home
I had wanted to avoid that which is why she was in the for profit home. the for profit home looked nicer, more like a regular apartment situation. the state home looked like a hospital and I think that doesnt look good to families. however, the state home did everything for her and was so much better in every way that mattered. I am in PA. I hope that is an option for you where you are.
Hi Lisa, Thanks for your comment. We worry about “downgrading” our mom to a state type facility but it sounds like you had a good experience. Her current place does look more like a nice hotel or apartment complex, which is part of the reason we chose it. That is really encouraging you had a good experience at a place that doesn’t have all the bells and whistles. The quality of care is what is most important, we know. It’s hard to imagine moving her when the move to her current place was so excruciatingly horrible but we will cross that bridge if and when we come to it and consider other options. Best to you.
Private equity is a bane of our society. They truly make our lives worse to ensure that a few profit.
I feel bad for this guy’s wife and kids. But not sympathetic to the health insurance industry that created this. It’s always been insane to me that office workers decide the medical care doctors can give patients.
💯
I want to make it clear that I don’t condone this murder and condolences to his family. But I hope this incident sparks genuine debate about healthcare in the US.
Yesterday BCBS Anthem stated they will only cover Anesthesia for procedures for a preset amount of time…after that time period expires…the patient will be financially responsible for the Anesthesia & Anesthesiologist…one of the MOST expensive Specialist in healtcare….and I can ASSURE you by 2026 this inhumanity will be SOP for ALL managed healthcare groups…
That’s my response to this story🤬😭
As an employee of UHC, this is devastating. Despite the valid criticisms around healthcare and health insurance in our country, he gave the impression that he cared. He wasn’t a CEO that sat in an ivory tower and was unseen. He was present, engaging, and put himself in front of employees on a regular basis. My condolences to his family.
My guess is this attack wasn’t personal per se. He was killed as a result of anger at United, not because of who he was as a person. But the investigation may prove me wrong there.
I’m on Medicare and UHC is my Medicare Advantage provider. I’m very happy with them. I’ve used several others. UHC is better than many. They haven’t denied claims. My prescriptions are covered and in some cases FREE. I had switched to another provider for a couple of months and it was so bad I ran back to UHC.
I am so sorry this happened to him.
That may be true for you but its not true for everyone. I have never had an insurance claim denied in my life but I know it happens at an alarming rate.
I recently met a retired UHC executive. He got a $20 million buy out. That would have covered a lot of cancer treatments.
My 96-year old great-aunt has the same coverage as you do and has never had a problem in all her years. Maybe it’s because of the Medicare part of the equation?
UHC is at the forefront of using AI to deny claims. Their AI was found to deny claims with a 90% error rate, which they knew about the error rate. And they continue using it because I bet they make an obscene amount of money from just refusing to provide the services ppl are paying for. Glad you’ve really liked them, I guess?
I’m in medicine and UHC is the worst insurance company for coverage denials and delays. In addition to the publicly available news coverage, I’ve heard this from colleagues all over the country and many facilities don’t take it as a result.
Medicare advantage plans are also terrible. They will cover the small things but tend to deny needed major services like rehabilitation stays. Many of them also strive to make their patients look sicker than they actually are so they can get more money from Medicare to pay for care. They are required to provide all the same services that Medicare would provide, but in reality they commonly deny and delay coverage In order to maximize profits as they are not required to spend all the money Medicare gives them. The delays are a big deal, because they tax a medical system that is already bursting at the seams. Most medical offices simply do not have the resources to handle their 32% claim rejection rate, which is higher in some critical areas like cancer & rehabilitation care.
Wall Street journal published a piece about how many people switch back to Medicare at the end of their lives due to coverage denials and delays by Medicare advantage plans. Unfortunately, nobody tells people that if they choose advantage and decided to switch back to straight Medicare, In all but for states they will be unable to get a supplement as they won’t make it through underwriting due to pre-existing conditions. Four states are required to offer a supplement, but not the same supplemental plan or benefits that a new Medicare member would get. So then they either have to stay with advantage or switch to straight Medicare and pay the 20% coinsurance, which may be impossible for many older people on fixed incomes.
I’m sorry that this is hitting you hard but I also think that the impression he gave you may not have been who he actually was. The insider trading accusation certainly does not speak to a man of strong morals.
I have an acquaintance who used to work for the Trump organization many years ago who said Donald Trump was charismatic, not insane, and interacted with his employees. He was shocked at what Trump turned out to really be. I am sorry this has shaken you, I can’t imagine it wouldn’t. But yeah. What Kitten said.
Sorry, no. Putting himself “in front of employees” means nothing. It certainly doesn’t mean he actually cared, just that he feigned caring. I work in healthcare also, though not on the insurance side, and executives do sometimes talk to the staff. BFD. They don’t know anyone’s name or pay them appropriately.
If he had ethics and actually cared, then he would not have sold $15 MILLION worth of shares right before a federal antitrust probe went public against UHC.
A coworkers sister reported to him. They’re all devastated.
Initially, I felt very sorry for the CEO who was shot. Then, I read this article about how United Healthcare systematically denied coverage for another member. They are evil, greedy and the RN who denied life- saving treatments? She shouldn’t be an RN anymore. I think we will find out the shooter had a loved one who died because of UHC.
https://www.propublica.org/article/unitedhealth-healthcare-insurance-denial-ulcerative-colitis
That article makes me so angry I can barely see straight. The young man in this article is “lucky” that he had parents uniquely positioned to get attention to his case – though from what I gather it still isn’t resolved! Others in his position would be completely powerless against the Big Healthcare machine.
Unchecked capitalism is what has created the anger for a large majority of people and the reactions to this killing show that something has shifted.
With another rich grifter headed to take over things it will only get worse.
This. People are just fucking sick of it; sick of feeling powerless and beholden to these greedy corporations who incessantly put profits over people.
In a just world the big corps would see the cold indifference from the public and do some self-reflecting, maybe change their business practices. But alas, this incident will probably just provoke more CEOs to increase their personal security. Sigh….
And so the era of Pluto in Aquarius begins.
UnitedHealthCare is headquartered here in Minnesota which is why Thompson lives in Minnesota. It’s one of the largest employers in the state since it takes a lot of people to figure out ways to deny needed coverage I guess. Thompson raked in millions as CEO every year. All that said, I don’t condone anyone gunning people down on the street for any reason, just so we’re clear about that. However, I think our society is taking a very dark turn these days. We now have our very own oligarchs running the show. People who feel aggrieved will be more likely to turn to violence to settle scores and right wrongs.
The healthcare motive is too obvious. I think it’s a red herring, especially with the suggestions that this was a skilled shooter and using a silencer.
That being said, if you choose to run one of these blood sucking companies and profit off the bodies of your fellow citizens whose deaths you refused to prevent, you live by the sword, die by the sword.
The CEO was also being investigated for insider trading. While initially I thought the shooting was motivated by rage over medical care being denied, I now think it was related to his legal issues. Per the BBC – “Mr Thompson had been facing insider trading allegations. A class-action lawsuit filed by a pension fund in May 2024 alleged that Mr Thompson sold $15m of his UnitedHealth shares when he knew that the company was under investigation by the US Department of Justice.”
Lots of people, lots of motives.
Thanks, @megs283, that’s my take, too. Insider trading — could one of the execs be singing like a canary to the DOJ and ratting out others? Agree, lots of motives for this murder.
I agree somewhat, but you don’t have to be a “skilled shooter” to obtain a silencer and shoot someone in the back from 10 feet away.
Yeah, but the shooter dislodged a jammed weapon and then kept firing, on the spot. That’s not an amateur.
After reading horror story after horror story about denied medical claims that caused millions of regular Americans to literally die or go bankrupt because UHC’s greed for profit is WAY more chilling than what happened to this guy. I mean, I’m sorry it happened, but I’m not surprised.
So sorry, but my thoughts and prayers are out of network.
I haven’t reached my tots and pears deductible yet.
Two things can be true at once: this is awful for his family and murdering him won’t solve our screwed up health care and the model of healthcare as profit rather than a fundamental human right.
Also, I was once told by my health insurance that “fertility was a choice – like a breast augmentation” when I was trying to solve lifelong fertility issues to have a child.
Your claim for “thoughts and prayers” has been denied due to lack of prior authorization
They reported this as a healthcare provider CEO being murdered in front of hos hotel in NYC…I got the nuance (what his company does in providing the healthcare) from my friends. Murder is wrong, his included. His company is also complicit in denying healthcare and he profited from that, so this should be a wakeup call to the industry.
Capitalism kills.
“Hours ago, the police released more information about the bullet casings – the shooter engraved the casings with three words: deny, defend, depose.“
Deny the claim
Defend the lawsuit
Depose the patient
This sounds like someone who is very familiar with how these insurance companies operate.
As someone who works in healthcare I see all the creative ways Payers get out of paying claims. It’s more infuriating when they deny certain chemotherapy treatments.
Yeah I saw that but I could also see how those three words could relate to a DOJ investigation into insider trading too.
We know that it’s a pro hit so I think people are gravitating to it being orchestrated by someone with wealth. But I could see someone who had a claim denied that resulted in the loss of a loved one hiring a hit man, too. The claim could have cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt but they still might have $40K (or whatever the going rate is–not gonna google lol) for a hit man.
US healthcare system is wild. I’m not saying it’s perfect in the UK by any means but I get the treatment I need and I’m not scared of medical debt.
Free at the point of use healthcare should be a human right.
US healthcare system is atrocious. I pay $230 per pay period to cover my family of 4. That’s just to have insurance. God forbid you use it. Not only do they deny certain treatments. They also deny prescriptions when they feel like it
We pay 2K per month for our family of two. 7k deductible. Cheapest available plan from our insurer.
Wow Luna… I guess I should count myself fortunate. I pay just under $500 per month for our family of 4. Our deductible is $4,000 and my employer pays $2,000 of that.
I’ve also seen they allegedly used AI to deny and at one point it had a 90% error rate
https://incidentdatabase.ai/cite/608/
And on the very same day, Blue Cross Blue Shield in NY, Connecticut and Missouri said that they will now deny coverage of anesthesia if they decide that it went past the amount of time they think a surgery should take. Complications in surgery? It’s all your fault and you’re going bankrupt. The CEO of UHC was murdered and they still went forward with announcing this. Read the room, you horrific people.
Yup. That is my insurance and I live in Connecticut.
I’m so sorry, Tate. That is awful. I am hopeful that this will go away with a lawsuit because this is absolutely insane and cruel.
To paraphrase Chris Rock: I don’t condone this….but I understand.
I was wondering if the breaking point was coming. It likely is. I honestly expect to see a lot more of this sort of thing over the next few years. Wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest.
class war.
Terrible situation. But this has happened before. To the medical providers trying to get things approved. Doctors have been gunned down by angry patients when treatment requests were denied. Healthcare should NOT be a for profit endeavor!
Nobody should be gunned down in the street, no matter who they are.
No they shouldn’t but I also understand the lack of empathy in many comments. These greedy insurance CEO’s play with our lives everyday. They deny needed medical intervention because it makes them more money. They don’t care if we live or die due to their never ending need for more money.
Something I read a few weeks ago has stuck with me:
“It’s not that we can’t provide for the poor, it’s that we can’t satisfy the rich.”
Truer words don’t exist.
@Tate, exactly. They make calculations about how much it will cost to keep people alive and literally give a thumbs up or thumbs down every day based on how someone’s continued survival will impact their stock options. The existence of us ordinary people is like that of ants to them. They will squash us and think nothing of it. I have no empathy for them.
Yet people are–every fucking day in this country–and most of the time we don’t spend a second to care, particularly if it occurred in a predominantly black neighborhood. The contrast is really something, ain’t it?
Exactly, thank you.
The three words on the casings are the title of a book on the corruption of insurance companies and how they kill people
The book was called “Delay, Deny, Defend” but yeah..coincidence? Red Herring? Or is it a direct message about his role in an abhorrent industry?
This feels like vigilante sh*t straight out of a movie or a novel. I’m sad he was gunned down–sad for his family. And that’s scary for it to happen in such a busy tourist area.
The insurance side of healthcare boggles my mind and infuriates me so much. I really wish there could be an overhaul of the system.
The apartment where the shooter was allegedly living is being searched so they must have a name.
The election changed me.
I look forward to trump voters getting what they voted for- their special needs children unable to get accommodations- b/c they voted for a guy that wants to end the dept of Education- in favor of throwing money at billionaires for “private” education- with a nazi agenda.
I look forward to trump voters mourning their daughters who died in pregnancy, unable to receive medical care due to an abortion ban they voted for.
This probably justifiable homicide. As the internet has been saying, empathy is not covered under my plan. Denied.
I never wanted to be this person. But 52% of white women who voted voting for trump- it broke my soul.
I won’t even get into the 36% of eligible voters who did not vote at all.
We deserve the hell we live in now.
If, after this, the next Dem candidate fails to run on anti-corruption message that specifically targets corporate greed, tax breaks for billionaires and the American wealth gap then God help us all.
I feel exactly the same way @ariel. Seeing our country elect a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, pathological liar and raging narcissist who stole classified documents, and tried to subvert the will of the people in the 2020 election with a coup and fake elector scheme – I am out of fucks to give. Then to see these same people with their faux moral outrage over Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter…I can’t anymore.
Murder is never okay – but I have a feeling there is a dark story behind all of this. Our country is broken in so many fundamental ways.
Deny and delay says it all. For those in the comments who have never fought for care, fought for coverage of an ambulance ($13,000), fought for rehab… consider yourselves blessed. Corporate greed is the guilty party but maybe there will be attention again to the absolutely barbaric state of insurance in this country. Murder isn’t the answer but I’d hazard a guess the person holding the gun believes UHC murdered their human, just slowly.
Health care is only going to get more expensive and difficult to obtain once the new administration follows through on their plan to axe Obamacare (Affordable Care Act). We are heading back to many people being uninsured and pre-existing conditions making it so coverage is denied even more frequently. I remember when mental health conditions, pregnancy and cancer could all be considered pre-existing if you had received treatment in the past. People had to pay out of pocket or go without care. The affordable care act improved things. That will all be reversed pretty quickly in 2025.
CEO targeted in a shooting is headlines and manhunts for days. The same shooting in a poor neighborhood is (shrug) barely a statistic.
Thank you. Like someone else said above, the contrast is stark.
He and his wife were separated. I doubt that she had anything to do with this, but their marital status will add a lot of stress to the situation for her. She will be investigated — closely.